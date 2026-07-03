Online Kabaddi Betting in India – Full Guide for Beginners 2026

Updated 02/06/2026

SportsCafe brings out the list of best online kabaddi betting sites or kabaddi betting apps that one can choose from. Not just that, the list has been compiled after all the bookmakers were carefully checked by our experts. All these platforms offer the best bonuses, and are reliable when it comes to depositing and withdrawing the money. We will help you evaluate the sites, and discuss the advantages, which will help you pick one of them.

Best Kabaddi Betting Sites

What is Online Kabaddi Betting? Kabaddi is one of the most popular sports in India, which has grown exponentially over the last few years. Betting on kabaddi has golden raid/extra time bets, handicap bets, over/under bets, half bets, outright bets, prop bets, and live bets to name a few, and the users can choose the type as per their convenience.

TOP 10 Kabaddi Betting Sites for June 2026 SportsCafe brings to you the best online kabaddi betting sites and kabaddi online betting app after careful selection: #1 4rabet 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #2 Batery 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹150,000 + 430 FS Promo code SCBAT Claim Review #3 Stake 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹186,711 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #4 Rajabets 4.7 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code No promo Claim Review #5 Thrill 4.6 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus up to 70% Rakeback Promo code No code Claim Review #6 1win 4.5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹80,400 Promo code SCAFE145 Claim Review #7 Lucky Star 4.4 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹52863 Promo code No code Claim Review #8 Melbet 4.3 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 300% up to ₹50,000 Promo code SCAFE30 Claim Review #9 Megapari 4.2 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹40,000 Promo code CAFEBONUS Claim Review #10 Parimatch 4.1 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 150% up to ₹1,05,000 Promo code SCAFE30 Claim Review

Comparison Betting Platforms for Kabaddi We have compiled our top list for online kabaddi betting based on our experience and the constantly shifting competition among bookmakers. The main parameters that are useful to compare are presented below. Parameter 4rabet Batery Stake Rajabets Tez888 Lucky Star 1win Melbet Megapari Parimatch Mobile App Yes Yes No Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Payment Options Count 15 15 30+ 10 4 30+ 20+ 35+ 30+ 5 Cryptocurrency Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Minimal Deposit 300 INR 300 INR 500 INR 200 INR 500 INR 300 INR 300 INR 45 INR 100 INR 300 INR Supported Languages Hindi, English Hindi, English Hindi, English Hindi, English English, Hindi, Bengali, Telugu Hindi, English Hindi, English Hindi, English Hindi, English, Telugu Hindi, English Withdrawal Speed Up to 3 banking days 30 min-2 hours 15 min-2 hours 15 Minutes - 3 Banking Day 30 min-2 hours 15 Minutes - 3 Banking Days 15 Minutes - 3 Banking Days 15 Minutes - 3 Banking Days 15 Minutes - 3 Banking Days 15 Minutes - 3 Banking Days Live Betting Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes License Curacao Curacao Curacao Curacao Curacao Curacao Curacao Curacao Curacao Curacao Legal in India Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Sports Offered 50+ 30+ 30 30 20 40+ 50+ 50+ 30+ 50 Support Channels Chat, email Live chat, email Live chat, email Chat, email Live chat, email, Phone support Chat, email, phone Live chat, email, phone Live chat, email, phone Chat, email Live chat, email Best Bonuses Comparison Parameter 4rabet Batery Stake Rajabets Thrill Lucky Star 1win Melbet Megapari Parimatch Welcome Bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 500% up to ₹150,000 + 430 FS 200% up to ₹186,711 200% up to ₹100,000 up to 70% Rakeback 500% up to ₹52863 500% up to ₹80,400 300% up to ₹50,000 200% up to ₹40,000 150% up to ₹1,05,000 Available Promo Code SCAFE230 SCBAT SPORTSCAFE No Code No Code No promo SCAFE145 SCAFE30 CAFEBONUS SCAFE30 Loyalty Programs Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Cashback Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No

