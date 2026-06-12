Desidice – Official Betting and Casino Platform in India with 150% up to 50,000 INR for Registration

Desidice App: 4.5 ★★★★★ Registration Desidice Desidice is a young platform that combines an online casino and sports betting on one official website. The site is adapted for players in India, accepts Indian rupees, and supports UPI payments. By registration today via our link, you can claim a welcome bonus of 150% up to 50,000 INR with wagering requirements of x30. The main payment methods include Google Pay, PhonePe, PayTM, and UPI, and the minimum deposit is 500 INR. Welcome bonus 150% up to 50,000 INR Promocode: No Promo Join Desidice

Desidice Overview: Let’s Look at the Facts Desidice is an online casino and sports betting site launched in 2024. The platform targets Indian users, accepts Indian rupees, and supports local banking methods. It runs under a Curaçao license and offers a large mix of slot machines, crash games, and live dealer games on the same official website. Official Website desidice.com Year of Foundation 2024 Owner Globis N.V. License Curaçao, number: OGL/2024/1194/0723 Headquarters Schottegatweg Oost 10 Unit 1-9, Bon Bini Business Center, Curacao Accepts Indian Users Yes Services Online casino, sports betting, live casino and betting, virtual betting Game Types Slots, live dealer games, jackpot games, bingo, keno, crash games, sports betting Welcome Bonus 600% up to 300,000 INR Allowed Currencies INR, USD, EUR, and other Deposit and Withdrawal Methods PhonePe, PayTM, IMPS, UPI, Google Pay Minimum Deposit 500 INR Minimum Withdrawal 1,000 INR Supported Languages English, Hindi, and more Customer Support Email, Telegram, Live Chat, Callback Desidice Score We rate Desidice on the Sportscafe style scale based on design, bonuses, sports and casino depth, payments, and support quality. Design and user interface – 7/10.

Sports betting coverage and betting markets – 9/10.

Casino section and slot machines choice – 9/10.

Bonuses and wagering requirements transparency – 6/10.

Payment methods and withdrawal time – 7/10.

Customer support and live chat quality – 8/10.

Safety, Curacao license, and responsible gambling tools – 8/10.

Is Desidice Legal in India? Desidice India is owned and operated by Globis N.V., a company registered in Curaçao and licensed by the Curaçao Gaming Authority under license OGL/2024/1194/0723. The platform is based offshore, has no physical offices in India, and works as an international online sportsbook and casino rather than a local operator. Under current federal rules, Indian law does not directly ban players from using foreign online betting sites that are licensed and hosted outside the country. Because Desi dice runs under an international Curaçao license and processes bets through its official website abroad, Indian users can generally play there on a legal in India basis, while still being responsible for checking any extra restrictions that may apply in their own state.

4 Easy Steps to Create an Account at Desidice To complete Desidice register process, you should complete a few simple steps. In case you’re not sure who to do it exactly, follow the instructions below: Step 1: Go to the Registration Page Open the browser on your phone or laptop and enter the official website address desidice.com in the address bar. Step 2: Click the Sign Up Button In the top right corner, click the green Registration button. A pop-up form appears in the center of the screen with fields for birthday, phone number, email, and password, plus a checkbox to confirm that you accept the Terms of Service and are over 18. Step 3: Fill in Personal Details Enter your real data in the registration form: Indian mobile phone number with the +91 code;

active email address that you can access;

strong password that you do not use on other sites;

date of birth and confirmation that you are at least 18 years old. Step 4: Confirm Registration Click the Complete button to finish the registration process. Desidice sends a confirmation link to your email or an OTP code to your phone. After you confirm it, the new account becomes active, and you can log in with your login credentials and move on to KYC and first deposit.

Desidice Account Verification After you complete the Desidice sign up, the next step is account verification. This is a standard KYC check that protects your balance, prevents fraud, and is required before any large withdrawal is approved. Without full verification, the site may limit payments or block access to some features. For KYC documents, Desidice usually asks for two types of files: Proof of identity, such as Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, passport, voter ID, or driver’s licence;

Proof of address, such as a recent bank statement or an electricity or water bill not older than three months. To upload the documents, log in and go to your profile, open the Verification section, and use the Upload Documents buttons. Make sure all four corners of each document are visible, the text is clear, and there is no glare on the photo. Once the check is complete, your account verification status changes to Verified and withdrawals can be processed without extra delays.

