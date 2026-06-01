Megapari – Official Site for Sports Betting with 200% up to 40,000 INR Bonus

Megapari App: 4.4 ★★★★★ Registration Megapari Amongst some of the most popular websites for sports betting and casino gambling in India is Megapari. There are good reasons for using it for your gambling needs – it has a low minimum deposit amount of 55 INR, accepts cryptocurrency, has many cricket betting options, and has over 2,000 events available daily on sports. If you would like to know more, check out our Sportscafe review below. Welcome bonus 200% up to 40,000 INR Promocode: SC2023 Join Megapari

Megapari Overview Megapari is a betting site that was established in 2019 and has gained a large number of Indian consumers throughout the few years. They have a lot to offer, including INR as a currency option and accepting players from India, a handy mobile app for Android, a variety of payment methods including cryptocurrency, Skrill, UPI, and others, a minimum deposit of 10 INR, and a sports welcome bonus of 200% up to 40,000 INR. There are numerous sports events to pick from, as well as numerous types of bets. Thus, due to its functionality, extensiveness of payment methods, the choice of online entertainment, bonus program and many other advantages, the company is constantly included in the ratings of the cricket betting site in india and the best football betting sites, the best badminton betting sites, chess betting sites, tennis betting sites. Quick Facts about Megapari Game types Sports, Live Sports, Toto, Esports, Casino, Live Casino, Poker, Bingo, Megagames, and more Founder and year of foundation 2019, by Vdsoft & Script Development N.V Headquarters Telamonos 20 street, Springfield Court, Block C, Office 303, 3055 Limassol, Cyprus Gambling license Government of the Autonomous Island of Anjouan, Union of Comoros License No. ALSI-112310012-F15 Welcome bonus 200% up to 40,000 INR for sports, and 200% up to 133700 INR + 150 FS for casino Deposit and withdrawal methods GPay, crypto, UPI, AstroPay, PhonePe, and many others Hindi language Yes Megapari Score There are both pros and cons to using Megapari as a betting website. If you would like to see them, have a look at the table of advantages and disadvantages down below. Advantages Disadvantages Low minimum deposit amount of 10 INR No mobile app available for iOS devices yet Accepts cryptocurrency Hindi language support Trusted by many Indian customers Over 2,000 sports events active every day Accepts Hindi as a language option

Megapari India Review In this Sportscafe overview, we'll look through the several services, functions, and features that Megapari provides to its Indian clients. We'll go over the legality of the betting platform, the registration and verification process, the features of the Megapari Android app, and the welcome bonuses, as well as how to claim them. A chart with the minimum and maximum deposit amounts for Megapari's most common payment options is also available. Is Megapari Legal in India? Yes, it is. Megapari is fully legal in India, as there are no laws against online gambling, so you may play as long as you follow the regulations. Megapari is a safe website and app since it has a Government of the Autonomous Island of Anjouan, Union of Comoros License No. ALSI-112310012-F15, which is a seal of approval and reliability. Also, while offline casinos are prohibited in India, online betting sites and casinos like Megapari are permitted, allowing you to legally place bets, play casino games, deposit and withdraw funds, and so on.

Megapari App Betting on your favorite sports events, such as the Indian Premier League or any other, is very simple with the Megapari app for Android. With the exception of a slightly different UI and the ability to use Megapari from anywhere at any time, the Megapari app is largely identical to desktop or mobile websites.

Megapari does not have a mobile app for iOS at this time. It's currently under construction, so it won't be available for a time, but all users will be notified as soon as it is. Users on iOS can use the mobile website version until then, which will look and perform identically to the app.

Sometimes, the betting platform Megapari will offer unique offers to users of its mobile app for Android and in the future – the iOS version. Players who use Megapari's website are not eligible for bonuses and promotions that are only available through the Android app. As a result, the app is really handy in this situation. For Android Follow the instructions below to successfully download and install the Android version of the Megapari app: Visit the official Megapari site using any mobile browser of your choice. You should notice an Android symbol with wording about installing the app if you click the settings menu in the bottom-right corner, which should bring up further possibilities. Click it to move on to the next phase. When you click the Android download button, you should be sent to a website with installation instructions. Look for the option to download the apk and click on it. Allow your device to download files from unknown sources if you can't, then try again. Click on the apk file after it has finished downloading. It should prompt you to begin the app's installation, so simply click 'Install' and wait for it to finish. Create a new account or log into an existing one by clicking on the Megapari symbol on your device's screen. You have successfully downloaded and installed the Android version of the mobile app of Megapari! For iOS Unfortunately, the Megapari app for iOS is currently under development; when it is launched, all customers will be contacted. Until then, iOS users may use a mobile browser to access the official website, which will appear and function similarly to the app. You may place bets, deposit money, withdraw it, play the casino, and do anything else on the mobile website, and you can even connect into your account automatically if you choose to keep your login information.

