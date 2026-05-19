Rajabets Deposit: Methods, Limits, Bonus, How to Make, Step by Step Guide

Rajabets App: 3.9 ★★★★★ Registration Rajabets Rajabets is a team of leaders with years of experience in cricket betting and gambling to offer a wide range of options with several thousand sporting events and casino titles. An extensive promotional program with tournaments for bettors and players attracts Indian customers to the platform daily. Read the review to learn how to participate in the welcome offer to collect a bonus. Welcome bonus 200% up to 100,000 INR Promocode: No Promo Join Rajabets

Rajabets Deposit Methods for India

The company always follows trends in online payments with secure gateways and a reliable transaction system to provide customers with money swiftly. The list of suitable deposit methods includes the following options:

PhonePe;

PayTM;

IMPS;

UPI;

GPay;

iCashOne;

Whatsapp Pay;

Amazon Pay;

Freecharge;

Fampay;

Yono;

CRED;

Crypto.

Every withdrawal or deposit appears in the transaction history with a unique transaction key and current status to monitor the process.

What Is the Minimum Deposit at Rajabets?

Rajabets has selected minimum deposit amounts considering the elimination of payment method fees and the capabilities of the average Indian customer. You can see information on top-up limits in the table below.

Service Minimum deposit Maximum deposit Funds deposit time Commission Fees PhonePe 200 INR 50,000 INR Instant None PayTM 150 INR 50,000 INR Instant None IMPS 500 INR 100,000 INR Instant None UPI 150 INR 50,000 INR Instant None GPay 150 INR 50,000 INR Instant None iCashOne 200 INR 500,000 INR Instant None Whatsapp Pay 200 INR 50,000 INR Instant None Amazon Pay 200 INR 50,000 INR Instant None Freecharge 300 INR 100,000 INR Instant None Fampay 300 INR 100,000 INR Instant None Yono 300 INR 100,000 INR Instant None CRED 300 INR 100,000 INR Instant None Crypto Variety Variety Instant None

When entering an incorrect value for a transaction, the platform will display an error asking you to change the amount.

Minimum Deposit Amount at the Rajabets App

One will find the same minimum deposit limit in the computer and app versions. Moreover, the deposit bonuses remain available for mobile gadgets and activate automatically after fulfilling the qualifying amount requirement. The users can also filter the previous and processing transactions in the profile history.

First Deposit Bonus

The Rajabets Welcome Bonus of 200% up to 100,000 INR helps new clients to reveal their potential using promotional funds for online sports betting in India and create unique strategies. In addition, the special offer has the following conditions:

Maximum bonus amount is 100,000 INR;

Minimum deposit amount to quilfy the offer is 150 INR;

Only valid on initial top-up;

Requires an x30 wagering with sports, virtual sports and eSports bets containing odds of 1.9 or higher;

Unavailable for the handicap, "Draw No Bet" and "Double Chance" markets, mutual bets, etc.

How to Deposit Money to the Rajabets Account?

When using the Rajabets platform, you need to make an initial deposit to place bets on the desired events or qualify for specific promotions. The top-up algorithm consists of the following steps:

1 Register or enter your Rajabets account Log in to your profile or create a new one. Go to Website 2 Initiate the payment Open the deposit window. 3 Choose the necessary method Click on the suitable payment system. 4 Make a transaction Indicate the amount and confirm the money transfer. Make Deposit

To avoid debit errors, it is also essential to enter the same amount in the secure financial method page as in the company's deposit window.

Deposit via PayTM

More than 20 million businesses and 300 million people in India trust Paytm while regularly shopping, paying for tickets or depositing money with bookmakers. However, the method contains the below stages for making a payment to Rajabets:

Access the deposit methods. Click on the appropriate transaction method. The system will automatically generate an encrypted getaway. Input the necessary details and send the money.

One also needs a stable internet connection to prevent interruptions and contact the bookie's live chat when questions emerge.

What Is the Standard Deposit Time at Rajabets?

All deposits you make will usually be processed within 5 minutes. At the same time, withdrawals take from 3 hours to 7 business days to credit to your bank account and require the correct completion of a form.

Rajabets Deposit Limits

You can set voluntary daily, weekly and monthly top-up limits once a day or activate a self-exclusion for up to 6 months without fees. Rajabets also allows customers to revoke a self-blocking within 24 hours of submitting a written request. Nevertheless, contacting customer service staff again is crucial instead of creating duplicate accounts to remove the restrictions.

Rajabets Deposit Summary

Sports cafe has concluded that Rajabets' website and mobile app have comparative advantages over competitors thanks to fast deposits with encrypted personal details of users. Furthermore, the number of supported payment systems enables you to find the optimal method in terms of speed of processing deposits to reduce waiting time for permanent use.

FAQ

For some new Rajabets customers, it will be easy to solve deposit problems quickly with answers to frequently asked questions from this section.

Can I Use the Rajabets Deposit Bonus Twice?

No, you cannot use the Rajabets deposit bonus twice. The welcome promotion is only accessible for betting or playing the casino and is valid until the initial deposit.

Can I Make Deposits in Rupees in Rajabets?

Yes, you can make deposits in rupees in Rajabets. When registering, it is necessary to choose the Indian rupee as the main currency.

Can I Make Deposits in Any Currency and Then Convert It to Rupees in My Rajabets Account?

Yes, you can make deposits in any currency and convert them to rupees in your Rajabets account without issue. Nonetheless, the conversion may cause technical problems and involve implicit exchange costs.

Do I Need to Use the Deposit Method Only In My Own Name at the Rajabets Account?

Yes, you must use the deposit method only in your name in the Rajabets account. Otherwise, you may make your profile look suspicious and initiate an investigation process by doing so.

Can I Add More Than One Debit Card at Rajabets?

No, Rajabets does not accept credit and debit cards for payments. Moreover, the system cannot save details for financial transactions as part of the security policy.