Baji Live — Official Website for Sports Betting in India with 150% Bonus

Baji Live App: 1.4 ★★★★★ Registration Baji Live Baji Live offers Indian users a wide range of sports and esports betting, slots games and live casino. Anyone over the age of 18 can start playing here today with a great welcome bonus of 150% up to 10,000 INR! In this Baji Live review, you'll learn all about the available sports options, bonuses and deposits. Explore the guide to creating an account at Baji Live and start winning comfortably today! Welcome bonus 150% up to 10,000 INR Promocode: No promo Join Baji Live

Baji Live Overview Baji Live first entered the online gambling market in 2023, targeting mainly an Indian audience. The interface is available in Hindi, and INR is one of the main account currencies. The company is constantly growing and expanding to study the needs of modern players, and offers a wide sports lineup with over 30 disciplines, as well as hundreds of casino games from licensed providers. Baji Live is one of the best cricket betting sites, so fans of this sport will be happy to know that IPL betting is well covered here. Baji Live is aware of and complies with the laws of India and operates under Curacao International License No. 157258. The company Baji Live gets into ratings of the cricket betting websites, the best football betting sites, the best online badminton betting sites, chess betting sites, tennis betting sites and other ratings. Quick Facts about Baji Live Game types Sports and Esports Betting, Virtual Sports, Live casino, Slots, TV games Founder Aurora Holdings N.V. Founded Year 2023 Headquarters Curacao License Curacao License No. 157258. Welcome bonus 150% up to 10,000 INR sports bonus / 100% up to 1,000 INR casino bonus Deposit and Withdrawal Methods PayTm, USDT, BTC, Rupee-O, Bank Transfer, etc Hindi language Yes Baji Live Score Despite the fact that the history of Baji Live began in 2023, it managed to create all the necessary conditions for the comfort of its players. After a detailed study of the site's functionality, we have highlighted several advantages and disadvantages of Baji Live. The most significant of them we have displayed below: Advantages Several sportsbooks for betting: Exchange, BJ Sports, I-Sports, Virtual;

Three types of bets - Single, Combination, System;

A variety of convenient payment methods (PayTm, USDT, BTC, Rupee-O, Bank Transfer, etc.);

Legal and licensed by Curacao Gaming Commission;

Hindi interface;

Low minimum deposit amount (Rs. 200). Disadvantages iOS app is under development;

Casino welcome bonus is not large. Screenshots of Baji Live Familiarize yourself with the main elements of Baji Live's interface in the screenshots below. When visiting the site for the first time, you can notice that it has a pleasant design made in a green-gray color scheme. This combination of colors evokes positive emotions and at the same time does not irritate the human eye. The site Baji Live is interactive, has a simple navigation, as the sections with sportsbooks, main games and promotions are conveniently located. In general, the site is attractive, so spending time betting here is quite pleasant.

Baji Live for Android and iOS Baji Live has created a user-friendly mobile app that can be installed by any user from India. It has low system requirements and is available for use on devices running Android 10.0. The iOS app is under development and will be released soon. Check out the main benefits of the Baji Live app below: You can bet on Baji Live sports and eSports matches at any time;

The app has all the features to create an account and manage your balance;

Low system requirements and loading all pages and sections as fast as possible;

Small size of the app;

You can watch live streaming for free through the app;

Notification system and automatic updates. Download the latest version of Baji Live apk app at any time from any browser, through the mobile site.

Baji Live Mobile Website The mobile version of the Baji Live website is a great solution for those players who prefer to play on their smartphone, but for some reason don't want to install the app. It is not as fast as the application, as the site takes some time to load the system. However, the Baji Live mobile site does not take up any memory space on the device and works well with a stable internet connection. It replicates the functionality of the desktop site, so all the features and functions will be available to you right on your smartphone. In addition, the site will automatically switch to the mobile version and adapt to any diagonal of your gadget.

Baji Live for PC The PC version of the Baji Live site is a feature-rich platform with a user-friendly interface that newcomers can quickly get to grips with and start winning. It has a high level of technology, so you won't have any problems with delays and lags when working. The structure of the Baji Live site is simple and understandable even for beginners. You will have access to all the functionality: signup, quick deposit and withdrawal, LINE and LIVE betting, live casino games and much more.

