Melbet Bonus Codes for India 2026

Melbet App: 4.6 ★★★★★ Registration Melbet Melbet holds a leading position in the betting industry and operates in over 40 countries around the world, including India. It is known for its numerous betting options as well as a variety of bonuses. The company's bonus policy is aimed at providing a rounded experience with the goal of making players feel welcomed and involved. Sign up for Melbet with our promo code "SCAFE30" and get an increased welcome offer of 150% up to 40,000 INR! Welcome bonus 150% up to 40,000 INR Promocode: SCAFE30 Join Melbet

Melbet Welcome Bonus 150% up to 40,000 INR

Melbet wants to pamper its new Indian customers with a great welcome bonus. If you use our exclusive bonus code "SCAFE30" upon registration, then your bonus will be 150% up to 40,000 INR. The bonus money received as part of the offer can be spent on sports betting. This gives newcomers a unique opportunity to learn the mechanism of betting and increase their bankroll at the beginning stage.

More details about the Melbet joining bonus can be found below:

The minimum amount of the first deposit to qualify for the promotion is 75 INR;

The maximum bonus amount is 50,000 INR;

The bonus applies to sports betting;

The offer is valid for 30 days after registration.

How to Get Melbet Welcome Bonus?

If you're keen on the Melbet welcome bonus, we assure you it's not difficult to get it. All you have to do is follow the simple steps below:

1 Sign up for Melbet Visit the Melbet official website of the bookie with any browser or follow our link in one click. Choose any of the offered registration methods and fill in the blank fields with the necessary information, including contact details. Go to Website 2 Apply a Promo Code Enter "SCAFE30" in the box with the promo code to activate it and expect to receive an increased welcome bonus. 3 Verify Your Account Take pictures of the documents, confirming the details you specified in the personal cabinet and send them to Melbet's support team. Once you receive a verified account status, you will get a confirmation letter to your email address. 4 Make Your First Deposit Go to the deposit page, choose the desired payment system and top up your balance for at least 75 INR. The bigger the deposit, the bigger the bonus amount. Make Deposit

Success! Once you top up your account with rupees, the signup bonus will become active. All you have to do is fulfill the wagering requirements to get a chance to withdraw the bonus money.

How to Win Back Welcome Bonus?

Melbet's sign-up offer is joined by a series of terms and conditions that govern the use of the abovementioned bonus. It is important to fulfill all the wagering requirements to qualify for bonus withdrawal. The main ones are presented in the list below:

The bonus must be used within 30 days of registration;

The wagering of the bonus amount is 8x in accumulator bets;

Each accumulator bet must contain 5 or more selections. At least 5 selections in each accumulator must be at odds of 1.90 or higher.;

The whole amount of the bonus offer must be wagered before all the money can be withdrawn from the gaming account.

The wagered bonus is transferred to your main account and you may withdraw it or continue playing.

Get an Exclusive "SCAFE30" Promo Code from Sports Cafe

If you intend to start betting on Melbet website, be sure to mention our bonus code "SCAFE30" during account creation to get extra benefits. With it, you can count on an increased welcome bonus. A valid code opens the door to a number of exciting Melbet offers, among them:

Welcome Sports Bonus of 150% up to 40,000 INR;

VIP Cashback;

Casino Bonuses;

Free spins and more.

The promo code can only be applied once by new players who have not registered at Melbet before. Take advantage of the promotional offer to get a great experience and win more with minimum risk!

Melbet Bonuses Terms and Conditions

If you want to benefit from Melbet bonus offers, you have to comply with the terms and conditions applying to the offers. Here are the main points you need to consider when using bonuses:

Only users from India who are at least 18 years old are eligible for the bonus;

Accepting the promotion requires creating a new Melbet account;

Bonus is awarded after filling out the personal cabinet and passing verification;

Only one bonus is valid per user;

Offer cannot be used in combination with other promotions or special offers;

Any violation of the bonus program rules will result in account termination.

These are all basic rules you need to know. If you follow them, you will definitely not have any problems with using Melbet bonuses!

Other Types of Bonuses and Promotions

Along with the welcome bonus, Melbet has some exciting promotions and offers that are designed to keep existing players feeling satisfied and wanting to keep playing. Let's take a look at several of the current bonuses:

Casino Bonus

Fans of casino entertainment can count on a 450% welcome package of up to 212,000 INR + 250FS. The offer applies to the first 3 deposits, with a minimum of Rs. 480 each. All deposit bonuses are subject to wagering 40x the bonus amount within 7 days of activation. Free Spins are only available after wagering in the "Royalty of Olympus" slot game.

100% Refund

As part of this promotion, you must place an express bet with a minimum of 7 events and odds of at least 1.7 on any sporting event. If only one of the events in the express is lost, you will get a refund.

Members-only

This Friday bonus gives all Melbet users a 50% match bonus of up to 8,700 INR each week. You have to make sure that your account was registered 30 days prior to the obtainment of the promotion. The minimum deposit 870 INR should be done on Friday. Don’t forget the wagering requirements of 35x.