Download 10CRIC App for Android (apk) and iOS – Latest Version

10CRIC App Overview As for the security of using 10CRIC, the Curacao Gaming Commission issued a license to control and regulate this platform. Moreover, 10CRIC uses the latest cutting-edge SSL encryption technology that manages to protect all users’ data and money transactions. The 10CRIC app free download will lead toward the actual Android app and open the door to numerous exciting and profitable aspects that registered members get to experience. Those who want to enjoy online betting of the highest quality should read our SportsCafe review end to end, as we have prepared details regarding every segment of the 10CRIC mobile app. We will kick off this 10CRIC app review with a brief overview of all the most important information and characteristics about it, including the current version of the app, the initial bonus for newcomers, customer support languages, and so on. Registered Indian users will enjoy the convenience of the 10CRIC app as the platform is straightforward, even for first-time visitors. Take a look at the table our experts have prepared in addition. Current version of the application 2.0.6 APK file size 13 Mb Installed client size 38 Mb Supported operating systems Android, IOS Cost of loading (for free download) Free License Curacao Gaming Commission Welcome bonus Double Power Welcome Bonus - Sports Bonus – 150% up to 20,000 INR + 10 FB on Aviator; code, 10WELCOME

ISL Weekly Free Bet - Get a free bet up to 3,000 INR

Weekly Cricket Cashback - Recieve cashback at the end of the week up to 10,000 INR Hindi language support Yes (also has English, Malay, Bahasa Indonesia, Chinese, German, and Swedish) Deposit / Withdrawal methods Neteller, AstroPay, iCashOne, UPI, Ethereum, Bitcoin, and USDT Advantages and Disadvantages This segment is dedicated to all advantages and disadvantages of the 10CRIC app. Although the platform possesses tons of different features, menus, sections, and services, it’s not 100% perfect. This is why we made a table with all pros and cons you shall come across on the 10CRIC app. Pros Cons Customer support is available in many languages, including English, Malay, Bahasa Indonesia, Chinese, German, and Swedish Customer service is not available in Hindi Excessive amount of promotions for new and registered players Relatively slow responses from support agents Great selection of Cricket tournaments Available all popular Indian payment methods are available (Paytm, UPI, Net Banking) Low system requirements The 10CRIC App Functionality and Design The design of the 10CRIC app is both modern and cool. The menu placement is perfect as you are one tap away from reaching the sections you need most, like the casino or sports betting category. Overall, the 10CRIC app is abundant with great features. Some of those include: Accessible from anywhere, anytime, as long as you are connected to the internet;

User-friendly lobby and well-categorized menus;

Live chat support is available;

Easy navigation to the promo page;

You will find many deposit and withdrawal options in the cashier section. These services and segments will be available for those who make registration via the 10CRIC downloaded app. The 10CRIC interface design contains white and black colors to enhance the clarity of essential information like odds, statistics, titles' names and so on. In addition, you will identify all the sections by the increased size of the characters on the black background.

Download 10CRIC APK for Android Android users can easily download the 10CRIC apk file that will help them acquire the app on their phones. Follow the step-by-step guide to install the 10CRIC app on your device successfully. 1 Find the App Menu Visit 10CRIC’s website through our link and look for the ‘10CRIC App Aff Page’. Go to the website 2 Choose the 10CRIC Apk File Select the download file for Android devices and start downloading the APK. Download the app 3 Install the App Open the ‘Downloads’ folder on your device and initiate the installation of the 10CRIC app by clicking the 10CRIC apk file and pressing ‘allow’. 4 Wait for the Installation Process to Finish When the app is installed, its icon will appear on your home screen. Sign up or login and start betting! Register or log in to the 10CRIC app and continue gaming in the sports betting or casino section after making a deposit. Security Settings for Install the App There is one thing all users have to do before installing the 10CRIC app. Mainly, mobile devices feature protected software, so third parties cannot penetrate the security system. However, to be able to provide access to the 10CRIC app you have to disable this feature. Here’s how to do that: Go to ‘settings’ on your phone; Enter the ‘privacy’ menu; Allow your device to receive files from unknown sources - third parties; Go back to the 10CRIC apk file, open it and continue the installation procedure. Only after doing this, you will be allowed to install the 10CRIC apk file and thus get the app. System Requirements for Android Android users must be sure their devices can support the 10CRIC app. See the table below to know whether your phone is a match for the 10CRIC app. Our experts listed all the necessary requirements all Android devices need to have to allow the proper function of the app. Android version of the device 5.0 Free RAM 1 Gb Free space in memory 100 Mb Processor 1,2 GHz Since the requirements for the 10CRIC app are so low, it is likely your device won’t have any problems running it. Supported Android Devices If you don’t feel like checking the specifications of your phone to know whether or not the 10CRIC app will run smoothly, we have a solution. In addition to this review, you will find devices that our experts have tested with the 10CRIC app. If you happen to own any of the following models, you don’t have to check the previous table and can proceed to install the app safely. Meizu m5s;