Registration In order to start betting on sports or playing casino games at Baji Live, every user from India must create a personal gaming account. Anyone over the age of 18 can do this, and here's what you need to do to do so: 1 Access Baji Live Open the official Baji Live website via our direct link at the header of this page. Go to Website 2 Start Registration At the top right corner of the page, find and click on the "Sign Up" button and a registration form will open in front of you. 3 Enter Your Account Details Come up with a username and a complex password. Select INR as your account currency and provide a referral code if you have one. After that, proceed to the next step. 4 Specify Your Personal Details Spend your full name, phone number and email address. 5 Create a Baji Live New Account Enter the verification code, give the agreement that you are over 18 years old and complete the registration. Sign Up Now In this way, your personal account will be successfully created. Baji Live login will happen automatically and you can start betting.

Welcome Bonus One of the things you can count on when you sign up at Baji Live is a pleasant welcome bonus. In order to satisfy the interests of absolutely every player, the company has developed two signup bonuses at once: one for sports betting and one for casino. Let's consider each of them in detail. Sports Bonus For sports betting enthusiasts, Baji Live has prepared a 150% up to 10,000 INR bonus. This offer is applicable on the first deposit made after registration. The bonus money can be used for betting on sports and esports matches to win rupees even easier and with less risk. More details about the terms and conditions of the Baji Live sign up bonus can be found below: The minimum deposit amount is Rs 500;

The maximum bonus amount is Rs 10,000;

Bonus can be used on any Exchange Premium, I-Sports, BJ Sports, and SBO Sports market only with odds of at least 1.5;

Wagering requirements are 15x. Casino Bonus If you love spinning slots, then this bonus will be to your liking. As part of the Baji Live casino offer, you can get a 100% up to 1,000 INR bonus for big wins. The bonus only applies to your first deposit, so think a bit before you fund your account for the first time. Read more about the terms and conditions of the Baji Live casino bonus below: The minimum deposit amount is Rs 500;

The maximum bonus amount is Rs. 1,777;

Bonus funds are applicable to slot & fishing games only;

Bonus is subject to 10x wagering requirements prior to withdrawal.

Login If you already have an account, you can log in to Baji Live anytime through the website or app, and here's what you need to do to do that: Open the Baji Live website or app; Click on the " Login" button; Enter your username and password; Click on the confirmation button. Once you are authorized at Baji LIve, you can start betting on cricket or try your luck in a live casino.

Verification Baji Live is regulated by the relevant licensed authority, so each user must undergo KYC- verification. This is a standard procedure that confirms that you are a real person and are of legal age. In addition, it completely protects your account from unauthorized persons. Before applying for withdrawal, you need to fill in your personal profile and confirm the data. The verification process includes the following steps: Prepare photos of identity documents (passport, driver's license, utility bills, etc.); Send photos of these documents to Baji Live; Wait for the verification request to be approved, which will take some time. If everything is correct, your Baji Live account will be verified and you will be able to withdraw your winnings without any restrictions.

Deposit / Withdrawal The main currency at Baji Live India is INR, and a large number of popular methods have been added for easy deposit and withdrawal. You can use both popular e-wallets and cryptocurrencies. Here are the main payment methods implemented on the site: PayTm;

USDT;

BTC;

Rupee-O;

Bank Transfer and many others. The minimum amount you can deposit into your account is Rs. 200, which is relatively small. All Baji Live deposits are made instantly, while withdrawals can take up to 5 business days depending on the payment method.

VIP Club Baji Live believes that users should be rewarded for active play, so it has introduced a loyalty program. Absolutely every player can become a member of the Baji Live VIP club, play at Baji LIve, earn points and increase their VIP level. This empowers players by providing additional benefits in the form of VIP payment channel , exclusive bonuses, monthly rewards, a 24/7 personal VIP manager, etc. There are 5 levels in the Six6s VIP club, each providing its own exclusive benefits. Here are the main ones: Elite;

Master;

Grandmaster;

Legend;

Mythic. The total number of points earned also determines your VIP level. You can earn them when you bet on Baji Live sports or play casino games.

Official Website The official website of Baji Live allows only users over the age of 18 to play for real money. The company has no gambling facilities in India and provides online services without violating local laws. Here are some of the main reasons why Baji Live is worth trusting: Holds valid licenses from the Curaçao Gaming Commission;

Operates within the local jurisdiction and only conducts fair play;

Uses SSL encryption to store and process data sent by our users;

High-tech internal security system. Considering all the above factors, we can say that Baji Live is a legal and trusted betting site in India.

