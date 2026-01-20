Indibet Bonus Codes for India 2026

Indibet App: 4.6 ★★★★★ Registration Indibet The main advantage of the Indibet platform is that when registering on the platform, every new user gets a unique opportunity to increase their first deposit with the Welcome Bonus. For this, a registered and adult client. Welcome bonus 150% up to 25,000 INR Promocode: No Promo Join Indibet

Indibet Welcome Bonus 150% up to 25,000 INR The registration process on the Indibet platform is instantaneous. Read carefully the basic information about the Welcome Bonus: The amount of minimum deposit INR 100;

The amount of the maximum winning INR 25,000;

The bonus is valid for 30 days after Indibet registration. Choose Indibet's platform, sign up and claim your unique Welcome Bonus!

How to Get Indibet Welcome Bonus? For experienced users, the Welcome Bonus is quick and easy to obtain. For new clients of the Indibet platform we have prepared a short instruction describing the basic steps to get the bonus, please read it carefully to save time: 1 Create an account Follow the direct link leading to the bookmaker's official website to start registering. Click on the "Register" button in the top right corner of the screen and you will be taken to the registration page. All the personal details you have entered must be true. Go to website 2 Verification of account Go to the KYS section and upload a photo of your documents to be verified by Indibet. 3 Make a deposit Once you have successfully completed the registration process, you will have access to your personal account. Go to "My Accounts" and deposit at least INR 100 to receive the Welcome Bonus. Get your bonus Once you have complied with these rules, you will be able to activate your Welcome Bonus and increase your first deposit. How to Win Back the Indibet Welcome Bonus? As the Indibet platform is licensed, you must follow the basic wagering rules in order to withdraw the bonus money. We have compiled a list with the basic conditions when using the Welcome Bonus, read it carefully so you don't run into any difficulties: The bet must have an odds of 1.5 or higher;

The wagering amount is 45 times;

The bonus is valid for 30 days after registration. You now know all about the Indibet Welcome Bonus rules and will be able to bet with the bonus money.

Indibet Bonuses Terms and Conditions The Indibet platform operates legally and safely all over the world and maintains a fair gaming policy. This is why it is important to follow the following basic rules when using the platform: Your age must be over 18;

You must have an account;

You are only allowed to have one valid account;

Your account must be verified;

Welcome Bonus can only be activated once;

Bonuses cannot be cumulative;

You must follow all the rules for using the bonus to avoid unfair use of bonuses. If you know and follow all these rules, you will definitely not encounter any difficulties and you will get maximum comfort and satisfaction from using this sports betting platform.

Other Types of Bonuses and Promotions at Indibet All the bonuses presented in this review are not the only bonuses that exist on the Indibet platform. As soon as you become a registered user and have access to your personal account, you will find a large number of offers in the "Bonuses" section. Study carefully all the information available and choose the one that suits you best. We will also tell you briefly about some of the most popular bonuses on the Indibet platform. Cashback Every Thursday you'll be able to receive unique cashback payments from the Indibet team, which will be calculated individually each week depending on your activity. Friend Bonus You need to share your unique code with 5 friends, and then if they are successful in signing up you will be credited INR 200 INR who have deposited 500 INR. An important condition for the bonus is that each player will be deemed to have been credited with the bonus after making Indibet deposit of at least INR 500 within one week of signing up.