How to Create an Account at Megapari? Creating an account at Megapari is very simple. If you would like to do that, follow our step-by-step tutorial down below to make Megapari registration successful: 1 Go to the Website Visit the official website using our Sportscafe link using any device of your choice using our link. Go to Website 2 Find the Sign-Up Button You should see a red button that says ‘Registration’ in the top-right corner of the screen. Click on it, and proceed to the next step. 3 Choose Your Sign-Up Method You will have two choices – either signing up by using your email or phone number. You will need to fill in the appropriate information depending on the method. 4 Fill in the Details For phone registration, simply type in your phone number and verify it via an SMS code, select your currency and enter a promo code. For email sign-up, type in your email, phone number, first and last names, and come up with a password – then, enter a promo code if you have one. After that, click on the button at the bottom that says 'Register’. Sign Up Now

Welcome Bonus Megapari provides its users from India range of Megapari bonuses, including Megapari promo code, and with the first deposit of 200% up to 40,000 INR for sports betting, and a casino welcome package of 200% up to 133700 INR + 150 FS. If you would like to know more about it, have a look at the table below! Type of Welcome Bonus % and Amount of Welcome Bonus Minimum Deposit Amount Bonus Crediting Terms Sports, Esports, Virtual Betting Bonus 200% up to 40,000 INR with promo code "SC2023" 470 INR This particular first deposit bonus is only available to newcomers to Megapari, and must be redeemed within 30 days of registration. You will need to make a first deposit of at least 470 INR using any payment method besides cryptocurrency, as it is disabled for this promotion. After that, to withdraw the bonus funds, you must meet the wagering requirements in the Terms and Conditions of the offer Online Casino Bonus 200% up to 133700 INR + 150 FS with promo code 450 INR for first and second deposits This bonus is only available to newcomers. These are deposit bonuses, so you will need to make deposits. The free spins can only be used on the games stated in the Terms and Conditions. And to withdraw the bonus money, you will need to meet the wagering requirements.

Also, you can see what slots games the free spins can be used on in the tables down below Online Casino Bonus First Deposit 100% and 50 FS 450 INR The free spins from the casino bonus can be used up on the following game - Lucky Neko Online Casino Bonus Second Deposit 100% and 100 FS 450 INR The free spins from the casino bonus can be used up on the following game - Wild Bounty Showdown How to Get a Bonus at Megapari? To redeem either one of the Megapari welcome bonuses, follow the instructions down below: From the Promo area, choose the appropriate welcome bonus, or select the bonus during registration; From the list of available promotions and bonuses, select the bonus you want to redeem, then click the activate button to get it; Complete the transaction by entering the amount you want to deposit into your Megapari account for the first time; If you fulfil the wagering conditions mentioned in the offer's Terms & Conditions, you will be entitled to withdraw the bonus cash; Congratulations, you have redeemed the welcome bonus at Megapari! Wagering the Welcome Bonus You must meet the wagering requirements of Megapari’s bonuses before you can withdraw the bonus funds from your account. Have a look at the table below for summarization of those conditions. Bonus Wagering requirements Sports, Esports, Virtual Betting Bonus The bonus must be redeemed within 30 days of claiming it

To withdraw the bonus, you need to stake 5 times the bonus amount in accumulator bets. There must be at least three events in each accumulator bet

An accumulator must have odds of 1.40 or higher on at least three of the events. All of these events must begin before the end of the offer's validity term

Make note that all cryptocurrency options are disabled for deposits for this bonus Online Casino Bonus The bonus money must be wagered within 7 days of activating the bonus

You must deposit the minimum deposit amount or higher according to the deposit number

The bonus funds must be wagered 35 times the bonus amount

Payouts on bets settled after the bonus has expired will not be counted

Other Megapari Bonuses and Promotions Besides the welcome bonuses mentioned above, Megapari offers lots of other convenient bonuses and promotions for players from India. The three most important ones would include: 50% deposit bonus on 10 th deposit;

deposit; Accumulator of the day;

