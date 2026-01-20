Fair Play Online Casino — Get Your Bonus 300% Bonus Up To 50,000 INR

FairPlay App: 3.7 ★★★★★ Registration FairPlay One of the most well-known websites for sports betting and online gambling in India is Fair Play, which offers more than 1,000 events per day, many payment methods commonly used in India such as PayTm, PhonePe, crypto, and others, as well as many other features. Check out the information below to see how to sign up and get a 300% Bonus Up To 50,000 INR! Welcome bonus 300% Bonus Up To 50,000 INR Promocode: No promo Join FairPlay

How to Start Playing at the FairPlay Online Casino?

You must adhere to the detailed instructions below in order to properly begin playing at the Fair Play casino:

1 Create a Fair Play account Visit the official website using our link, then click the sign-up button and fill out the registration form. Go to website 2 Type in the promo code Enter any promotional codes you may have throughout the registration process. 3 Verify your account Before you may withdraw money from your account, reputable sports betting and casino gambling sites will ask you to present proof of your identification and complete a KYC procedure. 4 Make a deposit Select your selected payment method and make a deposit, making certain that it satisfies the welcome bonus's minimum deposit criteria. Make deposit

Congratulations, you've successfully registered for a Fair Play account!

You will benefit from the welcome bonus when you first start playing at the Fair Play casino. As soon as you make a deposit, you may start playing!

Fair Play Casino Bonus 300% Bonus Up To 50,000 INR for New Players

As a Fair Play casino player, you may get a bonus of up to 300% on your initial deposit. From deposits of 500 to 5,000 Rs., the bonus is 300%. From deposits of 5,001 to 10,000 Rs., the bonus is 200%. The incentive is equal to 100% of deposits between 10,000 and 100,000 Indian rupees. The bonus amount needs to be turned over 30 times in order to be activated. A new user will not be qualified for the initial deposit bonus if they open several accounts at Fair Play using the same computer, laptop, or mobile device.

How to Win Back the Fair Play Casino Bonus?

Before you can earn back and redeem your Fair Play bonus, you must fulfill the wagering requirements specified in the offer's terms and conditions. The following are the key points to bear in mind with reference to the bonus rules:

Make sure to meet the minimum deposit requirement for the bonus amount that you want;

Before being eligible to withdraw the bonus amount, make sure to wager it 30 times the bonus amount;

The bonus has a 14-day expiration date, so make sure to redeem it in time.

Before the wagering requirements are satisfied, the bonus money cannot be kept. Furthermore, you need to confirm that your account has been authenticated because if it hasn't, you won't be able to withdraw money from it.

Download Fair Play Casino Apk and App

The typical casino games may be played on FairPlay app. The following actions should be followed in order to download the mobile app:

Visit the website. With our link, go to the Fair Play betting site's official website. Locate the area for mobile apps. There should be an option for mobile apps; choose it to move on to the following stage. Get the mobile application. Clicking the download button on an Android smartphone should start downloading an apk file; if not, go to the settings and enable downloading from unknown sources. Other than that, just choose the download option for iOS. Install the mobile application. Click the downloaded apk file to begin the installation on Android. You will be taken away from the page where you can download the app to the official Apple App Store for iOS.

Good job, the Fair Play mobile app has been downloaded and installed successfully!

Fair Play Live Casino

A live casino with a wide variety of games is available at Fair Play. One of the options available at Fair Play is games with dealers that speak Hindi, which Indian players commonly choose. These games will be played with a live dealer to provide a satisfying casino experience.

Fair Play Jackpot

The casino at Fair Play offers jackpot games for your pleasure. In this game, you may wager using the paylines and reels, and if it succeeds, you win. Customers who routinely visit the casino portion of the Indian betting website Fair Play appear to enjoy this specific game.

The Fair Play jackpot is 10,000+ Indian rupees.

Here are some of Fair Play's most well-liked jackpot games:

Neon Reels;

Age of the Gods;

Age of the Gods: Apollo Power;

Age of the Gods: Book of Oracle;

Rainbows Gift and many others.

Other Fair Play Casino Bonuses

In addition to the already mentioned welcome bonus, there are several more alluring offers for casinos at the sports betting and casino website Fair Play. See below for descriptions of a few of the rewards that Indian gamers at Fair Play regularly use!

Fair Play Casino Crypto Deposit Bonus

Players that utilize cryptocurrencies receive a bonus of 10% of their investment.

The deposit amount must be wagered three times in order to trigger the incentive;

The Premium Sportsbook bets will be used to determine how many times the deposit must be wagered.

Fair Play Referral Program

Give a friend your own referral link to join Fair Play and receive a 25% bonus on each further deposit.

The bonus will be awarded after the player who referred it has made a 2x turnover;

The wagering criteria have a 30-day expiration date, and the user must make a 15x wager on pricey sportsbooks and/or exotic markets in order to claim the bonus.

