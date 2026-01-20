FairPlay Mobile App Download for Android (apk) and iOS for Betting Latest Version 2026

FairPlay App: 3.7 ★★★★★ Download APP FairPlay FairPlay app provides a huge welcome bonus of 300% Bonus Up To 50,000 INR, betting on sports, online casino games, live streams, 24/7 customer support, and is highly compatible with both android and ios systems. Welcome bonus 300% Bonus Up To 50,000 INR Promocode: No promo Join FairPlay

FairPlay App Review For your convenience, we prepared a tablet that contains all the basic information about the app. This is a short overview that is relevant to India. 📲 The current version of the application 1.2 📱 APK filesize 3 MB 📱 Installed client size 10 MB ⚙️ Supported operating systems Android, IOS 💵 Cost of loading Free ✍ License Curacao 🎁 Welcome bonus 300% Bonus Up To 50,000 INR 🇮🇳 Hindi language support Yes 💸 Deposit / Withdrawal methods Visa, MasterCard, AstroPay, Skrill, Neteller, Paypal The FairPlay app gets into ratings of the best cricket betting apps, the best football betting apps, online horse racing betting apps, tennis betting apps, pro kabaddi betting apps and other mobile betting application ratings. Advantages and Disadvantages We prepared a tablet that contains all the advantages and disadvantages of the FairPlay app along with the features that it offers. Advantages Disadvantages ✅ Minimum deposit is only 500 INR ❌ No kabaddi and horse racing ✅ Accepts cryptocurrency ✅ The support team speaks Hindi ✅ 300% Bonus Up To 50,000 INR ✅ Great choice of casino games (poker, blackjack, slots, baccarat, etc.) The FairPlay App Functionality and Design FairPlay provides the most diverse range of services that will please all customers. This includes traditional sports betting and casino games, as well as additional beneficial features such as: 300% Bonus Up To 50,000 INR on your first deposit;

Premium membership;

Authorization by fingerprint;

Instant withdrawals and deposits;

A lot of betting options;

View matches and odds in live mode;

Huge library of online slots and other types of gambling. Features of the FairPlay App FairPlay offers a lot of beneficial features that will be appreciated by all users. Here are just a couple of them: Welcome bonuses;

A wide selection of sports and casino games online;

Auto log into your account;

Push notifications for events, competitions, and other offers;

Live streams;

Detailed instructions for all types of bets. Welcome Bonuses FairPlay provides players with a very generous 300% Bonus Up To 50,000 INR welcome bonus. Welcome bonus is eligible for use in both betting and gambling categories. The minimum amount to get a bonus is only 500 INR. A Wide Selection of Sports and Casino Games Online FairPlay offers a lot of sports for betting, including traditional Indian sports like cricket or football, virtual sports, and esports. Players also can choose between many casino providers and games, for example, slots, poker, baccarat, etc. Auto Log into Your Account Once you logged into your personal FairPlay account, you don't have to do it again. The system will remember your betting history and other information. You can log out any time you like. Push Notifications for Events, Competitions, and Other Offers Players can get push notifications from FairPlay about all the important events and exclusive offers. Don't miss the opportunities that can help you win more money or increase your payouts. You can always change this option in the settings. Live Streams Watch your favorite matches and tournaments in the app. You can also place bets right during the events. There are hundreds of live matches available, including IPL events. Detailed Instructions for all Types of Bets FairPlay offers guides about placing bets and betting options, that include video instructions too. Beginners can learn betting in just a few steps. Moreover, this feature is absolutely free for all players. How to Use a FairPlay App? To access and use all the features and services of the FairPlay app, all users must follow all the requirements below: The user must be 18 or older;

You must have access to the ongoing internet connection;

You must download an app on your device;

You have to be a registered user;

You can't register a second account if you already have one, even if you previously registered it through the FairPlay website version;

All your personal information has to be truthful and reliable. If you fulfill all the terms and conditions of FairPlay, you can start betting on sports, watch exciting live matches and events, play casino games, and much more!

FairPlay App for Android Every Android user can download the app. It's absolutely free and will take just a minute of your time. You can place bets on sports, play casino games, watch live streams, and make withdrawals and deposits right in the Fairplay app for Android. The application is very similar to the website, moreover, it's highly secure as all the data is encrypted by advanced security systems. System Requirements for Android The FairPlay app works great on most Android smartphones; however, you must ensure that your smartphone meets all of the system requirements. The capacity of your smartphone should not be too low to utilize the app. The minimal requirements are below: 🤖 Android version 5.0 or higher RAM 1 Gb Storage space 35 Mb Operating capacities With a frequency of not less than 1.1 GHz Supported Android Devices A lot of Android devices have been tested for good performance with the application. FairPlay app guarantees smooth operation on next smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi;

Huawei Honor;

Nokia G Series;

Samsung Galaxy;

Sony Xperia;

Lenovo K6;

Asus Zenfone;

Oppo A53;

OnePlus Nord;

ZTE Blade etc. Don't be concerned if your smartphone isn't on this list. If you have a similar Android device, the app will very definitely be available for download and installation too.

