Bitsler — Official Website for Sports Betting in India with 200% Bonus

Bitsler App: 4.5 ★★★★★ Registration Bitsler Welcome to our comprehensive review of Bitsler, a leading platform in the world of online gambling and sports betting. In this review, we delve into the platform's features, including its lucrative welcome bonus of 200% up to 180,600 INR + 500 Cash Spins, the exclusive VIP Club, and its Curacao license (N.V. 8048/JAZ). Welcome bonus 200% up to 180,600 INR + 500 Cash Spins Promocode: No promo Join Bitsler

Bitsler Overview

With nearly a decade of experience, the casino has solidified its position as a premier bookmaker in the online gambling scene. Boasting an extensive history, the platform offers a plethora of features and functions, including a diverse range of games and betting options. Its generous bonuses, convenient payment methods, and acceptance of cryptocurrencies make it a top choice for Indian customers, especially during events like the IPL. With all that advantages platform is constantly included in our ratings of the best cricket betting sites, football betting sites and indian kabaddi betting sites.

Quick Facts about Bitsler

To delve deeper into the world of Bitsler and explore its offerings, take a closer look at the comprehensive table below.

tem Details Game types Sports betting, Esports, Virtual Sports, Live Betting, Casino, Slots, etc. Founder and Founded Year Founded in 2015 by OYINE N.V. Headquarters E-Commerce Park Vredenberg Z/N Curacao License Curacao License 8048/JAZ Welcome bonus 200% up to 180,600 INR + 500 Cash Spins Deposit and Withdrawal Methods Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and many more Hindi language Yes

Bitsler Score

The platform offers a dynamic array of features catering to the different preferences of online gamblers and sports bettors. From its enticing welcome bonus to its robust selection of betting options, the platform presents numerous advantages for gamblers seeking excitement and potential rewards.

Advantages Disadvantages Lucrative welcome bonus up to 200% Limited payment methods Wide selection of sports and betting markets Secure platform with Curacao license Comprehensive VIP Club for loyal players Multilingual support including Hindi

Bitsler India Review

Introducing our comprehensive analysis of Bitsler's offerings for Indian players. In this review, we delve into Bitsler's sportsbook and website, tailored specifically for the Indian market. From cricket betting, including action-packed IPL matches, to a mixed selection of online and live casino games, the website caters to every gambler's preference. With its interface available in Hindi, Bitsler ensures a smooth and enjoyable sports betting and casino options for players across India.

Is Bitsler Legal in India?

Bitsler operates legally in India, as it holds an official license issued by the government of Curacao. This license, with the number 8048/JAZ, indicates its legitimacy and compliance with regulatory standards. The Curacao eGaming Authority, which issued the license, is a reputable regulatory body overseeing online gambling operations. By operating under this license, the casino ensures that it adheres to all legal requirements and regulations set forth by the licensing authority, providing Indian customers with a secure and trustworthy platform for online gambling activities. Therefore, players in India can engage in betting and casino games on the platform with confidence in its legality and legitimacy.

How to Create an Account at Bitsler?

To sign up as a new customer and begin your online gaming journey, follow these simple steps:

1 Visit the official site Open your preferred web browser and navigate to the official website. Registration 2 Locate the registration button On the homepage, look for the "Register" button, usually located at the top of the page. 3 Fill in your email and password Enter your email address and choose a secure password for your account. 4 Provide your personal details Input your first name, last name, date of birth, and gender as requested. 5 Enter your address information Fill in your address, ZIP code, and city details accurately. 6 Select your country and provide your phone number Choose your country from the dropdown menu and enter your phone number. 7 Confirm your age and agree to terms Verify that you are over 18 years old and agree to the terms and conditions and privacy policy. 8 Click on the "Register" button Once you have completed all the required fields and confirmed your details, press the "Register" button to finalize the process. 9 Check your email for confirmation The casino may send a confirmation email to the address you provided. Follow the instructions in the email to verify your account. 10 Log in to your new account After confirmation, return to the website and log in using your email and password to access your newly created account. Go to Website

After completing the registration process, new customers can easily log in to their Bitsler account.