ASUS ZenFone 2;

HTC One X;

Samsung Galaxy Note 2;

LG G2;

Samsung Galaxy S4;

Xiaomi Redmi Note 3;

Huawei P8 Lite;

Oppo Reno;

Motorola RAZR, etc. Rest assured, this is not a complete list of Android devices that support the app, only the ones we’ve tested.

Download 10CRIC App for iOS The step-by-step guide for downloading the 10CRIC app for iOS is simple and easy. The following installation instructions consist of easy steps all iPhone or iPad users can be guided by. 1 Visit 10CRIC Go to the operator’s website through our link. Go to website 2 Search for the App Section Scroll to the bottom of the page to find the app menu. 3 Choose the Matching OS Pick the 10CRIC iOS app link and click on it. Download the app 4 Open the App Wait for the app icon to show on your device and click to open it. 5 Log in/Sign up Enter your account or create a new one and start betting! After finishing this process, you can continue with the signup procedure and start betting on your favourite sports. System Requirements for iOS Users of the older iPhone version may not be able to use the 10CRIC app due to low specifications. To make sure you can download and install the 10CRIC app, check if your device's specifications match the requirements in the table. Supported iOS version 8.0 RAM 1 GB Free space in memory 100 Mb Processor 1,2 GHz Your iPhone will qualify for the 10CRIC app only if it features these or some better specifications. Supported iOS Devices Many iOS-supported devices have been tested on behalf of our experts to see if they will support the 10CRIC app. We’ve decided to make a list of the top 10 devices that provide smooth operation for the app. iPhone 4;

iPhone 4C;

iPhone 5;

iPhone 5c;

iPhone 6;

iPhone 6s;

iPhone 7;

iPhone 7 Plus;

iPad 2;

iPad 3;

iPad 4. The perfect gaming experience will be fully available if you own any of the abovementioned iOS devices.

How to Register in 10CRIC App? New players have to go through several simple steps to be able to sign up through the app. The registration process is fairly simple and goes like this: Click on the application icon to start it up. Find the yellow ‘Sign Up’ button and click it. The registration form will open. Enter a unique username, password, phone number, and other personal information. Tick the T&C boxes and confirm the submitted data. The entire process will take no more than a couple of minutes. After confirming the registration, you’ll be logged into the lobby and you can start exploring the platform.

How to Make a Deposit? Depositing through the 10CRIC app is a very simple process. Registered players who want to top up their accounts can go through the small step-by-step guide, shown in addition, before they start betting: Open the 10CRIC app; Register or log in; Go to the Cashier section; Pick the payment option you find the most reliable; Input the amount you want to deposit; Confirm the transaction and wait for your funds to be transferred. Regardless of which method you choose, you will have a fast and safe transaction. Each 10CRIC deposit transaction should not take more than a couple of minutes. Payment Methods at the App Members of 10CRICK get to use numerous deposit and withdrawal methods. There are different maximum and minimum limits, as shown in the table below. You will also find out if there are any fees attached to each option and their processing time. Deposit Method Min. deposit, INR Max. deposit, INR Processing time Fees UPI 500 50,000 Instant No fees AstroPay 1,000 820,000 Instant No fees iCashOne Voucher 1,000 820,000 Instant No fees Neteller 1,000 100,000 Instant No fees Bitcoin 0,00000010 BTC 1 BTC Instant No fees Withdrawal Method Min. withdrawal, INR Max.withdrawal, INR Processing time Fees UPI 1,000 50,000 48 hours No fees AstroPay 1,000 1,000,000 48 hours No fees iCashOne Voucher 1,000 1,000,000 48 hours No fees Neteller 2,000 500,000 48 hours No fees Bitcoin N/A N/A up to 1 hour No fees Depositors and players who want to make a withdrawal can use any of the methods in the table. The operator's SSL encryption software protects all money transfers from third-party breaches.

