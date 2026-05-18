4rabet is one of the most reliable, safe and popular sports betting and online casino betting sites in India. In the review, you will learn all the information you need to create an account on the platform, as well as how to increase your winnings and get a nice Welcome Bonus of 700% up to 20,000 INR!
The 4rabet team has been in the betting market in India for a long time and values each and every one of its users. That's why every new Indian user gets the opportunity to use a unique promo code when registering, which gives special conditions when using the platform. Check out the table below to learn more about the 4rabet promo code options:
Offer Type
Bonus
Details
4rabet Promo
4rabet Sportsbook Code
700% up to 20,000 INR
Gives you the opportunity to increase the amount of the possible bonus by 30%
SCAFE230
4rabet Casino Bonus
700% up to 4,000 INR
Gives you the opportunity to increase the amount of the possible bonus by 30%
SCAFE230
How to Claim Unique 700% up to 20,000 INR Bonus
Activating a promo code on the 4rabet platform is easy. The main advantage of the platform is instant registration, which allows you to instantly activate your unique promo code. Follow the step-by-step instructions on how to activate a 4rabet promo code and you're sure to be trouble-free:
1
Access to an official source
Follow the direct link to 4rabet's official website.
After successfully completing the registration process and activating your promo code, you will receive a confirmation email to the email address you provided, after which you will immediately receive the privileges of using the platform everywhere with your unique promo code!
Using Promo Codes in the 4rabet App
The 4rabet team takes care of each and every one of its users and strives to fully meet the needs of its users as they arise. That is why users who want to bet at any time and in any place can take advantage of a separate 4rabet app for Android and iOS users. The promo code also applies to Indian players who use the standalone mobile app. Follow the step-by-step instructions on how to activate the promo code in the 4rabet mobile app:
Follow the direct link to the bookmaker's official website.
Go to the "Mobile Apps" section of the platform, find the file type that suits you (Android or iOS), and start downloading all the files and the app icon will automatically appear on your device's desktop.
Log in to the 4rabet app that you have already downloaded on your device and start the registration process by clicking on the "Join" button, you will immediately be taken to the registration page.
Consistently start filling in all empty registration fields with truthful information, such as (name, surname, phone number, address, e-mail, currency, etc.)
Check that all the data you have entered is correct and enter the word “SCAFE230” and confirm in the box for the promo code.
Check all the information you have entered and complete the promo code activation and registration process by clicking on the "Done" button.
Once you successfully activate your promo code and register on the platform, you will receive a confirmation email and you will be able to start using the platform on special conditions!
Promo Codes for Sports Betting
The 4rabet platform differs from similar offerings in the betting market with its wide range of sports disciplines for the sports betting section. You will be able to bet using a unique promo code on the most popular sports in India, such as:
Cricket;
Kabaddi;
Football;
Baseball;
Tennis
Boxing;
Biathlon;
Hockey;
Darts;
Futsal;
Handball and others.
Join the 4rabet, bet on sports and don't miss your chance to maximize your winnings by using the special promo code "SCAFE230"!
Terms & Conditions You Should Know
Platform 4rabet is presented by a licensed bookmaker and adheres to a fair gaming policy, which is why when registering on the platform and using a special promo code, you need to follow and know some basic prerequisites, such as:
You must be of legal age to activate and register a promo code;
You must be a registered user;
You are only allowed to have one active account on the platform;
The promo code can only be used once;
The amount of minimum deposit INR 300;
The bet must have an odds of 1.5 or higher;
The wagering amount is 7 times;
The bonus is valid for 7 days after registration.
If you know and follow all these rules, you won't have any trouble activating a promo code and using the 4rabet platform.
At SportsCafe, we recommend the 4rabet promo code (SCAFE230), which gives new players in India a massive 700% up to 20,000 INR bonus. With a low ₹300 minimum deposit, fair 7x wagering requirements, and 1.5+ odds. Just remember to activate it within 7 days of registration to make the most of your bonus.
Other Promotions & Special Offers
The 4rabet team is known for its high customer-friendliness, which is why you'll find the biggest range of attractive bonuses and promotions on the site, with which you can use the platform even more comfortably and with the opportunity to make even more money. Here are three of 4rabet's most popular bonuses:
Daily and Weekly missions. Missions are your chance to earn XP, level up and unlock amazing perks. Each completed mission brings you closer to the next level, where more surprises await you. There are daily missions: these missions are available every day and have three levels - easy, medium and difficult. Whether it's a quick mission or a more difficult challenge, there's something for everyone. You'll also be able to take part in weekly missions: bigger and more exciting missions designed to test your skills and keep the thrill alive.
Daily bonuses Giveaway. Join the 4rabet Telegram channel and receive daily promo codes! Turn on notifications and stay alert — bonus codes can appear at any time. The company is giving away free spins for the best crash games, such as Aviator, Chicken Road, and others.
Sign up for 4rabet and not only get the chance to increase your winnings by using a special promo code, but also earn more Rupees with bonuses from the platform!
FAQ
Can I Use a Promo Code If I’ve Already Created an Account?
No, because 4rabet is a licensed site and operates legally. Every Indian user can use a promo code only when registering, you can find out how to do it in the review section “How to Get a 700% Bonus Up to INR 20,000”.
Can I Use Promo Code Twice?
Since the 4rabet platform is legal and has a fair gaming policy, a promo code can only be used at the time of registration and only once. For more detailed rules on how to use a promo code, please refer to the review section.
Is the Activation and Use of a Promo Code Available for Mobile Players?
Yes, a promo code from 4rabet can be activated any way you want. You can do it both on the official website of the bookmaker and in a separate mobile app 4rabet. In order to activate a promo code correctly, read "Using Promo Codes in the 4rabet App".
How Do I Withdraw Promo Code Money? What Are the Wagering Conditions?
In order to withdraw your winnings, you must, within 7 days of activating the promotion code, roll the 4rabet bonus 7 times at odds of 1.5 or above. You can find more information on how to use the bonus in our "Terms & Conditions You Should Know".
Description: Faraz Gupta is an experienced journalist and consultant specializing in the iGaming industry. Holding degrees in law (2011) and journalism (2018), he worked as a journalist for a major iGaming network from 2016 to 2022, focusing on gambling legislation, news, and reviews.
Since 2022, Gupta has written over 2,000 articles, attended trade exhibitions, and consulted on major gambling projects. He provides analytical reviews, strategies, and legislative insights into the betting and casino sectors, aiming to deliver credible and informative content to help readers make informed decisions in the dynamic gambling industry.
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