Exchmarket — Official Website for Sports Betting in India with 5% Bonus

Exchmarket App: 1.4 ★★★★★ Registration Exchmarket Exchmarket is an Indian-oriented premium betting and casino brand that caters a broad choice of modern betting and casino entertainment. For a comprehensive insight into this emerging bookmaker, we encourage you to explore our in-depth Exchmarket review. Welcome bonus 5% bonus on first deposit Promocode: No promo Join Exchmarket

Exchmarket Overview

The Exchmarket can't brag about the long history because it`s still relatively new. However, the brand seems to be slowly getting to the top of the IPL betting sites providing exclusive features, such as large welcome bonuses up to 20,000 INR, 24/7 customer care, and payment with rupees and crypto. The brand has all the features and functions of the cricket betting sites and football betting sites, so it has numerous betting possibilities. Moreover, all the customers are secured because the company operates strictly under the Curacao license that ensures safe and honest betting with a real possibility to win. Take a look at our review Exchmarket for more information on the benefits of this bookie. Exchmarket gets into ratings of the cricket betting sites in india, the best online football betting sites, the best badminton betting sites, kabaddi betting sites in india, tennis betting sites and other ratings.

Quick Facts about Exchmarket

🎲 Game types Sports betting, Esports, Live Betting, Casino, Slots, etc. 🌏 Founder and Founded Year exchmarket.net, 2020 🏠Headquarters Curacao ✍ License Curacao license 8048/JAZ2019-038 🎁 Welcome bonus 5% bonus on first deposit 💵 Deposit and Withdrawal Methods Bank Transfer, PhonePe, PayTM, UPI, Crypto 🇮🇳 Hindi language Yes

Exchmarket Score

To provide you with a full overview, we've compiled a list highlighting the main benefits and drawbacks of Exchmarket, allowing you to make an educated selection depending on your interests. According to our evaluation, Exchmarket has a number of critical features that are intended to improve the overall user experience. Nonetheless, it's crucial to recognize that, like with any platform, minor changes may cause issues. Please see the list below for a more in-depth explanation of Exchmarket's strengths and limitations:

Advantages

Welcome bonuses up to 20,000 INR;

Fast payments;

Hindi language available;

Exchmarket Aviator app;

24/7 live support through telegram and whatsapp.

Disadvantages

No Exchmarket app at the time.

Screenshots of Exchmarket

Exchmarket has a design that reminds you of a wealthy classic casino atmosphere. The tones of gold look rich, which immediately catch the attention. It's clear that the betting and wagering will be as pleasant as possible. Furthermore, the platform features an array of prominent, brightly colored buttons and a user-friendly interface, ensuring that users can effortlessly navigate through the platform, easily accessing different sections and the information they seek. In conclusion, these elements come together to create a visually appealing and user-engaging platform.

Exchmarket for Android and iOS

The company is actively developing a user-friendly Exchmarket mobile app compatible with both Android and iOS systems, aimed at streamlining the betting and gambling experience for its customers. Similar to other bookies, the download of Exchmarket should be easy and fast, so even beginners could download it. Moreover, you can expect to have all the features of the official Exchmarket website in the eponymous free app.

For Android

Preparations are in full swing for the upcoming release of the Exchmarket app, designed to provide users with an all-in-one betting experience that enhances accessibility. The app will provide sports betting, live streams, and an online casino. To ensure you're well-prepared for the app's launch, we'll provide detailed instructions on how to download and install the Exchmarket app for Android:

Download Exchmarket App. Click on the “mobile app” tab on the main page of Exchmarket official website. Scan the QR code if it's available. Security Settings for Install the App. Make sure your mobile device allows the installation of applications from unknown sources; Complete the Download Process. Wait until the apk is fully downloaded; Confirm the File Installation. Click on the downloaded file. The installation process shouldn't take too long.

For iOS

Just like the Android version, there are plans in place to release a free Exchmarket app for iOS. While the software is currently under development, we'll provide you with a step-by-step guide to download the app in case it's available when you read this review. The app comes with some exciting features, including custom push notifications for the best odds and exclusive promotions. To assist you in the download process, follow these steps:

Download Exchmarket App. Open Exchmarket's official website and go to the “app” section. Choose a version for iOS and click the installation button; Complete the Download Process. Wait until the app is fully downloaded.

Upon completing these steps, you should observe the Exchmarket app icon displayed on your device's screen. At this point, you're prepared to either register as a new user or log in to begin utilizing the application.

Exchmarket Mobile Website

It's pretty reasonable that the Exchmarket mobile website is currently the most popular version of the bookmaker, as the free Exchmarket app is still in development and not yet available. While many bettors prefer using mobile devices, the developers continually update and enhance the mobile website. It's worth noting that the mobile website is compatible with various operating systems, including iOS and Android, ensuring accessibility for a wide range of users. Whether you're on a lunch break, traveling, or relaxing at home, the Exchmarket mobile website offers a seamless and secure betting experience. For more details on this option, take your time to explore its specifics:

Increased anonymity - close the page in seconds;

The compatibility with most devices;

The site has an SSL certificate that protects the data from leakage;

The screen is perfectly optimized for a device;

Efficient utilization of internet traffic;

Bet anytime and anywhere you like from your mobile device;

User-friendly interface and smooth operation;

Get access to all the main features, such as sports betting, casino games, live casino, customer service, personal account, etc.

