Bet Andreas — Official Website for Sports Betting in India with 200% Bonus

Betandreas App: 4.5 ★★★★★ Registration Betandreas Betandreas operates under a Curacao license and provides players with complete security ranging from sports betting and casino games to reliable payment methods. The platform operates in Hindi and players can choose INR in India to deposit funds to their balance. For new users, there is a welcome offer for betting of 200% up to 25,000 INR + 250 FS. Welcome bonus 200% up to 25,000 INR + 250 FS Promocode: No promo Join Betandreas

Quick Facts about Bet Andreas The table below summarizes the main features of Bet Andreas for a complete idea of what awaits you on the platform: Game types Sports betting, cyber sports, online casino, poker, live casino, lotteries Founder and Founded Year 2009, Bizbon N.V License Curaçao License No. 8048/JAZ2016-065 Welcome bonus 200% up to 25,000 INR + 250 FS. Deposit and Withdrawal Methods YouWallet, UZcardPay, Rocket, Visa, Mastercard, BitcoinCash, Webmoney, Ethereum, Perfect Money, EcoPayz Hindi language Yes Available currencies INR Minimum deposit 300 INR Technical support for customers Live chat, e-mail, phone number Bet Andreas Score Each bookmaker has its individual advantages and some disadvantages that require improvement, Bet Andreas does everything to make the platform work at the highest level so the list of its pros is many times more than the cons and you can see the features for yourself: Advantages Disadvantages Live betting and live streaming available daily Some live broadcasts may freeze or crash Cash transactions are processed in 10 minutes or less 60+ sports to bet on with the highest odds The function "bet constructor" and detailed statistics of bets and matches are available Welcome Bonus of 200% up to 25,000 Indian rupees + 250 FS Deposits are available in INR

Bet Andreas India Review If in search of the best, Betandreas will suit you in every way, and can also impress you with the size of the welcome deal 200% up to 25,000 INR + 250 FS. In addition, all the most popular sports are available for betting based on the review of the website with the highest odds in India, while the betting and casino section features themed and classic games, lotteries and live games from world-renowned providers. The main focus is on cricket betting, and provides a great opportunity to follow the IPL action. In this review you will find everything that it has to offer and you can become an authorized user on it in minutes for online casino, sports betting and live casino! Is Bet Andreas Legal in India? Betting on sports and playing casino games any user from India can afford legally, as there are no laws in the country that would prohibit gambling activities. In addition, if you choose Bet Andreas for gambling entertainment - any betting and casino games will be legal and official. The platform operates under Curaçao gambling license No. 8048/JAZ2016-065, owned by Bizbon N.V., issued by Dr. M.J. Hugenholtzweg 25 Unit 11, Willemstad. Since its receipt Bet Andreas has never violated the terms and conditions of the license and additionally takes care of its clients using SSL encryption.

How to Create an Account at Bet Andreas? To have access to all events on Bet Andreas you need to be an authorized user, please use the instructions below: 1 Launch Bet Andreas Open the official page in any browser you prefer or use the mobile program. Find and click on the "Registration" button. Registration 2 Go through the registration process There are 4 methods available for new users to complete the sign up process: one click, via social networks, via email address, via cell phone number. Choose the most suitable one for you and fill in all the blank fields required by your chosen method. If you have a promo code, enter it in the special field. Additionally, specify the country of stay, choose the payment method and currency. 3 Take part in bonus promotions Take part in bonus promotions. During signup, the player needs to decide which type of welcome bonus he needs: for casino games or for sports betting, or the Bet Andreas club. If you do not wish to participate, then simply decline. 4 Complete the official site registration process Complete the official site registration process. Double-check all the data you entered during registration, confirm the registration process by clicking on the "Register" button. Sign Up Now Becoming a player after confirmation is possible only if you have reached the age of majority. For further Betandreas login to your personal account at Bet Andreas use your user name and password.

Account Verification In order to withdraw your winnings as soon as you receive them and to further secure your personal data on Bet Andreas, you must go through the verification process. It won't take long to confirm your identity if you use the information below: Launch Bet Andreas. In your personal cabinet, fill in all the fields that relate to your personal data, enter only valid data, as it will then need to be confirmed.