Baji Live Sportsbook Baji Live Sportsbook is extensive and includes over 30 sports disciplines. This broad lineup means that thousands of matches are available for betting every day. Each sporting discipline has its own page where you can find information about the match you are interested in and place a bet. In addition, on the match page you can open statistics containing information about the opposing teams. Cricket Baji Liv cricket betting is notable for the wide variety of events and betting markets on offer. All official cricket matches and tournaments can be found on the appropriate page on the website: Indian Premier League (IPL);

T20 World Cup;

Caribbean Premier League (CPL);

Bangladesh Premier League (BPL);

The Ashes;

Big Bash League (BBL) and others. Kabaddi If you are interested in kabaddi, Baji Live will also offer a full range of options and high variety of betting on all world tournaments as it is among the top best kabaddi betting sites. Below you can check out the events that are available for betting on Baji Live right now:: Asian Games Kabaddi Championship;

Pro Kabaddi League;

Federation Cup;

Beach National Kabaddi Championship and others. Football In the Baji Live football section you can find any popular tournament and place a bet on it. In total, the bookmaker covers football events from over 30 countries including: UEFA Champions League;

English Premier League;

World Cup;

La Liga;

Super League;

Bundesliga;

UEFA Europa League;

Confederations Cup and much more. Tennis Baji Live provides Indian bettors with the full range of tennis betting options they need, ensuring the experience is top-notch. Dozens of tennis tournaments from different countries can be found here at any given time period: WTA;

ATP Challenger;

ITF;

UTR;

Wimbledon. Baseball If you prefer to bet on baseball, you can also satisfy all your betting needs. At Baji Live you will find tournaments such as: Nippon Professional Baseball;

MLB;

KBO League;

Chinese Professional Baseball League and others. Table Tennis Baji Live offers a wide range of different matches within table tennis with many market options. You can place bets on this sport in both pre-match and live mode. The list of available tournaments includes: TT Elite Series;

Setka Cup;

TT Cup;

Czech Liga Pro. Boxing Baji Live sportsbook also includes boxing.On the site you will find a list of upcoming fights with attractive odds. Here you can find all the matches of the following events: WBA;

World Boxing Super Series;

Boxing Fight.

eSports On the Baji Live website and app you can bet on popular esports disciplines. The list of such online games includes: Dota 2;

League of Legend;

CS:GO;

StarCraft 2

King of Glory and others. In these matches you will also be able to watch Baji Live streaming and get statistical information about the teams. Dota 2 Dota 2 stands out as a highly popular and thrilling multiplayer game within the MOBA genre. Within the game, two teams consisting of five players each engage in intense battles with the ultimate goal of obliterating the enemy's primary base. The presence of numerous exhilarating matches in Dota 2 tournaments makes this online game particularly enticing for betting enthusiasts. Among these tournaments, Baji LIve showcases an impressive selection to choose from: Eternity League;

BLAST Premier;

Intel Extreme Masters - Cologne;

Ultras League;

CCT Central Europe. LOL RIOT games has developed League of Legends, a renowned strategy game that has gained worldwide recognition. There two teams, each consisting of five players, aim to destroy the enemy's base, Nexus. the enemy's base, Nexus.With over 140 characters to choose from, users have the opportunity to play thrilling matches.Regular tournaments are held for League of Legends enthusiasts, and Baji Live offers many of them: Asia Star Challengers Invitational;

EMEA Masters Summer;

LEC Finals;

CBLOL Split 2 and others. CS:GO CS:GO stands as a prominent first-person shooter, captivating players worldwide. The game pits two teams against each other, consisting of five individuals each. One team adopts the role of defenders (Counter-Terrorist Force), while the opposing team takes on the offensive stance (Terrorist Force). With thrilling matches unfolding, CS:GO not only captivates viewers but also presents an opportunity for betting enthusiasts. Baji Live strives to encompass all renowned CS:GO tournaments: Thunderpick World Championship Europe Series;

European Pro League;

CCT East Europe Series;

ESL Pro League;

CCT East Europe Series;

CCT South America Series. StarCraft 2 StarCraft 2 is one of the best strategy video games released by Blizzard. It revolves around a conflict involving three distinct races - Terran, Protoss, and Zerg. The objective for players is to annihilate the enemy's base while safeguarding their own. Packed with thrilling action and unexpected turns, StarCraft has amassed a high popularity among bettors. Baji Live aims to cover all popular tournaments and events: ESL Series;

WartiTV Korean Royale;

ITAX Super Series;

OSC Championship and others.

