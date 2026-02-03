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Exchmarket Mobile App for Android (APK) & iOS – Latest Version 2026

Exchmarket

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1.4

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Exchmarket

Exchmarket is a well-known brand among players in India. Clients can download exchmarket apk for Android devices and install the app without trouble. The application allows users to bet on sports events, enjoy casino games, and watch live streams of matches. The app works on both Android and iOS devices. This article includes a detailed guide to help clients with the download and installation process. It helps bettors start using the app and join the games without delays.

Welcome bonus

5% bonus on first deposit

Promocode:

No promo

Join Exchmarket

How to Install Exchmarket APK App on Android

This guide shows how clients can download Exchmarket app for android and install it on their devices.

1

Visit the Official Site

Open a browser and go to the official Exchmarket website.

Go to website
Open a browser and go to the official Exchmarket website.
2

Find the Download Page

Look for the page or section with app downloads.

Look for the page or section with app downloads.
3

Choose Android App

Select the Android app and click to download Exchmarket APK file.

Select the Android app and click to download Exchmarket APK file.
4

Allow Installation from Unknown Sources

Go to phone settings. Find security or privacy settings. Enable the option to install apps from unknown sources.

Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.
5

Install the APK

Open the downloaded file. Start the installation on the phone.

Start the installation on the phone.

After these steps, the app will be ready for use on the Android device. This guide helps clients finish the full download and installation process.

How to Install Exchmarket App on iOS

Right now, the download Exchmarket app for iOS does not exist. Clients can use the mobile site on iOS devices. When the iOS app comes out, the steps to install it will be shared.

System Requirements for Exchmarket App (Android & iOS)

The application is not available for iOS, so there are no system requirements. For Android, the minimum requirements are in the table below:

System Requirements

Requirement

Details

Android version

10.0 or higher

Storage space

At least 50 MB

RAM

3 GB or more

Examples of supported devices in 2025:

  • Samsung Galaxy S23
  • OnePlus 11
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 13
  • Google Pixel 7
  • Realme GT 3

How to Create an Account

Clients can create an account in the app by following these four steps:

  1. Tap the Sign Up button on the main screen.
  2. Enter a username, phone number, and password.
  3. Read and accept the terms and conditions.
  4. Tap the Register button to complete registration.

Clients can also register using a WhatsApp ID.

How to Pass Verification?

Clients need to complete verification to use all features. The process requires sending documents for identity check. Common documents include:

  • Passport
  • Driver’s license
  • National ID card

After submitting these, verification will be completed by the support team.

Payment Options in Exchmarket App

Exchmarket has several ways for deposits and withdrawal in the app. The table below shows the limits for each method:

Payment Method

Payment Method

Minimum Deposit

Maximum Deposit

Minimum Withdrawal

Maximum Withdrawal

Bank Transfer

INR 500

INR 100,000

INR 1,000

INR 100,000

GPay

INR 500

INR 50,000

INR 1,000

INR 50,000

PhonePe

INR 500

INR 50,000

INR 1,000

INR 50,000

PayTm

INR 500

INR 50,000

INR 1,000

INR 50,000

Net Banking

INR 500

INR 100,000

INR 1,000

INR 100,000

Cryptocurrency

INR 500

INR 200,000

INR 1,000

INR 200,000

Advantages and Disadvantages of the Exchmarket Mobile Application

The Exchmarket app gives clients a way to bet on sports and play casino games on their phones. It also includes features like biometric login for added security and quick access. Below are the main advantages and disadvantages of the app.

Pros Cons
Push notifications keep clients updated on latest bets. No iOS app available yet.
Access to sports betting and casino games anytime. Customer support can be slow at times.
Fast deposits and withdrawal options.
Biometric login helps protect accounts.
Supports multiple payment methods including cryptocurrency.

Exchmarket Mobile App Sportsbook

The Exchmarket app lets clients place sports betting bets on many sports. Clients can bet on cricket, football, tennis, kabaddi, and basketball. The app has a clear layout. Clients find events, check odds, and place bets fast. Filters and search help find matches or tournaments. Live betting lets clients bet during games. This helps bettors follow games and place bets easily while on the move.

Cricket

Clients place bets on cricket games using the app. Popular leagues include IPL, Big Bash League, and ICC tournaments. Bets can be on the match winner, total runs, or player scores. The app shows all games and odds clearly.

