1win Bonus Codes for India 2026

1win App: 4.2 ★★★★★ Registration 1win 1Win is one of the biggest betting players in the world. It has gained a good reputation and popularity in India due to its huge number of sports betting options, high odds and fast withdrawals. 1Win also has many kinds of bonuses aimed at satisfying the existing player base and motivating new ones to start playing. Use our bonus code "SCAFE145" during the registration at 1Win to qualify for an exclusive 500% up to 80,400INR bonus for your bets! Welcome bonus 500% up to 80,400INR Promocode: SCAFE145 Join 1win

IPL Bonus

1win hosts a great tournament for all dedicated IPL cricket betting fans. It will last from March 23 to May 31 and you can get wonderful prizes just for making a deposit. The more you deposit, the more you get:

Deposit 340 - 499 INR = 350 INR free bet;

Deposit 500 - 999 INR = 500 INR free bet;

Deposit 1,000 - 2,999 INR = 1,000 INR free bet;

Deposit 3,000 - 5,999 INR = 3,000 INR free bet;

Deposit 6,000 - 9,999 INR = 6,000 INR free bet;

Above 10,000 INR deposit = 10,000 INR free bet.

The giveaway itself is divided into chapters so every two weeks you get a chance to win something new. The prizes you can receive are:

Dates Main Prize Other Rewards 23.03 - 04.04 Mahindra THAR 10 grams of gold, PS5, Apple Watch 10 04.04 - 16.04 Bajaj Chetak / Ola S1 iPhone 17 Pro Max, Ray-Ban Glasses 16.04 - 28.04 5,000$ 10 grams of gold, GoPro HERO 13 28.04 - 10.05 Mahindra THAR Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7, PS5 10.05 - 22.05 10,000$ Projector XGIMI, Airpods Max 22.05 - 31.05 Rolex Submariner A Balenciaga certificate, 1,000$ Finale Land Rover Evoque Rolex Daytona, 50 grams of gold, Galaxy Z Fold7

For each chapter, there are 400 prizes in total, so start betting on IPL and get your chance to become a grand winner!

1Win Welcome Bonus 500% up to 80,400INR

1Win, being the leading bookie, aims to provide a positive customer betting experience at the initial stage. For this reason, there is an exclusive welcome bonus of 500% up to 80,400INR for new Indian players. It is directed to best challenge you and make your betting as exciting and profitable as possible.

Here are the basic details about the 1Win joining offer that you should get to know:

The minimum deposit amount is Rs. 300;

The maximum amount of bonus is 45 000,00 INR;

The bonus is valid for 30 days after registration.

How to Get a 1Win Welcome Bonus?

A generous sign bonus awaits all new 1Win customers. Below you will find the steps to activate the offer after registering:

1 Create an account Visit the official 1Win website in India through any browser or by following our link. Complete the signup process by choosing a convenient way to register and filling in the blank fields. Go to website 2 Activate a promo code Type SCAFE145 in the appropriate box with the promo code and open your account. 3 Get verified Send photos of your documents to the 1Win support team by email to verify your identity and residence address. 4 Make your first deposit Go to the page with payment systems, select a convenient deposit method and top up your balance with rupees enough to fulfill the bonus requirements. Get your bonus

All done! Once you have a positive balance, the 1Win welcome bonus will be automatically credited to your gaming account. To withdraw this money, you must meet the bonus wagering requirements.

How to Win Back the 1Win Welcome Bonus?

Players, who are interested in getting free money, must meet the key bonus wagering requirements. Study them carefully, since the withdrawal is possible only if you successfully fulfill them. The basic conditions are presented in the list below:

The bonus offer is valid for 30 days after its activation;

Only bets with odds of 3.0 and above are eligible for the promotion;

In order to qualify for the withdrawal of bonus funds and winnings received from the bonus, the wagering requirement must be met.

Strictly following all the requirements, as presented above, you won't face any problems with its wagering 1Win sign-up bonus and the subsequent withdrawal of the funds.

Get an Exclusive "SCAFE145" Promo Code from Sports Cafe

A great way to get started in betting on 1Win is to apply our unique promo code "SCAFE145" when you create a new profile. You'll be rewarded with additional rewards and bonuses to make your stay on the site more enjoyable and your winnings even bigger. Here are some of the nice offers you can count on with a valid 1Win code:

500% up to 80,400INR;

Free spins on popular slots;

Free bets;

Casino cashback and more.

