Becric — Official Website for Sports Betting in India with 100% Bonus

Becric App: 2.4 ★★★★★ Registration Becric This article presents the complete Becric review to all of our Indian players. We have thoroughly looked through the bookie, and are proud to tell you that the bookie is fully legal. Becric lets all of its users get different bonuses and promotions, among which are the Welcome Bonus of +100% up to INR 10,000, as well as numerous other promotions. Welcome bonus +100% up to 10,000 INR Promocode: No promo Join Becric

Becric for Android and iOS At Becric, each and every Indian user is allowed to get a mobile application for both Android and iOS mobile devices apart from the website. Is it completely free to download, below, we tell you about each version in greater detail. For Android All Indian players are given the pleasure of using Android mobile applications for betting on sports and casino games alike. It’s free to download and use, and you can get the APK file to later install the app of Becric. Just follow our instructions: Allow third-party installations on your mobile device. First of all, you need to open the settings of your Android device, then search for “Third-party installations”, and switch to “Allow”. You need to do this as, without it, you won’t be able to install the apk file of Becric. Visit the website of Becric. You can use any mobile browser of your Android device you like for that. You should also make sure to visit the right website, as nowadays, there are a lot of false websites. Download the Becric APK. You will see the button specifically for app download once you open the main page of Becric. You can use it to download the APK file, or request a link from the support team of Becric. Install the APK file. Once the APK file is finished downloading, simply open it and click “Install”. Once the installation process of the APK file is complete, you will be able to use Becric’s Android application for betting on sports and casino games. For iOS iOS users also have the privilege of using Becric’s mobile app absolutely for free. The app doesn’t take much space and has low system requirements, which means you won’t experience a single lag or crash. The steps you are required to do are: Visit Becric. You should use the mobile browser of your iOS device for that. Go to the Apps section. You will see the button “Download App” on the main page of Becric. Choose the iOS version. Simply choose the iOS version for download. Finish the download. Once the download is finished, the application will automatically get installed on your iOS device. After these simple steps, you can create an account or use your Becric login and password in case you have a registered account already.

Becric Mobile Website You can use the mobile Becric India website apart from the regular website and the app for Android or iOS. Of course, the services it provides are identical, since you can use the same bonuses and promotions, as well as deposit and withdrawal methods and other aspects. But, in comparison to the app for Android and iOS, there are no system requirements whatsoever, and the mobile website doesn’t take any space on your mobile device at all, as it is in a browser that your mobile device already has.

Becric for PC The main version of any bookie, including Becric, is the regular website. The website has multiple advantages in comparison to the app, which are: A faster flow of work;

Faster internet connection;

The comfort of use;

No need for charging in comparison to the application.

Registration If you want to successfully use Becric’s services, you are required to have an account. The process is extremely simple, however, and by following our instructions, you will have no problem creating an account. All you have to do is: 1 Visit Becric Use any method you like to access Becric, be it the website, mobile app or mobile website. Go to Website 2 Press the “Sign Up” Button You will see it on the main page, and once you click on it, the registration box will open. 3 Provide the Required Information Becric will ask you to provide information such as your phone number, password etc. You will have to enter it. 4 Finish the Becric Registration All that’s left to do once you’re done entering the information is to agree to Becric’s Terms and Conditions, and click “Sign Up”. Sign Up Now Now, you’re all done, and you may use your account for betting at Becric. You can also make use of bonuses and promotions, which we will cover below.

Welcome Bonus Each and every player from India can use different bonuses and promotions to increase their winnings. The first ever Becric bonus you will receive is the Welcome Bonus, which is divided between Sports and Casino. Sports Bonus Becric lets you get a Sports Welcome Bonus, which consists of: A Bonus of +100% up to INR 10000;

Minimum Deposit - INR 500;

Maximum Bonus - INR 5000;

Rollover - 10 times. Casino Bonus Of course, if you are a fan of Casino betting, you are able to choose the Casino Welcome Bonus. By using it, you will receive: A Bonus of +120%;

Minimum Deposit - INR 500;

Maximum Bonus - INR 5000;

Rollover - 25 times. Live Casino Bonus As Becric provides a Live Casino as well, you can choose the bonus specifically for the Becric Live Casino section. It will give you: A Bonus of +100%;

Minimum Deposit - INR 500;

Maximum Bonus - INR 5000;

Rollover - 25 times.

