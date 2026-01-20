Fairplay Cricket Betting: Online, Live Betting, IPL Betting

Fairplay App: 3.7 ★★★★★ Registration Fairplay One of the most popular and reliable sports betting platforms Fairplay offers its customers Cricket betting! Cricket is the most popular sporting discipline in India. In this review you will find out how to bet on Cricket with Fairplay and much more! Welcome bonus 300% Bonus Up To 50,000 INR Promocode: No Promo Join Fairplay

How to Bet Online on Cricket at Fairplay?

You only need a couple of minutes of your time to place your cricket bets on Fairplay. An important condition is that you must be of adult age and a registered user. Below we have prepared a step-by-step guide to help you bet on Cricket quickly and correctly:

1 Start your registration To do this, go back to the overview header and click on "Join Fairplay". You will be presented with an empty registration page, which you need to fill in with correct personal data; Go to website 2 Log in Enter the username and password you came up with earlier to log in to your account; 3 Top up your account Go to 'My Accounts', choose your preferred payment method and top up your wallet with at least Rs 500; 4 Place your bet on Cricket Go to Sports select the sport Cricket, study the upcoming events and then place a bet of your desired amount. Make a bet

We did it! Once you have completed all these steps, all you need to do is wait for the match to end and if your bet is successfully placed, the money will be credited to your betting account automatically.

Fairplay Cricket Bonus for New Players

Also, if you are a new user and are just registering on the Fairpay platform you can take advantage of a unique offer! Every new customer gets the opportunity to activate Welcome Bonus 300% Bonus Up To 50,000 INR Please read all of the bonus rules carefully to know everything you need to know:

The wagering amount is 30 times;

Maximum bonus amount Rs 100,000;

The validity period of the first deposit bonus is 14 days;

The minimum deposit amount for the promotion is Rs 500 or above.

Done! It is important to know that with the bonus, you will be able to make your first deposit higher, which means your winnings from your cricket betting will also be higher. Don't forget that the Welcome Bonus is only available to adult and registered users.

Fairplay Cricket App and APK Download

For even more convenience in using the Fairplay payment system, the Fairplay team offers a separate mobile application for Android and iOS devices. The app is available as a free download and enables you to bet on Cricket whenever and wherever you like with internet access. Follow the step-by-step instructions to get started quickly and correctly:

Access the official website. Follow the direct link leading to the bookmaker's official website. To do so, go back to the header of the review and click on "Download the Fairplay app"; Security settings to install the app. On your device, go to the settings under "Security" and agree to download from unknown sources; Start the app download process. Select your preferred type of Android or iOS device and start downloading; Complete the installation process. Go to the downloads section on your device, find any previously downloaded files and start installing them. The successfully downloaded app will automatically appear on your device's home screen.

Done! You are now a fully-fledged user of the standalone Fairplay mobile app and can start betting on Cricket now!

IPL Cricket Betting

The Fairplay platform offers its users the opportunity to share bets on major sporting events such as the IPL! It is also the section with the biggest and most favorable IPL odds. You can find all the current league information and choose a suitable betting option at the Fireplay website. We also offer a special bonus for this matchday, so make sure you read the information below to find out which one.

15% Bonus on IPL

If you are an active user and bet every week, you have the opportunity to get 15% cashback on losses in the IPL Championship. Getting the bonus is easy. Place 30 bets in exclusive sportsbooks and the bonus will be given out at the end of the day. The bonus is usually awarded on Tuesdays.

Other Cricket Betting Opportunity at Fairplay

In addition to similar cricket bets, Fairplay also offers its customers other betting opportunities. Check out the list below to see all the options available for Cricket betting:

Live cricket betting;

E-Cricket;

Virtual cricket betting.

Choose any of our Cricket betting options and start playing with Fairplay now! Don't forget to take advantage of our Live Mode to get a realistic feel for the game and unforgettable emotions!

FAQ

If you still have any questions about how to correctly place your cricket bets on Fairplay, take a look at the information below. Below we have collected the most topical questions from Indian users and answered them in detail.

What Does it Take to Bet on Cricket?

In order to place a bet on Cricket you must be of legal age and a registered user. You can also find step-by-step instructions on how to bet correctly on Cricket with Fairplay in the review section "How to Bet Online on Cricket at Fairplay?".

Can I Use the New User Bonus Twice?

Unfortunately, no. The Fairplay platform is licensed and follows a Fairplay policy which is why each player can activate the bonus offer once. You can also read more about all the terms and conditions of the bonus in the "Fairplay Cricket Bonus for New Players" overview.

What If I Can't Download the Fairplay App?

If you are unable to download the Fairplay app to your device, please refer to the review section "Fairplay Cricket App and APK Download". You may be doing something wrong or using an incorrect download link. If the problem persists, you can contact the bookmaker's 24-hour support service and a highly qualified specialist will be able to help you.