Rajabets Bonus Codes for India 2026

Rajabets App: 3.9 ★★★★★ Registration Rajabets The bookmaker Rajabets has introduced a high-tech live chat system with automatic notifications of hot special offers. After reading the review, you will know how to play or bet on Rajabets cricket to win from the beginning and claim the 200% up to 100,000 INR first deposit bonus with a new account. Welcome bonus 200% up to 100,000 INR Promocode: No Promo Join Rajabets

Rajabets Welcome Bonus 200% up to 100,000 INR

The Rajabets sportsbook sign-up bonus may only be used in relation to such services as sports, virtual sports and eSports betting. Moreover, the promotion contains the below terms and conditions to keep in mind:

Minimum deposit of 1000 INR;

Maximum promo funds amount of 100,000 INR;

It has no application period before the first deposit and others.

However, the bookmaker prohibits the deliberate use of the bonus more than once with duplicate profiles.

How to Get Rajabets Welcome Bonus?

Rajabets has made an automatic money accrual system in the sign-up offer for customers from India, even without a bonus code. The instructions for receiving the welcome bonus include the following steps:

1 Create a Rajabets account Register your profile. Go to Website 2 Verify the account holder details Approve your personal information through the corresponding profile option. 3 Make the first deposit Top up the balance with 200 INR or more. 4 Submit the request for the receipt Go to the form on the promotion page and select the appropriate bonus to send your request. Make Deposit

At the same time, the bookie disqualifies from the welcome offer all clients with over one deposit or an initial top-up amount below the specified one.

How to Win Back the Rajabets Welcome Bonus?

Once you have received this bonus, you must adhere to the bookmaker's rules regarding using the promo money and unlocking any winnings. The wagering conditions are as follows:

The 30 days for ensuring turnover;

An x30 wagering with single bets with odds of at least 1,90, excluding "Double Chance", "Draw No Bet", and handicap betting markets;

Bonus profit becomes available for withdrawal upon fulfillment of the conditions, etc.

Besides, you must understand that the wagering requirements apply to promotional rupees along with the deposit amount.

Rajabets Bonuses Terms and Conditions

One needs to consider the primary term and conditions of the bonus to retain the promo funds and money from successful bets. The participant has to remember the following rules of the special offer:

Applicant age 18+;

Being a new customer on the platform;

An account with verified status;

Bonus only available once;

One active promotion at a time;

Prohibition of abusive use;

It includes the company's general terms and conditions and so on.

Furthermore, Rajabets has a monitoring system to ensure the fair usage of promotional funds for bettors.

Other Types of Bonuses and Promotions at Rajabets

The bookmaker usually provides the clients with more than 15 different promotions for both casino and the sportsbook. Thus, you have the opportunity to take advantage of the following bonuses as a new bettor or player or as a regular customer.

Instant Cashback for Sports

If you bet on sports, you can get from 10% to 25% cashback. You must have a minimum of 200 INR deposits and losses in the last 24 hours. Minimum cashback amount is 20 INR. At the end of the week you will receive a part of the money spent on bets.

200% Casino Welcome Bonus

The new players on the platform can use the welcome promotion, increasing the initial top-up by 200% up to 100,000 INR + 500 FS in Chicken Road 2. In contrast to the sportsbook version, the special offer has an x30 turnover requirement and a 100% wagering contribution on games such as Slots, Deal or No Deal, First Person Mega Ball, Side Bet City and Mega Ball.

Every Deposit Free Spins

Get free spins on every deposit and receive quick cashback on losses. The number of spins depends on your deposit and can go up to 200 free spins. The minimum deposit to join the offer is 2,000 INR.

You can claim the bonus once per day between 00:00 and 23:59. The number of spins increases with your deposit amount, and higher deposits unlock more spins. Free spins are available on selected slot games and are credited after the deposit.

20% Crypto Deposit Bonus

Get a cashback bonus of 20% upon making any deposit with cryptocurrency. The cashback is credited to your account immediately. For example, if you make a deposit worth 5,000 INR using Bitcoin, Litecoin or Ethereum, you will get 200 INR as a cashback bonus.

Bonuses and Promotions at the Rajabets App

The Rajabets App allows you to take advantage of the bonus program options common to mobile devices and computers to improve your betting experience with new features. All promotions for smartphones and tablets come into effect in the following way:

Launch and run the app. Sign into your account. Top up your balance with an appropriate amount. Open the page of the desired promotion to request a receipt.

In addition, the bookie's application can place bets in about 4 taps and inform you about new promos available. Rajabets gets into ratings of the top 10 cricket betting sites in india, the best online football betting sites, the best online badminton betting sites, tennis betting sites, chess betting sites and other ratings.

FAQ

The answers to popular questions from Rajabets newbies will give you in-depth knowledge of the bookmaker's promotional program.

Are the Bonuses at Rajabets Safe to Use?

Yes, all the bonuses at Rajabets are safe to use. The bookmaker has encrypted databases with information about campaign participants and will not deduct funds from your main wallet.

Does Rajabets Have Any Other Promotions Besides Those Described Above?

Yes, the company has designed more than 10 different cashbacks, free bets, spins, and other bonuses. At the same time, Rajabets regularly features tournaments for bettors and casino players with prize pools of 1,000,000 Rs or above.

Can I Cancel My Participation at Any Time?

Yes, Rajabets allows customers to cancel bonuses anytime. However, you will have to return the promo money and winnings from the participation to the bookmaker in that case.

Is It Possible to Place Bets with Bonus Money?

Yes, you can place bets with bonus money. Nonetheless, some promotions permit betting only on specific sports and markets.

How Often Does Rajabets Update Bonuses?

Rajabets updates bonuses every few months. The new special offers usually refer to trendy sports events or Indian celebrations.

What Is the Algorithm for Receiving the Rajabets Welcome Bonus?

Deposit at least 200 Indian rupees to the verified account balance and submit a promotion request on the offer page to claim the welcome bonus. It is worth noting that only customers without a previously existing profile on the platform can receive promo money for signing up.