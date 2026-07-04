1xbet vs Parimatch
We continue the series of articles in which we reveal the features of two popular bookmakers. In the first article we compared the sites of bookmakers 1xbet and Melbet. Our experts analyze two sites using dozens of criteria, and the editors select the most important ones and help our users decide on the best bookmaker for sports betting. Two popular brands 1xbet and Parimatch will fight in today's battle.
Main Features of 1xbet and Parimatch
Both bookmakers operate officially in many countries and have a license from Curacao. Parimatch has a long history, the company was established in 1994. 1xbet has been operating since 2007.
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Bookmaker
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1xbet
|
Parimatch
|
Official website
|
Minimum deposit
|
100
|
200
|
Number of events
|
4000
|
6000
|
Cryptocurrency
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
License
|
Curaçao
|
Curaçao
|Rank
|Rating
|Bonus
|Link
|#1
|
Parimatch
5
★★★★★
|
Welcome bonus
INR 30,000
Promocode
SCAFE30
|Join ParimatchRead review
|#2
|
1xbet
4.5
★★★★★
|
Welcome bonus
INR 10,000
Promocode
SCAFE30
|Join 1winRead review
1xbet and Parimatch Bonuses
Parimatch bookmaker bonuses are more attractive. The site offers to get 150% for the first deposit against 100% at 1xbet. The maximum bonus amount in Parimatch is up to 30,000 INR, in 1xbet — 10,000 INR.
1xbet and Parimatch Apps
1xbet and Parimatch offer downloadable functional apps for Android and iOS. In the downloadable version, users can receive bonuses, place bets and withdraw winnings. 1xbet app and Parimatch app can be installed on any modern devices.
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1xbet
|
Parimatch
|
Low minimum system requirements
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Renowned user-friendly interface
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Hindi-speaking customer support
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Several payment methods
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No maximum withdrawal requirements
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Notifications for real-time updates
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Live streaming options
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In-play statistics
1xbet and Parimatch Sports Betting
In the main section on the website, which is dedicated to sports betting, both bookmakers have a large selection of events. However, Parimatch offers more than 6000 sports and political events on a daily basis. 1xbet has about 4000 betting options and all of them are related to sports.
Minimum Deposit 1xbet and Parimatch
1xbet wins in this category. The entry threshold is low, the minimum deposit at the bookmaker is only 100 INR. On the Parimatch website you can make a deposit starting from 200 INR. At the same time, 1Xbet offers more payment systems for Indian users.
Conclusion
Based on the information provided above, you will be able to choose a bookmaker that suits you perfectly. If the amount of the minimum deposit is important to you, then safely choose 1xbet. If you are interested in the number of sporting events and the size of the welcome bonus, your choice is Parimatch! The only thing that unites the two brands is functional apps for Android and iOS. Also see the best cricket sports betting apps in India.
Best Cricket Betting Apps
Our experts have tested hundreds of sports betting apps and compiled a comprehensive list of the best apps from trusted bookmakers.
|Rank
|Rating
|Bonus
|Link
|#1
|
5
★★★★★
|
Welcome bonus
INR 30,000
Promocode
SCAFE30
|Download Parimatch
|#2
|
4.9
★★★★★
|
Welcome bonus
INR 10,000
Promocode
No Promo
|Download 22bet
|#3
|
4.8
★★★★★
|
Welcome bonus
INR 26,000
Promocode
SC2023
|Download MegaPari
|#4
|
4.7
★★★★★
|
Welcome bonus
INR 8,000
Promocode
SCAFE30
|Download Melbet
|#5
|
4.6
★★★★★
|
Welcome bonus
INR 10,000
Promocode
No Promo
|Download Indibet