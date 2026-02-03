Jeetbuzz Mobile App Download for Android (apk) for Betting and Casino Latest Version 2026

Jeetbuzz App: 1.6 ★★★★★ Download APP Jeetbuzz The Jeetbuzz app is a mobile app that is considered one of the most popular in India and is available for download on Android and iOS. Since the app is presented by a licensed bookmaker its range includes all the services of the official website. Join the Jeetbuzz app and get a Welcome Bonus of 150% up to 10,000 INR! Welcome bonus 150% up to 10,000 INR Promocode: No promo Join Jeetbuzz

Jeetbuzz App Review The app is presented by a licensed bookmaker and is considered one of the safest to use according to Indian customers. It was released in 2008, but in that time it has managed to gain the interest of bettors. The app runs on the two main operating systems Android and iOS, so anyone can use it regardless of the brand of their phone. The functionality of the app includes the latest technologies that provide customers with a complete comfort of use, which fully satisfies the needs of customers. In the table below you can find the basic information about Jeetbuzz, study it carefully: 📲 Current version of application 1.6.5 📱 APK filesize 22 MB 📱 Installed client size 35 MB ⚙️ Supported operating systems Android (4.1+) / iOS (8.0+) 💵 Cost of loading Free ✍ License Gaming Commission of Curacao (number 157258) 🎁 Welcome bonus 150% up to 10,000 INR 🇮🇳 Hindi language support No 💸 Deposit methods UPI, Crypto, Netbanking and others The Jeetbuzz app gets into ratings of the best cricket betting apps, the best football betting apps, the best horse racing betting apps, tennis betting apps, best kabaddi bet app, chess betting apps and other mobile betting application ratings. Screenshots of Jeetbuzz App Check out the screenshots below, here you can see how the Jeetbuzz app design looks like. It is worth noting that all the colors used provide maximum comfort when using it even in low light. The functionality of the application is presented in such a way that the search for any information is available to users in a couple of clicks. And the presence of an intuitive interface that adjusts itself to your device provides you with even more comfort when using it. Jeetbuzz App Score After conducting a full analysis of the app's performance, we were able to explore all its nuances as well as highlight its strengths. The advantages of the application we found definitely distinguish it from similar products on the market. We also noted some minor drawbacks, which in general do not interfere with the smooth operation of the application, but need to be improved. To learn about them, study the information below. Advantages Provides a convenient and user-friendly platform for betting on sports at any time of the day;

Offers a wide range of sports markets and bets to choose from;

Supports Android and iOS devices;

Provides a safe and secure betting experience by utilizing the latest technology;

Offers attractive Welcome Bonus for new users (150% up to 10,000 INR);

Two modes of Live and Line;

Super fast withdrawals and deposits;

24/7 customer support and more! Disadvantages A stable Internet connection may be required for optimal performance;

Lack of a hotline support phone number;

Does not support Hindi language and Rupees currency. Functionality and Design All users of the Jeetbuzz app immediately after registration receive a complete package of the most convenient features to use. The app offers a user-friendly interface with easy navigation and quick access to various sports and betting options. In addition, the Jeetbuzz App includes a number of convenient and distinctive features that will make its use even more convenient and useful. The main features presented in the Jeetbuzz app for Android and iOS: Instant registration process;

Live and Line mode for the sports betting section;

The possibility of playing with a live dealer for the online casino section;

A wide range of different promotions and bonuses for all players;

Instant withdrawals through the most popular payment systems and much more. All of this you will be able to use, as soon as you successfully complete the registration process. So download the app now and register to start betting on the go now.

