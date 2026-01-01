Becric Mobile App Download for Android (apk) for Betting and Casino Latest Version 2026

Becric App: 2.4 ★★★★★ Download APP Becric Becric application is popular and well-known among Indian players, and also occupies a leading position in the market that provides betting services. In order to know more about the functionality of the application and its features,payment methods and much more, read the review carefully. Download the Becrick mobile app and get a welcome bonus for every player of 100% up to INR 5,000. Welcome bonus +100% up to 5,000 INR Promocode: No Promo Join Becric

Becric App Short Overview of General Points The Becric app was created back in 2013. In 9 years of existence, the platform has been visited by more than 1.5 million customers and the number of new users is growing every day. This fact confirms its leading position among competitors. Its activities in the market of betting services Becric application is absolutely transparent, legal and safe for its customers, this is confirmed by the license of the UK Gambling Commission. The functionality of the application contains the whole package of services provided by the platform. The application is developed by highly qualified specialists, so it works without a hitch. For new users, it also provides bonuses and promotions. You can find more information about the app in the table below: Current version of application 1.2.0 APK filesize 3,1 MB Installed client size 19,2 MB Supported operating systems Android (4.5+) / iOS (8.0+) Cost of loading (for free download) Free License UK Gambling Commission Welcome bonus 100% to INR 5,000 Hindi language support Yes Deposit / Withdrawal methods PayTM, Visa, Mastercard, Sofort, UPI, Maestro, PhonePe, Skrill, PayPal and others! Now you've read the basic information about the Becric app and you can move on! The Becric app gets into ratings of the best cricket betting apps, the best football betting apps, the best horse racing betting apps, tennis betting apps, best pro kabaddi betting app, chess betting apps and other mobile betting application ratings. Screenshots of Becric App You can see the design of the Becric app in the screenshots, it is made in the best color combinations, in the color scheme you can see colors such as white, purple, green. pink. These colors make the platform incredibly modern and aesthetically appealing. You will be pleased with the fact that the platform has an intuitive interface that automatically adjusts to your device. Advantages and Disadvantages In order to make it easier to evaluate the work of this platform, we conducted a comparative analysis. It helped us to identify the distinctive features of the Becric mobile app, as well as to notice some of its drawbacks. The main advantages and disadvantages of the platform you can read in the table below: Advantages Disadvantages Supports foreign languages, including Hindi Support hotline does not always answer Availability of online form for communication players A heavy apk file Most popular payment methods (PayTM, Visa, Mastercard, Sofort and others) Large amount of betting entertainment 24/7 customer support Instant deposit The Becric App Functionality and Design The Becric app is one of the most high-tech apps among its competitors. We have prepared a short list of distinctive features that the app offers to its Indian clients. It will help you when choosing a platform to make money. The main features of the app are: Availability of a support hotline;

Live and Line mode;

Modern design;

Welcome bonus for all users;

Availability of online form for communication players and much more! Using the Becric mobile app, you will get the most out of the process of any betting entertainment.

Becric APK Download for Android Usually new users often encounter problems downloading and installing the application, to avoid this, we have prepared for you a special step-by-step instruction. Using these steps, you can quickly and easily download and install the application on your device. You will need a stable Internet connection and no more than 5 minutes of free time. 1 Download Becric App From your mobile device, go to the official website to download the application. To do this, use the link to go instantly to the official site of the bookmaker. In the Mobile Applications section, select your Android device type. Go to website 2 Security Settings for Install the App Go to the settings of your mobile device and under "Security" allow the function for downloading files from unknown sources. 3 Complete the Download Process Go to "Downloads" on your device and run the apk file installation. Download the app 4 Confirm the File Installation After you have successfully downloaded and installed all the files, the application will automatically appear on the screen of your device.

Becric App for Android The Becric app for Android is supported by the most famous software manufacturers. Here you will find a large number of the most popular entertainment among Indian players and be able to earn big money anywhere and anytime! System Requirements The Becric team has taken care of its customers, which is why the app does not require any special specifications from your device. It can be downloaded and afforded by almost anyone. The main system requirements for Android mobile devices are shown in the table below: Basic system characteristics for using the app on Android devices: Android Available Versions Android 4.5 or later APK File Size, memory space 3,1 MB RAM 1 GB + Processor 1,2 GHz Supported Android Devices For better understanding we have prepared a list of mobile devices on which the Becric mobile app has been tested. If you find your device model here, feel free to download it. The main mobile devices that support the Becric app: Xiaomi Redmi note 7/8/9, etc;

Samsung A50, A52, A54, Galaxy M50, A51, A53, S 6/7/8/9/10 and etc;

Huawei P8, P20, etc;

HTC One, One X, etc;

Google Pixel 2/3/4. But if you don't find your device in the lists, it will still work fine if your device meets the minimum system requirements.