How to Get a Bonus in 10CRIC App? Claiming a bonus with the 10CRIC app is a straightforward process. Players who find the bonus offers attractive should follow these steps to claim a reward: Tap the app icon on your device to enter the lobby. Choose the Promotions tab from the menu. Choose the Double Power Welcome Bonus from the list. The minimum deposit you can put in is INR 250. Enter promo code 10WELCOME in the special field. Confirm your deposit and wait for the transaction to be completed; Start betting on the selected sports. Remember, always read the terms and conditions of the promotion you are interested in so you know what you are signing up for. Welcome Bonus Newcomers are in for a great surprise as the operator behind 10CRIC offers excellent deals for them. All newbies can claim a bonus for the first deposit. The 10CRIC welcome bonus, however, is valid for only one account, one time. The bonus gives 150% up to 20,000 INR + 10 FB on Aviator. But to get it, you need to wager it x15 for sports betting and x40 for casino betting. Wagering the Welcome Bonus Wagering requirements of the welcome bonus are the most important feature you should pay attention to before claiming the reward. They are the obstacle that keeps you from beginning the withdrawal process. The welcome bonuses come with several terms and conditions you should respect to become an eligible player for cashing out. The Sports betting bonus comes with x15 wagering requirements;

The IPL Casino welcome bonus comes with x40 wagering requirements;

The minimum deposit for both welcome bonuses is INR 250;

The sports and casino betting bonus’ WR should be met within 15 days; The number of the wagering requirements implies how many times you have to play through your bonus funds, so you are allowed to withdraw your winnings.

Other Promotions and Bonuses at the App Aside from the two generous welcome offers, registered players are given a chance to engage with many other promotions. You will find all ongoing deals on the promo page of the 10CRIC app. Some of those include: Weekly Cricket Cashback – Win 10% cashback up to INR 10,000;

Unlimited Virtual Victories – Play selected virtual sports this week and earn 1.25% Bonus on your gameplay;

Score a Comeback with 7% Slots Cashback – Opt in, spin the Slots on Saturday and Sunday, and enjoy up to ₹10,000 on Monday;

WPL Team Boosts – Get from 3,000 to 10,000 INR during WPL. Curious players should visit the promo page as there are plenty more bonus deals they can engage with. Weekly Cricket Cashback This promotion allows players to enrich their balance with 10% cashback on their losses. The maximum prize you can obtain from this bonus promotion goes up to INR 10,000. The lost bets between Thursday and Friday will be calculated for this promo; thus, you can win a 10% cashback every Friday. Unlimited Virtual Victories An interesting bonus that gives you the opportunity to get a 1.25% cashback on your virtual sports bets for the week. At the end of the week you get a refund, which you need to spend within 7 days on sports bets with odds of at least 1.5. Score a Comeback with 7% Slots Cashback This is essentially the same bonus as the previous one, but it gives you the chance to get cashback on lost funds at the casino up to 7%. The maximum amount of cashback is 10,000 INR. When you get it, you need to wager the money within 5 days. WPL Team Boosts During WPL you can top up your balance, use one of the 5 promo codes on the site and receive a generous gift. For example, the promo code ‘UPWARRIORZ’ gives you a mystical box that can contain both a freebet and a deposit bonus.

