Baji Live Mobile App Download for Android (apk) for Betting and Casino Latest Version 2026

Baji Live App: 1.4 ★★★★★ Download APP Baji Live Looking for a seamless way to access betting and casino games on your mobile devices? The Baji Live mobile app (APK) gives you everything the 2025 platform has to offer , including sports, live casino, virtual games, and lots more, straight to your fingertips. The mobile app is available from the official Baji Live site. Bettors can expect incredible odds refresh and great in-app performance, and links to access bonuses and promotions. Welcome bonus 150% up to 10,000 INR Promocode: No promo Join Baji

Baji Live App Review The BajiLive Android app is a versatile betting and gaming platform specifically designed for Indian players. The app features sports betting live casino, virtual games, and promotional offers all in a single mobile friendly app. The app is designed for speed, stability, and reliability to allow users to easily navigate the necessary steps from account creation to deposit, sport or game selection, betting and withdrawal. Even during the busiest cricket or football weekends, you will find odds changes are always updated and betting can always be placed swiftly and safely. The app is reasonably clean and focused on the user. It has built- in capabilities for multiple payment options and is available in Hindi, which can be necessary for a wide audience. Whether you choose to play cricket, football, slots or play on a live dealer table, Baji Live’s mobile app allows a seamless experience towards a complete mobile gaming experience without compromise. App Review FEATURE DETAILS Official Website https://baji-live.org/ Current App Version 1.7.3 (updated February 13, 2025) APK File Size 6.81 Installed File Size 68.17 Supported OS Android (APK), no iOS app, iOS users can use the website Cost Free to download from the website License Curaçao License No. ALSI-202410030-FI1 Welcome Bonus 150% up to 10,000 INR Hindi Language Support Yes Deposit/ Withdrawal UPI, Paytm, USDT, Rupee-O, Bank transfer Advantages and Disadvantages All betting apps have their pros and cons, and Baji Live is no different. For Indian players, Baji Live offers an impressive selection of sports markets, a rich live casino, smooth navigation and frequent bonuses optimised for mobile use. The interface was user-friendly again, with instant deposits and live betting allowing players to wager and manage funds in seconds. There are some drawbacks of the Baji Live app as well and it has some limited options when it comes to installation and payment options. Weighing the positive features against negatives will help bettors to decide whether they should consider using Baji Live. Pros Cons Low download size; Android only app; Fast load times; No iOS app, iOS users need to use the site; Instant updates; Not available on Google Play store, only APK version; Supports Indian payment methods like UPI, Paytm; Interface can feel cluttered to new users. Multiple Welcome bonus options and app-exclusive offers. The Baji Live App Functionality and Design The Baji Live app offers a feature-rich and user-friendly experience. You will appreciate the fast-loading pages and auto-odds refresh and live betting that allows the app to be built for mobile optimisation. Navigation is simple and direct. Each section is clearly labeled, including sections for sports, casino and promotions. Also, users receive push notifications to get real-time updates on their earnings and balances. Some users find that while the app provides depth, it can look somewhat cluttered and dense. However, it offers considerable functions and responsiveness built specifically for the needs of Indian bettors.

How to Get a Bonus in the Baji Live App? Upon registration with Baji Live, new players are entitled to receive dozens of bonuses and promotions. In particular, players can expect to receive a generous first deposit bonus, free bets and seasonal or time limited promotions. To claim these extras, simply sign up through a mobile app, deposit using an eligible payment method and opt-in for the relevant promotion. Players will find that individual bonuses are credited automatically in some instances, and for other promotions they may need to have complete individual requirements which can be done deductively through terms and conditions. They may also find extra on-going promotions as an existing player, including cashback promotions, deposit bonuses and free bets and always something on the table to sweeten the betting experience. Here are the current active Baji Live bonuses for the sports betting section: Welcome Bonus The Welcome Sports Bonus is available to all new players who sign up at Baji Live. It is an exclusive bonus for sports bettors which allows news players to get some extra benefits to use when wagering on their favorite sporting events. Reload Bonus Baji Live offers the Reload Sports Bonus to all regular and loyal players at their site. This bonus means they get extra funds to use every time they deposit to their Baji Live account to bet on sports. It’s a fantastic way to boost their balance and have the opportunity to win more. Cashback Bonus Baji Live has the Cashback Sports Bonus where they can get a percentage of their losses back in their account as cashback. The cashback bonus is a great way to reduce their losses and give another chance to win. Free Bet Bonus The Free Bet Bonus is one of the most popular promotions as it will give players a free bet to use on selected sports events. It is a fantastic risk-free way to win real money without putting their own money at stake.