Exchmarket for PC

Exchmarket's platform is simple to use, even though downloading PC software is not yet available. Simply launch your web browser and navigate to the online version optimized for PCs. Additionally, for those who like to gamble on the move, the Exchmarket app is accessible for both iOS and Android devices. This implies that you may access betting options from your mobile device no matter where you are. Both the website and the app are user-friendly, with appealing imagery, a user-friendly layout, and an intuitive design. Exchmarket is dedicated to ensuring that you have access to all of the fascinating features and different betting choices that they provide, whether you're gambling on a computer or a mobile device:

No need to download software;

Increased anonymity, close the window in seconds;

More processing power;

The website is protected with an SSL certificate that mitigates the risk of data leaking;

Internet security protocol TLS 1.2;

Larger screen to showcase the most of the platform;

Less possibility to mistakenly click the wrong button when using the website;

Multiple windows allow you to bet and play casino at the same time.

Registration

While registration can often be a time-consuming process on many websites, Exchmarket takes a different approach. The platform understands the importance of a swift and hassle-free registration process, allowing you to start betting without unnecessary delays. This user-friendly and efficient registration system not only gets you in the game quickly but also ensures the security of the platform by preventing unauthorized access. Here's a closer look at how Exchmarket has simplified the registration process for new users:

1 Join Exchmarket Go to the Exchmarket official website. Register 2 Click on "Sign Up" Click on a tab located in the top right corner. 3 Fill in all the information Fill all the required information in a suggested form. 4 Confirm Click on a “Sign Up” button. 5 Complete the verification process You can do it via sms, email messages or through your socials. Usually, you will be asked to enter a code. 6 Congratulations, you registered an account! Now you can log in to your Exchmarkets personal account. Go to Website

Upon setting up a personal account, you gain access to captivating live streams of numerous sporting events, the ability to make deposits and withdrawals, the option to place sports bets, and the opportunity to engage in casino games.

Welcome Bonus

Welcome bonuses at Exchmarket give you an opportunity to get into the betting and gambling world easily! Claim up to 20,000 INR to spend on the best sports and casino games. Both Exchmarket sports betting bonus and casino bonus are guaranteed to every new user. Although the welcome promotion only can be used once, the brand has plenty of other bonuses that are available daily.

Betting Bonus

The company gives you a unique opportunity to try extremely lucrative betting! Increase your chances to win by taking advantage of Exchmarket betting bonus that is up to 20,000 INR! You can spend it on betting on such sports as cricket, horse racing, tennis, basketball, and so much more! Get familiar with the terms and conditions of this bonus before claiming it:

Eligible for sports betting category;

Maximum bonus amount is 20,000 INR;

The validity period is 30 days after registration;

Only one account per person, residence, or IP address is eligible to use Exchmarket bonus;

The bet amount has to be wagered 5x with min 1.5 odds;

Deposits via Skrill and Neteller aren't eligible for this promotion;

The organization has the power to terminate a player's right to further participation if they are acting spitefully;

Exchmarket reserves the right to modify or terminate the incentive at any moment;

The customer accepts all of Exchmarket's terms and conditions by accepting the bonus.

Download the Exchmarket app on your device immediately to seize a unique opportunity to enhance the value of your initial investment. You can also avail of this offer via the Exchmarket betting app.

Casino Bonus

The Exchmarket casino bonus presents an excellent chance to boost your casino winnings! Enjoy a generous 50% bonus, allowing you to claim up to 20,000 INR on top slot machines. Furthermore, if you have any questions or need more details about this bonus, you can always turn to Exchmarket support for assistance. Here's the key information about this bonus:

The bonus is eligible for the Casino slots section;

Maximum bonus amount is 20,000 INR;

Wagering requirements is 5x;

The validity period is 30 days after registration;

Exchmarket is allowed to examine transaction records whenever it wants and for any reason;

The organization has the power to terminate a player's right to further participation if they are acting spitefully;

Exchmarket reserves the right to modify or terminate the incentive at any moment;

The customer accepts all of Exchmarket's terms and conditions by accepting the bonus.

Exchmarket VIP Club

Many bookmakers offer VIP programs to their customers, providing special offers such as additional bonuses, promotions, increased cashbacks, and more. Typically, these VIP programs categorize players by rank and incentivize them by awarding special points when customers place bets. Unfortunately, Exchmarket doesn't cater to such a program at the moment, but we suppose that it's going to be available in the future.

Login

The platform's simplified login method makes accessing your own Exchmarket account a snap. You may safely login and access your account in a couple of seconds. Here are some step-by-step instructions to help you through this quick and simple login process:

Open the login page. Click on the login tab; Fill in all the gaps. Type in all the required information, such as email and password in the empty fields; Login. Click the login button and enjoy the Exchmarket India.

Once you've completed this step, you'll become an authorized user. With your account set up, you can begin making deposits, wagering on sports, enjoying online and Exchmarket live casino games, and much more. Following the login process, the website typically won't require you to go through the Exchmarket sign-up process again, although this might vary depending on your cookie settings.

