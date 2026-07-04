1xbet vs Parimatch

We continue the series of articles in which we reveal the features of two popular bookmakers. In the first article we compared the sites of bookmakers 1xbet and Melbet. Our experts analyze two sites using dozens of criteria, and the editors select the most important ones and help our users decide on the best bookmaker for sports betting. Two popular brands 1xbet and Parimatch will fight in today's battle.

Main Features of 1xbet and Parimatch

Both bookmakers operate officially in many countries and have a license from Curacao. Parimatch has a long history, the company was established in 1994. 1xbet has been operating since 2007.

Bookmaker

1xbet

Parimatch

Official website

1xbet

Parimatch

Minimum deposit

100

200

Number of events

4000

6000

Cryptocurrency 

Yes

Yes

License

Curaçao

Curaçao

Rank Rating Bonus Link
#1

Parimatch

5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

INR 30,000

Promocode

SCAFE30

 Join ParimatchRead review
#2

1xbet

4.5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

INR 10,000

Promocode

SCAFE30

 Join 1winRead review

1xbet and Parimatch Bonuses

Parimatch bookmaker bonuses are more attractive. The site offers to get 150% for the first deposit against 100% at 1xbet. The maximum bonus amount in Parimatch is up to 30,000 INR, in 1xbet — 10,000 INR.

1xbet Parimatch bonus.

1xbet and Parimatch Apps

1xbet and Parimatch offer downloadable functional apps for Android and iOS. In the downloadable version, users can receive bonuses, place bets and withdraw winnings. 1xbet app and Parimatch app can be installed on any modern devices.

1xbet

Parimatch

Official 1Xbet app

Official Parimatch app

Low minimum system requirements

Renowned user-friendly interface

Hindi-speaking customer support

Several payment methods 

No maximum withdrawal requirements

Notifications for real-time updates

Live streaming options

In-play statistics

1xbet and Parimatch Sports Betting

In the main section on the website, which is dedicated to sports betting, both bookmakers have a large selection of events. However, Parimatch offers more than 6000 sports and political events on a daily basis. 1xbet has about 4000 betting options and all of them are related to sports.

1Xbet and Parimatch Event.

Minimum Deposit 1xbet and Parimatch

1xbet wins in this category. The entry threshold is low, the minimum deposit at the bookmaker is only 100 INR. On the Parimatch website you can make a deposit starting from 200 INR. At the same time, 1Xbet offers more payment systems for Indian users.Minimum deposit 1xbet and Parimatch.

Conclusion

Based on the information provided above, you will be able to choose a bookmaker that suits you perfectly. If the amount of the minimum deposit is important to you, then safely choose 1xbet. If you are interested in the number of sporting events and the size of the welcome bonus, your choice is Parimatch! The only thing that unites the two brands is functional apps for Android and iOS. Also see the best cricket sports betting apps in India.

Best Cricket Betting Apps

Our experts have tested hundreds of sports betting apps and compiled a comprehensive list of the best apps from trusted bookmakers.

Rank Rating Bonus Link
#1

Parimatch App

5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

INR 30,000

Promocode

SCAFE30

 Download Parimatch
#2

22bet App

4.9

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

INR 10,000

Promocode

No Promo

 Download 22bet
#3

MegaPari App

4.8

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

INR 26,000

Promocode

SC2023

 Download MegaPari
#4

Melbet App

4.7

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

INR 8,000

Promocode

SCAFE30

 Download Melbet
#5

Indibet App

4.6

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

INR 10,000

Promocode

No Promo

 Download Indibet

Post Author

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Faraz Gupta

Description: Faraz Gupta is an experienced journalist and consultant specializing in the iGaming industry. Holding degrees in law (2011) and journalism (2018), he worked as a journalist for a major iGaming network from 2016 to 2022, focusing on gambling legislation, news, and reviews. Since 2022, Gupta has written over 2,000 articles, attended trade exhibitions, and consulted on major gambling projects. He provides analytical reviews, strategies, and legislative insights into the betting and casino sectors, aiming to deliver credible and informative content to help readers make informed decisions in the dynamic gambling industry.