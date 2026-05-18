4rabet Bonus Codes for India 2026

4rabet App: 4.9 ★★★★★ Registration 4rabet 4rabet is one of the most popular sports betting platforms in India. Every Indian player knows and has at least once used the services of this bookmaker. Read the review carefully and find out how to get the unique promo code "SCAFE230" and get the Welcome Bonus of 700% up to 20,000 INR for sports, 150% up to INR 10,000 + 200 FS for slots or 700% up to 4,000 INR to play crash games! Welcome bonus 700% up to 20,000 INR Promocode: SCAFE230 Join 4rabet

4rabet Welcome Bonus 700% up to 20,000 INR

The 4rabet team strives to fully meet all the needs of its users and provide them with the best possible user experience. For this reason, every new user is given the opportunity to receive a Sports Welcome Bonus when registering. Find out all the basic information about the 4rabet Welcome Bonus:

The amount of minimum deposit INR 300;

The amount of maximum winning INR 20,000;

The wagering requirement is 7x with odds 1.5 and above;

The bonus is valid for 7 days after registration.

Join the 4rabet platform and you can increase your first deposits by taking advantage of our unique 4rabet Welcome Bonus offer!

How to Get 4rabet Welcome Bonus?

In order to claim the 4rabet Welcome Bonus you only need 5 minutes of your free time and a reliable Internet connection. For all new users, we have prepared step-by-step instructions on how to claim the bonus. Study the information carefully to save your time:

1 Create an account Use the direct link leading to the bookmaker's official website to start registering. In the top right-hand corner, click on "Registration" and enter your true personal information. Go to Website 2 Enter promo code You will be asked to enter a unique promo code when filling in the registration box, enter the word "SCAFE230" in this box. 3 Verification of account Go to the KYC section and upload a photo of your documents to be verified by 4rabet. 4 Make a deposit Once you become a registered user, you need to fund your account to get the bonus. To do this, go to the 'My accounts' section of your account, select the payment type that suits you and top up your account with more than INR 300. Your first deposit amount will be credited to your account instantly. Make Deposit

How to Win Back the Bonus?

One of the most important considerations when using the 4rabet Welcome Bonus is to follow the bonus wagering rules. Without complying with the wagering rules, you will not be able to withdraw the bonus money. Please read the information below carefully so you know all the wagering requirements:

The bonus is valid for 7 days after registration;

The bet must have an odds of 1.5 or higher;

The wagering amount is 7 times.

If you know all these rules and follow the wagering conditions, you can use the bonus money for your future needs.

Get an Exclusive 30% of the possible bonus amount Promo Code from Sports Cafe

Another special offer for new Indian users is the unique promo code "SCAFE230", which will increase your possible bonus by 30%. Also with the unique promo code, you will be able to get the following special conditions when using the platform:

The possibility of free bets of a certain amount;

Free spins for the online Casino section;

Extra bonuses on your first deposits;

Unique increased odds for bets and much more!

Join the 4rabet platform, use your unique promo code "SCAFE230" and don't miss your chance to increase your Welcome Bonus by 30%.

Terms and Conditions

4rabet is a licensed bookmaker and is the safest sports betting site in India. That's why to use the platform and bonuses, you have to know and follow the basic rules. Read the basic 4rabet bonus terms and conditions carefully:

Your age must be over 18;

You must have an account;

You are only allowed to have one valid account;

Your account must be verified;

Welcome Bonus can only be activated once;

Bonuses cannot be cumulative;

You must follow all the rules for using the bonus to avoid unfair use of bonuses.

If you comply with all these points, you will be able to enjoy all the services of the platform to the full, as well as place bets on the most popular sports in India!

Other Types of Bonuses and Promotions at 4rabet

The 4rabet team strives to fully cater to all the needs of its customers and values each and every one of its Indian users. Therefore, you will find a separate Bonuses section on the platform with a wide variety of promotional offers. You will definitely find something here for you. We have also briefly described the most popular bonuses available on the 4rabet platform. Check them out and find the one that suits you best!

Daily and Weekly missions

Missions are your chance to earn XP, level up and unlock amazing perks. Each completed mission brings you closer to the next level, where more surprises await you. There are daily missions: these missions are available every day and have three levels - easy, medium and difficult. Whether it's a quick mission or a more difficult challenge, there's something for everyone. You'll also be able to take part in weekly missions: bigger and more exciting missions designed to test your skills and keep the thrill alive.

Daily bonuses Giveaway

Join the 4rabet Telegram channel and receive daily promo codes! Turn on notifications and stay alert — bonus codes can appear at any time. The company is giving away free spins for the best crash games, such as Aviator, Chicken Road, and others.

Bonuses and Promotions at the 4rabet App

Special offers and all bonuses as well as the Welcome Bonus are valid for users of the separate 4rabet mobile app for Android devices. With the standalone app, you can bet wherever and whenever you want with just an internet connection. The company 4rabet gets into ratings of the cricket betting sites in india, the best football betting sites, the best online badminton betting sites, chess betting sites, tennis betting sites and other ratings.

FAQ

If you still have any questions, you can explore the information below, where you will find detailed answers to the most popular questions from Indian users.

Is It Safe To Use 4rabet Bonuses? Is There Any Risk in Using the Bonuses?

The 4rabet platform is a licensed sports betting platform in India. Therefore, when you use the bonuses available on the platform you don't have to worry about the safety and security of your personal data and you also have absolutely no risk, but rather get a unique opportunity to increase the amount of your first deposits.

Are the Bonuses Presented in the Review the Only Ones on the Platform? Or Are There Other Bonuses on 4rabet?

4rabet has a separate Bonuses section where you will find a wide range of different promotional offers to suit all tastes. This overview shows only the most popular offers for Indian users.

If I Change My Mind, Can I Cancel the Bonus?

If you change your mind about using the bonus offer, you should contact our 24-hour customer service. You can also write to the platform's Live Chat and describe the problem and you will get immediate help.

Can I Bet With My Bonus Money?

Yes, of course, you can bet with the bonus money, but only if you follow all the rules for using the bonus and if you fulfill the wagering requirements. For more information on how to use your bonus money, please refer to the platform section "How to Win Back the 4rabet Welcome Bonus?".

Are the Available Bonuses at Bookmaker 4rabet Updated?

Yes, as the bookmaker is licensed and adheres to a fair play policy so they are constantly updating the terms of all bonus offers. Keep a close eye on the latest news and don't let your luck slip away.

What Do I Have To Get the 4rabet Welcome Bonus?

The process of claiming the Welcome Bonus is very simple and takes the minimum amount of your time. To get the bonus, you must be strictly older than 18 years, you must be a registered user and your balance account must have a positive number. You can also find more information on how to get the bonus in the overview section "How to Get 4rabet Welcome Bonus?".