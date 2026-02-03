Cricket
Clients place bets on cricket games using the app. Popular leagues include IPL, Big Bash League, and ICC tournaments. Bets can be on the match winner, total runs, or player scores. The app shows all games and odds clearly.
Exchmarket
App:
Exchmarket
Exchmarket is a well-known brand among players in India. Clients can download exchmarket apk for Android devices and install the app without trouble. The application allows users to bet on sports events, enjoy casino games, and watch live streams of matches. The app works on both Android and iOS devices. This article includes a detailed guide to help clients with the download and installation process. It helps bettors start using the app and join the games without delays.
Welcome bonus
5% bonus on first deposit
Promocode:
No promo
This guide shows how clients can download Exchmarket app for android and install it on their devices.
Open a browser and go to the official Exchmarket website.Go to website
Look for the page or section with app downloads.
Select the Android app and click to download Exchmarket APK file.
Go to phone settings. Find security or privacy settings. Enable the option to install apps from unknown sources.
Open the downloaded file. Start the installation on the phone.
After these steps, the app will be ready for use on the Android device. This guide helps clients finish the full download and installation process.
Right now, the download Exchmarket app for iOS does not exist. Clients can use the mobile site on iOS devices. When the iOS app comes out, the steps to install it will be shared.
The application is not available for iOS, so there are no system requirements. For Android, the minimum requirements are in the table below:
|
Requirement
|
Details
|
Android version
|
10.0 or higher
|
Storage space
|
At least 50 MB
|
RAM
|
3 GB or more
Examples of supported devices in 2025:
Clients can create an account in the app by following these four steps:
Clients can also register using a WhatsApp ID.
Clients need to complete verification to use all features. The process requires sending documents for identity check. Common documents include:
After submitting these, verification will be completed by the support team.
Exchmarket has several ways for deposits and withdrawal in the app. The table below shows the limits for each method:
|
Payment Method
|
Minimum Deposit
|
Maximum Deposit
|
Minimum Withdrawal
|
Maximum Withdrawal
|
Bank Transfer
|
INR 500
|
INR 100,000
|
INR 1,000
|
INR 100,000
|
GPay
|
INR 500
|
INR 50,000
|
INR 1,000
|
INR 50,000
|
PhonePe
|
INR 500
|
INR 50,000
|
INR 1,000
|
INR 50,000
|
PayTm
|
INR 500
|
INR 50,000
|
INR 1,000
|
INR 50,000
|
Net Banking
|
INR 500
|
INR 100,000
|
INR 1,000
|
INR 100,000
|
Cryptocurrency
|
INR 500
|
INR 200,000
|
INR 1,000
|
INR 200,000
The Exchmarket app gives clients a way to bet on sports and play casino games on their phones. It also includes features like biometric login for added security and quick access. Below are the main advantages and disadvantages of the app.
|Pros
|Cons
|Push notifications keep clients updated on latest bets.
|No iOS app available yet.
|Access to sports betting and casino games anytime.
|Customer support can be slow at times.
|Fast deposits and withdrawal options.
|Biometric login helps protect accounts.
|Supports multiple payment methods including cryptocurrency.
The Exchmarket app lets clients place sports betting bets on many sports. Clients can bet on cricket, football, tennis, kabaddi, and basketball. The app has a clear layout. Clients find events, check odds, and place bets fast. Filters and search help find matches or tournaments. Live betting lets clients bet during games. This helps bettors follow games and place bets easily while on the move.
Clients place bets on cricket games using the app. Popular leagues include IPL, Big Bash League, and ICC tournaments. Bets can be on the match winner, total runs, or player scores. The app shows all games and odds clearly.
Clients bet on soccer matches from leagues like the English Premier League, La Liga, and Serie A. Bets include match winner, correct scores, and handicaps. The app helps clients find games and choose bets easily.
Clients place bets on tennis matches from events like Wimbledon, US Open, and ATP tours. Bets can be on the match winner, set scores, and total games. The app lists all matches and odds.
Clients bet on horse races from famous events like Royal Ascot and Kentucky Derby. Common bets include race winner, place, and exacta. The app shows race details and odds.
Virtual sports use a computer program to decide results. Events happen quickly. The app controls work well for clients to bet on virtual football, basketball, horse racing, and more at any time.
The Exchmarket casino section has many games for players. Clients can play slots, card games, roulette, and live dealer games. The app has a large number of options for all who like casino games.
The Lottery section has many games for players who like draws. Clients can buy tickets from well-known providers like Royal Gaming. The app lets players access popular lotteries from around the world.
The Crash Games section has quick games many players like. Clients find games like Aviator and JetX from well-known providers. These games have clear rules and fast results, which many bettors enjoy.
The Slot Games section has many popular titles for players. Gamblers can try Money Coming from JiLi Gaming, Mines and Hilo by mac88, Shadow of Luxor and Unlimited Wishes from Evoplay, Steam Vault and Traveling Treasures India by OneTouch, Super Jewel Repeater from Blueprint Gaming, TPG 777 by Triple PG, and Vegas Gold from Slotmill. These games come from trusted providers and show different themes and styles for many clients.
The Live Casino Section lets players join real games with live dealers. Clients can play poker, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and other live games. This section brings real casino action. Gamblers can enjoy popular table games anytime.
The Mobile App helps with quick access and faster sports betting. Clients get notifications and can log in with fingerprint or face ID. The app works offline for some features and uses less data. The Mobile Website works without downloads and fits any device. It has the same features as the app and updates on its own.
|
Feature
|
Mobile App
|
Mobile Website
|
Speed
|
Loads faster
|
Depends on browser
|
Notifications
|
Works
|
No
|
Installation
|
Needs installation
|
No installation
|
Access
|
Only on device
|
Any device
|
Offline Use
|
Some features work
|
No
|
Updates
|
Manual update
|
Updates automatically
|
Data Use
|
Uses less data
|
Uses more data
The Support Team in the Exchmarket app helps clients with questions and problems. Clients can contact the team in different ways. Here are the main options:
The support team works to solve issues fast. Clients can choose any way to get help. This keeps communication easy and clear.
The Exchmarket bonus includes a 7% welcome bonus for clients in India. This bonus works on the first deposit to the betting account. Clients can get the bonus using the mobile app or the desktop website. The bonus adds extra funds for sports betting or casino games. Terms and conditions apply for using the bonus.
Is the Exchmarket Sports Betting App Legal?
Mobile Application does not Work After Installation?
Restart the device or delete and install the app again.
How to Update the Exchmarket App to the Latest Version?
Get the latest version from the official website or app store.
Is it Possible to Use the Exchmarket Without Registration?
No, registration is needed to place bets and use all functions.
Why can't I Install the Exchmarket APK on my Phone?
Check phone settings and allow apps from unknown sources.
How to Recover my Exchmarket Account Password?
Use the “Forgot Password” link on the login screen to reset.
Can I Make a Withdrawal by Phone?
Yes, withdrawals work through the app or mobile website.
Do I Get a Bonus Without Making a Deposit?
No, bonuses start only after the first deposit.