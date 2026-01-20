Linebet Online Casino — Get Your Bonus 200% up to 159846 INR + 150 FS

Linebet App: 3.6 ★★★★★ Registration Linebet Linebet is a very popular bookmaker in India that keeps growing its audience in 2026. It provides online sports betting, online casino, live casino, and more. Linebet operates strictly under the Curacao license OGL/2024/565/0553 that ensures safe and fair betting. In this Linebet casino review we will go across all its features, advantages, and disadvantages, so you can decide whether this bookie suits you or not. Join Linebet casino and its bonus program today and get 200% up to 159846 INR + 150 FS! Welcome bonus 200% up to 159846 INR + 150 FS Promocode: LINESCIN Join Linebet

How to Start Playing at the Linebet Online Casino?

The Linebet only allows registered users to wager. Even beginners may quickly and easily set up a personal account because it is so easy to do so. To create a Linebet account, stick to the steps below:

1 Register Register an account on Linebet using the website version or the Linebet mobile app. Go to Website 2 Verify the identity Verify your identity by submitting the documents in a suggested form. Then, wait until they are confirmed by the platform, usually, it doesn't take long. 3 Make the first deposit Tap on the “Deposit” button. Enter an amount higher than 800 INR to claim the welcome bonus and confirm the deposit. Make Deposit

You will become an official customer of Linebet after you create an account. You now have access to all of the platform's features, including cricket betting, playing online and live casino games, watching games, and more!

Linebet Casino Bonus 200% up to 159846 INR + 150 FS for New Players

Given that it beats welcome bonuses offered by several other bookies, the Linebet sign-up bonus is simply exceptional. All new Linebet clients will receive the promotion, which is guaranteed. Only the Linebet slot machines are eligible for the bonus. Look at the summary of the bonus's details:

The minimum deposit is 1,000 INR;

The maximum bonus amount is 140,000 INR;

Besides the bonus amount, the user receives 150 free spins;

Only brand-new customers are eligible for a casino sign-up bonus;

Linebet reserves the right to modify or terminate the incentive at any moment;

You can withdraw the bonus using any supported by the Linebet method if your wager was successful;

Only one account per person, residence, or IP address is eligible to use Linebet free bonus;

The welcome offer is eligible to use up to 7 days after claiming.

How to Win Back the Linebet Casino Bonus?

A joining casino bonus of 200% up to 159846 INR + 150 FS is given to each new Linebet user that registers. It is not necessary to download the Linebet casino app in order to make the claim. To be eligible for bonus withdrawal, you must meet all wagering requirements:

The bonus is eligible for 7 days after registration;

You can't have previously registered Linebet accounts;

The offer applies to the first 4 deposits of at least 1,000 INR;

All deposit bonuses must be wagered 35 times;

The user agrees to all the terms and conditions of Linebet by accepting the bonus.

Download Linebet Casino Apk and App

For some players, the Linebet casino app is more comfortable than the website version. Moreover, Linebet casino apk download is very quick and simple. It's not necessary to download Linebet casino app download to claim bonuses, however, you might do it in the app too. You can finish the casino download by following our step-by-step guide:

Go to the official Linebet site through our link and choose the app for iOS. You’ll be redirected to the official App Store on your iPhone or iPad. To start the installation process, you need to allow the installation on your device. Don’t forget to double-click the Power Button and enter your screen lock or use the face recognition system to confirm that you want the app. If you’re a new user of Linebet, set up an account by clicking on the “Sign up” button and providing the required personal information.

Congratulations! You can log in and start playing. Now you can log in to the system and start playing the best casino games on Linebet!

Linebet Live Casino

There are several live casino games on the Linebet app, which provides real-time entertainment. A live dealer runs the game, giving you the impression that you're at a real casino. Take a look at some games that are available in this section:

Live Baccarat;

Live Poker;

Live Blackjack;

Live Roulette, and others.

Linebet Jackpot

Gamers are constantly on the lookout for games where they may win the greatest amount of money. You may do it with jackpot games, where you can win from 10,000 INR at just one time. Linebet provides numerous types of this rewarding entertainment:

Wolf Gold;

Mustang Gold;

Sun of Egypt;

Fruit Bananza;

Dragon Chase;

Mega Joker.

Other Linebet Casino Bonuses

Along with the Linebet welcome bonuses, the bookmaker also offers a range of additional advantageous offers to its clients. Personal deals and dynamic promotions are included. View some of the additional bonuses offered by Linebet.

Lucky Monday Promo

Every Monday, Linebet offers up to 8,000 INR! This bonus is a great addition to a welcome offer that you will get guaranteed after registration being a new user of Linebet. Take a look at basic information about the Lucky Monday promo:

Deposit any amount starting at 100 INR on Monday to qualify for the bonus;

The offer is only valid on Mondays from 0:00 to 23:59;

Wager three times the bonus amount in accumulator bets within 24 hours of receiving it;

Three or more events must be included in each accumulator bet;

Each accumulator must include at least three events with odds of 1.40 or higher.

VIP Cashback at the Linebet Casino

There are eight levels in the Linebet loyalty program. The starting point for all players is Level 1, often known as Copper. Play your preferred casino games more to advance to the next level. The more cashback you receive, the higher level you are at! Players that reach the highest level get access to exclusive discounts, VIP support, and cashback based on all wagers, whether they win or lose. Additionally, only authorized users may access it.

Birthday Bonus

Gifts from Linebet are a need for your birthday! The company offers special rewards and advantages, including a coupon for free wagers to every active player. A note from the administration will appear in your personal cabinet, and you may use the promo code right away after that.