Virtual Sports The Baji Live website has a separate section with "Virtual Sports''. These are also sports matches available for betting that are generated by artificial intelligence. The list of disciplines includes: Virtual Soccer Euro Cup;

Virtual Soccer Asian Cup;

Virtual Soccer World Cup;

Virtual Basketball;

Virtual Soccer;

Virtual Tennis and others. In these Baji LIve virtual matches you can also watch animated broadcasts (created by artificial intelligence) and even statistical information about teams and players.Odds are based on real statistics, so betting on virtual sports is just as tempting as betting on real sports.

Popular Betting Options at Baji Live When it comes to betting, Baji Live has a number of sports tools and options to provide the best experience for its users. Take a look at the main ones: Live Betting For in-play betting fans, Baji Live have added a separate 'Live Betting' section on the website. Here are the main features of live betting: All bets are taken within 1-2 seconds;

The markets change every second depending on what's happening in the match;

A great selection of markets for you to choose from;

You see the Live Score with the most important moments of the match;

You can follow statistical information about the opposing teams;

You can watch the live matches absolutely free of charge. Multi Live The main advantage of the multi-live feature is that you can bet on many matches at the same time. By choosing this option, you can increase your odds, and when combined with other types of bets, you can also increase your chances of winning. Line (Prematch) Players can place pre-match bets only before the start of a tournament or a sporting match either a couple of hours or several weeks in advance. Odds are less sensitive to changes, so you have time to scrutinize the markets and decide which bet you want to place. Baji Live has a large sportsbook for pre -match betting that will satisfy the interests of any bettor.

Types of Bets Baji Live strives to provide the best betting experience to absolutely every player, for this reason it has several types of bets to choose from. Among them: Single.This is a bet on a specific market within a specific match and the winnings are paid out based on the market odds;

Combo.You can combine several markets of the same/different disciplines in your form. For a combination bet to win, all markets in your betting slip must win. The odds of the markets are multiplied and if you win, you will receive your winnings based on these total odds;

System. With this bet you also choose several markets and can bet on all of them at once. You get your winnings even if one or more of the selections in your system bet loses.

How to Place a Bet? It's easy to start betting on sports and esports events at Baji Live, and we've prepared step-by-step instructions on how to do it: Log in to the Baji Live website. Open Baji Live and click on the login button. Enter your username and password and confirm your login; Make a deposit. Click on the "Deposit" button at the top of the screen. Select the method you wish to deposit your balance. Enter the amount and confirm the operation; Select a betting platform. You can choose from Exchange, BJ-Sports, I-Sports and Virtual; Choose a match. Go to the page of the desired sport discipline and click on the match you want to bet on; Select the betting market. On the match page you will see all the events you can bet on, click on one of them; Confirm bet. Enter the amount and type of bet in the window that appears and click on the confirm button. Thus, your bet will be successfully placed. As soon as the sports match is over, the winnings will be automatically credited to your balance and you will be able to withdraw them.

Betting Odds At Baji Live, the odds are presented as decimal odds. They calculate the potential profit a player can make if he bets on a particular outcome. Baji Live offers competitive odds on most cricket and football events, making the bookmaker a great choice for Indian bettors. In addition, you can customize the format of the odds to suit your preferences.

Baji Live Live Streaming Baji Live online betting site has implemented a convenient live streaming feature. This way, you can keep an eye on a sports match and make informed betting decisions in real time. In case the broadcast is not offered, visual reconstruction provides real-time updates. However, in order to use the live streaming service, you must be logged in and have a positive balance.

Baji Live Casino Currently, Baji Live online casino offers over 2,000 different games from dozens of world-renowned providers. Although the large selection of games can be confusing, Baji Live online casino has simplified it by categorizing all games into slots, table games, live casino, lottery, fishing and more.