Account Verification

Account verification is an essential process that enhances security and trust on the platform. By verifying your identity, you ensure a safe and secure gaming environment for yourself and other users. Here's how you can complete the verification process:

Sign in to your account: Use your email address and password to log in to your account. Navigate to your profile icon: Locate and click on your profile icon, usually found in the top-right corner of the screen. Select "Account Verification": From the dropdown menu, choose the "Account Verification" option. Initiate the verification process: Click on the "Start Verification" button to begin the verification process. Prepare a valid document: Ensure you have a valid identity document such as a passport, driver’s license, or identity card. Check document validity: Make sure the document is not expired and does not have any visible damages. Use a smartphone: To proceed with verification, you will need a smartphone. Option 1: Scan QR code: Scan the provided QR code using your smartphone's camera app. Option 2: Receive SMS link: Alternatively, you can choose to receive a secure link via SMS. No additional charges apply for this service.

If you don't have a smartphone, you can still complete the verification process using your current device. You'll be asked to provide a document and take a selfie. This is a quick and secure procedure trusted by millions of users worldwide.

Bitsler App

The Bitsler app provides a convenient platform for users to access their favorite betting and casino games on mobile devices. Accessible directly through mobile browsers, there's no need to download a separate Bitsler apk. With a straightforward interface, the app offers easy navigation and access to a wide range of betting options, including sports betting and live betting, as well as various casino games.

Welcome Bonus

The casino offers an enticing First Deposit Bonus for new users.

Type of Welcome Bonus % and Amount of Welcome Bonus Minimum Deposit Amount Bonus Crediting Terms Bitsler Sign Up Bonus 200% up to 180,600 INR + 500 Cash Spins 1600 INR minimum deposit Your bonus will be credited in 20 equal batches. To unlock each batch, you must collect XP by playing games. You gain 80 INR for every 200XP earned.

Take advantage of the special offer by using the bonus code.

How to Get a Bonus at Bitsler?

Discovering how to claim bonuses is simple and rewarding. Here's a step-by-step guide on how new users can receive their registration bonus:

Sign up for a new account on the website. Make a qualifying deposit into your account. Your welcome bonus of 200% up to 180,600 INR + 500 Cash Spins will be automatically credited to your account. Additionally, upon registration, you'll receive a Bitsler casino no deposit bonus of 1.5 INR worth of Satoshi (BTC).

Start playing and enjoy your bonus funds!

Wagering the Welcome Bonus

Understanding the wagering requirements for the welcome bonus is essential. To ensure responsible gaming, all clients must be 18 years or older to participate in the bonuses offered at the website. Here are the key conditions for wagering the welcome bonus:

Minimum Deposit: The minimum deposit required to qualify for the welcome bonus is 1600 INR.

Bonus Batches: Your bonus will be credited in 20 equal batches.

Free Spins: Free Spins will be triggered every day for 5 days after registration. The first one is upon registration, and subsequent ones occur after 00:00 UTC each day.

XP Collection: To unlock each batch of the bonus, players must collect XP by playing various games on the platform.

XP Earned: For every 200XP earned, bettors gain 80 INR towards unlocking their bonus.

XP can be gained by participating in games available on the platform.

Other Bitsler Bonuses and Promotions

Discover different bonuses and promotions. From no deposit bonuses to exclusive tournaments, the casino offers a variety of enticing offers to suit every player's preferences.

Hourly Lottery

Football Odds Boost

Billion Bets Event

Sign Up Free Spins

Spinoleague Network Tournament

Hourly Lottery

Engage in the exciting hourly lottery for GOLD 5, PLATINUM, and DIAMOND players, with the opportunity to win up to 8300 INR! Simply place a qualifying bet during the lottery countdown and submit it for your chance to win. Remember, participants must have at least GOLD 5 benefits to join, and only one bet per hour is permitted.