Login Once you create a Becric account, you can use it in the future for betting on Sports and Casino games. To log into your already existing account, you have to do the following: Visit Becric. Use any platform you wish, whether it be PC, Android or iOS. Press “Log in”. This button is located right next to the “Sign Up” button. Enter your details. You will have to enter the username and password you chose while registering your account. Confirm the Becric Login. Simply click “Log in”, and continue using Becric.

Verification You are required to complete the verification process of Becric in order to be able to fully use the bookie. This is done for two reasons: providing better safety and allowing you to withdraw your winnings. The steps required for the verification of your account are: Log into your account. First of all, visit Becric and log into your account by providing your username and password. Press the “Account Verification” button. Once you do, the page will open, where you will have to provide all the information Becric requires you to. Make sure you provide legit information, as your account will be banned if you provide false data. Complete the verification. All that’s left is to provide Becric with a photo of your passport or ID, which will let Becric confirm all the information you provided. When it comes to the time the verification takes, there is no specific time, and Becric does everything possible to verify your account as soon as possible.

Becric Video Review It’s really simple to create an account at Becric casino, regardless if you’re using the website or the mobile app. In the video below, our experts show you how the registration at Becric is completed.

Deposit/Withdrawal At Becric, each and every Indian player is given the opportunity to use various popular Indian payment methods for depositing and withdrawing money, which include bank transfers to e-wallets. Among the Becric deposit options are: PayPal;

Visa;

Skrill;

Neteller;

ecoPayz;

PhonePe;

UPI;

NetBanking;

PayTM;

Google Pay and more. You will be able to use each of these payment methods at any time you want at Becric. You should know that the Becric withdrawal method will be the same one you chose for depositing money, and withdrawal time may vary for each payment method. Also, you should know that minimal withdrawal is the same for all payment methods.

Cashback(VIP) At Becric, you are able to become a VIP, and of course, you will receive different rewards for being one. Depending on your VIP level, you may receive different amounts of money back from your lost bets. The minimum amount is INR 100, while the maximum amount is INR 50000.

Official Website The official website of Becric provides all of its Indian users with legal betting opportunities on a regular basis. You will certainly not be disappointed using Becric as your main bookie, as over the years, they have managed to gain the trust and respect of millions of players. And we can guarantee you that using Becric is the same thanks to these factors: The license of PAGCOR (Philippine Games and Entertainment Corporation);

All the data is stored in SSL-encrypted servers;

Only safe and tested payment methods are offered to players from India;

You will only be able to complete the Becric India withdrawal after you verify your account.

Becric Sportsbook Even though Becric is not a young bookie in the least, it still constantly listens to the offers of its Indian users, which is exactly how the Becric Sportsbook turned out to be the way it is today. After all, currently, it provides the most popular Indian sports to place bets on, which we will cover in more detail below. Cricket Cricket is considered to be one of the most popular sports in the world, and of course, in India, it is extremely popular nowadays. When you open the Cricket section of Becric’s Sportsbook, you will be pleasantly surprised by the number of different tournaments and leagues the bookie provides. Among them, you will be able to find: T20 Series;

ODI Series;

Tamil Nadu Premier League;

Test Series;

Twenty20;

IPL. Football Football is the most popular sport in the whole world, so of course, Becric provides its Indian players with football bets, as well as the following tournaments: UEFA Nations League;

World Cup;

Bundesliga;

Super Cup and more. Tennis Tennis is a sport that is not only fascinating to watch but is also thrilling to place bets on. Becric has a great Tennis section with the following leagues: ATP;