Download FairPlay APK for Android Fairplay download is very simple and quick, however, you might need to sign up to complete the process. For smooth installation follow our step-by-step guide. 1 Download FairPlay App Go to the FairPlay official website and get Fairplay download apk by tapping the “mobile app” button and choosing the version for Android. Or simply click on this link. Download APK 2 Security Settings for Install the App Go to the settings of your smartphone and allow downloads from unknown sources. 3 Complete the Download Process Wait until the apk is fully downloaded. 4 Confirm the File Installation Click on the downloaded file. The installation process is usually very fast. Download Android

FairPlay App for iOS – iPhone & Ipad The FairPlay iOS app provides customers with the greatest online betting and gaming experience possible. The app combines the functionality of the PC and mobile website versions. It is ideally suited to the iOS operating system, so there should be no problems or glitches. System Requirements for iOS The FairPlay software works well on most iOS devices; however, you must ensure that your smartphone meets all of the system requirements. The capacity of your smartphone should not be too low to utilize the app. The minimum requirements are mentioned below: 🍏 iOS version 8 or higher RAM 1 Gb Storage space 20 Mb Operating capacities With a frequency of not less than 1.0 GHz Supported iOS Devices Here is a list of devices that have been tested on smooth operation with the FairPlay application: iPhone 5;

iPhone 5s;

iPhone 6s;

iPhone SE;

iPhone X;

iPhone 12 Mini;

iPhone 13 Pro;

iPod touch 2;

iPad 3;

iPad 4, etc. Newer or more powerful iOS system devices are also available for downloading the app. The FairPlay app should also work great on these devices.

Download FairPlay App for iOS The Android operating system is not the only one that supports the FairPlay application. FairPlay's developers also created a free Fairplay iOS app. Supported devices include the iPhone, iPad, iPod and others. We created a guide that shows how to download the app on your iOS device in a few simple steps: 1 Go to the Official Website Navigate to the official FairPlay website using the internet browser on your mobile device. Go to website 2 Go to Registration Click on the download the app version for iOS. After that, you`ll be redirected to the sign-up page. 3 Install the App After completing the registration process, you will be sent to the FairPlay home page. All you have to do is press the "Install" button. The installation should begin instantly. Download the app

How to Install FairPlay App? To install the FairPlay application for iOS and Android systems follow these instructions: Open the application page. Download the installation file. Allow your device installations from unknown sources. Run the downloaded file and confirm the installation.

How to Update FairPlay App to the Latest Version 2026? Players don't have to update the FairPlay application, as it happens automatically. Although, you need to allow this process by applying the following steps: Change the smartphone settings.Go to the options of your device. Select the app’s permission settings. Open the section containing the apps. Find the application. Choose the FairPlay App. Give permission for updates. Allow the automatic update of the application. FairPlay app doesn't release updates very often, but when it does, they usually contain the features and innovations that help the app work better. If you have recently updated the FairPlay app, you can be sure of the best user experience possible.

How to Register in the FairPlay App? If you`re a new Fairplay customer, you need to create a personal account. The registration process is very quick and straightforward. You can do it right in the app using this guide: Launch the app. Click on the program to launch FairPlay mobile app on your Android or iOS device. Open the registration form. Tap on the “Registration” button. Fill in the required information. Fill in all the required information in a suggested form. Confirm. Click on the “Sign Up” button. Complete the verification process. You will receive a message with the code. Enter the code in the confirmation line. Welcome to the FairPlay club app! Congratulations, you registered an account on the FairPlay app and now can proceed to FairPlay login if it didn't happen automatically.

FairPlay App Login Even if you have a FairPlay account, you must first log in to the system before you can begin betting. Follow these simple steps to log in to your personal account and gain access to all of the app's features. Open the app. Tap on the downloaded FairPlay app. Choose the method. Select how you want to log in by email, phone number, or socials. Fill in the required information. Fill in all the required information in a suggested form. Confirm. Click on the “Log in” button.