Baji Live App for Android Players can quickly access the Baji Live Android App directly from the authorized Baji Live website in the form of an APK download. The app is catered towards users in India, offering the complete range of services available on the larger website- sports betting, casino gaming, virtual and other various promotions- all in a mobile application that is fully functional, responsive and collaborative. The service provides consistent and fast speeds even in less than ideal network connectivity and the app includes integrated Hindi support. Below the players can find the technical requirements and a list of compatible devices that should allow them to install the app and play smoothly. System Requirements for Android The Baji Live Android app is optimised for usage on devices with modest specifications. To successfully install and run Baji Live, players will need an Android smartphone with version 4.4 or later to run faster; it is recommended to have version 6.0 and later. They will need a minimum of 1 GB of RAM, a processor speed of 1.5 to 1.9 GHz and at least 120 MB of storage. As long as the minimum requirements are made, the players will experience smooth navigation, fast odds updates and a continuous Bingo play. Supported Android Devices Due to the lightweight feature of the Baji Live Android app, it can easily be downloaded on a variety of devices. Some of the popular phones that support the Baji Live Android app include the Realme, Xiaomi, Infinix Hot, Samsung, POCO, VIVO, OnePlus, Motorola. Users of these phones can generally expect a quick download, a sturdy app that performs well and user-friendly mobile betting and gaming.

Download Baji Live APK for Android Follow this quick process to download and install the official Baji Live app on your Android device. 1 Open the Official Baji Website Clients should open the official Baji site in any mobile browser. This is the only safe place to get the file. Go to website 2 Go to the Download Section After opening the site, users need to scroll and tap on the section where downloads are placed. There will be an option for Android. 3 Download Baji APK File Press the Android icon and start the download. The download APK file will begin to load to the phone’s storage. 4 Change Security Settings Before installation, users must go to phone settings. In the security section, they need to allow apps from unknown sources. 5 Install the App After the file is ready, tap it and start the install. Once finished, the Baji app will appear on the screen. It can be opened right away.

Baji Live App for iOS Although there is no Baji Live app for iOS users yet, the platform is going to launch it in the near future. As soon as the app is available for the players, they will be notified to download it on their iPhone or iPad, using the instructions on the website. For now, all iOS users have access to the website. System Requirements for iOS If bettors use the Baji mobile website, there are no particular system requirements other than having a stable internet connection. But on the other hand, on the Baji iOS app, it will not be available for the time being, but it may have the same requirements as the Android devices. For iOS, this means iOS 8 or higher, 2GB RAM and having about 200 MB available for storage. Supported iOS Devices The Baji application will work with many iPhone models, providing access with both newer and older models. Models will include iPhone 5s,IPhone 6, iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, iPhone 8, iPhone SE, iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, iPhone 14, and iPhone 15 as well as iPhone 16.

Download Baji Live App for iOS At this time, the Baji Live iOS app is not available for download. However, iOS users can access all of the features and services through the Safari web browser to get the complete experience of the Baji Live app. Visit Baji Live official website Open the official Baji mobile website on your mobile browser. Log in or sign up at the website Register on the platform or login to your account if you have one. Start using the web version Download the app for iOS version from the Baji App section. Since it is not available, then you start using the web version after logging in or registering.

How to Update Baji Live App to the Latest Version 2026? To ensure that your Baji Live app continues to correctly function with new features and security updates follow the steps. First, delete or uninstall the old version of Baji Live from your Android device. Second, go to the official Baji Live website and redownload the latest APK. Once the app is installed, it will automatically check for updates and prompt you to update any necessary new version. Please follow whatever other onscreen prompts are given.

How to Register in the Baji Live App? It is easy and safe to set up a new account on the Baji Live app. First open the app, and press the ‘Sign Up’ button. Provide your name, date of birth, email, phone number, username, password and currency. Additionally, you must agree to the terms and confirm you are over 18 years old. After submitting your information, you may need to verify who you are via a link sent to your email (for new email addresses only, a verification link is sent) or by submitting a SMS link code. Once verified, and accepted, you can login to the account and start tour options for betting on sports or casino gaming.