Why These Sites Made Our Top List? After analyzing hundreds of sites, our experts have identified the top 10 kabaddi betting sites. Bookmakers have undergone thorough testing based on a variety of reliability criteria. So, the list includes sites with instant withdrawal of winnings, profitable bonuses and a mobile application for Android and iOS: 4rabet; Batery; Stake. Rajabets; Thrill; Lucky Star; 1win; Melbet; MegaPari; Parimatch; 1. 4Rabet 4rabet is a distinguished name in the realm of online betting, celebrated for its diverse offerings tailored to bettors. With a specific focus on Kabaddi, the platform emerges as a premier destination for fans of the sport. Founded in 2019, the casino operates under a Curacao license, ensuring a reliable and secure betting environment for its users. Minimum deposit requirement of only 300 INR. An extensive lineup of over 10 Kabaddi events. Free 4rabet mobile application with Hindi interface. Explore 4rabet wide range of betting options and immerse yourself in the excitement of Kabaddi and other popular sports. 2. Batery Batery is an online betting site that is a favorite among Indian customers, thanks to its wide betting options on popular sports like kabaddi. With an easy to use interface and a variety of betting options that number 4 types, the site provides players with an amazing betting experience. Batery should be chosen for betting based on the following facts: Legality and safety in India (official license Curacao); A variety of popular deposit and withdrawal methods (UPI, PayTM, PhonePe); Favourable odds; Favorable bonuses for new customers (Welcome Bonus 500% up to 150,000 INR + 430 FS); Separate page for popular sports with all information about upcoming matches; Availability of a separate Batery app for Android and IOS; Support for several languages, including Hindi; 24-hour bookmaker support service. In addition the Batery supports Live mode, with this feature players will be able to bet on Kabaddi in real match time. 3. Stake Stake provides comprehensive coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League season and offers a wide range of betting options for all matches. The pre-match lines cover standard options, and the platform excels in live betting, offering odds that quickly adapt to the match’s progress. During major matches and tournament stages, Stake offers special promotions. You can get started with as little as INR 100, which is one of the lowest minimum deposit amounts among licensed bookmakers for Indian players. Minimum deposit of INR 100;

200% Deposit Bonus up to INR 186,711 for new users;

Promo code SPORTSCAFE for exclusive rewards;

Exclusive tournament promotions;

PWA available for Android and iOS;

Pro Kabaddi League with live betting;

Live broadcasts of matches in a good quality;

Fast in-play odds updates. 4. Rajabets Rajabets is a great site for kabaddi betting in India. It lets you bet on matches from the Pro Kabaddi League and other big kabaddi tournaments. You can bet before the match starts or even while the game is happening with live betting. The odds are good, and the site works well on both Android phones and iPhones. If you use Android, you can download their app. iPhone users can use the PWA version in the browser, and it runs fast too. It’s easy to put money into your account using UPI, PayTM, PhonePe, or other Indian payment methods. The site is also clean and simple to use, so even if you’re new, you won’t get confused. You can start betting with just 200 INR. Minimum deposit is only INR 200.

Welcome bonus of 200% up to 100,000 INR.

Fast and safe deposits using UPI, PayTM, and more.

Easy-to-use mobile version and Android app.

Kabaddi betting with live updates and real-time odds.

No promo code required to get the welcome offer. 5. Thrill Thrill is an excellent choice for betting on kabaddi in India. Players can find odds on Pro Kabaddi League matches and other kabaddi events in both pre-match and live betting modes. All payments are processed via cryptocurrency, including USDT TRC20, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Binance Coin. Thrill does not offer a standard welcome bonus, but instead rewards every player with up to 70% rakeback. Coverage of the PKL and other kabaddi events;

Free live streaming;

Union of Comoros under Licence No. ALSI-202506019-FI1;

Easy-to-use mobile version for Android and iOS;

24/7 customer support via chat;