Jeetbuzz APK Download for Android The Jeetbuzz app can be downloaded by almost all users as it is available on two major operating systems. Now we will tell you how to properly install the application for all owners of Android devices. Use the step-by-step instructions to download all the necessary apk files to simplify the installation process and download the app quickly and without difficulties: 1 Download Jeetbuzz App Follow the link we prepared in advance, which leads to the official site of the bookmaker, from your Android device. The link is located in the header of the review, you need to click on "Join Jeetbuzz ". Go to Website 2 Security Settings for Install the App To successfully install the Jeetbuzz app, go from your device to "Settings", then to "Security" and allow access to download files from unknown sources. 3 Complete the Download Process After you follow the link from point one, you will find yourself on the bookmaker's official website. Go to the "Mobile Applications" section, choose your Android device type and start the process of downloading the application. 4 Confirm the File Installation After downloading all the files. Go to the "Downloads" section of your device, find all the downloaded apk-files and run the installation process. Download the App After the successful completion of the installation, the Jeetbuzz application icon will automatically appear on the desktop of your Android device.

Jeetbuzz App for Android Once you have completed the above steps you will immediately have access to all of its features. The app is presented by a licensed bookmaker, which means that its range is fully in line with the official page and you will be able to bet on the most popular sports and major sporting events. The app is available to download completely free of charge and provides smooth operation, you will only need a stable internet connection to use it anywhere. System Requirements Jeetbuzz app is developed by highly qualified specialists and supported by the most famous software vendors, so your device must meet some system specifications before it can be installed. In the table below we have described all the necessary specifications to download app on your Android device: Android Available Versions Android 4.1 or later APK File Size, memory space 22 MB RAM 1 GB + Processor 1,4 GHz Supported Android Devices Before launching the app on the market, the Jeetbuzz team tested the app on several Android devices, so there is a list of devices that are sure to provide smooth operation of the app without hangs and glitches. Check out the list of Android devices tested by Jeetbuzz: Samsung Galaxy S 6/7/8/9/10, M50, A51, A52 etc.;

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6/7/8/9;

Google Pixel 2/3/4;

Huawei P8/P10/P20, etc.;

Sony Xperia X72/C3/Z1/ Dual;

OnePlus 7T / 7T Pro; If you don't find your device model here, don't worry. Just read the information provided and check the minimum system requirements of your device. If they match, the Jeetbuzz app will work on your device.

Download Jeetbuzz App for iOS All iOS users can also download the Jeetbuzz app to their device completely free of charge and in a few clicks. If you are a beginner, you can use a special step-by-step instruction on how to download the app for iOS. Use it step by step and you will definitely do everything correctly and save your time: 1 Go to Official Website Go to the direct link leading to the official site of the bookmaker from your IOS device. You need to go back to the header of the review and click on "Join Jeetbuzz". Go to Website 2 Go to Registration To get access to all the necessary files to download, start the registration process on the platform. 3 Downloading Applications Go to section Mobile Apps, select your IOS device type, and start downloading all the necessary files. After successful installation, the Jeetbuzz application icon will automatically appear on the desktop screen of your IOS device. Download the App

Jeetbuzz App for iOS If you are an Iphone or iPad owner, you can also download the app to your device for free and use it by following the step-by-step instructions above. With the app you will get all the services of the official site, including bonuses and odds. The app is perfectly optimized to work on almost any IOS device, so it provides excellent performance without crashes or freezes, but still some minor technicalities should be checked before downloading. System Requirements Check out the table below for all the specifications required to download the app. Please make sure that your device meets all system requirements before downloading. Read the information carefully and you will not encounter any difficulties: iOS Available Versions iOS 8.0 or later APP File Size, memory space 35 MB RAM 1 GB + Processor 1,4 GHz Supported iOS Devices We have prepared a list of IOS devices that guarantee smooth operation of the app and ensure a glitch-free and hang-free usage process. Models of IOS devices on which the Crikkya app was tested: iPhone 4/4S;

iPhone 5S;

iPhone 6 (6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus);

iPhone 7, 7 Plus;

iPhone 8, 8 Plus;

iPhone X, XS, Xs Max, XR;

iPod Touch, Air, Mini (1,2,3,4)4

iPad Mini 2/3/44

iPad Pro 2018/2019/2020/etc;

iPhone 11, 11 Pro;

iPhone 12 / 12 Pro;

iPhone 13 / 13 Pro;

iPhone 14 / 14 Pro. If you don't find your iOS device model listed, don't worry. Chances are the app will work just as well on your device. Check it against the minimum specifications in the table above.