15% deposit bonus with UPI. 50% Deposit Bonus on 10th Deposit If all personal data has been entered, all fields have been filled in, the phone number has been activated, and if the user selected a line of bonuses at the casino during registration and did not switch between types of bonuses or receive bonuses for deposits of the opposite type, the bonus is available. To be eligible for the bonus, you must make a minimum deposit of 1,000 INR. A maximum bonus of 30,000 INR with promo code "SC2023" for sports betting is available. The bonus must be redeemed within 48 hours by betting the bonus amount 35 times. Stakes cannot exceed 450 INR when claiming the bonus. Accumulator of the Day Every day, Megapari hosts more than 2,000 sports events. On both Sports and Live, some events are bundled into many Accumulators. Megapari will boost your odds by 10% if your Accumulator of the Day wins. You may only use monies from your normal account (not bonus funds) to put bets on the Accumulator of the Day; you cannot use an Advancebet. 15% Deposit Bonus with UPI or Jeton This offer is only available to clients who make a deposit via UPI or Jeton. To qualify for the bonus, you must make a minimum deposit of 500 INR. Within a 24-hour period, each client is only eligible for one incentive. The incentive is equivalent to 15% of the deposit amount, up to a maximum of ten thousand Indian rupees. In accumulator bets, the bonus sum must be gambled 5 times. Each accumulator must have a minimum of four events, with at least four of them having odds of 1.5 or greater.

Login In order to properly log into your account at at Megpari, follow the instructions outlined here: Go ot the official website using our link; Click on the button in the top-right corner that says ‘Log in’; Fill in your username and password of your account, and then click on the button to log in; You have successfully logged into your account at Megapari!

Verification Before you would be able to make withdrawals from your account at the betting platform Megapari, you must first complete the account verification process. Because many betting and gaming sites need it as part of their (KYC) policy, it is safe to do so. After clicking your avatar in the top-right area, go to the personal details tab. Fill in any gaps with the required personal information. You'll need to show documentation of your identity and residency, which may include the following: A passport;

A driver’s license;

An identity card;

A utility bill;

And any other ones that you can submit.

Megapari Payment Methods Megapari allows a wide range of commonly used payment methods in India, so your preferred method is almost certainly already accepted. The most popular ones and minimum for the Mostbet deposit are shown below in a table: Service Minimum Deposit Maximum Deposit Funds deposit time Commission Fees UPI 300 INR 100,000 INR Up to 24 hours None IMPS 500 INR 30,000 INR Up to 24 hours None Bank Transfer 1000 INR 30,000 INR Up to 24 hours None PhonePe 500 INR 30,000 INR Up to 24 hours None Google Pay 500 INR 30,000 INR Up to 24 hours None iCash.one 450 INR 845,000 INR Up to 24 hours None JetonBank 100 INR Varies Up to 24 hours None MiFinity 875 INR 200,000 INR Up to 24 hours None BinancePay 96,22 INR 962,100,35 INR Up to 24 hours None BybitPay 96,22 INR 3,848,401,40 INR Up to 24 hours None Crypto Varies Varies Varies Varies How to Deposit on Megapari? Follow the steps below to make a deposit and successfully fund your Megapari account: In the top-right corner, select the 'Make a deposit' option; From the drop-down box, choose your preferred deposit method, enter the amount you want to deposit, and then click the 'Deposit' button; Great job, you have made your Megapari deposit! How to Withdrawal Money? Follow the procedures below to withdraw money from your Megapari account: Click on your avatar in the top-right corner of the screen and select 'Withdraw funds' from the list of all available options. Select the withdrawal method you want from the list of all available options, enter the amount you wish to withdraw, and click the 'Withdraw' button; You've successfully withdrawn funds from your Megapari account!

How to Place a Bet on Megapari? Follow the step-by-step instructions below to correctly place a wager at Megapari: If you wish to bet on cricket, go to the sportsbook section at Megapari; Pick a sport, such as cricket, to bet on, and then a specific event that interests you; After selecting the conditions for the bet you wish to place, enter the wager amount and click the option to place the bet; Great, you've made a Megapari sports bet!