Popular Linebet Casino Games

The Linebet bookmaker places a strong emphasis on online casino entertainment. Gamblers can choose between thousands of different games depending on their preferences. The most well-liked casino games on Linebet are listed below:

Slots

The slots are very simple to play which is why it is appreciated by so many players. The odds are great and the games are so fun. There are over 1,000 slot machines on Linebet. Take a look at some of them:

Crystal;

Burning Hot;

Lucky Slot;

Fruit Cocktail;

Western Slot;

Las Vegas;

777;

Respin Slot;

Vikings;

Wild Fruits.

Poker

Since Linebet offers hundreds of different poker types, the online poker department is quite large. The Linebet casino additionally provides more than 70 different selections of online poker for all preferences, for example:

Deuces Wild Gamble;

Texas Holdem;

One More Poker;

Video Poker;

Jackpot Stud Poker;

Steam Joker Poker;

Triple Bonus Poker;

High Hand Hold’em.

Baccarat

Baccarat is also a very popular game in India. This is a card game in which the objective is to collect a collection of cards with a total value of nine or as close to nine as possible. This basic table game is available in several variations, including:

Speed Baccarat;

Classic Baccarat;

Live Baccarat;

Ultimate Baccarat;

Speed Baccarat;

Lightning Baccarat;

Golden Wealth Baccarat;

Baccarat Supreme.

Blackjack

Blackjack is a traditional favorite among users of online casinos, and Linebet India tries to satisfy everyone's interests. The many game variations may be found by performing a straightforward search for Blackjack in the search box. Look at some of the Blackjack options available on Linebet:

Blackjack Vip;

Ultimate Blackjack;

Blackjack Multi-Hand;

Double Exposure Blackjack;

Classic Blackjack.

Roulette

The dealer spins the roulette wheel while the ball is being spun across it. The ball temporarily stops moving in one section. If you wager on the area where the ball falls, you may win. You should experiment with all the variations of this casino game to find the one that best suits your interests:

French Roulette;

Classic Roulette;

VIP Roulette;

European Roulette;

Auto Roulette;

Golden Roulette;

Live Roulette;

American Roulette.

Lotteries

Online lotteries are completely legal in India, and Linebet provides them to those who are interested. Tickets must be purchased by gamblers with six different numbers on them. Their total number is incalculable. Your odds of winning increase as you purchase more tickets. Here are some examples of lottery games:

The Perfect Scratch;

Tiger Scratch;

Break The Ice;

Zillard King;

Cash Scratch;

GoldRush.

Aviator

Aviator is a well-known casino game in India. This type of gambling entertainment is known as a new-generation game. Despite the fact that it is not as popular as slot machines, it is nevertheless common, even though it sometimes remains in the shadows.

The Aviator game engages the player in the role of a pilot, with his wages determined by how high he can raise his jet.

Bingo

Bingo is a very popular game among Indian users because the rules are not complicated. In order to finish your bingo card, you must keep track of the numbers that pop up in an erratic order throughout the game. The winner and recipient of the award is the first player to correctly complete the number card. Here are some Bingo variations on Linebet:

Bingo Cup;

Bingo 3000;

Beetle Bingo;

Burger Bingo;

Bingo Dream, etc.

TOTO

A totalizator and TOTO are equivalent. Select several event outcomes, and if at least 9 of them are accurate, you will receive a prize. There are several TOTO games available every day, all of which are continuously updated.

Deposit and Withdrawal Methods at Linebet Casino

Linebet provides Indian customers with a variety of popular and secure casino payment methods, including fast payments. Linebet depositing is simple and quick. Examine all the platform`s deposit/withdrawal options:

Visa;

Mastercard;

Astropay;

UPI;

Neteller;

PhonePe;

WebMoney;

GooglePay;

ecoPayz.

The minimum deposit is only 100 INR. Usually, providers don't take any fees.

The minimum withdrawal amount is 150 INR. The withdrawal time depends on the provider you choose, banking options are usually instant, but some methods may cause funds to be delayed by up to five days. Read the terms and conditions of the chosen provider before withdrawing your money.

Sportscafe Verdict

We went through all the features of Linebet casino and came to a conclusion to give it a high rating along with a Sportscafe special seal of approval. That seal means that Linebet is a safe, secure and legal casino platform in India. Every newly registered user can receive a welcome bonus that is up to 125,000 INR. As a final say, Linebet casino will be very appealing to Indian players because it offers so many popular and fun games from trusted providers.

The Linebet casino site gets into ratings of the online cricket betting sites in india, the best football betting sites, the best online badminton betting sites, chess betting sites, tennis betting sites and other ratings.

FAQ

These are the most popular questions about Linebet casino from our experience. Take a quick look at them because they may contain the answers you might be looking for. You can also always reach 24/7 Linebet customer care to get professional personal help.

Is It Legal To Play Linebet Casino in India?

Yes, Linebet is a legitimate company in India that complies with all applicable regulations. The Curacao gaming commission meticulously examines each service. Customers shouldn't be concerned about the validity of the bookmaker.

Is Linebet Casino Safe for Indian Players?

Indian players can trust Linebet because the company takes the safety of its customers very seriously. All personal data of a user is encrypted and secured by highly advanced security systems and all providers are legal and trustworthy.

How to Download Linebet Casino App?

Get the Linebet download for iOS or the Linebet apk for Android from the official Linebet website. Allow installs on your smartphone from untrusted sources, verify the installation, create an account, and begin gambling on Linebet.

Can I Rely on Linebet Casino for Playing?

Linebet is a reputable bookie that strictly abides by the terms of Curacao license OGL/2024/565/0553, therefore wagering on the platform is secure. The winnings are genuine since fair betting is guaranteed by Linebet's terms and conditions.