How to Install Jeetbuzz App? The app also needs to be installed and the installation process for Android and iOS is very simple and fast, all you need to do is a couple of clicks. For new users, we have prepared a special step-by-step instruction that will help you to quickly cope with the installation and not encounter difficulties. Follow the instructions step by step and you will definitely do everything correctly: Go to the "Downloads" section on your device; Find all the downloaded files and start the installation process of the application; Wait a few minutes until the files are fully installed. After that you can immediately start playing and betting if you already have an account, and if not, you need to register. How to do this is described in detail in the review section below.

How to Register in Jeetbuzz App? An important step after completing the application setup is registration. The registration process in the Jeetbuzz app is one of the most important, as the platform is licensed and this is the only way you can access all the services. You must be at least 18 years old to register and start playing. Use the step-by-step instructions on how to register on the app to save time and get it right: Access the app. Log in to the Jeetbuzz app already downloaded on your device; Start the registration process. Click on the green "Register" button in the upper right corner; Fill in your personal information. Start filling all the registration fields with your personal data (name, phone number, country, currency, etc.); Complete the registration process. After entering all the data, confirm your registration. After completing all the steps described above, a confirmation email will be sent to the email address specified during registration. This process will allow you to access your personal account and start betting.

Welcome Bonuses for App`s Players As soon as registration is completed, all new users have a unique opportunity to activate the Welcome Bonus and make their winnings bigger! The bonus will give you the opportunity to use the platform on special conditions and get the most out of your bets or entertainment, the bonus is valid for both the Sports and Casino sections. We will detail all the necessary information below. Betting Bonus 150% up to 10,000 INR If you are a fan of the Sports section, you will be able to activate a Welcome Bonus of 150% up to 10,000 INR after registration. The bonus is only available to new and registered users who have activated it and made a deposit. With the bonus your sports betting will become more profitable. Please carefully read the basic rules of using the bonus: The bonus is active for the Sports section;

Minimum deposit amount is BDT 500 (Rs 400);

Maximum bonus amount is BDT 1,000 (Rs 800);

Odds for betting must be 1.5 or higher;

Wagering size 10 times;

The validity period is 24 hours after registration. Casino Bonus 100% up to 900 INR For the Casino section of the Jeetbuzz app, there is also a personalized Get Free Lucky Spins Welcome Bonus that gives 5 free spins. Only new and registered users can activate the bonus. By using the bonus, each new customer gets the opportunity to get free spins. Please read the basic rules for using the bonus carefully as there are a few nuances: The bonus is active for the Casino section;

Minimum deposit amount is BDT 1,000 (Rs 800);

Maximum bonus amount 5 free spins;

Odds for betting must be 1.5 or higher;

Wagering size 15 times;

You can't use Ludobet to play the game;

The validity period is 24 hours after registration. How to Get a Bonus in the Jeetbuzz App? Getting a bonus in the app can be done in just a few clicks, we are sure that experienced customers will have no trouble hiding it. All you need to do is to be a registered client and have a positive balance. For new users we have prepared a special step-by-step instruction, use it and save your time: Log in to the app you've already downloaded earlier on your device; Start the registration process. While filling in your details, select the sports betting or online casino section you want; Fund your account with at least BDT 200; Get your bonus! Only new registered users can activate the Welcome Bonus and the bonus can be used once. If you follow this information, you will definitely not face any difficulties when using the Jeetbuzz app. In order to withdraw the bonus cash, all wagering conditions must be met.

VIP Program for App`s Users The Jeetbuzz team has developed a unique loyalty system for its regular customers to fully satisfy all their needs and encourage them to use this particular platform. There is a separate page in the app with all the necessary information about the VIP programme, where you can learn about each step of the incentive. You get a personal betting manager, exclusive VIP incentives, personalized super-fast withdrawals and a monthly leaderboard with big prizes. The level is determined by how active you are during the month (how often you bet, how often you visit the page and many other factors affect your loyalty level).