Megapari Sportsbook Megapari's sportsbook is rather large, with hundreds of events available every day in a variety of sports on which you may place bets using a variety of bet types. It also focuses heavily on cricket and other famous Indian sports, which is excellent news for Indian customers. Look at the list below to discover what sports you may wager on. Cricket Cricket is one of Megapari's most popular sports among Indian customers. The betting website offers a number of tournaments, including the IPL, for those interested in betting on cricket. The following is a list of events that are currently available: Indian Premier League;

ODI Series;

Twenty20;

United Kingdom County Championship;

And many others. Kabaddi Another popular sport at Megapari is kabaddi, which offers a variety of competitions and betting levels. As one of the leading kabaddi betting sites, Megapari allows you to bet on different events every day. Some of the most famous kabaddi tournaments at Megapari include: Major League Kabaddi;

International Clubs;

And others. Football Football is the most popular sport for wagering, and Megapari offers a large range of football games every day. Some of the most well-known football events at Megapari include: European Championship;

UEFA Nations League;

CONCACAF Nations League;

Argentina Premier League;

And many others. Tennis Tennis is one of the most popular sports in the world, with wagering opportunities and wagers available on a variety of daily competitions. You can select from the following options: ATP;

WTA;

ATP Challenger;

WTA 125k;

And others. Baseball Baseball is one of the sports accessible at Megapari, and Indian players may bet on it. You may bet on championships and local events such as: Chinese Taipei CPBL;

USA MLB;

And others. Boxing In India, boxing is a popular sport. Individual bouts are mentioned in this section of betting platform Megapari , and you may watch them live if you want to. You may make a better forecast by looking at each boxer's statistics on the results and statistics page, which contains all of their previous victories, defeats, and other information. UFC The Ultimate Fighting Championship is another popular sport at Megapari (UFC). Every day, Megapari broadcasts a number of UFC events on which you may wager using a variety of betting options. This site has a large variety of betting options, however they may be divided into two categories: UFC;

UFC Fright Night.

eSports eSports are video games on which bets can be put, such as at Megapari. Megapari is taking bets on its games since they're causing quite a stir. For instance, you can wager on the following: Dota 2;

League of Legends;

CS:GO;

StarCraft 2;

And many others. Dota 2 Dota 2 (multiplayer online battle arena) is a well-known MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena) game. In the list below, you can see what Megapari has to offer in terms of events and championships: Sazka Eleague Spring;

DPC NA;

Khaz Modan Cup;

WL Insight;

And others. LOL League of Legends is a multiplayer online battle arena game featuring a wide range of gaming contests. Here's a rundown of all of them: LLA;

LCK CL;

LCO;

NLC;

Hitpoint Masters;

And many others. CS:GO On the betting site Megapari, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is one of the most popular video games in the esports genre. The following is a list of forthcoming activities: Doritos Balkan League;

ESEA Cash Cup;

Republeague;

CBCS Elite League;

Ultras League;

And many others. StarCraft 2 StarCraft 2 is an online strategy game where players may compete in a number of tournaments and championships. Check out the following events if you're searching for something to do right now: Global StarCraft II League;

ITAX Super Series;

And others.

Virtual Sports Virtual sports are those in which the players are not physically present and are instead guided by software in the form of a short game. Virtual horse racing and virtual cricket are two of the most popular, in which you just place a wager on a certain condition and then watch the game end in a matter of seconds to discover if you won or lost. You can bet on the following virtual sports at Megapari: Horse Racing;

Speedway;

Motorcycle Racing;

And many others. Betting Options at Megapari Megapari provides a number of services and tools to assist you in making the most of your sports betting and casino activities. You may select between pre-match and live betting, as well as a range of casino games when it comes to sports betting. The following are some examples of Megapari's functionalities: IPL Betting;

Live Streaming;

Push Notifications;

Online Casino Games;

Live Casino;

Cash-Out;

Live Cricket Betting;

Esports Betting;

Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting;

Pre-Match Betting;

Lucrative Offers;

Multi-Betting;