Verification

The company takes the safety of its customers extremely seriously, that's why every new user has to verify their account. This precautionary measure is in place to safeguard the platform against potential fraudulent activities, creating a secure environment for all bettors. Before you can request a withdrawal of your funds, it's crucial to complete the verification process for your account. Rest assured, Exchmarket prioritizes privacy and ensures that your personal information remains confidential, never being shared with external parties. To verify your account, please follow these simple steps:

Go to the "Personal Information" tab by clicking on your account icon; Choose the "Account confirmation" option; Submit copies of your documents (passport, driver's license, birth certificate, or other type of document). Don't worry about your safety. Exchmarket takes care about the security of your personal information. It is protected by highly advanced encryption systems; Wait for Exchmarket to confirm the validity of your documents. Normally, It shouldn't take long.

Deposit / Withdrawal

Exchmarket prioritizes customer convenience and provides one of the most user-friendly payment systems among Indian bookmakers. This system offers various funding options, including traditional banking methods, swift payments, and even cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Litecoin. What's more, many of these payment methods are exceptionally fast, processing within minutes, enabling you to commence your betting activities without delay. Below, you can explore the full range of payment choices available at Exchmarket:

Exchmarket offers a minimum deposit requirement that is lower than many other bookmakers, set at just 500 INR. Generally, no fees are imposed on deposits, but it's a good practice to double-check this with your chosen payment provider. Exchmarket prioritizes the security of user transactions, ensuring the safeguarding of all financial activities from any external threats or interference.

Exchmarket has set a minimum withdrawal amount of just 1,000 INR, ensuring that even small winnings can be withdrawn. The processing time for withdrawals at Exchmarket can vary depending on the chosen payment method. Generally, most banking options offer quick withdrawals, although some methods may result in a delay of up to three days before the funds become available. It's essential to keep in mind that there is a maximum withdrawal limit of 100,000 INR. Before initiating a withdrawal, we strongly advise you to carefully review the terms and conditions of your chosen payment provider and become familiar with the specific withdrawal process outlined by Exchmarket.

Cashback

Exchmarket offers 2 cashback bonuses - sports cashback bonuse for the first deposit and casino cashnack bonus, for the first deposit also. These two iniciatives are up to 20,000 INR and you might get them by registering on the platform, veryfuing your identity, and making your first deposit. Cashback bonus significantly increase your chances of winning!

Official Website

The Exchmarket brand is the authorized Exchmarket website operating in India. We operate strictly under the Curacao license, ensuring that our business is conducted entirely within the bounds of the law. Here are the reasons why you can have confidence in our company:

Exchmarket operates its services with the official license from Curacao;

The company has an actual registered office;

The company only works with trusted casino providers that ensure the possibility of the winnings and honesty of the wagering;

Exchmarket rules and conditions of fair betting ensure that all games on the platform are authentic, and the website has an SSL certificate to secure data from leaking;

The most advanced encryption technology is offered by the Exchmarket platform to guard against data breaches and unauthorized access to any user information.

Exchmarket Casino

The Exchmarket casino exudes an aura of "wealth" in every aspect. Its online platform is adorned with opulent gold tones and luxurious colors, creating an ambiance reminiscent of a physical casino. Furthermore, the high-quality graphics are sure to leave you astonished, as the developers have gone to great lengths to ensure that your gaming experience feels as lifelike as possible. The welcome casino bonus up to 20,000 INR will significantly increase your chances of winning!

Such games as slots, lotteries, and jackpot might bring you up to 1,000,000 while the variety of games will keep you entertained at all times. In addition, you can also try wagering on live dealer games that include participation of a real person. To give you a thorough insight into Exchmarket's casino offerings, our team has thoughtfully composed a concise casino review that introduces you to all the platform's features:

Casino Welcome Bonus. Make the most of the welcome promotion at India Exchmarket, where you can receive up to 20,000 INR, enhancing your potential payouts significantly;

Make the most of the welcome promotion at India Exchmarket, where you can receive up to 20,000 INR, enhancing your potential payouts significantly; Live Dealer. Exchmarket provides live dealer casino option where players can gamble with actual dealers in real time;

More than 2,000 games. The casino offers thousands of games for wagering, such as slots, aviator, baccarat, poker, lotteries, and many others.

The casino offers thousands of games for wagering, such as slots, aviator, baccarat, poker, lotteries, and many others. The whole casino in your pocket. With Exchmarket you don't have to go to the actual casino, simply use the Exchmarket for Android and IOS, or the website version.

Only Licensed Providers.The platform operates only with trusted providers of casino games, which ensures safety for all the players. The available providers include Red Tiger, Netent, Dragoon Soft, and others.

Andar Bahar

Andar Bahar, a much-loved game in India, has garnered acclaim for its local origins. In this game, cards are dealt to two sides, Andar and Bahar, until a card of the same rank as the Joker card appears. The victorious side is the one that draws the matching card first. With each new round, players have the opportunity to place bets on multiple rounds. To delve into the specifics of Exchmarket's offerings for Andar Bahar, please explore the array of options they present on their platform:

Live Andar Bahar;

Super Andar Bahar;

OTT Andar Bahar, and many more.

Dragon Tiger

Dragon Tiger is a card game featured on the Exchmarket online platform, celebrated for its straightforwardness, making it an excellent choice for newcomers. The gameplay revolves around two cards positioned on the table, symbolizing the tiger and the dragon. Players aim to predict which card they wish to place their bets on. Exchmarket presents a range of thrilling Dragon Tiger variations for you to discover and savor:

Dragon Tiger Live;

First Person Dragon Tiger;

Emperor Dragon Tiger.

