96IN Mobile App Download for Android (apk) for Betting and Casino Latest Version 2026

96IN App: 2.0 ★★★★★ Download APP 96IN The 96IN app is a popular sports betting app created especially for Indian players. The app is adapted for both Android and iOS devices. In this article, we will briefly talk about the app, its features, advantages and disadvantages. Join the 96IN app and get the opportunity to bet at the most favorable odds! Welcome bonus 100% up to 25,000$ Promocode: No promo Join 96IN

96IN App Short Overview of General Points The 96IN app for Android and iOS is launched from a licensed bookmaker and specifically for Indian customers. In addition, the app is considered the safest and legal to use in India. This is confirmed by the fact that the bookmaker has an official Curacao license. The range of the app includes popular sports disciplines for betting, as well as a variety of entertainment in the "Casino" section. You can bet on the biggest sporting events of the season right on the go, with just an internet connection. The app is seamless and you will be able to start betting instantly after downloading. The table below provides basic information about the 96IN mobile app for Android and iOS: 📲 Current version of application 1.013 📱 APK filesize 60 Mb 📱 Installed client size 1 GB ⚙️ Supported operating systems Android (6.0+) and IOS(9.0+) 💵 Cost of loading (for free download) Free ✍ License Curacao 🎁 Welcome bonus 100% up to 25,000$ 🇮🇳 Hindi language support Yes 💸 Deposit / Withdrawal methods PhonePe,PayTM, UPI, Jeton Cash, Neteller, Skrill and others! The 96IN app gets into ratings of the best cricket betting apps, the best football betting apps, the best horse racing betting apps, tennis betting apps, pro kabaddi betting apps, chess betting apps and other mobile betting application ratings. Screenshots of 96IN App In the screenshots below you can see what the design of the Android and iOS app looks like and what color schemes are contained in the design. The right color combinations give the app a modern and attractive look. The intuitive interface, which automatically adapts to your smartphone's working screen, makes the app much easier to use, as you can easily find the section you need. Features We have carried out a full analysis of the 96IN app and identified all its key features. These features improve the usability of the app and make it even more comfortable and convenient to use. We have highlighted a few features and clear advantages of the platform that will ensure a comfortable usage, and we could also find a couple of disadvantages. You can familiarize yourself with this information below. Advantages: Line and Live mode;

Having a VIP-section;

Popular payment methods (PhonePe,PayTM, UPI, Jeton Cash, Neteller, Skrill);

A large number of options for sports betting and hundreds of casino entertainment;

Fast Deposit and Withdrawal;

24/7 customer support and others! Disadvantages: No hotline phone;

The need for a stable internet connection when using. Functionality and Design The 96IN app is characterized by its user-friendliness and ease of navigation, providing a complete user experience for Indian users. We have highlighted a few functionalities that set it apart from its counterparts in the market and you can check them out in the list below: The presence of two operating modes Live and Line;

Intuitive user customisable interface;

Instant registration;

Modern and aesthetically pleasing design;

Fast loading of all graphic elements;

Welcome bonuses for every new user and much more! All of this will be available to every customer immediately after downloading the app and registering. Further in the review we will tell you how to download the application correctly and become its full-fledged client, read the review further.

96IN APK Download for Android The 96IN betting app is presented by a licensed bookmaker and is available for download absolutely free, so anyone can download it to their Android device. All you need is internet access and 5 minutes of your time and some free space on your device. To download the 96IN app to your Android device, follow the step-by-step instructions: 1 Download 96IN App Follow the direct link leading to the official site of the bookmaker, from your mobile Android device. To do this, go back to the beginning of the review and click on "Join the 96IN app". Go to Website 2 Security Settings for Install the App Go to the settings on your Android device, then in the "Security" tab allow access to download files from unknown sources. 3 Complete the Download Process After accessing the link leading to the official site of the bookmaker, go to the section "Mobile Applications". Then select the desired type of Android device and start the process of downloading the application. 4 Confirm the File Installation Go to "Downloads" from your device, then locate the downloaded apk files and start the application installation process. Download the App After completing all the steps, the app will automatically reflect on your Android smartphone's work screen. This will be a successful confirmation that the application has been downloaded and you will be able to proceed to all its functionalities.

