RajaBets — Official Website for Sports Betting in India with 200% up to 100,000 INR Bonus

RajaBets App: 3.9 ★★★★★ Registration RajaBets Rajabets is a very popular gambling and sports betting website specially designed for players from India. It offers a very low minimum deposit of INR 150, a 200% up to 100,000 INR sign-up bonus for sports and casinos. If you want to know more about its options in India, check out our review below! Welcome bonus 200% up to 100,000 INR Promocode: No Promo Join RajaBets

Rajabets Overview

Rajabets is still a relatively new platform for online betting as it was founded in 2021, but it is already quite known amongst Indian bettors. There are about 2,000 sports events available every single day, with a big focus on cricket and IPL. There is a mobile app for Android that you can download for free from the main website, which is a neat feature for those who want to conveniently be able to access Rajabets at any time. INR is an accepted currency, and you have the option to use payment systems such as IMPS, UPI, Whatsapp, and many others, or convert another currency into Indian rupees at a decent conversion rate. Thus, due to its functionality, extensiveness of payment methods, bonus program and many other advantages, the company is constantly included in the ratings of the top 10 cricket betting sites in india, kabaddi betting sites and the best football betting sites.

Quick Facts about Rajabets

Game types Sports betting, Live betting, Casino, Live casino, Rajabets TV, Esports Founder and year of foundation Company Legal Name: 3-102-936502 SRL Headquarters 11001 Costa Rica Gambling license The Government of the Autonomous Island of Anjouan, License No. ALSI-202509014-FI1 Welcome bonus 200% up to 100,000 INR for sports; 200% up to 100,000 INR + 500 FS in Chicken Road 2 for casino Deposit and withdrawal methods UPI, PhonePe, cryptocurrency, etc Hindi language Yes

Rajabets Score

While Rajabets provides a lot of features that are useful for players from India, it has its advantages and disadvantages, which you can see in the table down below.

Advantages Disadvantages Generous bonus of 200% up to 100,000 INR No mobile app for iOS yet Hindi language availability Low minimum deposit of 150 INR Fast withdrawals About 2,000 events on sports every day

Rajabets India Review

In this Sportscafe review of Rajabets, we will go over the many features and functions that Rajabets offers to players from India. We will discuss the legitimacy of the betting platform, the registration and verification processes, what the mobile app for Android provides, and what the welcome bonuses are with a tutorial on how to claim them.

Is Rajabets Legal in India?

Yes, Rajabets is completely legal for online betting in India. There are no laws against online gambling in India, therefore signing up for sports betting and casino gaming websites and depositing money is entirely legal. Rajabets is licensed and regulated by the Government (License No. ALSI-202509014-FI1), which serves as a sign of approval for its security and integrity.

How to Create an Account at Rajabets?

In order to successfully sign up at Rajabets, follow the steps down below:

1 Visit the registration page Go to the Rajabets registration page in India using our link and laptop or your the mobile app. Go to Website 2 Locate the registration button You will see a yellow button in the top-right corner that says 'Join now'. Click on it, and proceed to fill in the necessary details. 3 Enter your personal information Come up with a username and password, and enter your email and phone number. Select your date of birth and gender. Type in your name and surname, and choose the country, city, and currency. 4 Create an account Click on the yellow button at the bottom that says ‘Join now’. By doing so, you agree to the Terms and Conditions, and confirm that you are 18 years old or above. 5 Congratulations You have successfully created an account at Rajabets. Sign Up Now

Account Verification

You must first authenticate your account before withdrawing any funds from Rajabets. It is safe to do so because it is part of many betting and gambling platforms' (KYC) processes. Go to the personal details tab after clicking your avatar in the top-right corner. Fill in the needed personal information in any blanks. You must verify your identity and address with the appropriate documents, such as:

A passport;

A driver’s license;

An identity card;

A utility bill;

And others if they are accepted.

Rajabets App

The Rajabets app has the same features and functions as the desktop or mobile website. Thanks to this, the application is included in the ratings of the best cricket betting apps and the best football betting apps.