Soccer

Clients bet on soccer matches from leagues like the English Premier League, La Liga, and Serie A. Bets include match winner, correct scores, and handicaps. The app helps clients find games and choose bets easily.

Tennis

Clients place bets on tennis matches from events like Wimbledon, US Open, and ATP tours. Bets can be on the match winner, set scores, and total games. The app lists all matches and odds.

Horse Racing

Clients bet on horse races from famous events like Royal Ascot and Kentucky Derby. Common bets include race winner, place, and exacta. The app shows race details and odds.

Virtual Sports

Virtual sports use a computer program to decide results. Events happen quickly. The app controls work well for clients to bet on virtual football, basketball, horse racing, and more at any time.

Exchmarket Casino Section

The Exchmarket casino section has many games for players. Clients can play slots, card games, roulette, and live dealer games. The app has a large number of options for all who like casino games.

Lottery

The Lottery section has many games for players who like draws. Clients can buy tickets from well-known providers like Royal Gaming. The app lets players access popular lotteries from around the world.

Crash Games

The Crash Games section has quick games many players like. Clients find games like Aviator and JetX from well-known providers. These games have clear rules and fast results, which many bettors enjoy.

Slot Games

The Slot Games section has many popular titles for players. Gamblers can try Money Coming from JiLi Gaming, Mines and Hilo by mac88, Shadow of Luxor and Unlimited Wishes from Evoplay, Steam Vault and Traveling Treasures India by OneTouch, Super Jewel Repeater from Blueprint Gaming, TPG 777 by Triple PG, and Vegas Gold from Slotmill. These games come from trusted providers and show different themes and styles for many clients.

Live Casino Section

The Live Casino Section lets players join real games with live dealers. Clients can play poker, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and other live games. This section brings real casino action. Gamblers can enjoy popular table games anytime.

Comparison: Mobile App vs Mobile Website

The Mobile App helps with quick access and faster sports betting. Clients get notifications and can log in with fingerprint or face ID. The app works offline for some features and uses less data. The Mobile Website works without downloads and fits any device. It has the same features as the app and updates on its own.

Mobile App vs Mobile Website

Feature

Mobile App

Mobile Website

Speed

Loads faster

Depends on browser

Notifications

Works

No

Installation

Needs installation

No installation

Access

Only on device

Any device

Offline Use

Some features work

No

Updates

Manual update

Updates automatically

Data Use

Uses less data

Uses more data

Support Team in Exchmarket App

The Support Team in the Exchmarket app helps clients with questions and problems. Clients can contact the team in different ways. Here are the main options:

  • Live Chat: quick help inside the app
  • WhatsApp: messages for questions and support
  • Email: for detailed requests or documents
  • Telegram: messages and updates from support

The support team works to solve issues fast. Clients can choose any way to get help. This keeps communication easy and clear.

Bonus for Using Exchmarket Mobile App

The Exchmarket bonus includes a 7% welcome bonus for clients in India. This bonus works on the first deposit to the betting account. Clients can get the bonus using the mobile app or the desktop website. The bonus adds extra funds for sports betting or casino games. Terms and conditions apply for using the bonus.

FAQ

Is the Exchmarket Sports Betting App Legal?

‌Yes, the app works with legal licenses in allowed countries.

Mobile Application does not Work After Installation?

Restart the device or delete and install the app again.

How to Update the Exchmarket App to the Latest Version?

Get the latest version from the official website or app store.

Is it Possible to Use the Exchmarket Without Registration?

No, registration is needed to place bets and use all functions.

Why can't I Install the Exchmarket APK on my Phone?

Check phone settings and allow apps from unknown sources.

How to Recover my Exchmarket Account Password?

Use the “Forgot Password” link on the login screen to reset.

Can I Make a Withdrawal by Phone?

Yes, withdrawals work through the app or mobile website.

Do I Get a Bonus Without Making a Deposit?

No, bonuses start only after the first deposit.

Post Author

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Faraz Gupta

Description: Faraz Gupta is an experienced journalist and consultant specializing in the iGaming industry. Holding degrees in law (2011) and journalism (2018), he worked as a journalist for a major iGaming network from 2016 to 2022, focusing on gambling legislation, news, and reviews. Since 2022, Gupta has written over 2,000 articles, attended trade exhibitions, and consulted on major gambling projects. He provides analytical reviews, strategies, and legislative insights into the betting and casino sectors, aiming to deliver credible and informative content to help readers make informed decisions in the dynamic gambling industry.

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