More Than 7 Payment Methods at the Application In order to start betting or playing entertainment, your account must be positive, because the Jeetbuzz is presented by a licensed bookmaker. The range of the app includes only proven and safe payment systems. You will be able to deposit or withdraw bonus money in any convenient way and you can do it instantly. On the Jeetbuzz you can use several payment options to make a deposit or withdrawal, check out the list: UPI;

Bank Transfer;

Bkash;

SureKash;

USDT;

Crypto;

Netbanking and others! After registration, choose any deposit option that is convenient for you and you will be able to start betting instantly, as the deposit will be instantly credited to your account. But the withdrawal of funds will have to be scheduled, as the money you plan to withdraw will be required on average within 1-2 working days.

How to Update App to the Latest Version? The Jeetbuzz app is a high-tech app, so it has a self-updating function, which makes it much easier to use. After all, updating the application will not be difficult or time-consuming, and will be available in a few clicks. When a new update is released, you will receive a notification and all you have to do is confirm the update process. Use the step-by-step instructions to update the Jeetbuzz app: After successfully installing the application on your device, you will be sent an information notification when there is an update; You need to log in to the app and agree to the update, after which the app will be updated automatically. Now you own the latest version of Jeetbuzz mobile app for Android and iOS and it will definitely work without any glitches and freezes. You can also uninstall the app from your device and install it again, so you will also get the latest version.

Login Once you have successfully completed the registration process for the Jeetbuzz app, all you have to do to use it is to log in to your personal account. You need to log in to access your personal account and this can be done in a couple of clicks. The Jeetbuzz app login process is very quick and easy and will not take you much time. Use the step-by-step instructions to log in to the Jeetbuzz app: Log in to the app already downloaded on your device; Enter your personal information. In the empty fields, enter the username and password you created earlier; Confirm your login. By following the above steps, you will immediately get access to your personal account and will be able to use the app and place bets. We are also done with all the organizational aspects of using the app and we can start to get acquainted with its range and all the available options.

Sports Betting Users who prefer to bet on sports will be pleasantly surprised by the presence of a separate Sports section with a large assortment of different sports. Here you can bet on dozens of different sports disciplines at the most favorable odds and on the largest sports markets. Each of the presented disciplines has a separate page with all the necessary information about the odds, upcoming events and sports markets, so it is easy to find the necessary information. The following sports disciplines are considered the most popular among Indian users: Cricket;

Football;

Table Tennis;

Basketball;

Tennis;

Hockey;

Volleyball;

Baseball;

UFC;

Boxing and many more! Join the Jeetbuzz app, choose the sports discipline you are interested in and get the opportunity to bet on sports anywhere and anytime. We will also brief you further on the most popular sports for betting and which sporting events attract Indian users. Cricket App Cricket is a popular betting sport in India which is favored by every bettor. played by two teams. It is popular in many countries, especially in India, England, Australia, Pakistan and South Africa. This section usually has a separate page with all the necessary information and offers the most favorable odds. The following sporting events are available for cricket betting at Jeetbuzz: Indian Premier League;

One Day International;

ICC T20 and more! Football App Football is a classic sports betting option all over the world, and Indian bettors also favorit. The app offers a large selection of events and expected outcomes for this sport, as well as favorable odds. and a separate page with the necessary information. In the Jeetbuzz app, you will be able to bet on the following sports markets: I-League;

Indian Super League;

Santosh and others! Basketball App Basketball is also a recent favorite among Indian customers. This sport offers large betting markets and favorable odds. There is a separate page for the Basketball section, where you will find all the necessary information about upcoming tournaments and odds. The main international basketball tournaments that you can bet on at Jeetbuzz: NCAA;

NBA;

CBA and much more! Tennis App Tennis is starting to be in great demand among Indian bettors and not only, because this sport offers favorable odds, attracting users. The Jeetbuzz app offers both classic tennis betting and table tennis. In the app you will be able to bet on the following sporting events: ATP;

ITT M25;

ITF W60 and much more!