Unfortunately, the bookmaker does not have an app available for iOS devices just yet, but you can opt for using the mobile browser version instead. The Android app is available to be downloaded for free if you visit the Rajabets site in your mobile browser – simply select the version for Android and follow the appropriate steps. If you're a regular user, you'll enjoy how simple it is to contact Rajabets with a few clicks from anywhere and at any time, as well as the opportunity to place bets or play casino games with a few clicks. You'll be notified of any wins or losses, as well as any future promotions.

The players who use the website version of Rajabets are not eligible for bonuses and promotions that are occasionally only accessible through the mobile app for Android. As a result, the app gains even more value as a source of additional prizes.

Welcome Bonus

Rajabets offers a lot of Rajabets bonuses and promotions, but here, we would like to talk about the first deposit bonus for sports and casino for newcomers to Rajabet. If you would like to find out what types of bonuses are available and how to claim them, have a look at the table down below.

Type of Welcome Bonus % and Amount of Welcome Bonus Minimum Deposit Amount Bonus Crediting Terms Sports Betting Bonus 200% up to 100,000 INR 150 INR This bonus is only for new users. This is a sign-up bonus, and it is a deposit bonus, so you will need to make a first deposit. The bonus can be used on any sports event, and the required odds must be at least 1.90. Online Casino Bonus 200% up to 100,000 INR + 500 FS in Chicken Road 2 150 INR This offer is only available to new users. This is a deposit bonus, therefore you must make a first deposit to qualify. The offer may be utilized on any sport, with wagering requirements of 40 times the bonus amount.

How to Get a Bonus at Rajabets?

To claim any of the bonuses described in the table above, follow the steps down below:

Log in to your Rajabets account, or create one if you don't already have one, via the desktop website or the mobile site; Go to the Promotions tab, which may be found on the main page; Choose the bonus you wish to redeem from the list of available promotions and bonuses, then click the activate button to acquire it; Enter the amount you wish to deposit for the first time into your Rajabets account and complete the transaction; You can withdraw the bonus money provided you meet the wagering requirements outlined in the offer's Terms & Conditions; The Rajabets welcome bonus has been successfully claimed!

Wagering the Welcome Bonus

The wagering requirements must be met before you can withdraw the welcome bonus from your Rajabets account. Once you meet them, the bonus should be credited to your account. The following requirements must be fulfilled in order to bet the bonus:

Sports and Esports Bonus 30 days have not passed yet;

You are betting on games and sports events listed in the Terms and Conditions with odds of at least 1.90;

Your first deposit meets or is more than the minimum deposit amount; Casino Bonus You have to redeem the bonus within 30 days of registration;

The bonus money from the deposit must be wagered 40 times the bonus amount;

The amount of your first deposit either meets or exceeds the minimum deposit amount in the Terms and Conditions

Other Rajabets Bonuses and Promotions

Rajabets features a lot of other promotions that are not the main welcome bonuses, all of which are pretty convenient. Three of the most notable ones from that list include:

Instant Cashback for Sports;



Everyday Free Spins;



20% Crypto Deposit Bonus.

Instant Cashback for Sports

If you bet on sports, you can get from 10% to 25% cashback. You must have a minimum of 200 INR deposits and losses in the last 24 hours. Minimum cashback amount is 20 INR. At the end of the week you will receive a part of the money spent on bets.

Every Deposit Free Spins

Get free spins on every deposit and receive quick cashback on losses. The number of spins depends on your deposit and can go up to 200 free spins. The minimum deposit to join the offer is 2,000 INR.

You can claim the bonus once per day between 00:00 and 23:59. The number of spins increases with your deposit amount, and higher deposits unlock more spins. Free spins are available on selected slot games and are credited after the deposit.

20% Crypto Deposit Bonus

Get a cashback bonus of 20% upon making any deposit with cryptocurrency. The cashback is credited to your account immediately. For example, if you make a deposit worth 5,000 INR using Bitcoin, Litecoin or Ethereum, you will get 200 INR as a cashback bonus.

Rajabets Payment Methods

Company offers a variety of Rajbats deposit and withdrawal options that are frequently used in India. The most popular payment systems on the betting platform can be seen in the table down below.