How to Get a Bonus in the FairPlay App? Receiving the welcome offer is very simple and is guaranteed for every new user. To claim the bonus for the first deposit simply follow these steps: Register or log in. Register an account in FairPlay mobile app or log in if you already have one. Verify the identity. Verify your identity by submitting the documents in a suggested form. Wait until they are confirmed by the platform, usually, it doesn't take long. Make the first FairPlay deposit. Click on the “Deposit” button in the app. Enter an amount higher than 500 INR to claim a bonus and confirm the deposit. After that, the bonus will be transferred to your account. Welcome Bonuses for Players The FairPlay app provides a one-of-a-kind experience for users by offering large welcome bonuses that can be used on both sports betting and casino games. For all new clients, the deal is guaranteed. Betting Bonus A sports welcome bonus is a huge advantage to all new members who love the sport. With this bonus, you`ll be ahead profitably when betting on different sports categories. You can use the bonus to bet on IPL events, football and tennis matches, esports, and virtual sports. For your convenience we prepared a tablet that contains basic information about this FairPlay bonus: 🚀 Bonus amount 300% Bonus Up To 50,000 INR 💰 Minimum deposit 500 INR ☝ What can be used for Betting on different kinds of sports: football, cricket, tennis, esports, virtual sports, etc. Casino Bonus Casino bonus is considered very generous in the Fairplay app. You can spend it on the best slot machines in the casino. In addition to the bonus, you will get 25 free spins. For your convenience we prepared a tablet that contains basic information about the bonus: 🚀 Bonus amount 300% Bonus Up To 50,000 INR 💰 Minimum deposit 500 INR ☝ What can be used for Slots only

Sports Betting FairPlay sportsbook is quite short but contains the most popular sports in India. Here is an example of available disciplines: Cricket;

Football;

Tennis. Cricket App Cricket is one of the most popular sports in India. You can bet on Cricket tournaments in the FairPlay app in just a few clicks. Take a look at suggested available competitions: Indian Premier League (IPL);

International Cricket League;

One Day Internationals;

ICC Women's World Cup;

T20 Blast. Players are offered to bet on the Tournament Winner, Totals, Double Chance, Individual Total, Best Batsman, Best Bowler, etc. Football App Indian players can place bets on various football events in the FairPlay app. The leagues and tournaments choice in this category is large: UEFA Champions League;

English Premier League;

La Liga;

UEFA Europe League;

German Bundesliga;

UEFA Nations League;

English Cup;

America’s Cup;

World Cup. There are such betting options as Match 1x2, Correct Score, Over/Under, Handicap, Half-Time / Full-Time result, Odd/Even and more. Tennis A tennis category includes the next leagues championships:: Wimbledon Cup;

ATP US Open;

WTA US Open;

Rolland Garros;

Australian Open. There are several betting options available, including Outright, Match Winner, Set Result, Handicap, Over Under Betting (Total), In-Play Betting etc.

Esports Betting Esports is quite a popular category on FairPlay. Fairplay application offers a lot of games to choose from, for example: Dota 2;

League of Legends;

CS:GO;

Valorant. Players can bet on the winner, map handicap, total maps, map winner, correct score, etc.

Virtual Sports Betting Virtual sports grow its popularity among Indian players because you don't have to wait for the official sports events to start. You can start betting on virtual sports eventually. FairPlay amazes you with a variety of virtual sports to choose from. Take a look at the available ones: FIFA;

eCricet;

eFighting;

NBA 2K;

eTennis;

Rocket League;

eSoccer.

Fantasy Sports Many Indian players wonder how to get the Fairplay fantasy download on their smartphones. The platform offers very rare betting on fantasy sports right in the app, including fantasy football and fantasy cricket. There is a Fairplay fantasy apk download for Android devices and a Fairplay fantasy app download for iOS. Pretty much it`s the same application for different operating systems. You can get both by following the instruction on how to download a regular Fairplay app that we mentioned previously.

How to Bet on Cricket using FairPlay App? To place a cricket betting, a player must be a registered user. Log in or create a FairPlay account, and follow these steps: Choose the cricket in the sports betting categories. Specify the match by filtering the tournaments, leagues, or events. Tap on the odds you are interested in, select the type of bet and press on place a bet.

Bet Types FairPlay offers a standard set of betting options that will suit different customers. Some players enjoy taking risks, while others prefer to approach carefully. Choose your own style selecting one of the available bets: Single. This is the simplest and quickest bet. The odds are average and risks are low. This type of bet is perfect for new players who aren't experienced yet.

System (Express). This type of bet is more complex and is typically employed by advanced players. You need to make the right prediction in several combined events at once. Not a single prediction should be wrong or you lose the whole bet.