Download Becric App for iOS The app is also available for IOS device users. Follow the easy steps in the download instructions to make it easy to install the Becric app. 1 Access to the Official Website Go from your IOS device to the pre-prepared link of the official website of the bookmaker. Go to website 2 Go to Registration Click the "Register" button. In all empty fields, enter the necessary information (name, surname, country, currency, etc.), then complete the registration. 3 Downloading the Application In the "Mobile applications" section select the type of IOS device. After installation the application will automatically appear on the desktop of your device. Download the app

Becric App for iOS The Becric team tries to please each of its users and meet their needs as much as possible. The app supports all events available in the main client version. Every day you will be able to make predictions on hundreds and thousands of outcomes. if for some reason your app does not load on your ios, check out the requirements below to see if your device meets it. Download the mobile app to your device and be able to bet at any time! System Requirements In order to use the mobile app, the device must meet the minimum technical specifications. In the table below you can see the basic system requirements for installing the Becric app: IOS Available Versions iOS 8.0 or later APK File Size, memory space 19,2 MB RAM 1 GB + Processor 1,2 GHz Supported iOS Devices In order to test the app, the Becric team tested it on some IOS devices. We have prepared a list of such devices, which ensure smooth operation of the application and confirm its quality work: iPhone 4 /4S;

iPhone 5/5S,5c;

iPhone 6 (6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus);

iPhone 7/7 Plus;

iPhone 8/8 Plus;

iPhone X, XS, Xs Max, XR;

iPhone 11(Pro, Pro Max), 12(Pro, Pro Max), 13(Pro, Pro Max) and newer. If you don't find your device on the list, don't worry, it will probably work fine on your device if it meets the minimum technical requirements.

How to Install a Becric App? Installing the app is easy! To do so, connect to the Internet, free up a few minutes of your time, and follow the easy steps: Access the site. Use the link to go to the bookmaker's official website from your mobile device; Start downloading the IOS version. In the "Mobile applications" section, choose the type of device you need; Complete the installation process. After a successful download, the application will automatically appear on your screen. Run it to check if it works. Done! You've done it and become a user of the Becric mobile app.

How to Register in Becric App? In order to start earning with Becric and to get the full package of services offered, you need to become a user. You can only become a user of the platform if you are over 18 years old. This is the main rule in the registration process. Before we move on to the registration instructions, let us remind you that all the data you entered when registering your account must be correct and truthful, it is necessary for further withdrawal of funds. Follow the step-by-step instructions for registering with the Becric app: Open the app already installed on your device; Start registering. Click on the "Register" button and enter all the necessary information; Complete the registration. After filling out all the information, agree to the platform's policies and click "Complete". It's done! You are now a user of the platform and have access to all available services.

Welcome Bonuses for App`s Players When registering on the site you will be pleasantly surprised by the fact that there are welcome bonuses for each new player. It is important to the team of Becric that every client feels their support and is able to earn big money with them. Having a welcome bonus greatly increases the amount of your winnings. It is available in two main sections of the platform, sports betting and online casino. Betting Bonus Once you download, install and sign up for the Becric mobile app, you will get access to welcome bonuses. In the sports betting section you will be offered a Welcome Sports Bonus. Get the opportunity to 100% up to INR 5,000 on your first deposit! Becric minimum deposit amount is INR 500. The wagering amount is 10 times. The important point is that you can use the bonus once. Casino Bonus For fans of the online casino section, there is also a system of welcome bonuses, which is sure to please you. Welcome Casino Bonus gives you the opportunity 120% up to INR 5,000 to your first deposit!The Welcome Bonus is also available for the Live Casino section. Bonus requirements: Minimum amount of the deposit INR 500.

Bonus is available in all sections of online casinos;

The wagering amount is 25 times. Choose the option that suits you and increase the amount of your winnings!

How to Get a Bonus in Becric App? On the platform Becric, each user is entitled to receive his bonus when registering. In order to get the bonus, you need to be a platform user, have access to the Internet and 2 minutes of your time. Follow the pre-prepared instructions to make it easy to get the Becric bonus: Go to the app you've already installed from your mobile device; Complete the registration process; Get your bonus! Done! Now you can increase your first deposit and win more money.

Payment Methods The Becric app contains the most popular and proven options for depositing and withdrawing your money. Today, all deposits are made instantly to your account, but withdrawals usually take 1-3 days. After the funds are credited to your account, you will receive an information notice. The main methods of payment presented in the application Becric: PayTM;

PayPal;

UPI;

Mastercard;

Visa;

Skrill;

Sofort;

Maestro;

PhonePe and others! By choosing any of these payment options, you can be sure of the safety of your money.

