1Win Deposit: Methods, Limits, Bonus, How to Make, Step-by-Step Guide

1win App: 4.2 ★★★★★ Registration 1win 1Win is a fast-growing betting company founded in 2016 that features reliability, numerous betting options, an extensive online casino and fantastic bonus offers. In addition, the company has a great deposit system designed with the needs of the Indian market in mind, so that you can quickly fund your account and start playing. Join 1Win today, make your first deposit with an exclusive promo code and expect a guaranteed welcome bonus of up to INR 80,400 to win even more! Welcome bonus 500% up to 80,400INR Promocode: SCAFE145 Join 1win

1Win Deposit Methods for India

1Win has made it easy for customers to deposit and start betting on sports or playing casino games. It offers a variety of payment options to choose from, including popular e-wallets, debit cards and bank transfers. Since 1Win officially operates in India, it accepts the local currency - rupees. Thus, Indian players don't need to spend extra time and money on currency conversion.

There are the following popular deposit methods at 1Win:

UPI;

PhonePe;

PayTM;

Cryptocurrency.

It is worth noting that it is safe to make deposits at 1Win. Since the bookie reliably protects all card details and personal data from third parties and uses safe protocols and certificates to mask online money transactions of customers.

What Is the Minimum Deposit at 1Win?

The minimum amount for all deposits at 1Win site is only Rs. 300. This applies to all e-wallets, debit cards and bank transfers supported by the bookie. You must have at least a minimum deposit in your account to place bets. Nevertheless, deposit as much as you want unless you have set a maximum limit for yourself.

Minimum Deposit Amount at the 1Win App

Mobile users can freely deposit their accounts through the 1Win app for Android and iOS to start betting right on the go. The software has all the functionality of depositing funds, as in the main version of the site. This means the minimum deposit amount you can make in the 1Win mobile app is the same and amounts to Rs 300 for all payment options.

First Deposit Bonus

Indian customers who have just joined 1Win can benefit from a sign-up offer of a 500% up to 80,400INR. The bonus is automatically credited to the gaming account in the form of bonus money after making a deposit. With the welcome bonus, you can not only learn the mechanism of betting in practice but also win more.

Familiarize yourself with the main terms and conditions of the 1Win welcome bonus so you won't have any trouble using it:

The welcome bonus is available once for new 1Win customers;

The minimum deposit amount is Rs. 300;

The maximum bonus amount is INR. 80,400;

Bets with odds of 3 or higher are accepted when wagering the bonus;

The offer is valid for 30 days after its activation.

Remember, the bigger your deposit, the bigger your final bonus will be. Take advantage of the 1Win welcome offer to get the most out of your online sports betting experience!

Exclusive 1Win Promo Code for the First Deposit

A great way to start betting at 1Win with maximum profit is to apply our promo code "SCAFE145" for the first deposit. It will reward you with a welcome bonus and additional rewards to make your betting experience even better. Here's what you can get by using the 1Win promo code:

500% up to 80,400INR deposit bonus;

Cashback;

Free bets;

Weekly rewards and more.

To activate the promo code, simply enter "SCAFE145" in the registration form when you create your 1Win account and then top up it with at least Rs 300. The promotional offer is valid only once for customers who haven't played at 1Win before.

How to Deposit Money to the 1Win Account?

Depositing at 1Win is an uncomplicated process that has been optimized so that customers can fund their accounts quickly and efficiently. You can use any of the payment systems listed on the site and transfer money in just a couple of minutes. Just follow the steps below to do it right:

1 Login to 1Win Visit the official 1Win website and sign in to your account using your credentials. If you don't have an account yet, create one by entering promo code "SCAFE145" during registration. Go to website 2 Navigate to the deposit section Click on the "Deposit" button in the upper right corner of the home page. 3 Choose a payment system From the list of provided deposit options, select the one you want to use for the payment. 4 Make the transfer Enter the amount of the deposit and specify the necessary details of an e-wallet or a bank card, and then confirm the transaction. Make a deposit

As soon as everything is done, the money will be automatically transferred to your gaming account. Now you can bet on sports events or enjoy playing at the casino!

Deposit With Debit Cards

Debit cards are the most popular payment methods that all Indian players can easily use to make deposits at 1Win. We have prepared a simple instruction, following which you can quickly top up your account with debit cards:

Login to your 1Win account through the official website or mobile app. Go to your personal profile and click on the "Deposit" button. Select Visa or Mastercard as a deposit method. Enter the desired amount and provide the necessary card details. Confirm the transaction.

Your 1Win account is successfully funded! With a positive balance, you can enjoy betting on sports or casino games and receive winnings.

What Is the Standard Deposit Time at 1Win?

Deposit processing time at 1Win may vary slightly depending on the payment method you choose. Nevertheless, almost all 1Win deposit methods are instant. This means that you can access your deposited funds within minutes, perhaps even seconds, and then start playing and winning!

1Win Deposit Limits

As in the case of withdrawals, the 1Win deposit limit depends on the payment system you choose and in most cases is from Rs 50,000 to Rs 100,000. You can also set a daily or weekly limit in your account settings, to avoid overdoing it in sports betting. It should be noted, the bookie doesn't charge any commission for transactions, but there may be fees from the bank or the payment system.

1Win Deposit Summary

In conclusion in our Sportscafe review, we can mention the excellent 1Win deposit system. The site gathers all popular payment systems in India with the help of which it is simple to conduct money transactions in rupees. There are no complicated steps to make a deposit, as 1Win is all about simplicity, reliability and security. All deposits are processed quickly and the bookie doesn't charge any fees. You don't have to worry about the security of your personal data during transactions as 1Win uses SSL encryption and doesn't share data with third parties.

FAQ

If you still have questions about 1Win deposits, you can check out the short FAQ below. You may also get all the answers to your questions related to deposit problems by contacting 1Win support via live chat or email.

Can I Use the 1Win Deposit Bonus Twice?

No, you can't. The 1Win welcome bonus is eligible only once for new customers who haven't been registered on the site before. To qualify for the sign-up offer, open a new account with promo code "SCAFE145" and then make a deposit of at least Rs 300.

Can I Make Deposits in Rupees in 1Win?

1Win tries to meet the needs of absolutely all its customers, for this reason, Indian users can deposit money with maximum comfort and without problems in rupees. However, you will need to select INR as your account currency when registering your account.

Can I Make Deposits in Any Currency and Then Convert Them to Rupees in My 1Win Account?

Being an international company, 1Win accepts multiple currencies. The payment services the site uses to make it easy to convert different currencies into INR. So you don't need to worry if your account is opened in USD, EUR or other currencies.

Do I Need to Use the Deposit Method Only In My Own Name at the 1Win Account?

1Win is a reliable site that operates under a license agreement. For this reason, only the owner of the account can use the deposit method in his own name. Besides, 1Win uses the latest encryption technology to ensure your personal data is protected no matter which of the many available payment methods you choose.

Can I Add More Than One Debit Card at 1Win?

1Win provides many payment options and you can use any of them. To add another debit card, you first need to go to your personal profile. Then, in the deposits section, click on the arrow next to your current card number and select the option to add a card.