Provide the technical support service with identity documents like a passport, driver’s license, identity card or utility bill that proves your identity, residential address and data for future transactions.

Verify all the data and wait for a response from the experts from the support team, after which your account will have a sign - kyc, which means that the game account is verified.

Bet Andreas App Bet Andreas provides the opportunity for any player to download and install the mobile application and have access to all gambling entertainment on the platform in one click. The Betandreas app is available for installation on mobile devices with both Android and iOS operating systems. Installing the app has several features: Takes up space in the memory of the mobile device;

Requires regular updates;

Allows you to connect push notifications;

One-click access to sports betting and casino games.

Welcome Bonus It is the hallmark of any gaming platform and Betandreas makes a super favorable offer in addition to the bonus code offer for its new users regardless of whether you visit a bookmaker for sports betting or casino games. The welcome bonus is for making your first deposit, at a rate of 200% up to 25,000 INR + 250 FS. Also on top of that deposit bonus fir the first deposit, just for completing the registration process, players will be able to get 60 FS and use them in any direction. Below will be the basic information about the sign up bonus of Betandreas. Type of Welcome Bonus % and Amount of Welcome Bonus Minimum Deposit Amount(INR) Bonus Credeting Terms Bet Andreas Sports Betting 200% up to 25,000 INR + 250 FS 1000 bonus can be activated after 7 days of registration wager the bonus within 30 days bonus can be used only once the bonus is available once per player Bet Andreas Online Casino 200% up to 25,000 INR + 250 FS 1000 bonus can be activated after 7 days of registration wager the bonus within 30 days bonus can be used only once the bonus is available once per player And below in the table are the terms and conditions on how the multi-deposit welcome bonus is distributed, they are identical for both sports betting and casino games: Deposit Bonus % Minimum deposit(INR) Freespins 1 100 1000 250 2 50 300 100 3 75 600 100 4 75 600 100 How to Get a Bonus at Bet Andreas? For newcomers to easily activate the welcome Betandreas promo code offer we present a universal step-by-step instruction, it is suitable in both cases not depending on whether you connect the get bonus for sports betting or casino games: Open the official Bet Andreas page;

Go through the registration process, filling in all the required fields with contact and personal data;

Go to the bonus and promotional offers section in the top right corner;

Familiarize yourself with the terms and conditions of receiving and wagering the welcome offer;

Replenish the game balance by overcoming the minimum deposit threshold. If all the steps are completed correctly, in a couple of minutes your game balance along with real money will be displayed and bonus funds and any player can immediately use them in the section of cricket betting or casino games. Wagering the Welcome Bonus The welcome offer has some wagering conditions that must be met: The offer is available only for new customers and can be used only once.

It must be activated within 7 days after replenishment of the game balance.

It must be wagered within 30 days.

To wager from the account the amount of the received promo is 5-fold amount, with bets of "express" type.

3 events must have coefficients not lower than 1.40. Other Bet Andreas Bonuses and Promotions Bet Andreas values every player and has created a great system of bonuses and promotion offers, you can learn about the most interesting and relevant ones below: CashBack 10% at the casino Regularly visit the casino section and even if you lose a few times, you will be refunded 10% of your losses and you can continue your exciting journey in themed slots and card games. The cashback is credited to the account and is subject to a wager of x3 and has 72 hours to wage. Happy Thursday Regular customers can participate in the new promotional program "Bonus Thursday", it is available every Thursday and to get it you need to make a deposit from 450 INR. The maximum amount that can be won is 1000 INR. The funds must be wagered within 24 hours and the wager is x10. Express Booster Place express bets of 4 or more events and participate in getting an additional reward on expresses. It can increase the overall coupon odds. The more events in an express bet, the bigger the bonus you will receive. Birthday Bonus Every player who has been registered at Bet Andreas for more than 30 days can receive a bonus on their birthday, if you have provided your full date of birth when registering. The bonus is awarded to each player in an individual size and format depending on their basic gaming preferences.