Cashback at the Fair Play Casino

Earn weekly interest of 5% on your normal wallet balance.

If you don't keep your withdrawals to two per week, you won't be eligible for the incentive;

By the end of the following Monday, the bonus cashback will be credited;

To be eligible for this promotion, you must have a minimum average balance of Rs. 1,000;

This incentive has a 30-day expiration date.

Popular Fair Play Casino Games

The casino and live casino rooms of Fair Play provide a huge selection of casino games, including slots, poker, roulette, and TOTO! The casino game categories that Indian players regard to be the most alluring are listed below for your viewing pleasure!

Slots

When playing slots in the casino section, you must put in wagers and get specified symbol combinations in order to win. There are several slot machines in this area of the casino. They all approach the subject differently and cover a variety of ground.

Poker

The most played game at any online casino is live dealer poker, one of Fair Play's poker alternatives. All of the games fall within the control of the RNG because they are all licensed and operated by respectable software providers.

Baccarat

The goal of the card game baccarat, which is quite popular in India, is to assemble a group of cards with a value of nine or as near to nine as you can. It is a very popular casino game of choice for players from India as it is simple and easy to play.

Blackjack

Blackjack is a simple yet enjoyable game where you must accumulate at least 21 points in each round while the dealer's hands are capped at 21. Blackjack games are available at Fair Play in both offline and live dealer formats.

Roulette or European Roulette

The dealer spins the roulette wheel in the game of roulette as the ball goes by. The ball completely stops moving in one location. If you place a bet on where the ball will land, you could win. Find the version of this casino game that best suits your needs by playing them all.

Lotteries

Playing online lotteries is completely legal in India, and Fair Play offers this option to its consumers. The players are required to get six tickets with distinctive numbers. How many there are in total is unknown. As you purchase more tickets, your chances of winning an award increase.

Aviator

You wager on an airplane in the simple yet interesting betting game called Aviator. You may cash out at any time before the round ends, and your rewards increase the longer the aircraft stays in the air. As the game starts, a plane takes off with a multiplier of 1.00, and as it flies farther, the multiplier increases and the cash-out offer increases.

Bingo

To complete the numbers on your bingo card, you must keep track of the numbers that emerge during the game in an unpredictable order. The prize is awarded and the game is won by the first person to successfully complete the number card.

TOTO

The betting site offers a number of TOTO games every day, and they are all often updated. For those who are interested in this specific wagering choice, Fair Play offers top-notch TOTO betting options. TOTO is also one of the most popular casino options for Indian players.

Deposit and Withdrawal Methods at Fair Play Casino

Due to Fair Play's extensive selection of widely approved payment options in India, your preferred way of payment is definitely already accepted. The table below lists the ones that casino gamblers at the betting platform use the most frequently:

Visa / Mastercard;

Cryptocurrency;

PhonePe;

UPI;

PayTm;

Google Pay;

And many other payment options.

For most payment options, the minimal deposit amount is 500 Rs. The processing time for withdrawals might vary from 15 minutes to up to 3 business days, however, the deposit time is often nearly instantaneous.

Sportscafe Verdict

We at Sportscafe have made the decision to sponsor Fair Play after taking into account what the company can offer Indian gamers. This proves that it is a fully legal and safe betting website in India. The website is furthermore more secure thanks to a Curacao casino license. Given that it has a mobile app for Android and iOS that lets you access the same services as the PC version much more quickly and from any location, Fair Play may be regarded as a trustworthy sports betting and casino gaming website in India.

The Fair Play casino site gets into ratings of the cricket betting website, the best online football betting sites, the best badminton betting sites, tennis betting sites, chess betting sites and other ratings.

FAQ

Even though we went into great detail about a few of Fair Play's features in our casino review, if you still have any questions, kindly leave a comment in the box below. In addition, you may read some of the most crucial aspects clarified in the commonly asked questions listed below.

Is Fair Play Casino Legal in India?

It is, indeed. Fair Play is a legitimate casino in India as evidenced by its Curacao-issued sports betting and casino gaming license, indicating the site's dependability and trustworthiness. Additionally, there are no regulations against internet gambling in India, therefore doing so is perfectly legal.

Is Fair Play Casino Safe in India?

Yes, it is. It is completely safe to play casino games at the sports betting and gambling website Fair Play because it has a gaming license from Curacao. You won't need to be concerned about someone trying to steal your information either if you use our link to access the official website.

How to Download the Fair Play Casino App?

It's incredibly easy to download the Fair Play mobile casino app for Android or iOS. Just visit the website and look for the section on mobile apps. Install the one you downloaded from there based on the device you are using. Create an account or register after that, then deposit money and start playing casino games!

Is Fair Play Casino Reliable for Playing?

Yes, it is. All of the casino games offered by the sportsbook and casino Fair Play were developed by well-known software companies with the help of Indian gamblers. For live dealer games as well, they employ RNG technology to guarantee a just and legal outcome.