Fast payments via cryptocurrencies. 6. Lucky Star Lucky Star is among the best platforms for betting on kabaddi that an Indian player can ask for. It offers a mobile app for Android and iOS that is free to download, and both the app and the website lest you select from the best range of bets every day. You can start betting with a 300 INR deposit and use Hindi as the main language, as well as INR as currency. Minimum deposit of 300 INR;

Welcome bonus of 500% up to 52862,88 INR;

A huge sportsbook apart from kabaddi;

Best payment methods like PhonePe, Google Pay, UPI, PayTM;

Lots of cryptocurrencies available. 7. 1win 1win is a reliable and popular bookmaker for sports betting, and kabaddi is no exception. You can find a lot of bonuses for sports betting, including a 500% up to 45,000 INR welcome bonus. The navigation is as simple as it can possibly be and the visual design is also astonishing. There are many unique features for sports betting, as well as statistics of previous matches so you can analyze the upcoming match more efficiently. Minimum deposit of 300 INR;

Welcome bonus of 500% up to ₹80,400;

Payment options include UPI, PhonePe, PayTM, Bank Transfer and crypto;

A free mobile app for Android and iOS;

Supports INR and Hindi. 8. Melbet Melbet covers kabaddi in greater detail than most bookmakers available to Indian users. The Pro Kabaddi League is fully covered throughout the season, and both pre-match and live bets are available for every match. The betting lines go beyond simply picking the match winner: for major games, bets are offered on points per raid, tackle success rates, and team totals. Live betting works well during matches, and odds are updated as the action unfolds. UPI, PayTM, PhonePe, and cryptocurrency are accepted, and Hindi is available throughout the site. Minimum deposit of INR 45;

300% welcome bonus up to INR 50,000;

Promo code SCAFE30 for additional bonuses;

APK for Android, PWA for iOS;

Pro Kabaddi League coverage with live betting;

Free live streaming option;

Markets for points per raid, successful tackles, and team totals;

UPI, PayTM, PhonePe, and cryptocurrency accepted. 9. MegaPari MegaPari is a nice online site for betting on kabaddi that is loved by Indian players. It covers all the most popular tournaments and leagues, as well as local games and also features different bet types. No matter which match you pick, the odds will be high and you will also have no problem betting in live mode so that you can watch the live stream of the match you’re betting on. Minimum deposit of 100 INR;

Welcome bonus of 200% up to 40,000 INR;

Promo code CAFEBONUS;

App for Android and iOS is available;

24/7 live support. All the kabaddi bets at MegaPari can bring you great rewards without much risk. 10. Parimatch Our experts have chosen and placed the European betting brand Parimatch on the 10th place in the rating, because at the moment it is one of the best online applications for betting on kabaddi in India. Here are the main advantages of the bookmaker: Parimatch app for Android and iOS; More than 20th methods of payment; Welcome bonus: 150% up to ₹1,05,000. The users can also transfer their money to their accounts through UPI and net banking to make instant deposits. With this, the users don't have to wait for long to be able to place their bets on kabaddi matches. The withdrawals can be received in the bank accounts.

How to Choose Kabaddi Betting Sites in India? With such a big list to choose from, getting the best kabaddi betting sites can be a tedious process. But SportsCafe can simplify this process for the users by analyzing the pros and cons. We have come up with a list of the best online kabaddi betting websites for you: 4rabet;

Batery;

Stake;

Rajabets;

Thrill ;

; Lucky Star;

1win;

Melbet;

MegaPari;

Parimatch. Meanwhile, the best kabaddi websites are re-evaluated on a monthly basis. There are a few parameters to consider, but the ones mentioned below are some of the best. Apart from that, one needs to be aware of which platform offers the most bonuses and rewards, easy withdrawals, and the highest odds.

