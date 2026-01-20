FairPlay Kabaddi Betting 2026

FairPlay App: 3.7 ★★★★★ Registration FairPlay In addition, the FairPlay Kabaddi section with free bets and various professional matches is a response to the growing popularity of the sport in India thanks to the international dominance of teams with Indian players. Read the FairPlay Kabaddi betting review to learn about the platform's features and obtain a 300% Bonus Up To 50,000 INR registration bonus. Welcome bonus 300% Bonus Up To 50,000 INR Promocode: No Promo Join FairPlay

Overview of FairPlay for Kabaddi Betting

Like most leading pro kabaddi betting sites, FairPlay has developed a promotional program and various prediction options to place winning bets on the events of this sport. Thus, it is possible to highlight the following advantages and disadvantages of the sportsbook platform.

Advantages

An enormous welcome bonus of 300% Bonus Up To 50,000 INR to place sports bets;

Possibility to make predictions with FairPlay in the Asian Kabaddi Championship and Pro Kabaddi League;

Single and combo bets to choose optimal profitability of betting;

Access to the inplay and upcoming kabaddi matches to select outcomes;

Separate mobile application to control active bets and participate in new promotions and others.

Disadvantages

Small choice of kabaddi events in most cases;

Preview of the sportsbook is only available to registered customers, etc.

FairPlay Kabaddi Betting Offer

You can apply the FairPlay Bonus as a new client to online kabaddi betting to make selections on fancy markets and try risky configurations. At the same time, the welcome offer has the below essential conditions:

A 100% initial deposit increasing the amount with the bonus of up to 1,00,000 Rs.;

It is crucial to pay at least 10,001 Rs. to qualify for the promotion;

You need to place bets 30 times the expected amount of promotional money to activate the bonus accrual;

Only bettors with no other accounts on the platform can sign up for the special offer.

New customers will also receive a 50% bonus on their second deposit, splitting into 10 equal free bets to give the bettor some part every time they spend the previous promo funds.

How to Bet Online on Kabaddi at FairPlay?

FairPlay Registration and account activation are crucial stages to start placing bets on any kabaddi events and participate in the loyalty program. However, you need to complete the following steps to make predictions on the platform without restrictions:

1 Register a profile Enter login details and personal data to register an account in the form. Registration 2 Confirm the validity of the provided information Attach the photo of your passport or ID card to verify the identity data in the account. 3 Top up the balance Send money to the betting wallet. 4 Find a kabaddi event Choose a league and match of the sport. 5 Place the Kabaddi bet Specify the amount and type of the prediction to confirm the settings.

Besides, the bookmaker verifies the mobile phone via OTP code during registration and identifies devices with other accounts on the platform, if any.

Other Tournaments and Championships on Which You Can Use the Bonus

Along with betting on the Asian Kabaddi Championship, you will find an extensive selection of major sports competitions with top-class international players to apply the welcome bonus. The list of available tournaments includes the below options:

Asian Games Kabaddi Championship;

Pro Kabaddi League;

Kabaddi World Cup;

Federation Cup;

Super Kabaddi League and so on.

Furthermore, some championships have modified the traditional kabaddi rules, limiting participants' weight and changing the scoring system.

FairPlay Kabaddi Betting App and APK Download

The FairPlay App is a tool to make it easier and faster for you to place bets on Kabaddi events anywhere with a stable internet connection, thanks to the optimized components. One can also discover the following betting features in the mobile iOS and Android application:

The official app contains an online kabaddi interface for making predictions and FairPlay Casino simultaneously;

The mobile bets are valid for weekly cashback calculation;

The application needs only 100 Mb of free memory storage to operate smoothly on the device, etc.

The sportsbook app also features the ability to customize the odds format to your liking and multiple types of combo bets.

Available Payment Methods for the Deposit Account

The betting platform utilizes one of India's fastest and most reliable payment methods to allow bettors to top up the balance in seconds. You can select any of the below FairPlay Deposit methods to perform a transaction:

Paytm;

Google Pay;

PhonePe;

PayPal;

Bitcoin;

Tether USDT;

Ethereum;

UPI;

AstroPay Cards;

Bank Transfer, and so on.