Service Minimum deposit Maximum deposit Funds deposit time Commission Fees PhonePe 200 INR 50,000 INR Instant None PayTM 150 INR 50,000 INR Instant None IMPS 500 INR 100,000 INR Instant None UPI 150 INR 50,000 INR Instant None GPay 150 INR 50,000 INR Instant None iCashOne 200 INR 500,000 INR Instant None Whatsapp Pay 200 INR 50,000 INR Instant None Amazon Pay 200 INR 50,000 INR Instant None Freecharge 300 INR 100,000 INR Instant None Fampay 300 INR 100,000 INR Instant None Yono 300 INR 100,000 INR Instant None CRED 300 INR 100,000 INR Instant None Crypto Variety Variety Instant None

How to Deposit on Rajabets?

If you would like to make a deposit at Rajabets, follow the step-by-step guide down below:

Log into your account in the official website of Rajabet or download the app; Select the 'Deposit' tab in the top-right corner; Select your desired deposit method from the drop-down box, enter the amount you intend to deposit, and then click the 'Deposit' button; Congratulations on making a deposit at Rajabets!

How to Withdraw Money?

To successfully withdraw money from your account at Rajabets, follow the instructions below:

Go to the official Rajabets website or download the Rajabets app, and log into your account; In the top-right corner of the screen, click on your avatar and then on the 'Withdraw' option; Select the withdrawal method you want from the list of all available options, input the amount you wish to withdraw, and click the 'Withdraw' button; You've successfully withdrawn funds from your Rajabets account!

How to Place a Bet on Rajabets?

To place a bet on a sports event at Rajabets, follow the steps down below:

Visit the official Rajabets website and log in to your account; If you haven't already, click the Rajabets logo in the top-left corner to get to a page with all of the available sporting events; Choose a sport to wager on, such as cricket or table tennis, and then select the event that interests you; Enter the stake amount and click 'Place bet' after selecting the circumstances for the wager you want to place; You've successfully placed a bet using Rajabets!

Cricket Betting at Rajabets

Rajabets is well-liked in India since it offers a diverse selection of cricket betting possibilities. You may use the live betting service for cricket to wager on a variety of events, including the Indian Premier League (IPL), tournaments, championships, and local competitions. Here are some examples of currently accessible events:

Indian Premier League;

I-League;

England County Championship;

St Lucia T10 Blast;

T20 Valletta Cup;

And many others.

When betting on cricket, Rajabets offers a variety of bet options, which enhances the whole sports betting experience. If you choose to use the mobile app for Android, you can instantly place cricket bets and receive notifications whether you win or lose.

Other Available Sports for Betting

Cricket aside, Rajabets has a huge selection of sports betting choices. It does offer about 2,000 events on sports every day, after all. The following are some of the most popular sports that are not cricket:

Soccer;

Basketball;

Badminton;

Tennis;

Table Tennis;

Volleyball;

Ice Hockey;

American Football;

And many others.

Betting Options at Rajabets

Rajabets provides a number of useful features to help you improve your entire sports betting and casino gambling experience. Sports betting offers a variety of wager kinds, including pre-match and live betting, as well as a variety of casino games to pick from. A sampling of what Rajabets has to offer is as follows:

IPL Betting;

Live Streaming;

Push Notifications;

Online Casino Games;

Live Casino;

Cash-Out;

Live Cricket Betting;

Esports Betting;

Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting;

Pre-Match Betting;

Lucrative Offers;

Multi-Betting;

Live Match Statistics.

IPL Betting

One of the most popular cricket tournaments among players from India is the Indian Premier League, also shortened to IPL. Both the desktop website and mobile app of Rajabets may be utilized to make bets on the IPL. Since Rajabets provides live streaming options for sports events, you will be able to watch it happen right in front of your eyes while you place bets on it with a variety of different kinds of bet types.

Live Streaming

You may watch live streaming sports events on the Rajabets website or through the mobile app for Android. This function enables you to simultaneously watch and wager on sports events such as IPL, for example.

Push Notifications

The Rajabets mobile app for Android features a handy function that shows you if you won or lost the bet on the screen, and the same is applied to any upcoming promotions and bonuses, as well.

Online Casino Games

Rajabets offers a diverse collection of casino games. There are slots and live dealer games areas, which are all powered by different software providers. You can sort the games by a game provider, so in case you want to play a game by Evolution Gaming as an example but you do not want to go looking for it, you can simply filter it.

