Becric Registration: How Create an Account, Verify and Login

Becric App: 2.4 ★★★★★ Registration Becric The bookmaker's customers benefit from more extensive betting options than other companies, thanks to several partner sportsbooks. Learn from this review how to manage your account on the platform and play using the 100% welcome bonus reaching 5,000 INR on Becric to improve your winning potential from the beginning. Welcome bonus +100% up to 5,000 INR Promocode: No promo Join Becric

How to Register a New Account at Becric?

Club Becric encourages new customers from India to register a new account for customizing options to suit their preferences and participate in daily and weekly promotions. Below you will see the optimal way to create a profile:

1 Open the platform Enter the site. Go to website 2 Start the registration procedure Click the Becric register button. 3 Fill in the sign-up form Input your mobile phone and personal details and create a password for the login. 4 Agree to the platform rules Indicate your confirmation of the bookmaker's terms and conditions and send the form. Create your own account

After filling in your account information, such as bank details, name and nickname, you can claim Becric promo money of 100 rupees to study how to play the casino or find lucrative betting markets.

Verification of Becric Account

You need to pass the account verification in Becric after the profile creation to confirm personal details and remove restrictions on significant withdrawals of profits. One will avoid the Becric account verification problem by following the below instructions:

Log in to your profile. Go to the verification section. Send the Aadhaar card, passport or driving license to the support mail. Comparing the official details with the provided information may take a few days.

After submitting Becric KYC verification documents, you will also be free to change your profile details and use any special offer without hassle.

Registration Process via the Becric App

Your smartphone or tablet with iOS or Android systems can get the Becric app with account creation tools and enjoy betting everywhere. It is necessary to stick to the following steps to obtain a mobile profile:

Receive the app from the official app. Run the application. Initiate the Becric sign-up process. Create the Becric login details and account data. Send the form.

During registration, you must give a unique phone number with verification via OTP code to check there are no duplicate profiles with the bookmaker.

Login at Becric

Access to your account will allow you to continue accumulating loyalty points and instantly qualify for new promos. However, it is essential to carry out the following steps to log in to the profile:

Open the site. Press the login button. Insert your mobile phone and password. Approve the details.

The bookmaker provides an unlimited number of attempts to log in. Still, each time one must confirm their identity via ReCaptcha.

Login via App

The app contains tools to take control of the account from your device with valid data and according to a specific sequence of actions. Thus, you need to perform the below stages to log in:

Launch the application. Apply the login option. Type in the information for entry. Enjoy mobile betting.

The company will send you an SMS with a code to your verified phone number to reset your password if necessary.

Becric Bonuses and Promotions That Available After Registration

There is a Becric joining bonus for every new customer from India to pick more outcomes for events and gain a higher probability of winning. At the same time, it is crucial to know some conditions of the special offer:

Boost the first deposit by 100% with a bonus of up to Rs. 5,000;

Qualifying balance top-up amount from Rs. 500;

Suitable only for one of your selected sportsbooks;

Active in sports, eSports and virtual sports betting;

An x10 wagering with bets containing any odds;

No validity period and others.

Moreover, the bookmaker only counts settled bets to fulfill the rollover requirements while learning how to play the Becric games or making selections within cricket matches.

Becric Registration FAQ

It is helpful to study the answers to popular customer questions to understand how to place bets on different matches with Beric as a new user and go through the registration process.

How to Start Playing at Becric?

Register your account on the platform to start playing at Becric. After that, you will receive daily promo money up to 3,000 Indian rupees for the maximum loyalty level.

How to Start Betting on Becric?

One needs to obtain a profile to start betting on Becric. Thus, you become a club member with access to 4 sportsbook platforms with live video streaming and sports statistics.

What If I Need Support to Create an Account?

You can call for help in the Becric live chat if you need support to create an account. Furthermore, the customers have the option of attaching screenshots or using emojis to communicate effectively.

How to Get a Sign-Up Bonus at Becric?

Top up the balance of your profile with at least Rs. 500 to get the Becric sign-up bonus. There is an opportunity to choose only one specific partner betting platform to apply the free bet.