How to Choose Kabaddi Betting Mobile Apps in India? While the best kabaddi betting sites and best kabaddi betting apps remain largely the same, the user experience may be different in some of them. To make things easier, we also provide the best online Kabaddi betting app. Apart from that, one needs to be aware of which platform offers the most bonuses and rewards, easy withdrawals, and the highest odds. Here is the list of the best kabaddi betting app: 4rabet;

Batery;

Stake;

Rajabets;

Thrill ;

; Lucky Star;

1win;

Melbet;

MegaPari;

Parimatch.

All About Kabaddi Betting in India Is Kabaddi Betting Legal? The answer is, yes. The users don't want to be indulging in activities that are unnecessary and illegal. Each state in India has a different law on it, and some states allow users to indulge in activities like this. Moreover, the Public Gambling Act of 1867 makes no mention of online betting sites being prohibited, so it is legal for all to use. In a nutshell, these platforms are legit safe to use, but staying away from fraud is upto one individual. There is no legality involved. Also one needs to make sure they bet through a platform which has all the licenses. How to Play Online Kabaddi Betting in India First-time users can get overwhelmed by so many do's & don'ts, so here is a simple guide as to how to place bets on online kabaddi sites and online kabaddi apps. Just follow these simple steps and get started! The kabaddi bets work like bets in any other sport, and the process remains the same. After selecting the bet, the user will have to decide the amount they want to bet. Re-check everything once again, because once a bet is placed, the money cannot be reverted. If you're sure of winning you may go for a bigger amount, but if not, going for a smaller amount will be a better option. Compared to sports like cricket, there will be fewer matches available to place bets on. But there are a few leagues and tournaments around the world now which increase the scope of online kabaddi betting. Top Welcome Bonuses for New Players If you're looking for the best welcome bonuses in the market, here’s a ranked list of the top offers available. Whether you're after massive percentage boosts, free spins, or generous deposit matches, this table has it all. Kabaddi Bonuses List № Kabaddi Betting Platform Welcome Bonus Offer 1 4rabet 700% up to ₹20,000 2 Batery 500% up to ₹150,000 + 430 FS 3 Stake 200% up to ₹186,711 4 Rajabets 200% up to ₹100,000 5 Thrill up to 70% Rakeback 6 Lucky Star 500% up to ₹52862,88 7 1win 500% up to ₹80,400 8 Melbet 300% up to ₹50,000 9 MegaPari 200% up to ₹40,000 10 Parimatch 150% up to ₹1,05,000 Most Popular Events for Kabaddi Betting Kabaddi in India and all over the world has become synonymous with the Pro Kabaddi League, but there is a fair number of other kabaddi tournaments which take place now. There are kabaddi events like Pro Kabaddi League (season 12), the Asian Games, the Kabaddi World Cup, and the National Kabbadi Championship which draw a lot of attention. Pro Kabaddi League PKL is undoubtedly the biggest kabaddi league in the world. Since the tournament was first held to this day, the tournament has witnessed tremendous growth, from prize money to player salaries to viewership. PKL is currently one of the biggest sports leagues in India. The tournament has witnessed nine seasons till now and is good for a few more, keeping up the interest of the bettors. Pro Kabaddi 2026 betting involves placing bets on tournament, matches, live events, and is the most popular tournament for online betting in India. There is no Pro Kabaddi betting app, but it can be done through the platforms mentioned above. National Kabaddi Championship This tournament has become one to watch as players who impress here end up in the PKL. Many new stars have entered the PKL after successful performances at the national level. In fact, all the top players are still participating in this tournament. A lot of bettors show interest in national kabaddi championship betting, which is a great way of making money online Live Kabaddi Betting Live betting on Kabaddi is one of those online activities that can enhance the overall experience of watching the sport. Having said that, live betting on kabaddi simply takes the experience to the next level as it allows the user to place bets as the match progresses. At the same time, the odds are also updated in real time. On most platforms, there is an option for ‘Next To’ bets. Here the user can place a bet on an event that is about to unfold. Here, the knowledge of the sport plays a huge part. This is also a chance for the bettors to win more money but is slightly more risky than placing bets on the entire match since kabaddi is a quick sport. Kabaddi Betting Odds While placing the bets seems fairly simple, understanding the kabaddi betting odds could be quite challenging for some. SportsCafe tries to simplify it for you. The betting odds will be different for the two types of kabaddi - one played on the mat, the other one played on a circular field. Odds, in a nutshell, indicate which team has a better of winning the match. Plus, it is also an indicator of how much money can one make by placing bets online. A lot of probability goes into deciding the kabaddi betting odds. Betting odds could also indicate the form of a team, the favorites, and underdogs, and are calculated by the bookies on the basis of detailed research. There is something called the live odds as well. A self-explanatory term, live odds bring a lot of interest to the user as it is a fast-paced activity. The odds change here with each passing second, and each point scored. The higher the odds, the more money you can make with a bet. One needs to understand that all the betting sites and apps have different odds, so it is better to have accounts on more than one site. Kabaddi Betting Predictions Just like other sports, kabaddi betting prediction could be a lengthy process. But taking just a few factors into account can go a long way in making successful online betting predictions. It is important to know the team as a whole and individual players as well. In easier terms, one team is definitely going to be better than the other, and if not, one will have better players than the other. So the user should be able to analyze all this to make profits. Kabaddi is a contact sport and unlike many other sports, the body type of the athlete matters. Teams that have stronger and more agile players have a better chance of winning. Another important aspect is the psychology of the players. A player or team whose morale is low is unlikely to emerge victorious. Therefore, it is always better to choose a team that has momentum, even if it is not the favorite. Kabaddi Betting Tips Here are some useful kabaddi betting tips for bettors: There is no substitute for knowledge. Even though it's easy money, still it's at stake. So in-depth knowledge about the sport, teams, players, and everything else possible will only come in handy to the online users. In a scenario, where you depend on pro kabaddi betting tips from others, you're likely to make mistakes. Do watch a lot of matches online to understand the sport better.