Baji Live App Login Accessing your Baji Live app account is easy and straightforward. Launch the app and tap ‘Login’. You will want to enter your user name and password. If you would like to enable biometric login (fingerprint or Face ID) after you login, you can have this option, assuming the device supports this login method. Once you are logged in, you will be on the dashboard and be able to place bets, play games or manage your account in no time.

How to Bet Using the Baji Live App? Placing a bet through the Baji Live app is simple. Once logged in, go to the Sports section and explore betting leagues such as cricket or football. Select a match, and from there, select from the available betting markets, such as Match Winner or Over/Under to access the odds. Select what you want, and it will go into the bet slip. Enter your stake amount and tap ‘Place Bet’ to confirm. After that, your active bets can be found in the My Bets section to follow along with in real-time.

Sports Betting Baji Live gives you the full sports betting experience, which includes a variety of sports like Cricket, Football, tennis, basketball, esports and so on. Both pre-match and in-play betting means that you can secure real-time odds and forty freebet markets covering everything from outrights to unique special prop bets. The app is free of clutter which means you can find events and place a bet with dreamlike ease, even for a beginner. Pages load quickly and navigation is smooth, which fully enhances the user experience when placing bets. Every bet, either outright or in-play is simply delivered without delay or difficulty. Cricket App Cricket betting on the Baji Live app is an experience, as there are fans of both international and domestic cricket. With lots of domestic competitions such as the IPL, BBL and pSL as well as ICC competitions, all major betting markets including match winners and player performance bets are available for bettors. They also have in-play cricket betting that allows users to bet on matches that are taking place with live odds constantly updating. Match statistics, including ball-by-ball updates while the layout for markets is easy to use for a smooth experience for cricket bettors. Tennis App Tennis lovers can utilise the coverage of ATP, WTA and Gland Slams on the Baji Live app. Bettors can bet on match winners, score points and on point-by-point play markets. They offer a live stream where bettors have instant feed scores as they progress the Tennis matches and make informed betting decisions throughout the event. The Tennis betting interface is fresh and responsive, facilitating many matches to follow in the interim. Football App Football betting for the BajiLive app includes coverage of popular leagues around the world, such as the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and UEFA competitions. Users can bet on match outcomes, match goals, match handicaps and individual markets for player results.

Esports Betting at the App The BajiLive app is home to the sports betting section for esports betting with all the popular esports titles such as Dota 2, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO), League of Legends (LoL), and Valorant. Players can replace bets on internationally recognised tournaments, regional leagues or even special esports events based on markets for who will win the match, and other in-game outcomes for special events. The mobile app boasts live, in-play esports betting while offering up-to-date match odds which come with real time betting statistics, providing a fun and engaging betting experience. If you are tracking The International or following the ESL Pro League, you will not be staring at betting lines for long, Baji Live makes esports betting fun, fast and easy.

Virtual Sports Betting at the App BajiLive provides constant sports betting with its virtual sports segment, which allows you to bet anytime day or night on computer simulated sporting events when real events may not be available. Some of the most popular options with virtual sports include virtual football, horse racing, greyhound racing, basketball and tennis. Virtual sports are equipped with the most state of the art graphics/simulation computer technology. Each match or race is quick and there are instant results available, which means the betting cycle is fast. The interface is easy to use, odds are updated for each event before the event starts . Virtual sports are a great option for customers wanting action with no time constraints of a real-world schedule.