96IN App for Android The 96IN application works perfectly on all Android devices, which provides customers with maximum comfort and gives everyone the opportunity to use it. The app is designed in such a way that even a beginner can quickly understand how to use it and find the section they need, and the intuitive interface automatically adjusts to the working screen of your device. All sports and entertainment are represented in the range, just like on the official page, so you'll have access to all the platform's services. System Requirements In order to download the app to your device and for the app to work smoothly, your device is required to meet the minimum system requirements. The list of minimum specifications for downloading an application to your Android device can be found in the table below: Android Available Versions Android 6.0 or later APK File Size, memory space 60 Mb RAM 1 GB + Processor 1,4 GHz Supported Android Devices Before its launch on the market, the app has already been tested on several models of Android devices and proved to work smoothly. All devices in the list below ensure smooth operation of the app, please read it carefully: Xiaomi Redmi note 7/8/9, etc;

Samsung A50, A52, A54, Galaxy M50, A51, A53, S 6/7/8/9/10 and etc;

Huawei P8, P20, etc;

HTC One, One X, etc;

Google Pixel 2/3/4 and higher. If you don't find your device type on the list, don't worry. Check if your device meets the minimum system requirements and if it does, the app will work just as well on your Android device.

Download 96IN App for iOS Owners of iPhone and iPad devices can also download the applications to their smartphone absolutely free of charge. To download the app, you only need an internet connection and also some free space on your device. To download the 96IN app to your iOS device, follow the step-by-step instructions: 1 Access to the Official Website Use the direct link leading to the official website of the bookmaker to download the app 96IN. To do this, go back to the beginning of the review and in the header of your profile click on "Join the 96IN app". Go to Website 2 Go to Registration After clicking on the link, you need to go through the registration process. Click the "Register" button and enter all the necessary data. 3 Downloading the Application After successfully completing the registration process. Go to Mobile Apps, then select the desired IOS device type and start the download process. Download the App Once all the above steps have been completed, the 96IN app icon will automatically appear on the desktop of your iOS device. As soon as the icon appears, you can start playing and placing bets.

96IN App for iOS Those with IOS devices can also easily use all its services by downloading the app on their smartphone. With the app, you can enjoy the full package of services anytime and anywhere with just a stable internet connection. Next, we will tell you about the system specifications required to download the device. System Requirements In order for the app to run smoothly, please make sure your iOS device meets the minimum system requirements for the 96IN app. Minimum specifications required to download the 96IN app on iOS devices: IOS Available Versions iOS 9.0 or later APK File Size, memory space 60 Mb RAM 1 GB + Processor 1,4 GHz Supported iOS Devices We also found a list of iOS devices on which the 96IN app has been tested. Check out the list of devices that guarantee smooth operation of the app: iPhone 4 /4S;

iPhone 5/5S,5c;

iPhone 6 (6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus);

iPhone 7/7 Plus;

iPhone 8/8 Plus;

iPhone X, XS, Xs Max, XR;

iPhone 12(Pro, Pro Max), 13(Pro, Pro Max), 14(Pro, Pro Max) and newer. If you don't find your device model here, the app will probably also work if your device has minimal system specifications. A list of minimum system specifications for iOS devices is provided above.

How to Install 96IN App? Once you have downloaded the app to your device, the only thing left to do is to install it. The installation process does not take much time, but is mandatory when using the app, as it is the process that provides full access to the entire range. Use the step-by-step instructions to install the 96IN app: Access the site. Use the pre-caught direct link leading to the official site of the bookmaker. To do this, go back to the header of the review and click on "Join the 96IN app"; Download process. Under "Mobile apps", select the desired device type and start the process of downloading the app; Complete the installation process. Wait a couple of minutes until the app is fully installed on your device. Once you have followed the steps in the instructions, you can go straight to registration, as the main process has already been completed. Next, we will tell you how to become a full-fledged user of the application and get access to all its services.

How to Register in a 96IN App? The registration process in the app is instant, but very important and cannot be skipped. As the app is a licensed bookmaker, in order to start playing and betting, you must be at least 18 years old and you are allowed to have only one account. Below we have prepared a special step-by-step instruction that will help you to do everything correctly and save your time: Access to the official site. Go to the direct link leading to the official site of the bookmaker. To do this, go back to the beginning of the review and click on "Join 96IN app" in the header; Start the registration process. Click the green "Join" button; Fill in your details. Consistently fill in the registration fields with correct and truthful information (name, surname, phone number, country, currency, etc.); Complete the registration process. Check that all the data you have entered is correct and confirm your registration by clicking on the "Done" button. The successful registration will be confirmed by an email sent to you informing you that the registration process has been completed. You will then be able to access your personal account and use any services in the 96IN application.