How to Bet on Cricket Using 10CRIC App? All who want to make a bet on the 10CRIC app can do it very easily as the process is fairly simple. There are several steps you should complete so you can successfully place a wager on your favourite sport. Without further ado, here is what you need to do: Register or log in to your account. Make a sufficient deposit using any of the available payment methods. Browse through the sports menus and click on cricket. Choose the match, league, or event you want to bet on. Fill in the slip with the type of bet you want to engage with and the amount you want to wager. You shall know whether you have won the bet and with it some cash or if you lost after the match is over. Which Cricket Could I Bet on? The operator behind Cric10 made sure all types of players were satisfied with the sportsbook. Each sports section has several additional menus where you can see which leagues and championships are available to bet on currently. The cricket menu is not an exception, as you can place a wager on: Live online cricket;

Virtual cricket;

IPL;

Local championships, competitions, and matches;

International championships;

Indian teams and leagues;

International teams and leagues. Keep in mind that these menus are often updated, so you might find even more cricket betting options on the 10CRIC app by the time you come across this review.

Other Available Sports for Betting Sports lovers will be happy to know 10CRIC possesses an abundance of sports they can bet on. Many types of events are present in the sports betting section at 10CRIC. Take your pick, place a bet, and wait to see if you have won your wager. The following ones are the most popular sports markets among bettors at 10CRIC: Cricket;

Football;

Tennis;

Basketball;

Table Tennis;

Volleyball;

American Football;

Badminton;

Boxing. Each of these sports menus is packed with additional features. To know more, browse around the app before placing a wager.

10CRIC Casino App Getting the 10CRIC casino app will bring a lot of opportunities as there are many different types of casino games available. Moreover, there are numerous promotions for the casino section available on the app. Here’s how you can get a hold of the app: Download the 10CRIC app. Complete the registration form and become a member. Select the IPL Casino Welcome bonus upon registration. Make a minimum deposit of INR 500. Wait for the bonus to be transferred to your account and start enjoying the casino entertainment! Apart from the welcome casino bonus, you will get a chance to win many free spins, deposit bonus matches, and occasional no deposit bonuses among other prizes. Entertainment at the Casino The entertainment value at the casino section is of high quality. This section is abundant with a variety of games and game categories. Some of the most played ones include Most popular;

IPL cash chase;

Jackpot slots;

Megaways;

Roulette;

Slots. If you are not fully satisfied with these, make sure to browse around the casino segment as you will find more sections, including table and card games, and special menus where you will find all games and new releases. The titles are provided by Big Time Gaming, Ezugi, Microgaming, PlayNGoPragmatic Play, and dozens of others.

Do I Need to Update the 10CRIC App? Players don’t have to dive into the 10CRIC update procedure if they don’t feel like it. However, if they want to grab the 10CRIC new version, they should update the app. All new features and innovations will be present in the latest version of the app. Visit the 10CRIC website. Find the menu from where you installed the app the first time. Repeat the process in the same manner. After reinstalling the app, you shall get the latest features of the 10CRIC app. Regular updates are done in the same manner. You can enjoy each newly added feature after going through this process whenever necessary.

Security of the App Registered players can rest assured they will play in a well-protected environment. This is due to several factors that protect users’ data and money transactions. Some of those include: SSL encryption. The operator behind the 10CRIC app uses the latest SSL encryption software. This ensures that every player is linked to the server, thus preventing third parties from accessing players’ data.

Verification process. The verification process is one of the most important segments players must go through. This is when each member has to justify the personal information they have submitted. Only after verifying their identity, will they be able to continue their activities, including withdrawing money.

License. Having a Curacao Gaming Commission speaks volumes about the safety of this website and app. This license proves that 10CRIC follows strict rules as a betting and gambling platform providing fair gaming and high security. Apart from these security features, the operator also promotes responsible gambling and provides links and additional support to those who feel like they’re developing a problem.

Bet Types at 10CRIC App The 10CRIC app allows registered members to bet in many ways. Some of the available bet types include singles, doubles, treble bets, accumulator bets, etc. However, some of the most popular bet types on the 10CRIC app are: Single – This type of bet is very easy to understand and place. For example, beginners who want to wager with singles can predict which of the two teams will win the match.

Parlay – Parlay bettors place two or more wagers together on the same slip. Players must correctly guess both or all outcomes to win the parlay bet and get the reward.

