Megapari Deposit: Methods, Limits, Bonus, How to Make, Step by Step Guide

Megapari App: 4.4 ★★★★★ Registration Megapari Megapari is a high ranking bookie in India with many functions and services in sports betting and casino. An impressive feature of the platform is that it accepts many popular payment methods in India, providing fast and secure deposits. Make your first deposit at Megapari after signing up with the promo code and take an increased bonus of 200% up to 40,000 INR for cricket betting! Welcome bonus 200% up to 40,000 INR Promocode: SC2023 Join Megapari

Megapari Deposit Methods for India

Megapari has tried to make the deposit process for users extremely convenient and simplified. It cooperates with all popular payment systems in India, including e-wallets, bank transfers and even cryptocurrency. All deposit methods are safe and incredibly fast. Currently, INR is listed as a major currency on Megapari, so Indian players can fund their accounts in rupees without having to pay exchange fees.

You can deposit money to Megapari in the following ways:

Deposit transfers are processed instantly regardless of the payment system, and the operator doesn't charge any commission. What's more, Megapari uses high-quality SSL servers with internal encryption to ensure the security of money transactions and the storage of users' personal data.ч

What Is the Minimum Deposit at Megapari?

Megapari offers lower minimum deposits compared to other betting sites. It starts at Rs. 55 but can vary depending on the payment option. You cannot top up your balance with less than the specified amount to have a successful transaction.

To make it clearer to you, we've displayed the minimum deposits on Megapari in the table below:

Payment Method Minimum Deposit Amount UPI 300 INR IMPS 500 INR Bank Transfer 1000 INR PhonePe 500 INR Google Pay 500 INR iCash.one 450 INR JetonBank 100 INR MiFinity 875 INR BinancePay 96,22 INR BybitPay 96,22 INR Crypto Varies

Minimum Deposit Amount at the Megapari App

Megapari developers have created a free app for Android and iOS to ensure a more comfortable online betting experience. It meets all the requirements of modern software and has the same features as the official website. This means no matter where you are, through the Megapari app you can quickly fund your account and start playing. The minimum amount you can deposit, just like on the website, depends also on the payment option you choose, and, in the case of PayTM is Rs. 300, while on UPI - Rs. 1,000.

First Deposit Bonus

All new registered Megapari users can count on a great welcome bonus to bet on sports or play casino games without risking their own money. There are several types of joining offers on Megapari to choose from:

Sports Welcome Bonus. You can get a 200% up to 40,000 INR to place more profitable bets on various sporting events. The offer doubles your first deposit, so think a bit before you decide to fund your account. The entire deposit bonus must be wagered 5 times on express bets within 30 days. Each express must contain at least 3 events with odds of 1.40 or higher.

Casino Welcome Package. The Megapari casino bonus is highly beneficial for those who love spin slots and play in the LIVE casino. As part of this offer, you can get 200% up to 133700 INR + 150 FS for popular slots on your first 4 deposits and 175,882 Rs. with promo code. Each deposit bonus is eligible for 35x wagering for 7 days before winnings can be withdrawn.

Free Bet on the First Deposit. For a better start in sports betting, Megapari will credit you with a free bet equal to 15% of your first deposit. The bigger the deposit, the bigger the bet amount and potential winnings will be. To win the bonus back, place an express bet on at least 3 of any sporting events at odds of 1.6 or higher.

Exclusive Megapari Promo Code for the First Deposit

If you are interested in betting sports at Megapari, be sure to apply our bonus code "SC2023" when you sign up to get an increased welcome bonus and unlock other exciting offers from the bookie. A valid code will give you the following benefits after you register:

Welcome bonus increase from 100% to 130% up to Rs. 39,000;

Free bets;

Cashback;

Casino bonuses up to 175,882 INR and more.

Simply enter "SC2023" in the promo code box when you create your account and make a first deposit to activate the promotional offer. The promo code is valid only once for new customers who have not played on Megapari before.

How to Deposit Money to the Megapari Account?

