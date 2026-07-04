1xbet vs Parimatch

We continue the series of articles in which we reveal the features of two popular bookmakers. In the first article we compared the sites of bookmakers 1xbet and Melbet. Our experts analyze two sites using dozens of criteria, and the editors select the most important ones and help our users decide on the best bookmaker for sports betting. Two popular brands 1xbet and Parimatch will fight in today's battle.

Main Features of 1xbet and Parimatch Both bookmakers operate officially in many countries and have a license from Curacao. Parimatch has a long history, the company was established in 1994. 1xbet has been operating since 2007. Bookmaker 1xbet Parimatch Official website 1xbet Parimatch Minimum deposit 100 200 Number of events 4000 6000 Cryptocurrency Yes Yes License Curaçao Curaçao Rank Rating Bonus Link #1 Parimatch 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus INR 30,000 Promocode SCAFE30 Join ParimatchRead review #2 1xbet 4.5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus INR 10,000 Promocode SCAFE30 Join 1winRead review ‌

1xbet and Parimatch Bonuses Parimatch bookmaker bonuses are more attractive. The site offers to get 150% for the first deposit against 100% at 1xbet. The maximum bonus amount in Parimatch is up to 30,000 INR, in 1xbet — 10,000 INR.

1xbet and Parimatch Apps 1xbet and Parimatch offer downloadable functional apps for Android and iOS. In the downloadable version, users can receive bonuses, place bets and withdraw winnings. 1xbet app and Parimatch app can be installed on any modern devices. 1xbet Parimatch Official 1Xbet app Official Parimatch app Low minimum system requirements Renowned user-friendly interface Hindi-speaking customer support Several payment methods No maximum withdrawal requirements Notifications for real-time updates Live streaming options In-play statistics

1xbet and Parimatch Sports Betting In the main section on the website, which is dedicated to sports betting, both bookmakers have a large selection of events. However, Parimatch offers more than 6000 sports and political events on a daily basis. 1xbet has about 4000 betting options and all of them are related to sports.

Minimum Deposit 1xbet and Parimatch 1xbet wins in this category. The entry threshold is low, the minimum deposit at the bookmaker is only 100 INR. On the Parimatch website you can make a deposit starting from 200 INR. At the same time, 1Xbet offers more payment systems for Indian users.