Football Odds Boost

Step into the action-packed world of soccer betting with the Football Odds Boost Fever promotion! Enjoy enhanced odds on select matches from top soccer leagues, with margins boosted to 1% for 1x2, handicap, and total markets. Join the promotion for a chance to elevate your betting process and score big wins until the end of the soccer season.

Billion Bets Event

Join the Billion Bets Event, exclusive to customers who have achieved at least SILVER I level. A 410,000 INR prize pool will be distributed among 50 winners, with the first winner being the player who places the billionth bet, and the remaining 49 winners matching the same roll number as the billionth bet. Winners' shares of the prize pool depend on their VIP level and bet amount. Prizes will be paid out in Bitcoin within 24 hours after all 50 winners are determined.

Sign Up Free Spins

Take advantage of the Sign Up Free Spins offer, available indefinitely for new non-affiliated customers registering through the promotion page. Upon registration, fill in your personal details to qualify for this promotion, and enjoy Free Spins worth 8 INR each, triggered daily for 5 days.

Spinoleague Network Tournament

There is also the Spinoleague Network Tournament, offering a grand celebration of gaming excitement! Embark on a year-long journey through four intense tournaments across the seasons, boasting a colossal total prize pool of 10,000,000 EUR. Earn points with each win, determined by the amount won/amount wagered x10, and double your points during "Super Rounds." Compete in meticulously crafted mini tournaments, aiming for glory and fantastic rewards, with new games introduced weekly.

Bitsler Payment Methods

As a cryptocasino, the casino offers a plethora of cryptocurrency options for deposits and withdrawals.

Service Minimum deposit Maximum deposit Funds deposit time Commission Fees Bitcoin No minimum deposit Unlimited Instant No Fees Ethereum No minimum deposit Unlimited Instant No Fees Ripple No minimum deposit Unlimited Instant No Fees Litecoin No minimum deposit Unlimited Instant No Fees Dogecoin No minimum deposit Unlimited Instant No Fees Ethereum Classic No minimum deposit Unlimited Instant No Fees Solana No minimum deposit Unlimited Instant No Fees zCash No minimum deposit Unlimited Instant No Fees Dash No minimum deposit Unlimited Instant No Fees Avalanche No minimum deposit Unlimited Instant No Fees Shiba Inu No minimum deposit Unlimited Instant No Fees

For DOGE deposits below 80 INR, a 1 DOGE deposit fee applies.

How to Deposit on Bitsler?

To deposit funds, you'll need to follow these straightforward steps:

Ensure you have a personal wallet with a balance in a cryptocurrency accepted on our website. Collect all necessary details from your account and input them into your personal wallet for withdrawal. Click on the "Deposit" button. Choose your desired cryptocurrency from the dropdown menu. Optionally, select a deposit network. Copy your deposit address and any additional details (such as memo ID or destination tag) to your personal wallet.

Always double-check your deposit address before proceeding to ensure accuracy and security.

How to Withdraw Money?

To begin a withdrawal, confirm your email and follow these steps:

Head to your cashier and opt for "withdrawal." Pick your desired cryptocurrency from the dropdown menu. If needed, select the network; reach out to your personal wallet's Customer Support for assistance. Enter your wallet’s address and any additional required details (like memo id or destination tag). Specify the withdrawal amount, ensuring it meets the minimum requirement of approximately 830 INR.

The "Amount" field will display the minimum value automatically.

How to Place a Bet on Bitsler?

Placing a bet on Bitsler is quick and simple. Just follow these steps:

Choose your desired game or betting option from the available selection. Select your preferred bet amount and any additional options or parameters. Confirm your bet to lock it in and await the outcome.

With a variety of options to explore and the potential for excitement and rewards, betting is accessible for all clients.

