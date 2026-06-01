Parimatch Bonus Codes for India 2026

Parimatch Welcome Bonus 150% up to ₹20,000

Parimatch welcomes new registered customers with an excellent sign-up bonus of 150% up to ₹20,000 on the first deposit. Don't forget to activate our promo code "SCAFE30" during account creation to get the whole offer amount! The bonus is applied in sports betting so that those who are new to the business can learn in practice the mechanics of betting with minimal risk.

Here are some details about the Parimatch joining offer that you might be interested to know:

The size of the first minimum deposit is Rs. 100;

The maximum amount of the bonus is Rs. 20,000 (up to Rs. 30,000 with a promo code);

The bonus is valid for 14 days after registration.

How to Get Parimatch Welcome Bonus?

Absolutely every full-aged player from India can claim a sign-up offer from Parimatch. There is no need to worry, as the process of using and benefiting from the bonus is very simple and does not take up much time. We have prepared a step-by-step guide so that you can start betting with the welcome bonus even today:

1 Create a Parimatch account VisitParimatch's official website through our link and click on the "Sign Up" button. Fill in the registration form with the correct data, including your phone number and password. Go to website 2 Enter the promo code Click on "I have a bonus code", and an additional field will open. Enter our promo code "SCAFE30" and confirm registration. 3 Confirm personal data In the "Personal Data" section of the profile, fill in your personal information. Upload a photo of verification documents in the "Account Verification" section to prove your identity. 4 Top up an account Make the first deposit of at least 300 INR in any convenient way. The bonus funds will be automatically credited to your bonus account.

Success! Use the Parimatch bonus for sports betting to win even more. Do not forget to meet all wagering conditions for a successful withdrawal.

How to Win Back the Parimatch Welcome Bonus?

To make the most of Parimatch's bonus offer, you need to follow its main terms and conditions. Study them, and you can start betting comfortably with your bonus money. Here are the basic wagering requirements:

The bonus is valid for 14 days after registration;

The wagering is 10x on single bets;

Bets at odds of at least 1.8 are accepted;

Bonus money can only be withdrawn after you win it back.

Taking all of the above factors into consideration, you won't have any trouble with wagering your Parimatch welcome bonus.

Get an Exclusive "SCAFE30" Promo Code from Sports Cafe

We recommend you apply a Parimatch promo code "SCAFE30" to get extra benefits and increase your winnings. It will reward you with the following unique offers:

The increased welcome bonus from Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 30,000;

Free spins for the online casino section;

Additional free bets;

Cashback;

Exclusive offers and more.

To activate a promotional offer, simply enter a set of characters into the appropriate field when you create a new Parimatch account. It's worth noting, the offer can only be used by new customers once to receive benefits from the bookie.

Parimatch Bonuses Terms and Conditions

There are certain conditions regarding Parimatch bonuses and how to use them. We have studied them carefully and highlighted the most important ones that an Indian player should meet:

Be at least 18 years old;

Be a new user not having a previously registered account on Parimatch;

Must be a verified account;

Get the welcome bonus only once;

You cannot withdraw money until you have wagered the bonus;

Bonuses cannot be combined with other bonuses and promotions;

That's all you need to know. If you are a newbie from India over the age of 18 and creating your first account, you definitely won't have any problems getting the welcome bonus from Parimatch!

Other Types of Bonuses and Promotions at Parimatch

Being one of the top bookies in India, Parimatch recognizes the importance of making its players feel valued. To this end, existing customers can take advantage of a wide range of bonuses and special offers aimed at providing the best user experience. On the site, you may encounter the following bonus options:

Parlay Boost

Place a Parlay bet on 3 events or more and get a bonus on your winnings. More outcomes means more bonus. If your bet is successful, the bonus will be available to you after all matches are completed. The maximum bonus is 150% up to 94,549,236 INR. Minimum odds - 1.3. Minimum number of outcomes in an expression - 3.

Cricket Leaderboard Bonus

Place cricket bets and get your share of a 3,80,000 INR prize pool. Join the promo, make bets with odds from 1.8 or build parlays with odds from 1.5, and start collecting points. The more you bet, the more points you earn and the higher your reward.

All players share 3,00,000 INR based on points, while the top 10 in the leaderboard get an extra 80,000 INR. Parlays give more points, so they help you climb faster and win more.

Bonuses and Promotions at the Parimatch App

For mobile players, Parimatch specialists have developed a high-tech app for Android. It brags many features and a full set of functions for comfortable betting. The software replicates the entire functionality of the desktop site, so all bonus programs and promotions, including our bonus code, will be valid there. To take advantage of bonus offers from your mobile device, just log in to your existing account or create a new one, if you don't already have one, in the Parimatch app. The company Parimatch gets into ratings of the cricket betting sites in india, the best football betting sites, chess betting sites, badminton betting sites and other ratings.

FAQ

If you still have some questions regarding Parimatch bonuses, you can refer to the answers to the most popular ones below:

Is it Safe to Use Parimatch Bonuses? Do I Risk Anything?

There is no need to worry. Parimatch is a completely legal bookie which has an excellent reputation among Indian players, and if the bonuses were fraudulent, it would worsen their reputation. Besides, the bookie won't be able to cheat you with bonuses since Parimatch is a licensed betting site with a Curacao license.

Are the Bonuses Presented Here the Only Bonuses and Promotions That Parimatch Has to Offer?

No, in this review we have presented the popular bonuses that might interest you as a beginner bettor. Parimatch has an extensive section with bonuses and promotions for all types of players. You can find more current offers by visiting the promotions section on the official website.

Can I Cancel the Bonus If I Change My Mind?

Once you have received a signup bonus or participation in a promotion, you can always refuse the bonus package in your Parimatch account settings. But we recommend you don’t decline the free offer which gives you extra money for betting. Nevertheless, if you feel you cannot fulfill the bonus terms and conditions, please cancel your bonus.

Can I Bet With Bonus Money?

Yes, bonus funds credited to the client's account after registration can be used only for betting on sports events. In order to transfer money from the bonus account to the main account you need to fulfill the wagering requirements. For more details please refer to "How to Win Back the Parimatch Welcome Bonus?" in this review.

Are the Bonuses at Parimatch Updated?

Yes, Parimatch has an extensive bonus program with relevant bonuses and promotions timed to popular sporting events. It is constantly adding new ones to satisfy every player. In order not to miss out on the latest bonuses, we recommend you check the promotions section of the Parimatch website or app from time to time.