Parlay (Combo). This is betting on more than one event. The chosen events must not correlate with each other. The winnings for this type of bet are fixed and the amount of the bet is multiplied by the product of the odds of all events that are covered by the bet. If at least one event was predicted wrong, the parlay is lost.

Betting Options There are a lot of options for betting. Currently, FairPlay provides the following ones: Live Streaming;

Push Notifications;

Online Casino Game;

Live Casino;

Live Cricket Betting;

Esports Betting;

Pre-Match Betting;

Lucrative Offers;

Live Match Statistics. Live Streaming Watch live streams on different kinds of sports while also winning quickly. It can be a great addition to traditional betting. The option is free, however, is only available for registered users. Push Notifications Get push notifications from FairPlay about promotions, upcoming tournaments, the odds, and other offers. This makes betting significantly more effective, increasing the chances of winning. Online Casino Games Try your luck playing such FairPlay casino games as roulette, poker, slots, baccarat, and others online. The winnings here are big as well as the chances. FairPlay guarantees fair gambling on the platform. Live Casino Play table games with the participation of real people. Live dealers make the game fun while also keeping you company. The advantage here is that you see the transparency of the game. There is a chat where you can communicate with other players during the game. Live Cricket Betting Indian players bet on their favorite cricket league or tournament, for example, IPL, in real time. With this option, you can see all the events and odds online, and adjust and place bets during the game. Esports Betting FairPlay offers the most popular esports for betting. That includes such games as Dota 2, CS:GO, League of Legends, and others. FairPlay offers pretty high odds in this category along with a variety of different betting options. Pre-Match Betting Filter the upcoming events, find your favorite ones, and prepare to win more money. Place single or multi-bets before the match begins. Lucrative Offers FairPlay provides a lucrative offer for players who make their deposits with a high amount. The offer rises in price as the deposit increases. Live Match Statistics You can see all the previous and current match statistics of the events. You can watch their wins and losses against other teams to adjust your bets and make correct predictions to win more money.

FairPlay Casino App Fairplay is not just a betting company, it also provides the best gambling entertainment for Indian players. You don't need to install the casino app additionally to try your luck and win money. Play thousands of exciting games in a unified FairPlay app. Casino Games FairPlay provides a huge choice of various casino games. That includes the most popular online Indian entertainment, including such games as: Slots;

Roulette;

Blackjack;

Dice;

Poker;

Baccarat, etc.

FairPlay Mobile Version (Website) The Fairplay mobile website is great for busy players or for those who like to bet on the go, but doesn't want to download any software. With the mobile version, you can place bets wherever you are at any time, you just need a stable internet connection. Moreover, it has a list of benefits, such as: Compatibility with the majority of mobile devices;

The site is perfectly adjusted to the device's screen size;

The site has an SSL certificate that protects the data from leakage;

High privacy - you can quickly clear the browser history;

You can still access all the services like sports betting, casino games, live casino, customer support, personal account, etc. Differences Between the App and Mobile Website There are no big differences between the app and the website. However, users can try both options and decide what feels more convenient for them. 📱 The FairPlay App 🌏 The FairPlay Mobile Website Have to be installed and downloaded No installation required Automatically logs in Might request to log in more than once Comfortable navigation There is a chance of accidentally clicking the wrong button while using the site The user gets notifications about important news Doesn't provide notifications

Payment Methods FairPlay app platform provides a large list of comfortable and fast payment methods, such as: Visa;

Mastercard;

Cryptocurrency;

Paytm;

AstroPay;

Google Pay;

Paypal;

Ethereum;

Bitcoin;

UPI;

Perfect Money;

Sticpay;

Skrill;

MuchBetter;

EcoPayz;

Jeton Wallet. Min deposit is only 500 INR. In most cases, providers don't take any fees. Although, some cryptocurrencies might request it optionally. The minimum withdrawal amount is 1000 INR. Withdrawal times vary depending on the operator. Banking options are usually fast, but some methods may cause funds to be delayed by up to three days. Before withdrawing your money, read the terms and conditions of the chosen supplier.

Customer Support Service on the FairPlay Mobile App FairPlay provides 24/7 customer service. Send your question to the support team through the app or mobile site using any convenient way to contact mentioned below: The ways to contact Details Live chat Discuss your problem with the administrator directly in a live format Telegram @fplayclub Email support@fairplay.club

Conclusion About the FairPlay App by SportsCafe We have deeply analyzed all the features and services of the FairPlay betting app, and came to a conclusion to give FairPlay the Sportscafe seal of approval along with a high rating. As a final say, FairPlay app is a good application for betting on sports, casino games, and live streams. The welcome bonuses here are large as well as the odds. Sportscafe confirms that FairPlay is a safe, secure and legal betting platform in India.