Welcome Bonuses for App`s Players Unfortunately, at the moment the bookmaker does not have a Welcome Bonus for new customers in its range of applications. But once you become a full-fledged user, you can activate other equally popular bonuses and favorable offers that you can use for profitable bets. For example, you can become a member of the VIP club, check out the bonus terms below.

96IN App Vip Club The 96IN loyalty programme provides a VIP club for regular users. The club includes several levels, each of which offers individual conditions. When determining the VIP level, the total number of your bets in all games and sports is taken into account. The higher the level, the greater the cashback. Check out the benefits of each level: Level Conditions VIP 1 0.10% Cashback Stake up to Rs 100,000 VIP 2 0.20% Cashback Stake up to Rs 250,000 VIP 3 0.30% Cashback Stake up to Rs 251,000 VIP 4 0.40% Cashback Stake up to Rs 1.1 - 5 million VIP 5 0.50% Cashback Stake over 5 million

How to Get a Bonus in the 96IN App? Getting the bonus is very simple and available in a few steps for each client. You need to be a registered customer and download the application on your smartphone. Once you become a full-fledged user of the platform, you will only have to top up your account and choose the desired bonus from the range. Use the step-by-step guide where we have summarized the steps to get a bonus in the 96IN app: Open an already downloaded application on your device; Go through the registration process and choose for which section you want to use the sports betting bonus or online casino; Refill your account with at least Rs 50); Bonus will be automatically credited to your account. If all the wagering conditions are fulfilled, you can easily withdraw all the bonus money. If the conditions for using any bonus are not fulfilled, the bonus money will not be credited to your account.

Payment Methods All the same payment methods are available in the app as on the official website. You will be able to deposit or withdraw bonus money in any convenient way, and since the platform is presented by a licensed bookmaker, you will be able to do it legally and safely. Also, all the payment systems presented in the list below are verified, familiarize yourself with each of them: PayTM;

Google Pay;

PhonePe;

Jeton Wallet;

UPI;

EcoPayz;

Bank Transfer;

Cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Litecoin etc.);

Online Pay and others! All the money you deposit will be credited to your account immediately, this is one of the main advantages of the app. If you want to withdraw money, it will take 1-3 working days, so plan ahead and follow the conditions required for this process.

How to Update 96IN App to the Latest Version? SThe 96IN application has an automatic auto-update function, which significantly speeds up the update process. To update the 96IN application to the latest version, you just need to spend a couple of minutes of your time and connect to the Internet. Use the step-by-step instructions to update the 96IN app to the latest version: After successfully installing the application on your device, when there is a new update, you will receive an information notice; You need to sign in to the application from your device and agree to the update. You are now a user of the latest version of the 96IN standalone mobile app for users of Android and iOS devices, which means that the app will provide you with the best user experience possible. You can also update the app in another way, just uninstall it and download it again from the official source, that way you will also get the latest version.

Login Logging in is the last step on the way to using the application. After successfully completing the download and registration process, you need to log in to access your personal account. The login process is very simple and only takes a couple of clicks. Use the step-by-step instructions to save time and get it right: Access to the website. Follow the direct link to the bookmaker's official website; Sign in to the system. Click on the "Login" button and enter the username and password you created earlier; Complete the login. Check that the details you entered are correct and complete your login by clicking on the "Login" button. Immediately after performing all these actions, you will get access to the entire range of the application. You can also save your username on your device to make it easier to log in and not have to perform these steps multiple times.