ITF;

Liga Pro;

WTA and more. Baseball Baseball is not only fascinating to watch, but is also thrilling to place bets on, and of course, Becric provides you with such an opportunity. The game of baseball is interesting itself, but placing bets on the following tournaments is even better: MLB;

CPBL;

Mexican League;

Triple-A International League. Table Tennis Table Tennis is great for betting, as it is very dynamic, and the match does not take long to be played. Becric lets you choose Table Tennis to place bets on, and provides the following leagues: Czech Liga Pro;

Challenger Series;

TT Cup;

TT Elite Series;

Liga Pro. Boxing Boxing is exciting to watch for multiple reasons. Of course, it gives you a great portion of adrenaline while rooting for your favorite fighter, and it also lets you win money at Becric! The matches that are available for boxing betting include the following fighters: Manuel Flores;

Daniel Colula Moncada;

Eric Tudor;

Edgar Valenzuela;

Jose Angulo;

Jousce Gonzalez and more.

eSports Some of us like placing bets on regular Sports, while others, specifically the younger generation, enjoy cybersports and betting on eSports. Becric has the option of betting on eSports, and lets you choose from the most popular eSports disciplines, which are: League of Legends;

CS:GO;

StarCraft 2;

Rainbow Six and others. LOL League of Legends is one of the most popular video games around the world, and of course, the game is included in the eSports section of Becric. Since LOL is so popular, there are tons of different tournaments, which include: LCK;

LCS;

LEC;

CBLOL;

LLA;

PCS;

TCL and much more. CS:GO Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is a game where you not only have to be skilled and fast but also have to know the smallest details to outsmart your opponent. The game is presented at Becric for betting, letting Indian players deposit money and place bets on: META eSports;

WePlay CS:GO. StarCraft 2 StarCraft 2 is a world-renowned game which takes crazy skill to be able to compete on the pro level. Currently, Becric only provides 1 StarCraft 2 tournament, which is GSL Season 2, however, we can assure you that the bookie does everything possible to increase the number of bets on StarCraft 2.

Rainbow Six Rainbow Six is an eSports game that has a really good community, as well as extremely skilled players. The game itself is very dynamic and fun, and at Becric, the following tournaments are provided: APAC League;

Copa Elixe Six;

European League.

Popular Betting Options at Becric Apart from regular Sports betting at Becric, there are much more opportunities for betting that Indian players may not even know, so to give you more information, below, you will be able to learn about these betting options. Live Betting If you are an experienced player, then you definitely need to start using Becric’s live betting. It is available for both Sports and Becric Casino and has tons of different matches and games, as well as great odds and betting markets. Multi Live Each and every player of Becric is allowed to place Multi Live bets, which consist of multiple Express bets placed at once on different matches. Of course, you will be able to win much more money from such bets. Line (Prematch) Line, or Prematch betting, is basically a regular version of betting on the Becric India sportsbook. Every sport available in the Sportsbook has a wide range of matches that have not yet started, and if you place a bet on such matches, this is exactly what Line bets are.

Types of Bets In order to make the experience of Indian players as great as possible, Becric provides players with various types of bets available. The odds and betting markets may vary depending on the type of bet you chose, and in case you don’t know the difference between them, you can check out the description of each one below. Single Single Bets are the most commonly placed bets on Sports, Live Sports and eSports. The concept of a Single bet is that you place a bet on a single betting market, which is advised to new players since it’s safe. Combo At Becric, you can also place Combo bets, which consist of a bunch of Single bets combined by the same odds. Your betslip will also be formed for you in comparison to System bets. System(Express) Last, but not least, Express bets are available at Becric. Of course, they are recommended for more experienced players, as they are basically high risk and high reward. You are required to create a betslip consisting of several events, the odds of which are multiplied.