Roulette or European Roulette

Delight yourself in Exchmarket's extensive choice of roulette games to satisfy your gaming needs and feel the thrill of a physical casino! There are several interesting roulette types to pick from, including European, French, American, and high-speed alternatives like Speed roulette. With such a large range, you're sure to discover the ideal roulette game for your interests and wagering style. Discover the electrifying world of live dealer roulette at Exchmarket, whether you're a seasoned roulette lover or a newbie eager to test your luck with this classic casino game. Exchmarket offers the following roulette options:

Live Roulette;

American Roulette;

10P Roulette;

Speed Roulette;

10 Pots of Gold Roulette;

Age of the Gods Roulette Live;

Airwave Roulette.

Aviator

Aviator is a burgeoning casino game in India, particularly appealing to the younger generation of gamblers. While it may not enjoy the same widespread popularity as slot machines, Aviator manages to captivate a significant player base, sometimes discreetly. In this game, players assume the role of a pilot, and their proficiency in navigating the aircraft directly influences the prizes they can attain.

For those enticed by the prospect of trying their luck with Exchmarket's Aviator, the brand provides a means to indulge in this thrilling game. Whether you opt for the Exchmarket betting mobile app or visit their official website, you can fully engage in the excitement of Aviator and potentially secure rewarding prizes based on your piloting skills. Moreover, there is an additional Aviator free casino app that is specifically tailored to fit IOS and Android systems! You might download the Aviator app by visiting the official Exchmarket website.

Lotteries

Lotteries on Exchmarket are placed into one divided section called instant win games. There are dozens of options that you can try out to try to win up to 1,000,000 INR! Reels give you a perfect opportunity to purely rely on your luck. Participating in lottery games, as showcased by the following choices, injects a thrilling dimension into your experience as you place your selected numbers with the anticipation of hitting a substantial jackpot. If fortune seems to be favoring you, why not give these lottery games a shot and discover if you can clinch a prize that could transform your life? Below, you'll find a selection of the lottery games offered on Exchmarket:

Money Train;

Grand Wheel;

777 Gems;

Age of the Gods Wheels of the Olympus;

Hot Wheel;

Jester Wheel;

Lucky Fruit Wheel;

Mega Wheel;

Derby Wheel.

Online lotteries are totally legal in India, and Betway is here to help those who want to partake in this sort of gambling. To play, participants must purchase tickets with six distinct numbers, allowing for a large range of possible combinations. The more tickets you buy, the better your chances of winning.

Bingo

While it may be the smallest category in the Exchmarket casino, it's essential to note that developers continuously introduce new games to the platform. Bingo holds a special place among Indian players due to its straightforward rules. The objective is to mark off the randomly called numbers on your bingo card, with the anticipation of being the first player to complete the card and claim the prize. Exchmarket offers a selection of bingo alternatives that you can explore and enjoy. Whether you're a seasoned bingo enthusiast or new to the game, Exchmarket provides options to engage in this exciting and popular pastime. Here are some of the bingo alternatives available on the platform:

Rainforest Bingo;

Sweet Alchemy Bingo;

Viking Runecraft Bingo.

TV Games

TV games on Exchmarket have become more popular over the last year. The developers added a lot of new games, while the live dealers are still there to provide you with the most real game experience ever! Moreover, this category holds a portion of lucrative bonuses and promotions. Enhanced by top-notch graphics and high-quality imagery, these games will elevate your gaming experience. Here's a selection of the games awaiting your exploration:

Andar Bahar;

Instant Win Games;

Teen Patti;

Keno;

Roulette;

Poker;

Mega Wheel;

Blackjack;

Monopoly;

Baccarat;

Jackpot, and many others.

Other Popular Exchmarket Games

Exchmarket's online casino delivers a fully immersive gaming experience, boasting an extensive game library to cater to every preference. Conveniently, you can locate your favorite games swiftly using the search feature for instant access. The platform takes pride in offering an authentic live casino environment, complete with real dealers and a wide array of betting options. These options encompass popular games like Sic Bo, CrazyTime, Dream Catcher, Monopoly Live, Andar Bahar, Teen Patti, Lucky 7 Baccarat, and many more.

For Indian gamers, the excitement of playing with live dealers is available round-the-clock, ensuring an engaging gaming session anytime you desire. Exchmarket collaborates with renowned casino game providers, including Red Tiger, BGaming, Evolution Gaming, BetSoft, and others, guaranteeing a diverse selection of captivating games. Whether you have a penchant for classic casino games or seek the excitement of innovative live gaming, Exchmarket's live casino section caters to all preferences. Dive into the extensive world of gaming and relish the thrilling experience awaiting you at Exchmarket's online casino.

Slots

As is the case with many renowned online casinos, the slots category stands out as one of the most extensive and enticing offerings. There's something undeniably alluring about slot machines that draws players in. It could be the game's simplicity or the favorable odds of winning something substantial. Additionally, the bets are typically modest, allowing players to wager with as little as 300 INR. The superb graphics ensure players are thoroughly entertained throughout their gaming experience. While Exchmarket boasts thousands of slot variations, we suggest beginning your journey with the following selection:





Golden Dragon;

Genesis Secret;

1,001 Nights;

Blue Diamond;

Candy Boom;

Jewelry Cats;

Sweet Bonanza;

Gold Bonanza;

Hand Of Gold;

Wild Hop & Drop;

Gold Express;

777.