Sports Betting The 96IN app has one of the largest sports betting sections. You will be able to bet on various sports such as cricket, football, tennis, basketball and more. You will also be able to bet on live matches as well as pre-match events. In the 96IN app, you will be able to bet on the following sports: Cricket;

Football;

Basketball;

Hockey;

Tennis;

Volleyball;

Rugby;

Handball and others. The Sports section has favorable odds and offers large-scale sporting events. Below we will tell you about the most popular sports available in the 96IN app, as well as the popular sports markets for them. Cricket App The 96IN app has a separate section dedicated to cricket, which can't help but please all Indian players as it is their favorite sport. Users can bet on various cricket events and tournaments with the best odds in the market. In the 96IN app, you will be able to place cricket bets on the following sporting events: T20;

IPL 2023;

ECS;

ICC T20 and much more! Football App Football also has a separate section with all the necessary information and is a classic betting option around the world, including one of the popular sports in India. Football supports Live mode, which gives you the opportunity to enjoy a realistic game and better predict the outcome of the match. The 96IN app allows you to bet on the following sporting events: Indian Premier League;

UEFA;

Ballon dor;

World Cup and much more! Basketball App Basketball is another popular sport for betting among Indian punters, which also has a separate section. On the separate Basketball page, you will find all the necessary information about upcoming tournaments and odds. The 96IN app allows you to bet on the following sporting events: SABA NBA 2023;

PinGoal;

NBA Dynasty;

World Cup and others! Tennis App Tennis has only recently become a popular sporting discipline among Indian users. This sport also supports another trend - table tennis, which gives you the opportunity to diversify your usual bets. This sport also gives you the opportunity to bet in Live mode, which will further diversify your leisure time. In the application you will be able to bet on the following sports events: WTA;

ATP;

US Open and others!

Esports Betting at the 96IN App For users interested in esports, the 96IN app offers a special section for betting on esports. This direction is considered the most relevant and attracts even beginners, while experienced players have long been interested in it. The section also works in live mode, which makes it possible to follow all the outcomes of matches in real time. Users can bet on such popular esports games as: League of Legend;

Dota2;

CS:GO. Once you've downloaded the app to your device and become a full-fledged client, be sure to head over to the Esports section to try out this popular trend. Each sport is unique in its own way and you definitely won't get bored.

Available Type of Bets The 96IN team cares about its customers and tries to fully satisfy their needs. That is why you will find a variety of betting options in the app. This will give you the opportunity to choose the type of bets that is convenient and suitable for you, as well as more profitable. The following types of bets are available in the 96IN app: Single. The classic type of betting acts, which gives the opportunity to bet on a single outcome of a sporting event (victory of one of the teams or a draw). All odds are determined in advance and the higher they are, the higher is the winning amount.

Parlay. This type of betting gives the opportunity to bet on several independent sporting events. In order to win, all bets must play positively. Losing one of the results results in the cancellation of all bets. The advantage is that this type of bet gives the opportunity to get the biggest winnings, but it is also the most risky.

System. A betting system gives you the opportunity to place several bets of equal size on several sporting events at the same time. If at least one bet is unsuccessful, you will still receive a certain amount of winnings. This type of bet is one of the most profitable. Now you know the information about all the available bet types in the app and can choose the most suitable and favorable option that will definitely lead you to the best result.

Betting Options at the 96IN App The bookmaker is constantly improving and filling its application functionality with convenient functional options that maximize customer satisfaction. These options ensure convenient and smooth operation of the application, allowing customers to comfortably use the application. We have found several such options and made a list of the main ones and briefly described them, explore the information below: Live Streaming;

Push Notifications;

Online Casino Games;

Live Casino;

Cash-out;

Live Cricket Betting;

Esports Betting;

Pre-Match Betting;

Multi-Betting;

Live Match Statistics. Below we detail each of the available options so you can take advantage of each one, read the review below. Live Streaming This feature provides live streaming of sporting events, allowing users to watch the action in real time and place bets as soon as the match starts. You can be the first to know about game changes and better predict the outcome. Push Notifications This feature gives you the opportunity to stay up to date with the latest offers, promotions and important events, users can enable push notifications on the 96IN app. This way, you will be the first to know about all the news. Online Casino Games The 96IN app offers a wide range of online casino games including slots, table games and more. Users can enjoy the virtual casino and diversify their leisure time with many different applications. Live Casino The Live Casino section gives users the opportunity to play their favorite games in real time. Online casinos with real dealers will plunge you into the atmosphere of big money and give you unforgettable emotions and new experiences. Cash-out With this option you will be able to cash out your bets before the event is completed. This way you can better control your bets and ensure that you win or minimize potential losses. You have the chance to cash out your bet before the event even starts. Live Cricket Betting This option is for cricket fans, because users can bet on cricket in real time. This will allow you to predict the outcome of the match more accurately, as well as get unforgettable and realistic emotions from the match. Esports Betting The Esports section provides users with the opportunity to bet on popular destinations. You will be able to try your hand at such disciplines as Dota and League of Legend, Dota2, CS:GO. In addition, this section works in Love mode, which will fascinate you even more. Pre-Match Betting Gives the opportunity to bet strictly before the match and on a particular outcome. The higher the odds offered, the higher the amount of your final winnings. Multi-Betting One of the most profitable options in the 96IN app. You will be able to bet on several sports events, all odds are multiplied with each other and give you the opportunity in case of losing one or more bets to get a certain amount of winnings. Live Match Statistics All full users of the app can take advantage of the Statistics option. This section provides real-time match statistics to help players bet more successfully.