System – System betting consists of several wagers tied together in one full bet slip. Unlike the parlay, system bets can be won without winning all predictions that are in the bunch.

Treble – The treble bet consists of three bets from separate selections tied together. Each prediction is called a ‘leg’. Players have to win all legs to win the nice reward from the treble. You can bet on the 10CRIC app in many ways, some simpler and others more complicated. The more complex the bet you engage with, the better the reward you shall gain.

Betting Options in 10CRIC App The choice of betting options and features is vast in the 10CRIC app. Bettors can jump from one section to another, thus experiencing a different gaming type. Some of the most interesting and beneficial betting options players will find on this platform include: Live Streaming;

Push Notifications;

Online Casino Games;

Live Casino;

Cash-Out;

Live Cricket Betting;

Esports Betting;

Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting;

Pre-Match Betting;

Lucrative Offers;

Multi-Betting;

Live Match Statistics; If you are not familiar with some of these, you should continue reading. We will explain each of the mentioned features in full detail below. Live Streaming Many sports lovers enjoy the live streaming option as they can track the game in real-time. Keeping track of the result makes the whole process more exciting and entertaining. The live streams on the 10CRIC app don’t lag whatsoever, which is another huge plus. All registered players at the 10CRIC app can create their strategy to win the bets they have placed. Push Notifications Any 10CRIC member who wants to keep up with the latest news can allow the option of push notification. This feature will let you know of any changes regarding the app’s updates. If you want to receive these notifications, you won’t miss out on any newly added promotions, sports to bet on, or any app improvement in general. Moreover, you can get notified of any ongoing match result, thus seeing whether or not you have won your wager. Online Casino Games You can dive into plenty of game categories at the 10CRIC casino section. They are all packed with high-quality games that will bring you lots of thrills. Some of the different types of games you can play include: IPL Cash Chase;

New Games;

Jackpot Games;

Slots;

Roulette, etc. Visit the casino segment and see the rest of the categories the operator behind the 10CRIC app made possible. Among the many, you can play Crack the Egg games, which are selected for one of the 10CRIC’s promotions and can bring you great rewards. Live Casino 10CRIC casino app has a separate Live Casino section filled with live dealer games. Some of the most popular live casino categories include: OneTouch Live;

Top Indian Games;

Roulette;

Blackjack;

Baccarat;

Dice;

Lottery. Same as with casino games, the live casino section offers premium entertainment and an opportunity to win big. If you enjoy communicating with live dealers or fellow players, this game menu will bring the real-life casino experience closer to you. Cash-Out The cash-out option is available for all registered members at 10CRIC. Thanks to this feature you will be able to cash out your winnings even before the match you’ve bet on is over. However, the prize may differ. You can get less cash or even more cash than you have hoped for, depending on the type of bet, current odds, match’s outcome, etc. Live Cricket Betting The Live Cricket section at 10CRIC allows you to bet on ongoing Cricket matches. To find it, click the ‘live betting’ button near the top left corner of the screen. Here you will find all live matches and an option that allows you to bet on Moneyline or 1x2. Many other features and sports are implemented into the live betting menu. All currently active leagues will be displayed, so you have better navigation towards the bet you want to place. Esports Betting The eSports selection at 10CRIC is big enough to keep you entertained for months as it offers a huge variety of options. Registered users can engage with betting activities for various esports, including Counter-Strike, CS: GO, Dota 2, Overwatch, League of Legends, Warcraft 3, and StarCraft 2. As for the events, you can dive into Dota 2 China Supermajor, Overwatch OWL, Call of Duty World League, Counter-Strike: GO ESEA, League of Legends Championship Series, King of Glory KPL, etc. Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting If you are into virtual betting, then the 10CRIC app will serve you well as this type of betting is available. New and already existent players can bet on virtual football, virtual cricket, virtual greyhounds, and virtual horse racing. The bet type selection for these sports is vast and includes moneyline, over/under, and correct score for football, match outcome, runs, and wickets for cricket, and win, place, forecast, and tricast for greyhounds and horse racing. Pre-Match Betting Pre-match betting is one of the most straightforward types of betting. All you have to do is predict the outcome of the match. You can bet on many things, including which team will win, which team will lead in the first half, which player will score the most points, and so on. Lucrative Offers The promo page is abundant with offers and will reveal many lucrative rewards you can claim. Players who make a deposit and engage with some of the ongoing bonuses can further become eligible for free spins, deposit bonus matches, cashback rewards, free bets, and many more benefits. Multi-Betting Multi-betting is yet another great feature available on the 10CRIC app. Players can place several different wagers from numerous matches, events, and leagues into one whole bet slip. There are several options for this type of betting that we’ve mentioned before. One is the Parlay bet, where you have to win all individual bets to get a reward, and another is the system bet that doesn’t require players to win all wagers to be awarded some cash. Live Match Statistics Live match statistics will provide insight into the match you have bet on. Also, depending on your bet, you can check some players’ statistics and scores in a certain league or championship. This is a great feature that more experienced players can utilise to make successful in-game bets.