Desidice App for Android and iOS The Desidice mobile app gives you almost the same experience as the desktop site. You can place sports betting slips, play Desidice games like slot machines, crash games, and live dealer tables, manage bonuses, and use the cashier from your phone. The user interface is adapted for small screens, so menus, odds, and buttons stay readable on both phones and tablets. Desidice App for Android (APK) The Android version is installed through an APK file from the official website. It is not listed on Google Play, so you should only use the link only from official source. Open the browser on your Android device and go to the official website. Scroll to the bottom of the page or the footer and tap Download for Android. Confirm the mobile app download in your browser and wait until the android APK file is saved. If the system asks, allow installation from unknown sources in your phone settings. Open the downloaded APK file and tap Install. Start the app, enter your login credentials, or complete a quick sign up. Desidice App for iOS The native iOS app is marked as “Coming soon”, but iPhone and iPad users can already play through the mobile version of the official website. It works as a web app and supports the same games and betting tools. Open Safari or another browser on your iOS device. Load the official mobile site. Log in to your account or register if you are a new user. To create a quick access icon, tap the Share button and choose Add to Home Screen. Use this icon later to open the web app in one tap and continue betting or casino play.

Desidice Promotions and Bonuses for Newcomers Desidice builds its offer for new players around one main welcome bonus, a separate sports Freebet, and a weekly cashback program. The conditions are pretty clear, you see the match rate, wager, and minimum deposit before you start, so it is easy to plan your bankroll. Casino Welcome Bonus The main casino welcome bonus is 150% up to 50,000 INR on the first deposit with a minimum deposit of 500 INR and wager x30 on eligible games. As part of this offer, new users also receive 50 free spins in the Crazy Mix slot, and winnings from these spins go into the same bonus balance. Sports Betting Bonus For sports fans, Desidice adds a 500 INR Freebet on top of the casino welcome bonus. The Freebet must be wagered x5, and only settled single bets with minimum odds of 1.50 count toward the rollover. Other Desidice Bonus: Weekly Cashback up to 17% Weekly cashback at Desidice starts from 5% and can grow to 17% of net losses, depending on how many days in the week you make deposits. To qualify, you need at least 1,500 INR in deposits and 1,500 INR in losses within the week, and the site counts only real money losses in Slots and Live Casino from Monday to Sunday.

Payment Methods in India Desidice processes all payments in Indian rupees and supports local banking tools, so deposits and withdrawals are fast and predictable. The main payment methods are UPI, PayTM, PhonePe, Google Pay, and IMPS bank transfer. All operations go through encrypted channels and are safe and secure for regular play. Payment Methods Payment Method Deposit Minimum Deposit Maximum Time for Deposit Minimum Withdrawal Maximum Withdrawal Time for Withdrawal UPI 500 INR 50,000 INR Within an hour - - - PhonePe 500 INR 50,000 INR Within an hour - - - PayTM 500 INR 50,000 INR Within an hour - - - Google Pay 500 INR 50,000 INR Within an hour - - - IMPS - - - 1,000 INR 45,000 INR Within a day How to Deposit Money? Once you create an account, you need to top up your balance to start playing and receive the welcome bonus. Here’s how: Log in to your Desidice account and open the Cashier section. Choose Deposit and select a method. Enter the deposit amount, keeping in mind the 500 INR minimum deposit. Confirm the payment in your banking app or on the redirected page and wait for the balance to update. How to Withdraw Money? After you receive some winnings or wager the bonus, you can place withdrawal inquiry: Open the Cashier and switch to the Withdrawal tab. Select IMPS. Enter the withdrawal amount above the current minimum and submit the request. Wait for approval and bank processing. The usual withdrawal time ranges from about 15 minutes to 24 hours, depending on checks and your bank.

Desidice Online Casino Games The Desidice casino lobby brings together thousands of titles from leading providers. Games are split into clear categories: Slots, Live Dealers, Crash, Instant Games, Aviator, Top 100, and there is a search bar plus provider filters, so it is easy to move between sections and find a specific title or genre. Slot Machines and Jackpots Slots form the largest part of the library, from classic fruit machines to modern video slots and jackpot titles with bonus rounds. You can sort games by popularity, theme, features, or provider and add favorites for quick access. Popular slots include: Ganesha Fortune;

Fortune Gems 3;

12 Coins;

Super Ace Deluxe;

Frozen Fruits Flexways;

Energy Coins Hold and Win;