Each Indian client has a deposit limit per payment starting from 500 rupees to 500,000 rupees without processing fees.

Other Kabaddi Betting Opportunity at FairPlay

In addition to the Betting on Asian Kabaddi Championship, the Fairplay sportsbook has various opportunities to enable you to place Kabaddi bets with less risk or find fancy markets. It is possible to distinguish the following betting possibilities on the platform:

Esports Kabaddi Betting;

Kabaddi Live Score and Live Kabaddi Betting;

Kabaddi Betting Loyalty Program and others.

Moreover, the company has about 6 social network accounts to inform the subscribers about the release of new functionalities or adding major kabaddi events.

FairPlay Esports Kabaddi Betting

Electronic kabaddi matches started appearing only a couple of years ago, thanks to the development of transparent technology for generating results. At the same time, realistic graphics with physics in the video streams simulate the movements of real athletes to keep the feeling of authenticity. The reproducibility of such matches allows providers to run dozens of kabaddi events daily.

FairPlay Kabaddi Live Score and Live Kabaddi Betting

The live betting section displays events after sorting by start time, allowing you to plan the time of placing real-time bets. In some cases, the platform allows you to cash out a few minutes or hours before the match starts so you can avoid taking any risks. Besides, the manual refresh button will help you update the event results after the internet connection is back up to keep you on track.

FairPlay Kabaddi Betting Loyalty Program

In contrast to other Kabaddi betting apps and desktop web platforms, FairPlay bettors can upgrade their account to loyalty status to unlock better terms in regular bonuses. Thus, you will have a deposit bonus from 3% to 9% for the Silver, Gold and Platinum levels. The customers also receive weekly cashback between 1% to 3% with a minimum accrual amount of 100 Rs. or more.

FairPlay Kabaddi Betting Tips

Experienced kabaddi betting fans are always looking for ways to improve their strategy and optimize profit to risk ratio. Fortunately, the below Kabaddi tips for predictions will help you and other bettors increase the winning rate of selections:

Analyze weather conditions at the playing field;

Compare the information from several expert sources;

Use software for kabaddi prediction, if possible;

Combine various analyses tools;

Monitor the odds for kabaddi betting changes to spot the opportunities;

Place different types of bets to configure the profit;

Create a machine learning model to guess the events' outcomes, etc.

On the other hand, it is crucial to get an unbiased opinion on the teams' chances by reading the analyses of independent predictors or discussing upcoming matches with friends.

FairPlay Kabaddi Odds

The FairPlay exchange betting section contains a transparent odds balancing system, making it possible to place bets focusing on the volume of the total number of selections per outcome. Moreover, the customers can choose from up to 6 options in the 1x2 markets, picking an optimal multiplier. Each change in kabaddi odds will highlight the value with a white background for a second to draw attention to itself.

FAQ

Studying the answers to frequently asked questions on kabaddi betting gives novice bettors a thorough understanding of some essential aspects of this FairPlay section.

Do I Need to Register a New Account in the FairPlay Kabaddi Betting App?

No, you don't need to register a new account in the FairPlay Kabaddi betting app. The bookmaker requires customers to have a single profile for accessing the sportsbook with any device.

How to Get Maximum FairPlay Loyalty Status in Kabaddi Betting?

You must maintain an average monthly turnover of 1 crore Indian rupees through kabaddi and other sports betting for 18 months to upgrade your account to the maximum level. Some of the most significant benefits of Platinum status are a personal assistant, exclusive special offers and a 3% weekly lossback in the sportsbook and the casino.

Which Way Can I Get FairPlay Kabaddi Betting Welcome Bonus?

Deposit 10,001 Rs. or more to get the FairPlay Kabaddi Betting welcome bonus, doubling your initial deposit with promotional funds reaching 1,00,000 Rs. Nevertheless, it is necessary to bet the expected bonus amount 30 times to activate the special offer and collect the promo rupees.