BajiLive Casino App The casino section in the Baji Live app showcases a diverse selection of games sourced from elite software providers including Evolution Gaming, Pragmatic Play and NetEnt. Within the casino section, players can access table games, slots, live dealer experiences and specialty games. The section is very well designed for navigating. Every aspect of the casino section provides a premium user experience as its methods of payment are secure, games load quickly and transaction timelines are fast. With hundreds of options for every type of player, from casual gamers to high rollers. Live Casino App The Live Casino on BajiLive offers an interactive gaming experience with real dealers. Popular games including Blackjack, Roulette, Baccarat and Poker are streamed in high definition complemented with the dealers and other players. The ambiance is similar to that of a legitimate casino, so players can enjoy the excitement of live gaming without leaving the comfort of their mobile device. Slots The slots section has hundreds of titles representing a variety of themes, from classic fruit machines, to modern video slots with multiple features. Games include various levels of volatility, bonus rounds, free spins and chances to win cash jackpots. Companies such as Pragmatic Play and NetEnt ensure that slots offer high-quality experiences with beautiful graphics, entertaining soundtracks and smooth gameplay. Fast Games Fast games on BajiLive are for informal, speedy games. They consist of scratch off type games, instant lottery style games, and a few number based games that provide instant outcomes. Fast Games are easy to learn, quick to play and ideal for users saying they want quick play and not a long game. Crash At BajiLive, players can find popular crash games such as Aviator, Magnify Man, JetX, CrashX, AviatriX etc which allow players to bet on a multiplier that climbs in real time until it crashes. The goal is to cash out before the crash occurs to secure your winnings. The game mixes risk with reward and can bring a large profit or total loss. Crash games are also played quickly, easy to follow, and visually engaging. Crash games are also loved for the experience of adrenaline, fast short-session gameplay, plus other forms of live video-streaming entertainment. These games are easy to play with a simple user interface, provide instant results and facilitate live action without long downtime between rounds. Table Games For anyone who enjoys old-school casino games, you will be able to play nearly any table game you can imagine using the BajiLive app, whether Poker, Blackjack, Roulette or Baccarat, the app even has ‘non-live’ versions of all. The graphics are realistic and the product mechanics function beautifully, allowing users to play strategically at their own pace. The table game section of the app is great for both beginners and experienced players, capturing the retro feeling of table and card games without a betting constraint. The table games can also be used to fill time or just practice rather than betting for real.

Bet Types BajiLive offers a range of bet types to suit every betting style. Users can make Single bets for simple wagers on the outcome of an event; Accumulator Bets that combine multiple selections, allowing for a larger potential payout; System Bets which involve combinations but allow for some ‘safety’ by reducing the payouts if one selection is inactive; and finally, Handicap Bets where the outcome has a comfortable adjustment to level the playing field when teams are mismatched. The app also allows for Over/Under, Correct Score and In-Play Bets giving options for the Occasional bettors or seasoned indecision professionals while the type of bet is easy to select and navigate.

BajiLive Betting App Options The BajiLive app provides a rich selection of exclusive features that make your betting experience easy, flexible and enjoyable. From its wide array of sports markets to its real-time bet and stream options, this app is designed for ease of use and able performance. Bettors can take advantage of in-play betting, cash out features and easy navigation to quickly place bets. The crisp interface works perfectly and on all platforms, with secure deposit and withdrawal offers during the course of gameplay. Whether you are engaging in pre-match betting, live action, or casino play the app offers all the opportunities you need. Wide Range of Sports Markets BajiLive covers an extensive selection of sports from Cricket, Football and Tennis to niche markets, offering hundreds of betting options daily. Live Betting The BajiLive app provides an in-play betting feature which allows users to place bets while a match is already in-play. The odds are updated instantly according to the game so that bettors can react to momentum changes, individual player performances or other unexpected events creating an exciting and strategic betting experience. Live Streaming BajiLive provides the sports betting experience by integrating live broadcasts of selected sporting events. Users can watch the matches within the app, and they don’t have to navigate or switch to other platforms to do so. By providing this integration users can bet while they watch, therefore better allowing users to make informed betting decisions as they see how their bet looks in real-time. Cash-Out Feature Thanks to the BajiLive cash-out option, bettors can cash out their bets before the event ends. This gives you the flexibility over your bet as you will be able to lock in a profit when things are going well, and you will also be able to cash out if the match does not go as well as you expect, giving you more strategic options. Bet Builder BajiLive’s Bet Builder tool gives users the ability to create their own accumulators in the same match. Bettors can combine different things such as match result, goals, first goal, etc into one single bet. It also provides more flexibility for betting and users the ability to create a new, unique betting experience that fits their preferred betting style and knowledge. Pre-Match Betting The BajiLive application offers traditional pre-match betting allowing bettors to place bets before an event gets underway. Bettors can navigate through the different markets, search for odds, and select the outcomes they wish to bet on beforehand to secure best available prices before the event is in play. Bonuses and Promotions All live bonuses and promotions are available in the Baji Live app. You can claim your welcome offers, take part in seasonal campaigns, and apply for loyalty while you are on the move. Don’t miss out on potential opportunities to claim bonuses and rewards for betting. Comprehensive Stats and Analytics BajiLive comes with embedded statistics to help make better betting decisions. The app’s statistics section features head-to-head records, form guides, player stats, and historical performance data, not only allowing users to analyze trends but also develop better betting plans, all before shutting down for their bet or placing their bets. Push Notifications Users receive immediate updates on the outcome of their bet, information on matches that are about to occur, live scores that change, promotional offers using push notifications. This means bettors remain updated and would not miss major moments or the chance to place a bet. Easy Deposits and Withdrawals BajiLive has a seamless cashier system built right into the app so users can make deposits and withdrawals quickly and securely. BajiLive offers a wide variety of payment methods users can use to fund their account and cash out their winnings while never leaving the betting interface. Betting History and Tracking The app has a comprehensive betting history area that allows users to browse past bettors, see the settled outcomes and view their current open bets, allowing bettors to keep a track of their performance and adapt accordingly. Multi-Betting (Accumulator Bets) Baji Live’s user-friendly interface makes accumulator betting a breeze. Users can combine as many selections as you like from across different matches or markets into a single bet, giving them the chance to increase their returns while making sure that they are managing their stakes properly. Virtual Sports Betting The app features a dedicated virtual sports section where users can bet on computer-generated events for activities like football, basketball and horse racing. These take place around the clock and offer quick results and constant opportunities to bet, ideal for expert bettors looking for a quick hit without the wait for the real thing. User-Friendly Interface All these powerful betting functions are wrapped in a clean and intuitive interface. The app supports users with navigation, quick bet placement, and minimal loading times. As a result, new and experienced bettors can navigate the app in an uncomplicated manner without losing themselves within complicated menus.