Multi Hot 5. Live Casino and Real Dealers The live casino section recreates a real table atmosphere with HD streams, professional dealers, and constant chat at the tables. Desidice works with major studios such as Evolution, Ezugi, and Playtech, so players get access to roulette, blackjack, baccarat, game shows, and more. Indian Games The platform offers a separate block of Indian games. Andar Bahar and Teen Patti tables are available in several formats, including versions with Hindi-speaking dealers, familiar rules, and side bets. These tables run almost around the clock, so it is easy to join a round at any time. Desi Dice and Proprietary Games The Originals section includes fast rounds and simple rules that match the brand name. Here you find dice games, Plinko, Mines, and other instant titles created specifically for Desidice or adapted for its audience. Rounds are short, the interface is clean, and results are based on certified random number generators. Crash Games Crash games sit in a separate category. A plane or rocket takes off, the multiplier grows, and you need to cash out before the line “crashes” and the round ends. Desidice features popular titles such as Aviator, JetX, Chicken Road, and several other instant games with similar mechanics, which makes this section one of the most active in the lobby.

Sportsbook for Everyone Desidice is not only about casino. The site also runs a full sportsbook with pre-match and live sports betting on cricket, football, tennis, esports, and more. Odds are competitive, especially on key tournaments, and the layout makes it easy to move between events and betting markets in a couple of clicks. Cricket Betting: IPL and International Matches Cricket is the core of the Desidice sportsbook. The site covers IPL betting, ICC World Cup fixtures, T20 leagues, and Test series with a deep line on both pre-match and in-play events. Bettors can pick from standard markets like match winner and total runs, as well as player-based options such as top batter or bowler. Live cricket betting odds refresh quickly during every over, so you can react to the match situation in real time. Other Available Sports Beyond cricket, Desidice offers a solid mix of other disciplines. Football fans get markets on the ISL, Premier League, Champions League, and many other tournaments. Tennis coverage includes Grand Slams and ATP/WTA events, while eSports bettors will find lines on Dota 2, CS2, and similar titles. Most of these events support both pre-match and live sports betting with enough betting markets for casual and regular users. Betting Markets and Types of Bets The sportsbook keeps the structure simple. Main betting markets include match winner, totals, and handicaps, plus extra props on statistics when available. On the bet slip, you can place a Single bet on one selection or combine several picks into an Accumulator or System to chase higher returns, with the total odds calculated automatically before you confirm the wager. How to Place a Bet on Desidice? If you’re new to betting, don’t worry, you can use the step-by-step guide below to place your first bet quickly: Log in to your account through the Desidice login page, then open the sportsbook and choose the sport and match you want to bet on. Click on the odds for your selected outcome so it appears in the Bet Slip on the right side of the screen. Open the Bet Slip, type your stake amount, check the potential payout, and click “Place Bet” to confirm.

How Customer Support Works? The platform offers several ways to contact its customer support team. The fastest option is live chat, which is available directly on the website and works around the clock. You can also send an email request or reach the team via Telegram. Agents answer in English by default, but Hindi support is available. The platform offers several ways to contact its customer support team. The fastest option is live chat, which is available directly on the website and works around the clock. You can also send an email request or reach the team via Telegram. Agents answer in English by default, but Hindi support is available. Customer Support Channel Contact Details Live Chat Green round button at the bottom of the screen Email support@desidice.com Telegram @desidice

Sportscafe Verdict: Is Desidice Worth It? Desidice looks like a solid choice for Indian players who want both casino and sports betting in one place. The platform is licensed, supports Indian Rupees, and focuses on a clean user interface with quick UPI payments and a strong casino lobby. There are still a few gaps, but overall the site feels safe and secure for regular use. Pros Cons Clear focus on India with deposits and withdrawals in Indian Rupees via UPI, PayTM, PhonePe, Google Pay, and Netbanking; Limited withdrawal methods compared with some older brands, which may slow down cashout choice for part of the audience; Strong casino section with many slot machines, crash games, dice games, and live dealer games from well known casino software providers; No full iOS app yet, only a web app through the browser. Competitive cricket betting odds on IPL and major international tournaments, plus a broad line on football, tennis, and eSports; Mobile version of the official website works well on most devices, with an Android app already available and an iOS solution in development; Responsive customer support with live chat and local language help, plus visible responsible gambling tools on the site. In summary, Desidice is worth considering for Indian users who want a balanced mix of sports betting and online casino play on a licensed, safe and secure platform that is already usable now and still improving.