Live Casino

A variety of game types are available at Rajabets's live casino. These games will be played with a live dealer to provide a very authentic casino experience, and also, Indian users prefer to go for games with live dealers who speak Hindi.

Cash-Out

After you've reached the minimum withdrawal amount for the payment method you've chosen, you can withdraw your winnings. Rajabets accepts a number of common deposit and withdrawal methods in India.

Live Cricket Betting

You may watch a cricket match evolve directly in front of your eyes while betting on it with the live streaming sports option. Go to a live sportsbook and watch and wager on cricket competitions like the Indian Premier League.

Esports Betting

In the Rajabets esports area, there are numerous games to pick from, and you may gamble on them with a number of bet kinds. You can also watch live esports games on Rajabets, and you can browse all of the pre-match bets to see what other people are betting on.

Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting

Virtual sports betting has fast and simple games that Rajabets offers, for example, horse racing. Virtual cricket betting is also available - place a bet and find out the game's outcome in mere minutes.

Pre-Match Betting

The concept of pre-match betting is that bets are placed prior to the start of the game. Simply choose the conclusion you believe will happen and deposit your wager. You will be able to use a variety of bet types as well that Rajabet offers, and pre-match bets also count towards the wagering requirements of the welcome bonuses mentioned above.

Lucrative Offers

Rajabets provides a variety of generous welcome bonuses, including 200% up to 100,000 INR for sports betting and a 200% first deposit bonus of up to 100,000 INR for the casino section. There are also many other handy promotions that can be beneficial for players from India.

Multi-Betting

Because Rajabets allows you to wager on many events in one bet, you may multi-bet utilizing different bet types. To get compensated, however, all of the estimates must be accurate. The potential profit grows in lockstep with the danger.

Live Match Statistics

Data from previous events are available in real time, as are statistics from current live events. By using this feature to assist yourself in better predicting the game's outcome, you boost your odds of putting a winning wager.

Rajabets Casino

There are various game categories to pick from at Rajabets casino and live casino areas, including slots, megaways, jackpots, table games, and many others. Yggdrasil, Ruby Play, Red Tiger Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Playson, and other well-known software providers power all of the games. You may filter games by looking for a certain provider, the most popular ones, the newest, and just searching by the title of the game.

Entertainment at the Casino

Rajabets offers a variety of casino options, particularly in the live dealer portion. Take a look at the list below to see which games are the most popular among Indian players:

Super Andar Bahar;

Fan Tan;

Dream Catcher;

Dragon Tiger;

Monopoly Live;

Book of truth;

And many others.

Types of Bets at Rajabets

At Rajabats, you can place bets on your favorite athletic events utilizing a variety of different bet types. The five main ones that are also the most used are described down below, although there are over 10 bet types.

Single bets. Wager on a different event's outcome, and the product of the bid amount specified for the resulting price is the single bet payment.

Combo bets. Wager on several independent event outcomes. To win, there must be no losses in any of the outcomes that are included, and if one of the combination's outcomes is lost, the entire combo is lost.

System bets. A set of combos is a complete search variation of similar-sized combinations from a defined set of outcomes. It is distinguished by the fact that each express (option system) has the same stake and the same amount of outcomes.

Trixie bets. A 'Trixie' is a combination consisting of one treble and three doubles from three different matches.

Patent bets. A 'Patent' is a combination of one treble, three doubles, and three singles from three different matches.

Support

Rajabets has a couple of ways of contacting its customer support team. As it has an office in India, you can speak to the consultants in Hindi. If you would like to know more about it, have a look at the table down below.

The ways to contact Details Live chat Click on the yellow sidebar in the bottom-left corner of the screen, and you will be forwarded to a consultant Email info@rajabets.com – customer service

affiliate@rajabets.com – affiliate

SportsCafe Verdict

As of 2025, Rajabets belongs in the top 8. It supports the Hindi language, which is useful for Indian players. The minimum deposit is low, just 150 INR. Withdrawals are quick, and there are about 2,000 sports events every day. Rajabets has live and line betting options. The betting site also has a 200% welcome bonus. However, the registration process takes a bit longer.