Locating your preferred slot game within the menu is a straightforward process. With a user-friendly interface at your disposal, you can effortlessly search for specific titles or explore a variety of categories to discover thrilling new games. Get ready to spin the reels and embark on an unforgettable slot gaming adventure at Exchmarket. Additionally, the signup bonuses offered by Exchmarket enhance the potential for an exceptional online casino experience.

Poker

Get familiar with one of the most interesting games on the Exchmarket - poker. Exchmarket brings you an extraordinary and thrilling poker experience, featuring a wide range of diverse poker game variations. The platform is committed to inclusivity, welcoming individuals from all walks of life - whether you're an experienced poker expert or a brand-new player excited to dive into the world of this classic card game.

3 Card Poker;

Triple Card Poker;

Texas Holdem Bonus Poker;

Caribbean Stud Poker.

Baccarat

Baccarat holds its place as a beloved game among Indian players. While Exchmarket may not have an extensive array of baccarat variations, it does offer a selection of baccarat games from reputable providers. Whether you have a penchant for the classic version of baccarat or you're curious about exploring fresh and entertaining variations, Exchmarket caters to every player's preferences with a variety of options:

3D Baccarat;

Live Baccarat 1;

Speed Baccarat;

First Person Baccarat;

Baccarat B;

Baccarat No Commision;

Baccarat VIP;

PlayTech Baccarat;

Lightning Baccarat.

Blackjack

Exchmarket not only provides a broad range of betting alternatives, but it also delivers classic blackjack, including live dealer games. You may pick from up to ten different blackjack versions, including VIP Blackjack and Blackjack Live Multihand. Exchmarket is a terrific alternative for both seasoned blackjack gamers and newbies searching for excitement. Exchmarket provides something for everyone, whether you enjoy conventional blackjack or the excitement of live dealer games. Explore the platform's blackjack alternatives to pick one that meets your preferences:

Classic Speed Blackjack;

Speed Blackjack;

Blackjack 8;

Black Jack 7;

First Person Blackjack;

Diamond VIP Blackjack;

Blackjack MultiHand;

Rumba Blackjack;

Blackjack Live;

Blackjack VIP.

Jackpot Games

The jackpot category stands as one of the most lucrative offerings for many bookmakers, and Exchmarket is no exception. At Exchmarket, you have the opportunity to win substantial amounts, with jackpots reaching up to 1,000,000 INR, and the odds are quite favorable. The developers exclusively feature vendors who offer legitimate games with genuine winning possibilities. You can put your luck to the test by placing bets on jackpot games using your lucky numbers. Here are a few examples of jackpot game variations:





Rainbow Jackpot;

Mystery Reels;

Mystery Reels Megaways;

Zeus Lightning;

Reel Keeper;

Gems Gone Wild;

Five Star Power Reels.

Exchmarket Sportsbook

Exchmarket is a more casino oriented platform, but it still provides a pretty large sportsbook with many sports to choose from. You can bet on such categories as football, cricket, horse racing, esports, and many more. Moreover, you are eligible to claim the Exchmarket sports welcome bonus up to 20,000 INR. Here are the highly coveted sports categories available on the platform:

Cricket

Cricket has enjoyed enduring popularity in India, and it comes as no surprise that it has also claimed the leading position in the online betting industry. Indian bettors have the opportunity to wager on IPL games through Exchmarket. Furthermore, this category offers a range of championships with notably favorable odds. Among Indian bettors, Exchmarket's IPL events stand out as the most sought-after option. Let's explore a few of these, for example:

T20 International SRL;

Caribbean Premier League;

List A Series;

Asia Cup;

ODI Series;

Indian Premier League;

Big Bash League;

Test Series;

Womens Premier League.

Players usually can bet on Exchmarket cricket choosing 1x2, the Match Winner (incl. super over), Draw No Bet, Will there be a Tie, Innings, Topp batter, Top Bowler and many more.

Football

Soccer, known as football in most parts of the world, holds an undisputed position as a globally cherished sport, and its popularity in the realm of sports betting is widely acknowledged. Exchmarket, like many other platforms, fully embraces the fervor for football and provides a diverse range of exciting betting options within the sport's domain. Offering an array of leagues and championships, Exchmarket aims to captivate football fans worldwide. Here's a glimpse of some of the captivating football leagues and tournaments you can explore on Exchmarket:

Serie A;

Premier League;

UEFA;

Champions League;

La Liga.

Usually Indian players can bet on Spread, Total (Over/Under), Spread -1st Half, Moneyline, etc.

Tennis

In contrast to numerous other bookmaker platforms, Exchmarket distinguishes itself by presenting an extensive array of tennis betting choices. Tennis enthusiasts will undoubtedly appreciate that Exchmarket encompasses more than 5 tournaments, encompassing women's tennis as well. The platform consistently showcases a diverse selection of leagues and championships, positioning it as an excellent option for individuals interested in placing bets on tennis matches and tournaments.Regardless of whether your preference lies in men's or women's tennis, Exchmarket boasts a varied array of betting possibilities aimed at elevating your tennis-watching experience:

ATP;

Challenger;

WTA 125K

Davis Cup;

ITF Women;

ITF;

WTA.

There are usually several betting options available, for example, Match Winner, Set Handicap, 1st Set Winner, Game Handicap, Total Games, Correct Score, Winner and Total etc.

