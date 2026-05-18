Batery Bonus Codes for India 2026

Batery App: 4.9 ★★★★★ Registration Batery The Batery platform is one of the most sought after and popular sports betting platforms in India. The bookmaker offers the most favorable betting markets, as well as many bonuses and promotions. In this review, you will learn about the most popular bonus and promotional offers of the platform. Join Batery and get a welcome bonus 500% up to 150 000 INR + 430 FS! Welcome bonus 500% up to 150 000 INR + 430 FS Promocode: SCBAT Join

IPL Grand Draw Bonus For all fans of cricket betting, Batery features a tournament named IPL Grand Series. There are over 500 prizes and thousands of participants, with a prize pool being 2,000,000 INR + 5,000 FS. To participate, you will need to: Bet 300 INR or more;

Select odds of 1.30 or more;

Place bet on any sport except for eCricket. Take part in the tournament and get your chance to win big!

IPL Grand Series Tournament Batery makes betting on cricket interesting with the IPL Grand Series tournament. The tournament offers up to 2,000,000 INR, as well as 5,000 FS in prizes, and there will be 500 prizes given out in total. The prizes are distributed as follows: Place Sports FB Neon Cricket FB 1 300,000 INR 30x250 2 200,000 INR 30x250 3 150,000 INR 30x250 4 100,000 INR 25x150 5 75,000 INR 25x150 6 60,000 INR 25x150 7 40,000 INR 25x150 8 30,000 INR 20x100 9 25,000 INR 20x100 10 20,000 INR 20x100 11-15 15,000 INR 20x100 16-20 10,000 INR 15x100 21-30 7,500 INR 15x100 31-50 5,000 INR 15x100 51-75 4,000 INR 15x100 76-100 3,000 INR 10x80 To take part in the tournament, you will need to place bets of 300 INR or more with odds of 1.30 or more. The free bets will be credited to your account as a sports free bet or a free bet for Neon Cricket and they are valid for 7 days. The free bet can be used on single or accumulator bets with odds of 1.80 and not bigger than 5.00.

Batery Welcome Bonus 500% up to 150 000 INR + 430 FS

When registering on the Batery platform, every new user gets a unique opportunity to activate the Welcome Bonus. With the bonus you will be able to make more of your first five deposits, as well as make your bets more profitable. To do this, you need to be registered and of legal age. The registration process on the Batery platform is instant. Please read the basic information about the Welcome Bonus carefully:

The bonus is available to every new user upon registration and is intended for the sports betting section;

The bonus is credited on the first five deposits;

The amount of the minimum deposit is Rs 300;

The amount of the maximum winnings is Rs 30,000 per deposit;

The wagering amount is 10 times on bets with odds on 2.00 and above;

The bonus is valid for 30 days after Batery registration.

How to Get Welcome Bonus? Since the platform is presented by a licensed bookmaker to activate the Batery bonus you need to fulfill several conditions. For experienced users, the Welcome Bonus can be obtained quickly and easily. For new customers of the Batery platform we have prepared a brief instruction describing the basic steps to get the bonus, please read it carefully to save your time: 1 Create an account Follow the direct link leading to the bookmaker's official website to start registering. Click on the "Join Now" button in the top right corner of the screen and you will be taken to the registration page. All the personal details you have entered must be true. Go to Website 2 Verification of account Go to the KYS section and to upload a photo of your documents to be verified by Batery. 3 Make a deposit Once you have successfully completed the registration process, you will have access to your personal account. Go to "My Accounts" and deposit at least 300 INR to receive the Welcome Bonus of your choice. By following these rules, you will be able to activate the Welcome Bonus and make your bets even more profitable. Don't miss the opportunity to activate the bonus now and don't miss this unique chance.

How to Win Back the Welcome Bonus? Since the Batery platform is licensed and adheres to a fair play policy, you need to follow the basic wagering rules to withdraw bonus funds. We have compiled a list with the main terms and conditions of using the Welcome Bonus, read it carefully to avoid difficulties: The wagering amount is 10 times;

All sports bets with odds of 2.00 and above are counted when wagering the bonus account;

The bonus is valid for 30 days after registration. Now you know all the rules of the Batery Welcome Bonus and will be able to place bets using the bonus money. Having fulfilled all the wagering conditions you will definitely not face any difficulties when withdrawing the bonus money.

Bonuses Terms and Conditions Batery platform is considered as one of the safest sports betting sites in India. This is not surprising, as the site operates legally and safely all over the world with an official license. Therefore, it is important to follow the following basic rules when working with the platform: Your age must be over 18;

You must have an account;

You are only allowed to have one valid account;

Your account must be verified;

Welcome Bonus can only be activated once;

Bonuses cannot be cumulative;

You must follow all the rules for using the bonus to avoid unfair use of bonuses. If you know and follow all these rules, you will definitely not encounter any difficulties and you will get maximum comfort and satisfaction from using this sports betting platform.

Another Types of Bonuses and Promotions at Batery The bonuses presented in this review are not the only bookmaker's offers that exist on the Batery platform. Immediately after registration you will get access to your personal account, where you will find a large number of offers in the "Bonuses'' section. We will also briefly talk about some of the most popular bonuses on the Batery platform. 20% Cashback for Bets on Cricket Every Monday you will be able to receive unique cashback payments from the Batery team, which will be calculated individually each week depending on your activity. The cashback amount can be up to 15% of your net loss. This bonus can only be activated by users who made a loss last week. Check out the cashback amounts that directly depend on your losses: From INR 50,000 - 5%;

From INR 500,000 - 8%;

From INR 1,750,000 - 12%;

From INR 7,500,000 - 15%;

From INR 12,500,000 - 20%. Accumulator Bets With the use of this bonus, you can get back the full amount of your bet even if the Accumulator loses. Your Accumulator insurance is activated if: There are at least 6 events in Accumulator;

5 or more events are considered winning and only 1 event is considered losing;

The odds of each event are at least 1.60.

Bonuses and Promotions at the Batery App Also, for those users who own the separate Batery mobile app for Android and iOS devices, the full range of bonuses and promotions of the official page are available. All current bonus offers and promotions can also be found on the Batery app, so download the app, sign up, use your Welcome Bonus and bet anytime and anywhere with just a stable internet connection. The Batery company gets into ratings of the cricket betting sites in india, the best football betting sites, the best badminton betting sites, chess betting sites and other ratings.