Cricket Betting at Bitsler



Step into the world of cricket betting, where you can wager on a variety of tournaments, including:

IPL

T20 World Cup

The Ashes

Big Bash League

Caribbean Premier League

With live cricket betting options available, engross in the excitement of the game and place your bets as the action unfolds.

Other Available Sports for Betting

Indian customers may explore the world of sports betting at Bitsler's sportsbook, where you'll find an extensive selection of sports and tournaments to wager on. With competitive odds and a wide range of options, there's something for every sports fan. You can bet on the following sports:

Soccer

Boxing

Basketball

Tennis

Baseball

Motorsport

Rugby

Cycling

MMA

And many more

With over 30 sports available in the sportsbook, including these popular options, the platform offers a great betting journey for sports fans worldwide.

Betting Options at Bitsler

There is a great array of betting options available, offering a plethora of features for sports betting and cricket wagering. From live betting to competitive odds, the platform provides a dynamic platform for sports fans. Additionally, discover exciting casino entertainment for added excitement and variety.

IPL Betting

IPL betting offers an exhilarating opportunity to wager on one of cricket's most prestigious tournaments. With competitive odds and a wide range of betting options, the website provides a dynamic platform for cricket fans to engage with the excitement of the IPL. Whether you're predicting match outcomes, player performances, or team standings, the casino offers an exciting experience for IPL betting.

Live Streaming

Another important option is live streaming. Watch your favorite matches in real-time while placing bets, keeping you engaged and informed throughout the action. With live streaming available for select events, Bitsler offers a dynamic platform for enhanced betting.

Push Notifications

Stay informed and never miss a betting opportunity with push notifications. Receive real-time updates on your preferred sports events and betting options, both on the website and on your gadgets. With push notifications, you can stay connected to the action wherever you go, ensuring you're always in the know for your next wager.

Online Casino Games

Gamblers can find different online casino games which offer a wide range of options to suit every player's preferences. From exciting slots to exhilarating game shows and jackpot slots, there's something for everyone. With reputable providers like PlanGo, Relax Gaming, and Evolution Gaming, the website ensures premium gaming for all customers.

Live Casino

You can also explore the exhilarating world of live casino gaming, where a diverse selection of games awaits. Engage in the action with live dealers and classics like blackjack and poker, as well as unique options such as Monopoly and Andar Bahar. With a wide variety of games to choose from, there's always something new and exciting to discover at thelive casino.

Cash-Out

With the cash-out feature, you have the power to take control of your bets and manage your winnings with ease. Optimize your betting strategy by securing profits or minimizing losses before the conclusion of a game or event.

Live Cricket Betting

Engage in the excitement of live cricket betting, where you can wager on your favorite matches in real-time. With live cricket betting, you can follow the action as it unfolds and place your bets based on the dynamic momentum of the game.

Esports Betting

Explore the world of esports betting, where you can wager on breath-taking matches of popular games like Dota 2, Counter Strike, and League of Legends. From intense battles to strategic showdowns, esports betting offers an exciting way to engage with your favorite games and teams.

Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting

In addition to traditional sports betting, the platform offers virtual betting options, including virtual cricket betting. Indulge in the virtual world of sports and wager on simulated matches and tournaments, all with realistic graphics and dynamic gameplay. With virtual betting, you can enjoy the excitement of sports betting around the clock, regardless of the actual game schedule.

Pre-Match Betting

As an option at the website, pre-match betting allows you to place your bets before the start of an event or match. Analyze statistics, assess odds, and make informed decisions to optimize your chances of success.

Lucrative Offers

There are enticing offers awaiting, where you can find a range of bonuses, promotions, and rewards designed to elevate your betting process. From generous welcome bonuses to ongoing promotions, there are a lot of opportunities to enhance your winnings and make the most of your time on the platform. Additionally, our VIP club offers exclusive perks and rewards for our most dedicated players.