Live Match Statistics. IPL Betting The Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of India's greatest and most popular cricket tournaments. For IPL betting, Megapari has a desktop website as well as a mobile app. The betting site also offers live streaming of the event, which is a great alternative for those who are interested. Live Streaming You may watch live streaming sports events on the Megapari desktop website or the Megapari mobile app for Android. It allows you to watch and wager on major Indian sporting events such as the Indian Premier League at the same time. Push Notifications The Megapari Android app offers a time-saving feature that displays whether you won or lost your wager, as well as any impending promotions and incentives. If you don't like it, or if you'd want it to just show specific alerts, you may change it in the app's settings. Online Casino Games Megapari's casino offers a wide range of games, including slots, table games, live gaming, and roulette. All the available games are powered by a variety of well-known and popular software providers among Indian players. Live Casino Megapari features a live casino with a diverse selection of games. To provide a satisfactory casino experience, these games will be played with a live dealer, and Indian players frequently prefer games with dealers that speak Hindi, which is one of the options accessible at Megapari. Cash-Out When you've acquired the appropriate withdrawal amount for the desired payment option you have chosen, you can withdraw your winnings. Megapari accepts a number of common deposit and withdrawal methods in India. Live Cricket Betting You can watch a cricket match evolve directly in front of your eyes while betting on it if you use the live streaming sports option. At the live sports area, you may watch and wager on cricket competitions such as the Indian Premier League. Esports Betting Megapari's esports category has a wide range of games to pick from, and you can bet on them with a choice of wagering options. You can also watch live esports competitions on Megapari and go through all of the pre-match bets to see what other people are betting on. Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting Megapari makes virtual sports betting games like horse racing quick and simple to play. With virtual cricket betting, you may place a bet and find out the game's conclusion in seconds. Virtual cricket allows you to find out the outcome of a game in a couple of minutes. Pre-Match Betting Having placed bets before the commencement of a game is known as pre-match betting. Simply choose the conclusion you think will happen and deposit your wager. Megapari offers a variety of bet kinds, allowing you to combine multiple pre-match bets for a bigger payout. Lucrative Offers Megapari has a lot of ongoing bonuses and promotions, but the most notable ones are the welcome bonuses. For sports, Megapari offers a bonus of 40,000 INR with promo code "SC2023", and casino, it offers a package of 100% up to 133,700 INR with promo code plus 150 free spins over two deposits. Multi-Betting Megapari allows you to bet on many events in one wager, allowing you to multi-bet with different types of bets. To be compensated, however, all of the estimates must be right. The profit potential is proportional to the risk. Live Match Statistics Previous event statistics, as well as data from current live and daily events, are readily available. By utilizing this tool to assist you better predict the game's outcome, you boost your odds of putting a successful wager.

Megapari Casino There are many casino games to choose from at Megapari casino, and there are separate sections for poker, bingo, and Megapari’s own games – Megagames. At the casino, the games are powered by many popular software providers such as PG Soft, Betsoft, Quickspin, Microgaming, and many others. You can also sort games by categories such as popular, book of slots, megaways, poker, jackpots, bingo, keno, hold and win, and many others. Entertainment at the Casino Since there are so many casino and live dealer games available at Megapari, it is best to see what the most popular ones are amongst players from India, which are the following: Deluxe Cards;

Pharaoh’s Kingdom;

Dice;

Fruit Blast;

Swamp Land;

Lucky Slot;

Wild Fruits;

Crystal;

And many others.

Types of Bets at Megapari Megapari provides a multitude of different types of bets. In fact, there are ten of them that are stated in the Terms and Conditions. The following are the most popular ones among players from India, along with their descriptions: Single bets. A single bet is a wager on a single outcome. The stake is multiplied by the chances of your selection to compute the return on a single wager;

Accumulator bets. An accumulator bet is a wager that consists of numerous unconnected picks. The stake is multiplied by the odds of all selections in the accumulator to compute the return on an accumulator;

System bets. A system bet is a wager that consists of numerous identical accumulators on a predetermined number of outcomes. Within a system, the maximum number of outcomes is 20;

Chain bets. A chain is made up of a number of separate wagers on unconnected events. Each bet has a stake equal to the stake set on the initial option, which rolls over with each winning bet;

Advancebets. The user is given advancebets depending on the possible returns from unsettled bets. Advancebets can be placed on live sporting events or sporting events that will begin within the next 48 hours;

Conditional bets. A conditional bet is a collection of unconnected bets (single bets and accumulators). In a conditional bet, the bettor can choose the sequence of the events of their choice.

Support Megapari's customer support may be reached in a variety of ways. The customer care team will do everything possible to assist you with any issues you may have with your deposit, withdrawal, security, or anything else. See the table below for information on how to contact Megapari in India. The ways to contact Details Email Technical support - support@megapari.com

Marketing and affiliates - partners@megapari.com Phone number +919403894597 Live chat Click the chat icon in the bottom-right corner, and you will be ready to live chat with a consultant

Conclusion by SportsCafe We have decided to give Megapari our signature Sportscafe seal of approval after examining what it offers to Indian customers. This proves that it is a completely safe and legal betting website in India. The website also has a Anjouan gambling license, which contributes to its safety. It has a mobile app for Android that allows you to place bets, play casino games, and access the same features as the PC version, but much faster and from anywhere; and, because the majority of player ratings are positive, Megapari can be considered a trustworthy sports betting and casino gambling website in India.