Customer Support Service on the 10CRIC Mobile App The Customer service team helps all registered users 24/7 through the app and mobile site. There are several ways to contact the support team. Check the table, in addition, to see how you can get in touch with the agents. The ways to contact Details Chat 24/7 Live Chat Email support@10CRIC.com Social media Instagram (@10CRIC.official), Facebook (@10CRIC), Telegram (@10CRIC), Twitter (@10CRIC_official)

10CRIC Mobile Website The mobile website can be accessed by searching for the 10CRIC platform via any mobile browser. Smartphone users are welcomed regardless of their devices' operating system - Android, iOS, or KaiOS. All features and services are within reach for those who make a registration. What’s more, players will enjoy a fully mobile-optimized version of the 10CRIC website and thus be able to enjoy all features of the platform. Even though you won’t be playing on the app, you would still find your way around easily due to the easy navigation. However, the app is significantly faster and allows players to get access to 10CRIC’s sports betting and casino section from anywhere, at any time. That’s why we still recommend downloading the app. System Requirements for the Mobile Version of the 10CRIC Website To access the 10CRIC mobile website, you should ensure your device possesses certain specifications. Players will be able to game on the website only if their mobile device is adaptive to the requirements. Check the table, in addition, to see the requirements we are talking about. Supported OS Android, iOS, KaiOS Supported Browsers Google Chrome, Safari, Firefox Mobile, Opera Mobile, DuckDuckGo RAM 2 Gb or higher Screen Resolution 1136×640 pixels or higher Differences Between the Mobile App and Website There are several differences between the 10CRIC app and the 10CRIC mobile website that users will notice. They are not too big but can make significant changes in your betting experience. We will present the advantages and disadvantages in the comparison table below. 10CRIC Mobile App 10CRIC Mobile Website Requires you to download the 10CRIC app software No need to download anything before making an account Once you log in, you stay logged in You have to log in each time you visit Battery-friendly as it drains less energy than the mobile website Drains more energy than the app Push notifications option available No Push Notifications Players won’t experience any lag Moving around from one menu or game to another may cause some minor lag Instant update of odds Update of the odds may be slower compared to the app The differences may not be too huge. Still, app players will certainly enjoy the game more because they won’t have to deal with any lag. Also, 10CRIC app users will have a longer-lasting battery compared to mobile website users, which is one of the biggest differences.

SportsCafe Final Words About the 10CRIC App In conclusion, our experts at SportsCafe would recommend the 10CRIC app to anyone who wants to enjoy gaming of high quality. Registered users will get a chance to bet on regular popular sports, as well as esports and virtual sports. Additionally, casino lovers also have a lot to look forward to. The 10CRIC app is packed with casino games provided by some of the best software developers in the industry. You can enjoy many casino categories, including table games, slots, megaways, and jackpot games. To top everything off, the 10CRIC app offers a huge promotional page filled with all kinds of bonuses. There are promos for both the sports and casino sections. Some of the occasional offers include no deposit bonuses, tons of free spins, big deposit bonus matches, cashback rewards, free bets, random cash prizes, etc. Remember to use the codes provided for each bonus you want to claim.