How to Place a Bet? Regardless of whether you are new to Becric or have already placed bets there, it wouldn’t hurt to learn how bets are placed at the bookie. We have prepared for you step-by-step instructions to follow for placing bets: 1 Visit Becric First of all, you should either use the mobile app of Becric or open the website. Go to website 2 Create an account Press the “Sign Up” button in order to start the registration process. You will need to enter your phone number and think of a password, as well as agree to Becric’s Terms and Conditions. Once your registration is complete, you will be able to use your Becric login and password in the future. 3 Deposit some money Once you have logged into your account, you will have to deposit some money in order to be able to place bets. This is done by clicking the “Deposit” button and choosing the deposit method. Then, simply decide on the amount you wish to deposit and confirm. 4 Decide on the bet Now that the preparations are complete, you will have to decide on the bet. You are able to place bets on Sports, Live Sports, Becric Aviator, Live Casino, Casino and much more. 5 Place your bet Once the decision is made, simply choose the odds you are willing to have, enter the amount you want to bet, and confirm your bet. Make your first bet After these steps, your bet will appear in your betslip, letting you monitor it and cancel the bet in case you changed your mind.

Betting Odds When speaking about the odds presented at Becric, we can definitely say that Becric has one of the best odds on the bookie market. After all, each and every sport from the Sportsbook will allow you to increase your winnings significantly, even if the bet you placed is low.

Becric Casino Some people enjoy placing bets on Sports, while others love the thrill of gambling on Casino games. And for such people, Becric has a Casino section! In it, you will be able to find the most popular Casino games, and of course, just like the Sports section, the Becric Casino is also available in Live mode, letting you play against real dealers and have fun with real players rather than machines.

Popular Becric Games Each Casino fan from India will be pleasantly surprised by the wide range of different Casino games available at Becric. Here are the most popular Casino games of Becric: Slots;

Table Games;

Turbo;

Roulettes;

Keno;

Dice Games and much more. Slots Slots are considered one of the best options when playing at the Casino. The Slots section of the Casino of Becric offers tons of popular slot games, and all of them are provided by the best software providers in the bookie market. Poker Poker is very popular among fans of Casino, as in comparison to other games, Poker requires not only luck but also a skill. You will be able to play Poker against live dealers and real people as well. There are multiple variations of Poker available at Becric, which are: Texas Hold’em;

Omaha;

Three Card Poker. Blackjack Blackjack is available to any Indian player that has a Becric account. It is available in Live Casino, and the Live Unlimited Blackjack has top-notch quality streaming, as well as nice dealers who you can chat with. Roulette/European Roulette Roulettes, just like Poker and Slots, are considered to be extremely popular among fans of Casino, and Indian players are no exception. The concept is really simple - you just try to predict the number the ball will drop on, or the color. The Live Casino of Becric features the following Roulette games: Wheel of Fortune;

Dream Catcher;

Monopoly Live and more.

Results and Statistics If you are a far more experienced player than others, and you need as much information as possible to place great bets, then you’re in luck, as Becric allows all players without exception to look through all the available information about upcoming matches that have not yet taken place.

Support There may be times when you will need some help with risen questions, for example, if you are having difficulty using the bonus offer or registering an account. And for that reason, Becric provides its users with a support team! By opening the “Support” section of Becric, you will be given a choice. You can choose from the following methods of Becric customer service: 24/7 Becric Live chat that is available in Hindi;

FAQ;

Email. Unfortunately, there is no customer care number in India, but, regardless of the one you choose, you will receive answers to all of your questions as soon as possible, as the support team of Becric operates greatly and quickly.

SportsCafe Verdict In conclusion, we want to say that our Sportscafe experts have done thorough research on Becric, looking through its every aspect. And the verdict is that Becric is definitely worth your attention, as the bookie has all that the Indian player would need. Great Sportsbook, Live Casino, top-notch Becric deposit and withdrawal methods, as well as tons of bonuses and promotions - all that is available at Becric, so feel free to start using it and winning a lot of money!