4rabet Deposit: Methods, Limits, Bonus, How to Make, Step by Step Guide

4rabet App: 4.9 ★★★★★ Registration 4rabet In the review, we will tell you about all the existing deposit and withdrawal methods on the 4rabet platform. Register on the platform, use promo code "SCAFE230" and get a welcome bonus of 700% up to 20,000 INR or 150% up to 10,000 INR + 200 FS for slots! Welcome bonus 700% up to 20,000 INR Promocode: SCAFE230 Join 4rabet

4rabet Deposit Methods for India

Today, on the 4rabet platform, you will be able to place bets using the most popular payment systems in India. Check the list below for the payment options in India for 4rabet:

UPI;

PhonePe;

PayTM;

GPay;

Bitcoin;

Bitcoin Cash;

Litecoin;

Tether;

Tether TRC20;

Ethereum;

TRON;

Solana;

Dogecoin.

It is important to note that all the payment options presented are safe and verified. All funds you deposit will be credited to your account instantly and withdrawals can take from 1-3 working days.

What Is the Minimum Deposit at 4rabet?

In order to start betting on 4rabet you must have a positive account balance. According to which payment system you choose you will need to deposit the minimum amount of money in your account. In the table below we have gathered information about the main payment systems available on 4rabet and the minimum deposit amount:

Service Minimum deposit Maximum deposit Funds deposit time Commission Fees PhonePe 300 INR 50,000 INR Instant None UPI 300 INR 50,000 INR Instant None PayTM 300 INR 50,000 INR Instant None GPay 300 INR 50,000 INR Instant None iCash.One 300 INR 100,000 INR Instant None Bitcoin 0,0001 BTC No restrictions Instant None BitcoinCash 0,001 BCH No restrictions Instant None Tether 5 USDTE No restrictions Instant None Litecoin 0,01 LTC No restrictions Instant None Ethereum 0,002 ETH No restrictions Instant None Tether TRC20 3 USDTT No restrictions Instant None TRON 10 TRX No restrictions Instant None Solana 0.05 SOL No restrictions Instant None Dogecoin 1 DOGE No restrictions Instant None

Now you know the basic information about the minimum deposit amount for each of the payment systems, and you can already choose the one that suits you and start betting!

Minimum Deposit Amount at the 4rabet App

As the 4rabet platform is licensed, there is a separate 4rabet mobile app for Android. You can bet wherever and whenever you want with just an internet connection. Also the 4rabet app is fully inclusive of the whole range of products in the platform, so all minimum deposits, available payment systems, bonuses and sports disciplines will be the same.

First Deposit Bonuses

For all new Indian users on the 4rabet platform, there is an option to activate the Welcome Bonus, which will enable you to make the amount of your four first deposits bigger. Below we will briefly explain each bonus option, read it carefully.

Betting Bonus

There is a welcome bonus of 700% up to 20,000 INR for the sports betting section! When registering, every new Indian user will be able to activate it without any problems. Read the rules on how to use the bonus:

The offer is only valid for new bettors;

Maximum bonus amount is INR 20,000;

Minimum deposit amount is INR 300;

Single bets with odds of 1.5 or higher are accepted for wagering;

The wagering requirements for the sports bonus are 7x;

The sports offer is valid for 7 days after activation.

Casino Bonus

For the Casino section, the 4rabet platform offers a welcome bonus of 150% up to 10,000 INR + 200 FS! Please read all the rules for using the bonus carefully:

The bonus is only available to new players;

The maximum bonus amount is 10,000 INR;

The minimum deposit amount is INR 300;

The wagering requirements for the bonus are 20x;

Eligible games are Slots by Three Oaks;

The offer is valid for 7 days.

Exclusive 4rabet Promo Code for the Four First Deposits

When registering every new customer, the 4rabet team has prepared a unique promo code "SCAFE230". With it, you can get great deals on online casino or sports betting, such as:

The possibility of free bets of a certain amount;

Free spins for the online Casino section;

Extra bonuses on your first deposits;

Unique increased odds for bets and much more!

An important condition when using a promo code is that it can only be used once. So join 4rabet and activate your unique promo code!

How to Deposit Money to the 4rabet Account?

In order to start betting and playing on 4rabet you must be a registered user and your account must have a positive balance. Depositing to 4rabet is quick and easy, just follow the step-by-step instructions:

1 Create a 4rabet Account Follow the pre-prepared direct link leading to the official site of bookmaker 4rabet and register with our promo code "SCAFE230" to get extra benefits. Go to Website 2 Access the deposit section Once you have accessed your personal account, go to the "Deposit" section of the page and click on it. 3 Choose how you want to fund your account Study the current payment methods and choose the one that works best for you. 4 Make a deposit Next, enter the desired deposit amount, which must be at least INR 300 and confirm the deposit. The funds will be credited to your account instantly. Make Deposit

Done! Now you know how to make a deposit, which means you can now make a deposit yourself and start betting with 4rabet!

Deposit With Debit Cards

On the 4rabet platform you can also make deposits using debit cards. Making a deposit using a debit card is quick and easy, just follow the step-by-step instructions and save yourself a lot of time:

Log in to your personal 4rabet account and go to "Deposit"; Select the Debit Cards (Mastercard or Visa) method among the available variants and click on it; Enter the amount of your first deposits, which must be at least INR 300; Fill in the necessary details on the page of the payment system and confirm the transfer.Then enter the required details on the payment system page and confirm your deposit. The money will be credited to your account instantly.

Now you know all the basic information about the deposit options and you can choose any option you like!

What Is the Standard Deposit Time at 4rabet?

On the 4rabet platform, all the money you deposit is credited to your account instantly. You may occasionally experience slight delays if your internet connection is intermittent, but you have nothing to worry about as all the payment options are proven and secure.

4rabet Deposit Limits

In general, the deposit limit depends on the option you choose to fund your account. Each sub deposit system has its own limit, which will be specified when you make a deposit. You can also set your own deposit limit on the 4rabet platform in your personal account.

4rabet Deposit Summary

In conclusion, we would like to award the Sportscafe label to the 4rabet platform, as it fully complies with all certified standards. All payment systems have proven to be fast and safe for customers to use. Also, the platform itself runs without hiccups and has a large range of popular sports games.

FAQ

If you still have any questions, you may wish to consult the list below. There we have listed the most popular questions from Indian users and answered them in detail.

Can I Use the 4rabet Deposit Bonus Twice?

Platform 4rabet is presented by a licensed bookmaker so you are only entitled to one activation of the Welcome Bonus when you use it. You must also be a new user in order to activate the Deposit Bonus. You can find more information about the bonus in the review section "How to Deposit Money to the 4rabet Account?".

Can I Make Deposits in Rupees in 4rabet?

Yes, of course. The 4rabet platform allows every Indian user to make a deposit in your preferred currency. While registering on the platform, you will need to specify the desired Rupees currency.

Can I Make Deposits in Any Currency and Then Convert It to Rupees in My 4rabet Account?

Yes, you can. The 4rabet platform includes different deposit options and offers a wide variety of currencies for them. You can make a deposit in any valid currency on the platform and then convert it into Rupees.

Do I Need to Use the Deposit Method Only In My Own Name at the 4rabet Account?

No, you cannot make a deposit in another name. As 4Rabet is a licensed platform with a fair gaming policy you can only make deposits from your personal account.

Can I Add More Than One Debit Card at 4rabet?

Yes, of course. The 4rabet platform offers a wide range of payment systems, including debit cards. You can find step-by-step instructions on how to top up your account with a debit card in the review section "Deposit With Debit Cards".