96IN Casino App The 96IN app also has a separate "Casino" section where you can play at any convenient time. In this section, there are more than a thousand different games for every taste. In addition, the casino works in two modes - Live and Live, which will give you the opportunity to try the game with a live dealer and feel realistic emotions. Further you can familiarize yourself with the main entertainments of the section. Entertainment at the Casino App For fans of "Casino" in the 96IN app there is a large assortment of entertainment for every taste. Here you will find more than a thousand different slots, table games, instant games and much more. Users will definitely be able to find something suitable for themselves and get incredible emotions. And since each game scenario is personalized and exciting, you will be able to experience a variety of emotions. The casino supports Live mode, which gives you the opportunity to play with a live dealer. According to Indian users, the most popular entertainment on the 96IN app are the following: Baccarat;

Roulette;

Poker;

Bingo;

Aviator and others.

96IN Mobile Version (Website version) If for some reason you cannot download the application on your smartphone, for example, you do not have enough space on your device or your device simply does not meet the system specifications, you can use the mobile version of your website. The mobile site includes the full range of platform services and is accessible from any browser on your device and does not require any technical specifications.

Differences Between App and Mobile Website Although the 96IN app and the mobile site have similar features and are very similar in principle, there are still differences between them. Read the information in the table below and choose the option that best suits your needs: 96IN Mobile website 96IN App Accessible from any browser Requires installation No ability to send notifications Ability to send notifications Needs longer loading of graphic elements Requires no loading of individual platform elements Does not require installation and loading Requires minimum system requirements from the device

Download 96IN for PC Unfortunately, the bookmaker does not have a separate app for PC device users. But this is not a problem, as users can log on to the 96IN website and use the Browser version of the site to use the platform on the big screen from their computer. The Browser version does not require free space and specifications from your PC device. You will also be able to place bets with just an internet connection.

Features of the App The 96IN application has a number of distinctive features that favorably distinguish it from others on the market. We have identified three main features and briefly described each of them by examining the information below. 24-hour Customer Service The main feature of the application, which provides an opportunity to get help from a highly qualified specialist at any time or ask any question of interest. Each client will be able to do this in any convenient way, by writing to the mail or contacting the support service directly via online chat. High Work Speed If you download a separate app to your device, it greatly increases the speed when betting or playing Casino games. That's because you don't have to wait for the individual graphical elements of the platform to load. This is what makes it possible to play at the fastest speed without crashes and freezes. Notifications This feature gives you the opportunity to be the first to know about all changes. You will be the first to receive notifications about upcoming matches and tournaments, the highest odds, bonuses and promotions and all this will be available only to users of the mobile app.

Security of the App The 96IN team cares about the safety of each of its clients and pays due attention to the privacy of users' personal data to ensure their complete comfort. The app includes the latest encryption technologies to protect personal and financial information and much more. We have found several facts that fully confirm the safety of using the app: Availability of an official Curacao license;

Use 128-bit encryption;

Protect user data from leakage using SSL encryption;

Mandatory account verification system;

Storage of all users' personal data on encrypted hard drives. Once you become a full-fledged user of the app, you can be assured of the privacy and security of your data. You can also further protect your account by completing the account verification process, which will further secure your personal information.

Sports Cafe Final Verdict To conclude the review, it is safe to give the 96IN app the "Sportcafe" badge! The app is fully customized for Indian customers and fully caters to all their needs and is fast and free of hang-ups. It is legal and safe to use in India, as confirmed by the official Curaçao license. You can download the 96IN app to your device and be assured of comfortable usage, as well as enjoy a wide range of bets and other entertainment.