Esports Betting at the App Esports is a type of organized competitive video gaming. This trend is one of the most popular in the world of sports betting. Esports has gained considerable popularity around the world and has millions of viewers and participants. The range of sports disciplines includes games such as: CS:GO;

Dota 2;

King of Glory;

League of Legends and others! Join the app right now and try to play on one of the most popular sports betting destinations in the world. This direction is also available in Live mode, which will give you the opportunity to watch the whole process of the match in real time and give you unforgettable emotions.

Available Type of Bets at the App The Jeetbuzz app offers a wide range of betting options to help you choose the most favorable option for you. The range includes pre-match betting, live betting, expresses and more. The following types of sports betting are available on the app: Single. This type of bet is considered a classic. You bet on a certain outcome and with fixed odds in advance. The higher the odds, the higher the amount of your winnings.

Combination. With this type of bet you will be able to make a prediction on several unrelated sporting events. The downside of this type of bet is that if at least one of your bets fails to play, all remaining bets are void.

System. This type of bet is one of the most profitable for bettors, as with it you can bet on several sports events simultaneously, and all odds are multiplied and if you lose one or more bets, you still get some winnings. Now you know about all the available bets in the Jeetbuzz app and can choose the best option for you. Join, choose the option that suits you and start playing anywhere.

Betting Options at the App The Jeetbuzz app is characterized by its high-tech nature, with an assortment of handy options. The app has everything for comfortable usage and even more. The main options offered by the Jeetbuzz app: Live Streaming;

Push Notifications;

Online Casino Games;

Live Casino;

Live Cricket Betting;

Esports Betting;

Pre-Match Betting;

Multi-Betting;

Live Match Statistics. When you download the app, you get access to all of these options. In the following we will briefly explain what each of these options are, so that you can better understand which ones are best for you. Live Streaming The live streaming option will allow you to watch the game from your device in real time of the match. You will feel the realism of the game and get even more excitement from the process, as well as be able to better predict the outcome of the match. Push Notifications With this option you will be able to receive notifications about all the latest news of the site. This option will allow you to be the first to know about upcoming tournaments, current bonuses and promotions, as well as all changes in the platform! Online Casino Games The Online Casino section will provide you with a huge selection of different gambling entertainment for all tastes. Here you are sure to find something for yourself. The most popular entertainments in the application are considered to be: Slots;

Roulette;

Poker;

Baccarat and much more! Live Casino This option allows all players to play with a live dealer. You get a unique chance to plunge into the atmosphere of a real casino and experience realistic emotions. Live Cricket Betting The live betting option will give you the opportunity to make realistic bets on Cricket. So you get the opportunity to follow the outcome of the game and bet immediately after the start of the match. Esports Betting The option offers the popular Esports section, which features the most popular cyber disciplines. The section also works in Live mode, allowing you to follow the outcome of the game in real time and better predict the outcome. Pre-Match Betting With this option you can bet strictly before the match starts on a specific outcome. All odds are known before the match starts. The main thing here is that the higher the odds offered, the greater the amount of winnings. Multi-Betting Using this option you get the opportunity to benefit more from your bets. You can bet on several unrelated events and in this case, if you lose one or more bets, you will still get a certain amount of winnings. Live Match Statistics After registering in the Jeetbuzz app, you will have access to your personal account and can use the "Statistics" section to analyze information and make more rational bets. In the section you will be able to see and analyze all the standings.

Jeetbuzz Casino App If you're bored with typical sports betting, a separate section in the Casino app is perfect for you. Here you will find over a thousand different entertainment options to suit all tastes and you are sure to find something for you. The app also has special bonuses that are available to customers of the Casino section. Also below we will tell you the most popular entertainment according to Indian customers.