Multi-Betting

In addition to single bets, you can delve into the excitement of multi-betting. Combine multiple bets into a single wager for amplified thrill and potential winnings. Diversify your bets across different events or markets, increasing your chances of success.

Live Match Statistics

It is very convenient to access live match statistics, providing valuable insights for informed betting decisions. Stay updated on crucial match details such as scores, player statistics, and team performance in real-time.

Bitsler Casino

Following our Bistler casino review gambling fans can get information about the excitement of online gaming. With a diverse range of online casino games and features, including live casino options, the casino offers endless entertainment for all. Explore the following highlights:

A wide variety of games from numerous providers

Regular tournaments for competitive gaming experiences

Extensive selection of slots, including megaways and jackpot games

Exciting feature to buy bonuses for added thrills

Engaging game shows for interactive entertainment

Entertainment at the Casino

Step into the world of entertainment at Bitsler Casino, where a lot of casino games awaits. Discover popular types of casino entertainment, including:

Slots such as Sugar Rush 1000, Frutisler, Gates of Olympus, and more

Bitsler Games like Twist, Blast, Keno, Plinko, and others

Table Games including Flash Roulette, Ultimate Poker, Roulette, Bac Bo, Sic Bo, and more

Live Casino options like Mega Roulette, Lightning Baccarat, Mega Wheel, Andar Bahar, and many others

Virtual sports provide realistic simulations of sports events, allowing you to bet on virtual matches and tournaments.

Take a shot at experiencing the excitement and diversity of casino entertainment.

Types of Bets at Bitsler

Discover the variety of bet types available to suit your preferences:

Single: Place bets on individual outcomes or events, offering simplicity and straightforward wagering.

Parlay: Combine multiple bets into a single wager for increased excitement and potential winnings. This option allows you to bet on multiple outcomes within a single bet slip.

Support

For any issues like deposit problems or withdrawal concerns, the support team is available to assist. While there's no customer care number or helpline, you can easily reach out through different channels on the website. Whether it's via live chat, email, or the comprehensive FAQ section, assistance is available 24/7 to ensure a smooth gaming process.

The ways to contact Details Live Chat Connect with a support agent instantly through live chat for immediate assistance. Email Reach out to support@bitsler.com via email for personalized assistance with your inquiries. Social Networks Engage with us on various social media platforms such as Youtube, Twitch, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Telegram, Discord, and more for updates and community interactions. FAQ Section Explore our website FAQ section for comprehensive answers to commonly asked questions and troubleshooting tips.

SportsCafe Verdict

In conclusion, after extensive examination and evaluation, SportsCafe has reached a final verdict, bestowing upon Bitsler, a leading cryptocasino, our esteemed high rating and the coveted Sportscafe seal of approval. This seal not only underscores Bitsler's status as a safe and reliable betting platform in India but also emphasizes its legal compliance and commitment to user satisfaction. The final say is that in addition to offering a varied range of options and services, the platform stands out as a premier destination for cryptocurrency-based betting, making it a top choice for discerning sports fans.

The Most Common Questions about the Bitsler

Explore the most common inquiries about the platform, providing insightful answers to address any uncertainties or queries users may have.

What Games Can I Play at Bitsler Casino?

The casino offers a lot of games, including slots, table games, live casino options, and more. With an extensive selection from top providers, players can explore various gaming processes tailored to their preferences.

Is Bitsler Casino a Safe and Reputable Operator?

Indeed, the platform is a trusted and secure operator. Operating under the Curacao License N.V. 8048/JAZ, it adheres to strict regulatory standards, ensuring the protection of players' information and transactions. Additionally, the platform promotes responsible gaming practices for a secure and enjoyable environment.

How Can I Contact Customer Support at Bitsler?

For assistance, there are multiple channels for reaching customer support. You can connect via live chat for immediate help, or reach out via email at support@bitsler.com. Furthermore, you can engage with the support team through various social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Telegram, and Discord, ensuring assistance is available around the clock.