All you need to do to activate the promo code is enter "SCAFE145" in the appropriate field during registration and then top up your balance. The promotional offer is valid only once for customers who haven't played at 1Win before.

1Win Bonuses Terms and Conditions

Players interested in receiving and using unique bonuses from 1Win must meet the following important terms and conditions:

Must be at least 18 years old;

Be a new player not have a previously registered account on 1Win;

The account needs to be verified;

Get the joining offer only once;

The cash bonus must be wagered in full in order to withdraw it;

Bonuses cannot be combined with other bonuses and promotions.

It is important to consider all of the above factors to avoid any trouble in getting 1Win bonuses for sports betting.

Other Types of Bonuses and Promotions at 1Win

1Win pays special attention to the contentment of existing players. As a result, it features a wide range of additional bonuses and promotions designed specifically to make customers feel valued long after the initial welcome bonus. The range of generous offers is wide and includes the following options:

Win a Scooter! 🛵

On February 18, a massive scooter raffle is taking place—100 scooters are up for grabs! If you're looking for a chance to win, this is an event you won’t want to miss.

How to participate:

Register before the event Follow the official page Tune in for the live draw

Cashback

1Win gives players cashback of up to 30% of the money lost during the week in the "Slots" section of the casino. The percentage of cashback is determined by the amount of all bets for the week, the minimum of which is 1%, and the maximum is 30%. There is no wagering, so funds received as cashback are instantly available for further play or withdrawal.

Bonus on an Express

If you place an express with 5 or more events, a bonus percentage is added to your net profit, based on the number of events in the express. So, the bonus percentage for 5 events is 7%, while for 11 and above - 15%. The minimum odds to participate in the promotion must be at least 1.30.

Free Spins for Deposit

1Win credits 70 free spins exclusively to new players who have registered and deposited at least Rs. 2,500 for the first time. The offer can be used within 2 days after activation. The winnings are subject to 50x wagering in the "Slots" games category.

Bonuses and Promotions at the 1Win App

1Win has a separate app for Android and iOS that meets all the requirements of modern software. In it you will find everything you need for comfortable betting, among them the usability of bonuses and promotional products. Reasons, why the usage of bonuses is especially interesting in the 1Win mobile app, include:

Application of bonus offers in a couple of clicks;

A user-friendly interface;

Convenient navigation bar;

Fast loading speed;

A system of notifications and more.

To access the extensive bonus program from your mobile device, simply install the 1Win app and log in with your username and password. 1Win gets into ratings of the cricket betting sites in india, the best online football betting sites, the best badminton betting sites, tennis betting sites, chess betting sites and other ratings.

FAQ

Below are the answers to the most frequently asked questions from new users regarding the 1Win welcome bonus:

Is It Really Safe for Me to Use the Bonuses Offered by 1Win?

Yes, 1Win is known as a reliable bookie with an excellent reputation. The site is licensed by Curacao, one of the safest licenses known in the betting industry. It ensures the absolute security of transactions and funds, which means you can use the bonuses without feeling any risk.

Are These All the Bonuses That 1Win Has?

No, the 1Win bonus program is extensive and involves not only deposit bonuses, but also cashback, free spins and more. In this review, we've displayed the most popular offers from 1Win that may interest you at the start. To learn more details about current offers, please visit the promotions section on the bookie's official website.

Can I Cancel the Bonus Offer If I Change My Mind?

If you change your mind, 1Win gives you the option to deactivate the bonus offer. To do this, please contact the support team, who will gladly remove it for you, whether you have started betting or not.

Can I Bet on Sports With the Bonus Money?

The bonus money received as part of the 1Win offer can be spent for betting on sports. If there is not enough money in your main account, the bonus balance is used for betting. The bonus can be withdrawn after successful wagering of the required amount. For more information on the wagering conditions, look under "How to Win Back the 1Win Welcome Bonus?" in this review.

Do the Bonuses at the Bookie 1Win Get Updated?

1Win provides bonuses and offers on a regular basis designed for different types of players. It is constantly updating its promotions section with a view to ensuring its players have the best user experience. To be on the lookout for new bonuses timed to major sporting events, we advise you to check the promotions section on the website or in the 1Win app once in a while.

Do I Have to Do Anything to Receive the 1Win Welcome Bonus?

Before you can claim your joining bonus, you need to create a new 1Win account and verify it. Then make the first deposit of enough to qualify for the offer, and the bonus money will be credited to your account. Before you can withdraw your welcome bonus, you must follow the basic wagering requirements.