Popular Baji Live Games To entertain Indian gamblers in all directions, Baji Live online casino integrates a wide range of popular games. All of them are perfectly optimized and work without any lag. Some of the categories of casino games you will encounter include: Slots This section contains all the slots. You can choose from hundreds of different games with unique themes, mechanics, music and atmosphere and find exactly what you need. Here are a few popular examples: Fortune Gems;

Wild Ice;

Billionaire;

Thor X;

Golden Genie

Buffalo Win

Sky Queen and others. If you are looking for something specific, you can use the search bar. Poker Poker is one of the most famous casino card games. In it, the player aims to collect the strongest hand or force the opponent to quit the game. Baji Live offers the following variations of the game: Texas Hold'em;

Triple Card Poker;

Caribbean Stud Poker and others. Baccarat When playing Baccarat, the user chooses which of the two sides wins - the Player or the Banker. The cards also have a value, and the side with the higher value of the collected cards wins. If there is a draw and you bet on one of the sides, the bet is returned to your balance. Baji Live provides various versions of baccarat for you to experience, such as: Peek Baccarat;

Baccarat Squeeze;

Baccarat Punto Blanco;

Super Six Baccarat and others. Blackjack Blackjack is a classic card game with an RTP of 99.54%. In this game, each card has its own value, and the player's task is to collect a combination equal to 21 or as close to this number as possible, but not higher. To win, the dealer must have a combination of cards of lesser value than yours. Whoever collects more than 21 will lose. Here are some of the variations available at Baji casino: First Person Blackjack;

Classic Blackjack;

Free Bet Blackjack;

Lightning Blackjack;

Infinite Blackjack and others. Roulette or European Roulette Roulette is a classic casino game with 18 red fields, 18 black fields and one green field - the zero. The player's task is to predict on which of the roulette fields the ball will fall. You can place a bet either on a specific number or on a combination of numbers, red/black, even/odd. Baji Live has dozens of tables of all types and formats, so you're sure to find one just right for you: American Roulette;

Instant Roulette;

Lightning Roulette;

French Roulette and others. Jackpot Games You can spin slots with jackpots, where the potential winnings can be much higher than in classic slots, even with small bets. While this provides a fantastic experience, it is important to note that there is also an increased risk involved. At Baji Live, you have access to a variety of exciting Baji Live jackpot games that provide such opportunities for big wins: Super Rion;

Crazy Seven;

Charge Buffalo;

Mega Ice;

Boxing King;

Alibaba and others.

Lotteries This section presents lottery games provided by the well-known provider SABA. The essence of the games is that the player needs to correctly guess what numbers will be in the game. Here are some popular games of this genre: Saba Happy 5;

Saba Lottery;

Saba Happy 5 link;

Saba RNG Keno;

Saba Lotto and others.

Fishing Fishing is a unique genre of games at Baji Live сasino, where you literally have to catch fish from the sea or river to win a cash prize. Here are some popular examples of such games featured in the lobby: Lucky Fishing;

All-Star Fishing;

Mega Fishing;

Dragon Hunger;

Boom Legend;

Bombing Fishing and others.

Arcade Arcade games have elements of randomness and luck, so they are fun to play. The peculiarity of games of this genre is that the player has to make decisions that can affect his win and the size of the payout. Below is a list of Baji Live games that belong to this genre: Spaceman;

Big and Small;

Lightning Bomb;

Circus Dozer;

Color Dish;

Hypersonic X and others.

TV Games Indian players are particularly interested in game shows, the format of which is characterized by unique gameplay. They take place in real time, and throughout the game you are accompanied by a live host who leads the game and creates a pleasant atmosphere. Popular game shows are available to you: Crazy Time;

Dream Catcher;

Mega Ball;

Cash or Crash and others.

Results and Statistics Baji Live provides detailed statistics and results of the latest events and competitions. The statistics contain information about wins, losses, goals, opponents and other facts about both specific players and entire teams. By following the statistics and the progress of the game, you have a better chance to place a successful bet and get a big payout.

Support Baji Live has a 24/7 customer support team to ensure that your question or problem is answered quickly. Highly trained professionals will respond to you anytime in Hindi or English to help you with any issue related to your account, Baji Live deposit problems or other. Unfortunately the company does not have Baji Live helpline number, but there are other effective ways to contact Baji Live support: Baji Live Chat - available round the clock on the website and app;

Baji Live email address - support.in@baji.live;

Facebook - @BJ.BajiIndia. The site also has a Help Center where you can find answers to almost any question you may have, from new users to our support team.

SportsCafe Verdict To summarize, Baji Live is working to ensure that Indian players have everything they need for a comfortable sports betting and online casino experience. One of the main positives for Indian players is the large number of payment options that accept rupees. In addition, the operator has some generous promotions and offers, one of which is the Baji Live welcome bonus, designed to help new users familiarize themselves with the brand. With all this in mind, we give Baji Live the Sportscafe seal of approval and recommend it as a legal and safe cricket betting site in India.