It is always better to register yourself on more than one kabbadi betting app or betting site. It will open your chances of getting better odds and even better bonuses.

Always place money on higher odds, where the chances of winning are high. This way you get to earn more money. Let's understand this; say Mr. X places a bet on Jaipur for INR 10000 at 2.65, then he will get 26500. On the other hand, Mr. Y places a bet on Jaipur for INR 10000 at 2.85, and he gets 28500. So placing the bets at the best odds is key to making more money.

It is only wise to study what happened in the past seasons. Few teams always make the playoffs, and some never make it. Let's say Mr. X bets big on Telugu winning; but this seems unlikely based solely on past form and history.

Lastly, always opt for a site or an app that has a huge entry bonus, or regular offers. This just increases the bet placed by the user, sometimes double the amount put. Deposit Methods for Online Kabaddi Betting After signing up for online kabaddi betting, now it is time to learn deposit methods for betting online. In some sites and apps, you might get a hefty welcome bonus, which is a great plus. Here are some of the deposit methods for betting: UPI;

Netbanking;

Paytm;

Google Pay;

PhonePe;

Skrill;

Neteller;

Visa;

Mastercard;

AstroPay;

MuchBetter;

Cryptocurrency. After the deposit is made, you can avail of the bonus as well, and then combine the two to place your bets. In some cases, there are some terms and conditions that come with the bonus, so do read them carefully. Apart from that, usually, a user can withdraw the money in the same way the money was deposited. Rest assured, you can quickly get the money in your bank account.

Conclusion by SportsCafe Kabaddi betting is one of those tools which can help you earn money quickly if used wisely. The kabaddi betting sites and apps themselves come with risks and can be addictive. Therefore, they should be used with restraint and caution. If used correctly, it can even be used as a source of passive income. If you are a kabaddi fan, then online kabaddi betting is for you. Just give yourself enough time to learn the intricacies of trading. If you're just starting out, it is advisable to put smaller bets. Although the money won would be small, but the chances of losing money will be as less. Once you get a grip of everything, then users can place bigger bets. Still, there will always be an element of risk involved in betting activities.