Table Tennis

If table tennis is something that excites you, then we have extremely good news! There are over 200 table tennis championships available at Exchmarket! Table tennis is very rare, but the brand decided to still provide it on the platform. Moreover, there are also women`s league, in addition to the classic. Take a look at some of the leagues that you might find on the Exchmarket:

Challenger Series;

TT Cup;

Czech Liga Pro;

Setka Cup (M);

Setka Cup (W)

TT Elite Series;

Czech Liga Pro.

Usually there are such betting options as Match Result, Goals Handicap, Total Goals, 1st Match Winner, etc.

Volleyball

Volleyball betting is a pretty big category on the Exchmarket. It offers around 18 championships that you can place a bet on! Moreover, there is even a possibility to bet on women`s league, which is pretty rare among the indian bookies. Here are some of the leagues available on the Exchmarket:

Superliga;

Serie A Women;

V-League;

Pro League;

European Championship;

European Championship Women, and more.

There are such betting options as Match Winner, Points Handicap, Total Points (over/under), 1st Quarter Winner, 1st Quarter Points Handicap, etc.

MMA

Fighting games are both really exciting to watch and bet on. Exchmarket recognizes the sport's special attraction and provides a variety of betting alternatives for UFC fans. Exchmarket provides an interesting MMA betting experience by offering a variety of championships and tournaments. Exchmarket offers a platform for betting on high-profile MMA events, from predicting winners to particular in-fight outcomes, whether you're a diehard UFC fan or a casual viewer. Take a look at some MMA championships available at the Excitebet below:

Bellator;

UFC;

KSW.

In MMA betting, players can place bets on different aspects of a fight, such as the winner of the match, method of victory (knockout, submission, or decision), round betting (predicting in which round the fight will end), and other specific prop bets.

eSports

Currently, the brand doesn't provide many esports for betting. However, it offers all the classic games including Dota 2. Esports have gained immense popularity on a global scale, and Exchmarket is committed to staying at the forefront of these trends. With regular gaming events, you'll consistently find betting opportunities on the platform. Here are some of the top esports offerings available:

Counter-Strike: (CS:GO);

Dota 2;

League of Legends.

Players usually can bet on the winner, map handicap, total maps, map winner, correct score, etc. Furthermore, all the tournaments have been held regularly since 2000 and the odds are more than appealing.

CS:GO

Exchmarket stands out among numerous global bookmakers due to its comprehensive range of accessible tournaments for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO). The platform offers all the major championships for betting, providing an impressive variety. What further enhances the experience is the convenience of placing CS:GO bets through the app. Below, you'll find a compilation of some of these tournaments for your perusal:

CS:GO – ESL Challenger League Asia-Pacific Relegation;

CS:GO – CCT Central Europe Series 3;

CS:GO – IEM Cologne Winner;

CS:GO – Liga Gamers Club Serie A June;

CS:GO – ESEA Advanced Europe.

Betting options available: Betting to win, First and Second half results, Duration of the match, The first killings, Best player, etc.

Dota 2

Dota 2 holds the distinction of being the world's most popular esports game, and Exchmarket, a reliable bookmaker, offers fans an exceptional platform for esports betting. The thrill of Dota 2 battles is unmatched, and Exchmarket elevates the experience by providing a wide array of betting options and competitive odds. In addition to predicting match outcomes, you can also wager on specific in-game events, adding an extra layer of excitement to Dota 2 betting. Whether you're a seasoned Dota 2 enthusiast or new to esports betting, Exchmarket presents an enticing opportunity to showcase your gaming knowledge and betting prowess:

BB Dacha Main Event;

EPL World Series;

Pinn Cup - Malta Vibes;

The international championship.

Players can bet on the winner, map handicap, total maps, correct score, etc.

League of Legends

Hundreds of thousands of people from all around the world tune in to see their favorite game evolve during the live streaming of League of Legends tournaments. The spectacle immerses viewers in the exhilarating realm of professional gaming by drawing viewers closer to the screen. Exchmarket capitalizes on the esports craze by offering consumers the thrilling chance to wager on various League of Legends competitions. The opportunity for spectators to take part in the action also adds another level of involvement to the esports experience.

CBLOL Academy 2023 Split 2 Playoffs;

PSC Summer Playoffs;

LLA 2023 Closing Playoffs;

LCK 2023 Summer Playoffs;

LEC Season Finals;

NACL and more.

Player-specific electronic statistics showcase the kill, death, assist ratios for each team member, allowing you to direct your attention towards the pivotal heroes.

Virtual Sports

Exchmarket now provides a unique option for virtual sports betting, bringing an amusing twist to the world of gaming. Virtual sports are computer-generated simulations of real-world athletic events that provide a realistic and immersive betting experience. You may wager on a number of sports in this virtual world, including cricket, baseball, football, and even combat sports, providing a fascinating and dynamic betting environment. Advanced computer algorithms guarantee that these virtual games are both fair and unexpected, reflecting the unpredictable nature of actual sports. One of the key benefits of virtual sports is its 24-hour availability, which allows for betting chances at any time of day or night. Here are some examples of virtual sports for your enjoyment:

Virtual World Cup;

Virtual Cricket Legends;

Virtual Golf;

Virtual Cricket War;

Virtual World Cup Gold;

Virtual Pro-Pong Table;

Virtual Dream Car;

Virtual Football;

Virtual Baseball;

Virtual Horse Racing;

Virtual Dog Racing;

Virtual Cricket, and others.