How to Update Becric App to the Latest Version? When you download and install the Becric mobile app, you automatically get the most updated and new version of the app for your device. Subsequent updates will be done automatically on any type of Android or iOS device. We have prepared a couple of steps to help you understand the app update process: Agree to the auto-update. After installing the app, you will receive an information notification about the update, and give your consent; Reboot the app. After installing the update, restart your mobile device. Got it! Now you can use the app with even more comfort for you.

Login One of the main steps to start using the app and making money with it is logging into your account. You can do this in three clicks. To take care of you, we've prepared a login Becric guide: Open the app you've already installed on your device; In the empty fields, enter the username and password you created earlier; Complete the login process. That's it! You've done it and now you can use any available service on the platform.

Becric App Video Review In the video you can once again clearly see the instructions for downloading and installing the Becric app on your mobile device. Study the information provided carefully and you'll be sure to have no difficulties. Enjoy watching!

Sports Betting The sports betting section is one of the most popular areas of betting entertainment. Here you will find a wide range of entertainment, including the most popular sports disciplines. The most popular direction in the sports betting section in India is considered: Cricket;

Football;

Big tennis;

Basketball;

Hockey;

Table Tennis;

MMA;

Badminton and much more! Go to the sports betting section and choose the sport that suits you. Cricket App Cricket is one of the oldest sporting disciplines in India, but only 2 years ago this discipline was included in the range of entertainment Becric. Today, it is the leading sport in terms of the number of bets placed on it. Here you will be able to bet on events such as: IPL;

SPL;

T20;

ECS;

Country Champions;

Big Bash League SRL and much more! Also this discipline has a live mode, it will allow you to bet in real time. Basketball App More recently, bookie has followed the trend in the development of such a sports discipline as Basketball. In the Becric app you will be able to bet on the following types of events: PBA;

TBL and much more! Here you can bet in Live mode, change bets during the match and follow the changes in the game in real time. Football App Football is a classic sport for sports betting, but also one of the most popular. Here users are attracted by the opportunity to bet on the biggest sporting events and here are some of them: UEFA;

ECS;

World Cup;

Ballon dor;

Country Champions and much more! This discipline also includes a section of E-football that gives you the opportunity to bet on Fifa and GT Nations League.

Esports Betting at the App Today in the world of high technology, every day there is something new. More recently, esports has become a popular direction in sport betting. Every well-known betting platform necessarily has this section and the Becric app is no exception. Here you will find all the most popular cyber disciplines: League of Legends;

CS:GO;

Dota 2;

King of Glory and much more! Go to the Esports section and be sure to try at least one activity.

How to Bet on Cricket Using Becric App? To bet on one of the most popular sports Cricket in India, we have prepared for you a little instruction. By following the guide, you will cope with the process many times faster: Launch the previously installed mobile app; Login to the system. Use the username and password you created earlier; Refill your wallet. In the "Account" section enter the desired amount; Select Cricket. In the "Sports betting" select the desired sport; Select the event. Select the nearest sport event; Make a bet. Examine the odds, select the outcome, deposit the desired amount and confirm the bet. In case of successful result the winning will be automatically credited to your account.

Available Type of Bets at the App The Becric team tries to please its users as much as possible, which is why the platform offers you several options for betting on sports. The main types of betting in the Becric app: Single. A classic type of bet with fixed odds before the start of the game;

Parlay. Ability to bet on several different events, the winnings will receive the player in the case of all successfully played bets;

System. The odds in this type of bet are multiplied between each other and if you lose even one of them, you get some amount of winnings. Study carefully and choose the type of bets that will be more convenient for you.

Betting Options at the App The Becric team tried to meet the emerging needs of its players as much as possible. That's why you can find a large number of unique options for sports betting on the platform. We have prepared a list in which we have displayed all of the existing options: Live Streaming;

Online Casino Games;

Live Casino;

Live Cricket Betting;

Esports Betting;

Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting;

Pre-Match Betting;

Multi-Betting;

Live Match Statistics. We have prepared for you a short description of each option presented. Live Streaming All interested players of the Becric app can use the live broadcast feature of any of the sports competitions or tournaments. Online broadcasts are of high quality and allow you to watch the game in real time. Fill up your wallet, learn what sports support this mode and make a bet! Online Casino Games Here you will find a large amount of entertainment for all tastes. The application is supported by the best providers, so all entertainment works at the highest level and without stuttering. Becric offers game options such as Slots, TV games, lotteries and much more! Live Casino In this section you will plunge into the atmosphere of big money, as well as have the opportunity to play with a live dealer. You'll get maximum enjoyment from the realistic game and you'll feel these unforgettable emotions for a long time to come. Refill your account and go to the live casino. Live Cricket Betting This option allows you to watch the game in real time, as well as to make bets and change them during the game. All odds also change during the game, adding to the excitement. Refill your account, choose Cricket and make a bet! Esports Betting The Becric app offers a huge assortment of esport disciplines.Go to your account, top up your wallet, go to the "Esports'' section, select your favorite game, enter the desired amount and confirm the bet. Pre-Match Betting With this option you can bet strictly before the start of the match. The advantage is that there are the highest odds. Fill up your wallet, see which disciplines include this option and make a bet. Multi-Betting With this option you can select several unrelated sports events, all odds will be multiplied between each other. This gives you the opportunity, in case of at least one unplayed bet, to get a certain amount of winnings. Fill up your wallet, choose the events you are interested in, make bets for the desired amounts. Live Match Statistics For each player there is an opportunity to use the results of past games, as well as information from the tournament tables. It helps to analyze your actions and make more reasonable bets.