Bet Andreas Payment Methods For successful deposits and withdrawals Bet Andreas offers Indian players a variety of reliable payment methods, you can learn about the details below and choose the method that suits you best: Service Minimum deposit(INR) Maximum deposit(INR) Funds deposit time Commision Fees YouWallet 300 40 000 instantly free UZcardPay 300 55 000 10 to 15 minutes free Rocket 300 150 000 10 to 15 minutes free Bkash 500 75 000 10 to 15 minutes free Visa 300 140 000 instantly free Nagad 350 50 000 10 to 15 minutes free Mastercard 300 150 000 instantly free Tether 1000 80 000 instantly free BitcoinCash 1200 80 000 instantly free Webmoney 300 44 000 instantly free Bitcoin 500 80 000 instantly free Ethereum 550 80 000 instantly free Perfect Money 300 50 000 10 to 15 minutes free EcoPayz 300 60 000 instantly free How to Deposit on Bet Andreas? To top up your balance you can follow the steps below: Open Bet Andreas;

Log in to your game account;

In the upper right corner find the "Deposit game balance" button, click on it;

Choose a payment method from the available ones, through which you want to deposit funds;

In a special window enter the amount you want to replenish the balance, enter the card details from which the funds will be debited;

Wait for the end of the transaction, within a few minutes the funds will appear on your game account. How to Withdrawal Money? The process of withdrawing your winnings from Bet Andreas is not complicated at all, however, if you familiarize yourself with the instructions it will be useful and will help you not to get confused: Log in to your personal account at Bet Andreas;

Find the "Withdrawal of funds" button, click on it;

From the presented payment methods choose the one you want to withdraw funds to;

Specify the exact amount to be withdrawn

Click on the "Withdraw funds" button;

Wait until the funds are credited to your balance and the transaction is completed.

How to Place a Bet on Bet Andreas? Once you have made a deposit, you will now be able to start betting on any sporting event from the section, and below are the instructions to help you do this in minutes: Open the official Bet Andreas page or mobile app;

Check if there are funds on the game balance, if there are no funds, replenish the game balance;

Go to the "Sports" section;

Choose a sport discipline to bet on;

Find out details about the tournament/event, type of available bets, size of odds;

Specify the amount to bet in the window;

Click on the button to place your bet. After the bet is registered, wait until the end of the event to find out if the bet has won or not.

Cricket Betting at Bet Andreas If you are a user from India, then you will definitely appreciate the cricket betting events that Bet Andreas offers. You can bet on cricket in live mode, as well as directly watch live streaming. You will be especially surprised by the list of events you can bet on, some of them are presented below: IPL;

BPL;

CPL;

World T20;

ICC World Cup;

County Championship;

Pakistan Super League;

Hundred;

"Women's Hundred. In addition, the types of cricket bets have a special variety, and the average margin is always kept at a high level.

Other Available Sports for Betting In addition to cricket, all users will be able to bet on the usual sports. As the platform knows that it is important to keep the coefficients high not only in one direction, betting on the other sports destinations is just as attractive and can make the betting process a positive one. We present a list of the equally popular sports on Bet Andreas: Soccer;

Basketball;

Volleyball;

Baseball;

Hockey;

Boxing;

Kabaddi;

Hockey;

Tennis;

Horse racing.