Live Casino Live casino is a separate section in the app's assortment that offers real-time games with live dealers. This gives players the opportunity to participate in many casino games, getting an amazing experience. You can try the Live mode for games such as blackjack, roulette, baccarat and poker through video streaming. Players can interact with dealers and other players, creating a more immersive casino experience. Entertainment at the Casino App You'll never get bored in the Jeetbuzz app in the separate Casino section, as there are over a thousand different games to suit every taste. Each entertainment has an individual and exciting scenario that will give you realistic emotions. All games are supported by the best providers and presented in high quality. The most popular entertainment in India for the Casino section are considered to be: Andar Bahar;

Dragon Tiger;

Night Roller;

Crazy Time;

Light Night Roulette;

Blackjack ;

Poker and much more! Don't forget to take advantage of the Live feature, which will give you a game with a live dealer and provide you with the most vivid realistic emotions, as well as plunge you into the atmosphere of big money.

Jeetbuzz Mobile Version (Website version) The mobile site is a great alternative that customers can use if they are unable to download a separate app to their devices. The Mobile Site does not require any technical specifications from the device and can be accessed through any installed browser on it. All you need to use the mobile version is a stable internet connection. In addition, you will also be able to place bets wherever and whenever you want.

Differences Between App and Mobile Website When choosing to use the standalone betting app or the mobile version of the website, it's worth familiarizing yourself with some of the differences between the two. Although the mobile site and the apps are very similar, there are differences in use and they are quite significant. Carefully study the information in the table and you will be able to choose the option that suits you: Jeetbuzz Mobile App Jeetbuzz Mobile Website Requires download and installation Accessible from any installed browser Provides instant data download Requires a longer download time Needs minimum system requirements Does not require any system features Has the ability to send automatic notifications No notification feature Must be updated continuously Does not support updates

Download Jeetbuzz for PC Unfortunately, the Jeetbuzz team doesn't have a separate application for PC devices at the moment, but it's not necessary. After all, everyone can use the browser-based site, which is accessible from any browser installed on your computer and also provides the full range of site services. The browser version does not require free space on your PC device and does not require any technical specifications, which makes it much easier to use the site.

Features of Jeetbuzz App To summarize, we can also highlight a few particularly intriguing features of the appendix. We have highlighted several other distinctive features included in it, which provide customers with a comfortable use. In the following, we will briefly describe each of them so that you can take advantage of each one. Automatic Notifications With this feature, you'll be able to receive instant notifications of any changes to the app, such as free spins, information on upcoming matches and tournaments, notifications of available updates, and more! Access Speed The Jeetbuzz app is developed by highly qualified specialists and supported by the best providers, providing quick access to all sections and information. You don't have to wait for individual elements of the platform to load, all information and sections are available to you every minute. Live mode The Live Mode feature in the sports betting section allows you to bet in real time of the match. This gives users even more excitement and many new realistic emotions. If you use this feature for the Casino section, you get the opportunity to play with a live dealer.

Security of the App The Jeetbuzz app is presented by a licensed bookmaker and is considered one of the safest apps to use in many countries around the world, including India. While using it, all your data is kept strictly confidential and personal details are well protected. The main security methods used in the Jeetbuzz app: Legality officially licensed by Gaming Commission of Curacao (number 157258);

The presence of SSL and DSS systems;

Data transmission security protocol TLS 1.2;

The storage of users' personal data is ensured by encrypted hard disks. Using the Jeetbuzz app, you don't have to worry about the security of your personal data or the legality of its use. The team is constantly improving the security of its customers' personal data, using the latest technologies on the market.

Sports Cafe Final Verdict About the Jeetbuzz App To conclude our review of the Jeetbuzz app, we confidently give it the Sportscafe seal of approval. After all, the app is fully compliant with all usage standards and provides a comfortable user experience. The app has shown its smooth operation as well as high quality speed. All games are perfectly optimized, work quickly and without stuttering, and sports betting is available at the most favorable odds. The Sportscafe seal of approval means that the app is completely safe, legal and secure to use!