Depositing money to your Megaapri betting account is not difficult at all, thanks to the numerous deposit methods the bookie supports. We have prepared a simple instruction, following which you will quickly deposit your account and start playing:

1 Log in to Your Account Access Megapari through the official website or mobile app and sign in to your account with your email and password. If you don't have an account yet, register it with our promo code "SC2023". Go to Website 2 Go to the Deposit Page Click on the "Deposit" button at the top of your screen or in your personal profile. 3 Choose a Payment System Among offered options of deposit choose the one you want to use and click on it. 4 Confirm the Transfer Specify the deposit amount (at least the minimum amount), fill in the necessary details and click the " Confirm" button. Make Deposit

Once the transaction is confirmed, you can expect the funds to appear in your Megapari game account within minutes.

Deposit via PayTM

PayTM is the highly recommended payment method that facilitates easy and instant transfers. Depositing with PayTM at Megapari is simple, just follow our instructions:

Login to your Megapari account through the official website or mobile app; Click on the "Deposit" button in the top menu; Select the "PayTM" option as your preferred deposit method; Enter all the necessary details and the desired transfer amount; Click the confirm button to complete the process.

The minimum amount that players can deposit on Megapari via PayTM is Rs. 300. The processing time for these transactions is instant, so the funds will be reflected in the account immediately.

What Is the Standard Deposit Time at Megapari?

Regardless of which payment system you choose to fund your Megapari account, the transaction processing time is instant. Once the transfer is confirmed the money will be reflected on your balance within a few minutes or even seconds. The exception is bank transfers, which take 3 to 5 business days to be processed. Nevertheless, rest assured that most Megapari deposits will be processed within a short period of time and you can start betting or playing casino games immediately.

Megapari Deposit Limits

All payment systems offered at Megapari have a maximum limit that you can deposit. Regardless of the amount, most deposits are processed instantly and no transfer fees are charged by the operator. You can also set advanced options to specify the deposit amount you do not want to exceed. This ensures you don't spend more than a certain amount per day, week or month and keeps you in control of your spending.

Megapari Deposit Summary

To sum up our Sportscafe review, it can be said that Megapari has an excellent deposit system. The operator has tried to include a number of supported payment systems, including the popular UPI and PayTM in India. New players can count on the most convenient, safe and also fast deposits in rupees. Megapari doesn't charge any additional fee for internal transfers, but there can be commissions from the payment system. There is no processing time, so money is credited instantly, whether you deposit on the website or through the Megapari mobile app.

FAQ

We have compiled the most popular questions you can get about deposits on Megapari. Please check them out, as they may contain the responses you're looking for. If the block below doesn't contain an answer to your deposit problem, please contact the Megapari support team via live chat or email.

Can I Use the Megapari Deposit Bonus Twice?

No, you can't. The deposit bonus is only valid once for a new Megapari user. To get it, create an account with the promo code "SC2023" and make a deposit of at least Rs. 90. The bonus will then be credited to your account and you can start wagering it.

Can I Make Deposits in Rupees in Megapari?

Yes, you can. Megapari accepts rupees as the main currency. You can choose INR during registration, and subsequently, all amounts and monetary transactions you make will be settled in this currency. All bonuses are also listed in rupees, so you can fully experience the comfort while playing.

Can I Make Deposits in Any Currency and Then Convert Them to Rupees in My Megapari Account?

Being an international bookie, Megapari has a large list of currencies available for money transactions. If you opened an account in USD, EUR or another currency, all deposits will be settled in that currency. However, you can quickly convert them to INR, but there may be additional conversion fees.

Do I Need to Use the Deposit Method Only In My Own Name at the Megapari Account?

Megapari is a safe and secure betting site, so it requires that only the account holder can use the payment method in his name for deposits. The operator applies modern internal SSL encryption, so players don't have to worry about the safety of their personal data and bank details.

Can I Add More Than One Debit Card at Megapari?

Yes, you can. On Megapari, players can remove or add new cards. To do this, select the add option next to your current card number in the deposits section