Becric Casino App For users who like to play in an atmosphere of big money, the online Becric casino section is perfect. If you want to diversify your leisure time, you should definitely check out this section. Here you will find two main areas: Slots (contains more than 100 betting entertainments);

Live casino (gives you the opportunity to play with a live dealer). Go to the online casino section and feel the atmosphere of the big money! Entertainment at the Casino App We have studied the entire assortment offered by the section of online casinos in Becric and prepared a small list of the most popular entertainment of this section among Indian players: Andar Bahar;

Light Night;

Baccarat;

Poker;

Black Jack and much more! Install the Becric mobile app, go to the casino section and try the most popular gambling entertainment in India.

Becric Mobile Version (Website version) For users who, for whatever reason, are not able to download and install the mobile application on their device, but also want to use the platform wherever and whenever they want, the Becric team has developed a mobile version of the site. You have to agree, it can not but rejoice. The mobile version of the site is fully adaptable to any device and includes almost all the functionality of the app.

Differences Between App and Mobile Website We did a comparative analysis and prepared a table with the differences between the mobile version of the app and the app itself. This will allow you to evaluate and choose the best option for you. All the information is presented in the table: Becric Mobile website Becric App Does not require system characteristics from the device Require system characteristics from the device No need to download and install Need to download and install No notification sending function Receive informational notifications Longer loading time is possible No need to load individual platform elements

Download Becric for PC Unfortunately, the Becric team has not yet launched a separate application for users of PC devices. But you can easily use the platform by going to the official site of the bookmaker from your computer. The platform does not require any system specifications from your PC device and no free space on it. You can access the website from absolutely any browser installed on your computer and use the platform you can also absolutely free!

Features of Becric App Almost every section in sports betting offers some unique features to its users. They are what distinguish it from other mobile applications offered on the betting market. We will consider three main functions. 24-hour Customer Service The app has a large number of options for its customer support services, ranging from online chat to a hotline phone number. All of these communication support methods work 24/7, you can get help from highly qualified specialists at any time of the day or night. Forum A special feature of the app that distinguishes it from others is the presence of a Forum. It allows players to communicate with each other. You can always find out about the latest news or the most popular entertainment and ask anything. Push Notifications The notification function will surely make you happy. It's an opportunity to be the first to know about the latest changes on the platform! You will be able to receive notifications about upcoming sporting events, app updates, and more. How to Use a Becric App? In order to access all the assortment offerings of the Becric app, you must comply with the basic rules and requirements of the platform: You must be strictly over 18 years of age;

You must be a user of the platform;

All information you have entered must be true and correct;

You are only allowed to create one account;

Providing good Internet access. Complying with all these requirements, you will be able to fully enjoy the betting services of the platform.

Security of the App Platform Becric conducts its activities legally, as evidenced by the presence of the License UK Gambling Commission. The main criterion for the Becric application is to provide complete security to its customers. To make sure that the platform is safe to use, we have prepared some arguments to prove it: 128-bit encryption;

Licensed by UK Gambling Commission;

The presence of advanced firewall technology;

Transparent registration, withdrawal and deposit system. Using the Becric platform, you can be confident about the privacy of your personal data and your security.

Customer Support Service on the Becric Mobile App The basic principle of the Becric team is to stay in touch with their Indian customers. Taking care of them, the team prepared not one, but several options for communicating with players. The main advantage is the chat bot for communication between the players themselves. Those who wish can always consult which entertainment to choose and be aware of all the latest events. Each presented option of contacting the support team works 24/7, you can ask for help at any time and get all the information you need. The main ways of communication are presented in the table: The ways to contact Details E-mail support@becric.com Live Chat Switching to live chat, you can find in the application itself Forum The "Forum" tab is located on the home page in the bottom right corner of the application Hot Line +91 867 864 3333 Instagram @becric.india https://instagram.com/becric.india?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= Telegram @Becric Bet https://t.me/BeCric

Sports Cafe Final Verdict About the Becric App Having studied all the functionality of the Becric mobile app for sports betting and online casino games, we are ready to make our decision. The application fully meets all quality standards, high technology distinguishes it among the competitors. We can confidently say that it deserves the SportsCafe badge.