Popular Betting Options at Exchmarket

It absolutely doesn't matter if you`re a beginner or a professional player. All the customers are equally important to Exchmarket that offers all the classic betting options. Exchmarket recognizes that every individual has distinct betting preferences and styles. Consequently, the platform provides an extensive and varied selection of betting options designed to accommodate all preferences. Whether you gravitate toward conventional sports betting or find the thrill in esports and casino games, Exchmarket offers a comprehensive array of betting opportunities that span a wide spectrum.

Below we will provide betting options that are available at Exchmarket and that the brand is proud to own. This approach fosters a betting experience that is both personalized and enjoyable, granting you the flexibility to customize your bets according to your unique interests and preferences. Take a look at the assortment of popular betting options listed below and select the one that aligns seamlessly with your individual tastes and interests. Should you have any recommendations or queries regarding betting options on the platform, don't hesitate to contact Exchmarket's customer care via the phone number provided below. Exchmarket offers you the chance to dive into a universe of exhilarating and rewarding betting alternatives.

Live Betting

Live betting on sporting events brings an exciting new dimension to the world of wagering. The continually changing odds that adapt to the changing dynamics of the game are what distinguishes live betting. This ever-changing odds landscape provides an exciting atmosphere for bettors. With live betting, you may explore a wide range of betting alternatives in real time. While the game is being played, you may anticipate the next scoring team, guess on the outcome of the next play, and even pick the next goal scorer. When you understand your favorite betting strategy, among Exchmarket's best betting possibilities, your live betting experience gets even more enjoyable.

Live Previews

Live previews on bookmaker platforms serve as your personal sports advisors, delivering real-time updates and in-game analysis during live sporting events. These previews provide in-depth match analysis, team statistics, player performance metrics, and valuable insights to assist you in making informed betting decisions. Gain access to valuable betting tips that enable you to capitalize on optimal opportunities while staying current with real-time scores and goals. Additionally, the bookmaker keeps you informed about shifting odds, empowering you to promptly adjust your wagering choices and maintain a competitive advantage.

Line (Prematch)

This is the most popular option among those three. Prematch betting, frequently called pregame betting, is making wagers on sporting events before they begin. Customers in India can place bets on numerous potential outcomes, including as the match result, total number of goals scored, specific player performances, and other situations, well in advance of the game's start. This type of betting is popular among Indian sports fans since it allows them to prepare for games through pre-game study and analysis.

Types of Bets

Just like betting options, Exchmarket also delivers a variety of bet types that will suit all the players no matter the experience, or betting style. Therefore, the brand provides a wide range of betting alternatives to its users, guaranteeing that there is something for every individual. These selections have been thoughtfully designed to cater to a diverse range of preferences, taking into account factors like odds, risk levels, processing speed, and the degree of engagement desired by customers in their betting experiences.

It's essential to emphasize that once a specific bet type is confirmed on Exchmarket, it becomes a binding choice that cannot be altered. Therefore, it's crucial to have a comprehensive understanding of the diverse betting options provided by Exchmarket. To provide a deeper insight into Exchmarket's betting offerings, let's delve further into these options, offering an extensive review of the wide array of betting choices at your disposal.

Single

The "Single" bet is especially well-suited for newcomers due to its simplicity and lower risk, making it accessible to those who may not have extensive experience in the realm of betting. A substantial number of Exchmarket's users prefer this betting method! It's a classic betting type, often known as a fixed odds bet, where you place your wager on a specific outcome with set odds. These odds represent the potential payout, with higher odds indicating the chance for greater winnings.

System (Express)

Experienced players frequently choose the "System" bet, which is considered a more complex and advanced betting option. When placing this type of wager, you must make precise predictions for a series of bundled events all at once. It is crucial that all forecasts are correct since if even one is incorrect, the entire wager is invalid. Because of its complexity and increased risk level, the "System" bet is favored by experienced players who are confident in their ability to make precise and well-informed selections over several events.

Parlay (Combo)

A "Parlay" bet, sometimes known as a "Combo," involves wagering on many events at the same time. It is crucial to note that the selected events should not be linked or grouped together. The possible rewards for this bet are predetermined and are calculated by multiplying the stake amount by the total odds for each event in the bet. However, keep in mind that if just one event is chosen incorrectly, the entire parlay bet is null and worthless. If you're looking for "Exchmarket how to play," we recommend starting with the simpler option mentioned above.

Parlay +

Exchmarket offers an unusual tool called Parlay Plus, which is designed to boost the excitement of parlay betting. Parlay Plus allows you to create one-of-a-kind parlay bets by combining multiple markets or selections from a single event or set of events. The key benefit of Parlay Plus over traditional parlay bets is its greater versatility. To win a traditional parlay, all of your selections must be correct. However, with Parlay Plus, even if you make a few incorrect guesses, you can still win based on the number of correct predictions you made. It's like having a safety net to keep the good times rolling!

How to Place a Bet?

Exchmarket is committed to providing a user-friendly and accessible betting experience for individuals of all skill levels. The platform offers a straightforward layout and clear instructions to simplify the entire betting process. Whether you're a novice or a seasoned bettor, you can easily navigate the site and place bets with confidence by following our step-by-step guidance. The emphasis on simplicity and user-friendliness ensures that Exchmarket caters to a wide range of users, regardless of their level of expertise in betting. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to place a bet:

Select the desired discipline to bet; Pick the discipline and click on it; Choose the desired league to bet; Further, click on the match that you are interested in the most; Select the stake, enter the amount of the bet; Сonfirm its placement.