Betting Options at Bet Andreas Betting at Bet Andreas is popular not only because of the high coefficients and a large variety of options, but also because the platform takes care to provide all the high-end betting options and features that make the gaming experience memorable: IPL Betting The first Indian Premier League took place in 2008 and since then, has been particularly popular with Indian players and has such a wide fan base that it is often compared to soccer. The IPL season takes place in April and May and involves 60 matches. IPL betting is extremely varied, with individual player performances, match results, team totals and more. At Bet Andreas users can bet on the IPL at very high odds. Live Streaming Live streaming has been very popular for a long time and knowing this, Bet Andreas actively provides this feature for users. Just go to the section of the desired sport, for example cricket, and you will immediately get access to all live broadcasts of current events and can follow the development of the game without leaving the platform. Push Notifications The system of user notifications is in special demand, as it allows you to find out in time about events of interest, whether the bet has been played or not, and what promotions and bonuses will help you win several times more. Such a function is available for connection in the mobile application and on the official page, with the possibility of linking an e-mail address. Online Casino Games Bet Andreas gives you a great opportunity to try your hand at all kinds of online casino games. The games section is equipped exclusively with top providers, providing unique game themes and modern graphics. Live Casino Live casino allows you to fully immerse yourself in the gaming atmosphere and feel like you are at a real gaming table. Games in the Live section are conducted by professional dealers, real players sit at the gaming table, and the actions of the game are broadcast on video from a real gaming table. Live Cricket Betting Live betting is always an attractive way to bet, and live cricket betting is the most relevant feature. Cricket involves fast-paced action right in the course of a match, so it is crucial to change your bet in time to win, and at Bet Andreas this feature is also available. Esports Betting Betting on cyber sports is in high demand, so Bet Andreas has an entire section dedicated to them, where you can bet on tournaments for games such as Dota 2, CS:GO, League of Legends and more. Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting Virtual sport has the same rules as the real game prototypes, however, you can find out how the event unfolded several times faster and see all the details of the game yourself, and make bets along the way. Bet Andreas offers the opportunity to bet on many virtual sports, including virtual cricket. Pre-Match Betting Pre-match betting has extremely favorable odds, however, there are some risks involved as it is important to be sure of the outcome of the game in order to place such a bet. On the platform you will be able to place pre-match bets on any event of interest. Live Match Statistics Live match statistics allows you to clearly see the dynamics of what is happening on the field of play and make the right decision on the bet, which in turn guarantees its winning. That's why Bet Andreas gives every Indian player the opportunity to understand statistics right from the comfort of the platform.

Bet Andreas Casino If you are a fan of not only betting on sports, but also often like to play casino games, then on Betandreas casino you can fully satisfy your needs. All games are intelligently distributed into gambling sections, and the search engine is intuitive even for beginners. In addition, any game can be played in demo mode by gambling fans, which allows you to determine whether it suits you or not without risks. Also, all games at Bet andreas casino are provided by world famous providers: Play'n GO, Evolution, Pragmatic Play, Amusnet , Nolimit City, MicroGambling. Below we present a list of sections with online casino games, which will be available to you immediately after registration, as well as in the live casino: Crash Games;

Recommended games;

All Games;

Video Poker;

Jackpots;

Wheel of Fortune;

Blackjack;

Poker;

Baccarat;

Slots;

Keno;

Top Games;

Live casino.

Entertainment at the Casino In the casino sections you will have access to both classic variations and themed games that were created exclusively for Bet Andreas and below you can find out the top games that are definitely worth paying attention to: Aviatrix;

Crash;

Aviator;

Mines;

Hot Fruits;

Lucky Joker;

Magicspins;

Road Rage;

Sweet Bonanza;

Energy Coins.

Types of Bets at Bet Andreas In order for bets to be successful, it's not only important to choose the right event, but also the type of bet that goes with it. There are three types on Bet Andreas, which are summarized below: Single The simplest and most well-known type of bet, the single bet - it is placed on the expected outcome of an event. If the event ends as expected, the bet is considered a winner and the player's account is credited with the winnings. Parlay A special type of betting, which is that if the bet is played, the next bet must be made on the amount of the received winnings. System A type of bet that includes bets that are made in several expresses, consisting of three or more events.

Support The technical customer support team is available 24/7 and is able to help with questions and any deposit problem, withdrawal issues etc. In case of such situations, the user can contact support using one of the methods below: The way to contact Details To valid e-mail addresses:SUPPORT@BETANDREAS.COM, ID@BETANDREAS.COM DATACHANGE@BETANDREAS.COM Each of the mail addresses is responsible for a different direction, using this one implies a detailed description of the problem and attaching documents/screenshots By customer care number: 88005333070 Calling the helpline number is free and is suitable for those situations where a solution is needed here and now Live Chat On the main page there is an icon of live chat, clicking on which will open a dialog box, in which a specialist from the support service will process your message in a couple of minutes and provide a qualified decision Frequently Asked Questions This section already contains answers to many questions on the website, so after reading it you will be able to find a solution without help

SportsCafe Verdict In conclusion, we would like to say that Betandreas definitely deserves your attention as it has not only shown to meet high standards but is also on the list of pro kabaddi betting sites. After all, it does everything in its right to stay the best, and many players, as well as we at Sportscafe, have noticed that. Betandreas is safe, reliable, profitable and fun to use. So what are you waiting for? Try it out now!