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How to Bet Online on Cricket at 10CRIC?
If you want to become a new bettor, it is necessary to register a profile on the platform to have access to exclusive cricket betting online options. The following instruction will show how to get a valid account in a few minutes:
1
Obtain a profile
Click the 10CRIC Registration button to submit personal information and login data.
Sign Up Now
2
Confirm the provided details
Send documents verifying the account information.
3
Fund your betting balance
Add money to the sportsbook wallet.
4
Find a suitable match
Select the cricket league and an event for your prediction.
5
Configure the bet
Enter the amount in rupees and the prediction type to apply to selections.
You can also transform your bet into a combo by adding multiple selections to the parlay to activate the accumulator profit boost.
10CRIC Cricket Bonus for New Players
The 10CRIC Bonus for newcomers aims to give you the funds to apply the available betting features and win some money. However, the welcome promotion has several crucial conditions and requirements for each participant:
A 150% first deposit bonus reaching 20,000 Rs.;
It activates with a minimum top-up of 1,000 Rs.;
An x7 rollover requirement with bets on cricket containing odds of 1.80 or higher;
The validity period of 90 days to fulfill the wagering conditions after the receipt and so on.
Moreover, the bookmaker will give you an additional bonus of 10% on the initial 10CRIC Deposit in case of sending 10,000 Rs. or more.
Exclusive IPL Bonus for 10CRIC
Ranking high among the best Cricket betting sites and Cricket betting apps, the bookmaker regularly considers the wishes of interested IPL predictions customers to upgrade the welcome offer. Thus, the updated provisions of the promotion will receive the following additions:
Logging into your account on days 1, 3 and 5 after receiving the welcome bonus will bring you the IPL free bets from 100 to 250 rupees;
Entering the profile on days 2 and 4 will activate 25 free spins each in the Idol of Fortune slot;
The expiration period is 7 days for the promotional money and others.
At the same time, any winnings from applying the free bets will appear in the wallet with the withdrawable rupees using any payout method.
10CRIC Cricket App and APK Download
The 10CRIC App developers are constantly testing and improving the user experience, releasing new features and making special offers available. Furthermore, the mobile applications for Android and iOS have received the following benefits:
Advanced security to protect your account information with two-factor authentication;
Possibility to use 24/7 live support chat in one tap;
Placing cricket bet instantly after confirming the configurations and so on.
In addition, the app has a video player to show online video streams of live events to improve your real-time betting strategy.
IPL Cricket Betting
Betting on IPL with 10CRIC is an unparalleled experience on other platforms, thanks to the company's years of expertise in the sport. Besides, the bookie can offer online cricket bettors the promotion with the following participation guide during the tournament season:
Open the official IPL season promotion page. Go to the information about the special offer on the platform;
Choose your favorite team. Log in to your account under one of the franchises participating in the events from the IPL schedule;
Increase your winnings. Every time you place a bet of 1,000 Indian rupees or more on your winning favorite, the system doubles the IPL Odds for you for that match.
Nevertheless, the maximum free bet available to winning participants is 3,000 Indian rupees, accessible within 7 days of accrual.
Other Cricket Betting Opportunity at 10CRIC
The platform keeps track of tournaments from more than 5 countries and internationally to provide various options for Cricket predictions. It is also possible to find the following cricket betting features in the sportsbook:
Section with boosted odds on specific markets;
Innovative live match tracking system to display results in a convenient timeline format;
Cricket betting promotions containing free spins at 10CRIC Casino to try different slots, etc.
On the other hand, each bet will accumulate promo points for your account to buy secret boxes with random rewards and increase your profile level.
FAQ
It is helpful to understand the information from the answers to popular questions from cricket bettors on 10CRIC to take full advantage of the platform and comply with the regulations.
Can I Have Multiple Cricket Betting Accounts at 10CRIC?
No, you cannot have multiple cricket betting accounts at 10CRIC. In addition, users of the new mobile app must log in to an existing account on the PC web platform, if any.
Is It Possible to Combine 10CRIC Bonuses for Bets on Cricket?
No, it is not possible to combine 10CRIC bonuses for cricket bets. At the same time, the bettor with activated promotions can apply an odds booster after adding 3 or more selections in a parlay.
How Does the 10CRIC Mobile App Make Betting on Cricket Easier?
10CRIC mobile app users place cricket bets in a few taps from anywhere with a stable Internet connection. Besides, bettors with the official app are among the first to receive notifications of new 10CRIC IPL bonuses and markets with increased odds.
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