BajiLive Mobile Version (Website) For users, who do not want to download an app, Baji Live has a mobile website that is fully optimised. The mobile website can be used in any modern browser and has all the same features as the app including sports betting, casino games and account management. You do not have to install a thing, all you need to do is open the site on your phones and start betting. System Requirements for the Mobile Version of the BajiLive Website The mobile website functions efficiently on most modern smartphones and tablets. Also, as a user, you should have a device with a reliable internet connection and an updated browser preferably Google Chrome, Safari or Firefox. Cookies and Javascript are not required but they will enhance your experience. Differences Between the App and Mobile Website App vs Mobile Website FEATURE APP WEBSITE Performance Faster load times, smoother access Dependent on browser speed Convenience Requires installation No installation required Data Usage Slightly higher, due to updates Lower, no app updates required Push Notifications Yes No Offline Access Limited Yes

Payment Methods The app has several convenient payment options for Indian users such as UPI, Paytm, Google Pay, PhonePe and bank transfers. The minimum deposit is usually around Rs 500 for each method with maximum limits varying by payment option. Similarly, users can withdraw money via those channels with a minimum around Rs 1000 and a quick withdrawal wait time. How to Make a Deposit? Adding funds to your BajiLive account via the mobile app is quick and straightforward: Log in to the app

Go to the Cashier or Deposit section

Select your preferred payment method like UPI, Paytm etc.

Enter the deposit amount

Confirm the transaction and follow on-screen instructions.

Funds usually appear instantly allowing you to start betting right away. How to Make a Withdrawal? Withdrawing your money is just as easy as depositing: Log into the app

Open the Cashier or Withdraw section

Choose your preferred withdrawal method

Enter the amount you want to withdraw

Confirm and submit the request

Processing times vary by method but are typically completed within a few hours to 1-2 working days.

Customer Support Service on the Baji Live Mobile App The Baji Live mobile app conducts streamlined access to customer support. Users can easily connect via in-app chat for real time assistance, email detailed service inquiries, and call for urgent issues by using the call button at the click of a button. Support is always there for you 24/7. So if you need assistance, help is just a tap away!

Security and Privacy in the App Baji Live values user security above all else, and we take all possible measures to secure personal and financial data with SSL encryption, among other protections. We have a strict privacy policy that will never share any user information and there are options for two-factor authentication for additional account protection. The brand offers secure payment getaways to mitigate risks and ensure safe online transactions to the extent it is possible.

Responsible Gaming in the App The app enhances safe and controlled betting by providing a variety of responsible gaming tools. Users can establish daily, weekly or monthly deposit limits; activate a temporary self-exclusion; or even submit a request to permanently close their account. Additionally, the app provides links to professional support organizations if you need assistance for betting related problems.

Conclusion About the BajiLive App by SportsCafe The Baji Live app offers a full betting experience with a variety of sports markets, a user-friendly interface and banking security. With pre-match and in-play betting opportunities, easy payment methods, and an assortment of responsible gaming tools, it is easy to recommend to Indian bettors. SportsCafe also endorses it as an ideal site for people looking for a reliable and convenient app and site.