If you still have issues regarding placing the bet, please contact the bookmaker via Exchmarket contact number or any other method provided in the support section.

Betting Odds

Among the most noteworthy benefits of new platforms is their competitive odds. Take, for example, Exchmarket, which is now giving odds that are somewhat better than those offered by other bookies. While it is unclear how long this trend will continue, the current time provides an excellent chance for betting on Exchmarket's events, especially if you have any doubts. When you visit Exchmarket's website, the odds for each athletic event are prominently displayed, along with event facts. Because of this openness, bettors may make well-informed betting decisions based on the given odds.

Exchmarket Live Streaming

Discover one of Exchmarket's standout features: live streaming. It's a crucial element on the Exchmarket platform, just as significant as the sports betting and casino games it offers. Whether you prefer using the free Exchmarket app on your mobile device or the traditional website version on your PC, accessing live streams of your favorite sports is incredibly convenient. Say goodbye to the days of juggling between multiple tabs to keep an eye on both the game and your bets. Exchmarket's live streaming feature lets you stay in one place, fully immersed in the ongoing sporting event. This approach significantly enhances your overall betting experience, making each match more thrilling and enjoyable. If you're searching for a comprehensive bookmaker that caters to all your needs, Exchmarket delivers with its live streaming and all-inclusive offerings.

Results and Statistics

This is one of the most important features among all the bookmakers. For those who have been engaged in sports betting for a while, the significance of results and statistics becomes abundantly clear. These features provide crucial insights that enable informed and advantageous decision-making. They serve as a valuable resource for analyzing matches and specific sports, allowing you to familiarize yourself with team performance, strengths, weaknesses, and overall track record. Additionally, access to recent records empowers you to discern patterns that can aid in predicting future outcomes.

Furthermore, results and statistics play a pivotal role in determining the most accurate odds, thereby enhancing your chances of winning. Moreover, this feature plays a key role in crafting your individualized betting strategy, a hallmark of professional bettors. In summary, it's safe to assert that results and statistics occupy a paramount position as one of the most critical functions offered by bookmakers.

Support

Exchmarket is ready to help its customers at all times, resolving any question or issue that might arise! Very prepared representatives are ready to assist you with any inquiries regarding betting on the platform or understanding its regulations. These dedicated experts are at your service 24/7, ensuring prompt and efficient responses. While the support team typically responds promptly, occasional delays may occur due to the volume of inquiries they receive, including yours. Although the Exchmarket helpline number is currently unavailable, you can reach out to the Exchmarket support team through the following means:

The ways to contact Details Live chat Discuss your problem with the administrator directly in a live format Exchmarket customer care number +91 6354 877 430 Telegram @Exchmarket_Support WhatsApp +91 6354 877 430

SportsCafe Verdict

We took our time to examine every service offered by the Exchmarket platform and we can surely say that this company is worthy of a special Sportscafe seal of approval, which means that Exchmarket is a secure, trustworthy, and legally compliant platform in India. To sum it up, Exchmarket offers a range of advantages, including a welcome bonus of up to 20,000 INR, an extensive sportsbook featuring rare sports, a vast selection of over 2,000 casino games, and live streaming options. Furthermore, the developers are actively working on a free Exchmarket app to enhance the convenience of betting for their customers. The brand operates under a Curacao license, guaranteeing a safe gaming environment and the opportunity to win prizes. In conclusion, Exchmarket is a trusted and secure betting platform for Indian players.

The Most Common Questions about the Exchmarket

We understand that you may have additional questions about the platform and its services. To address any queries you may have, we have prepared a comprehensive list of frequently asked questions (FAQs) that could contain the information you need. However, if you cannot find the answers you are looking for in the FAQs, our team of professional support agents is always available to assist you. Please don't hesitate to get in touch with our dedicated team, which is committed to offering you the best possible support and assistance.

Is Exchmarket a Safe Sportsbook?

Exchmarket operates with unwavering commitment to legal compliance and holds an official license issued by the Curacao government, establishing a solid foundation of trustworthiness and ethics. To safeguard customers' extremely sensitive financial and personal information from potential threats, the platform employs rigorous security measures, including the utilization of 128-bit encryption. Exchmarket ensures the utmost safety for user data by implementing the SSL protocol.

Is Exchmarket Legal in India?

There's absolutely no need for anyone to have concerns about the legality of Exchmarket. The service is fully authorized under a Curacao license, which guarantees strict adherence to all legal regulations and requirements. Consequently, the platform is entirely legal and secure for use in India, and it aligns with all relevant national laws. Players can confidently engage with this bookmaker, whether via the official website or the app, and securely make deposits directly on the platform.

How to Start Playing at Exchmarket?

If the Exchmarket platform suits your preferences and you wish to start betting right away, it's very simple to do! Simply complete the registration process on the platform, make a deposit into your account, and seize your welcome bonuses to start placing your bets! As a first deposit bonus, you can receive up to 20,000 INR. If you have any lingering questions, refer to the instructions we've previously provided. Rest assured, Indian Exchmarket customers are guaranteed top-tier customer service. If you encounter any issues with your deposit on Exchmarket, promptly reach out to their customer service for assistance.