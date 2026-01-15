Khelraja — Official Website for Sports Betting in India with 300% up to 50,000 INR Bonus

Khelraja App: 4.5 ★★★★★ Registration Khelraja Khelraja is a well-known betting site that prioritizes giving its users a positive experience. Every day, you may wager on more than 1,000 sporting events, the betting platform supports payment methods that are popular in India like PayTm, UPI and others. Read the review of the betting platform Khelraja and sign up to receive the betting bonus of 300% up to 50,000 INR today! Welcome bonus 300% up to 50,000 INR Promocode: No Promo Join Khelraja

Khelraja Overview Khelraja is a sports betting and casino gambling platform specifically made for players in India. It offers a lot of features that make it a solid platform of choice, such as over 1,000 sports events being available every single day on your favorite events such as the IPL, many bonuses like the deposit bonus 300% up to 50,000 INR for sports betting and 700% up to 40,000 INR for live casino, Hindi language support, and much more. Thus, due to its functionality, extensiveness of payment methods, the choice of online entertainment, bonus program and many other advantages, the company is constantly included in the ratings of the betting sites for cricket, the best football betting sites, the chess betting sites, badminton betting sites and others. Quick Facts about Khelraja If you'd like to understand more about Khelraja, have a look at the table that follows, which gives the most essential information. 🎲 Game types Sports, Live Sports, Slots, Live Casino, Poker, Lottery, E-sports, and many others 📅 Year of foundation 2021, founded by Kings Technology Services N.V. 💼 Headquarters Zuikertuintjeweg Z/N (Zuikertuin Tower), Willemstad, Curacao ✍ Betting and gambling license Curacao, 365/JAZ sub-license GLH-OCCHKTW0709152021 🎁 Welcome bonus 300% up to 30,000 INR for slots; 700% up to 40,000 INR for live casino; 300% up to 50,000 INR for sports betting 💸 Deposit and withdrawal methods PayTm, UPI, Google Pay, phonepe Pay 🇮🇳 Hindi language Yes Khelraja Score Khelraja has advantages and disadvantages, despite being a solid option for Indian casino and sports betting players. For a list of them, see the table below with the benefits and drawbacks. Advantages Disadvantages ✅ 300% up to 50,000 INR for sports ❌ High wagering requirements ✅ 700% up to 40,000 INR for live casino ✅ Hindi language support ✅ Fast withdrawals ✅ Over 1,000 sports events available daily Screenshots of Khelraja The color scheme of Khelraja is made up of red, black, and gold. View the screenshots of the betting platform to get a better idea of how it looks. Video Review To showcase the website and guide users through the Khelraja signup procedure, we at Sportscafe have created a little video. Check out the video below if you want to see it!

Khelraja for Android and iOS Visit the official website using our link to get a free download of the Khelraja mobile app for both Android and iOS smartphones. Because it includes all the same features and functionalities as the mobile website or the PC version, you can still make bets, fund your account with deposits and withdrawals, benefit from the same welcome bonuses, etc. Check out the details below if you want to know more about how to download it. For Android Follow the instructions below to download and install the Khelraja Android app: Visit the website. Visit the official Khelraja website using our link on your mobile browser. Locate the area for mobile apps. You should notice a tab labeled "Download App" in the top-right corner of the screen. Click it to move on to the following step. Download the app. The file should start downloading after you click the "Download .APK" button. If not, ensure that your device is set to allow downloads from untrusted sources before attempting again. Install the Khelraja app. Click on the push notification or locate the file in your device’s storage and then click on it. Commence the installation by clicking on the appropriate button, and wait for it to finish. Congratulations on completing the Khelraja app download and installation for Android! For iOS The procedures listed below can be used to get the Khelraja mobile app for iOS: Visit the website. Using WitUsingh our link, go to the official Khelraja website. Find the mobile app area. There should be a tab in the top-right corner of the screen with the label "Download App." To proceed to the next step, click on the button. Download and Install the app. The official Khelraja app for iOS should be available in the Apple App Store when you click the iOS icon. Just press the download button, and it will shortly be installed on your iOS device. Congratulations on downloading and installing the iOS version of the Khelraja app!

Khelraja Mobile Website You won't lose out on any promotions or benefits if you decide to use the Khelraja mobile website rather than the Android app or the PC version. It is an excellent alternative for people who would prefer not to download the Khelraja program. Because of the user experience's mobile device focus, getting where you're going quickly is made simple.

Khelraja for PC Khel raja may be used on a PC by going to the official website. It operates fairly well and has all the features and functionality of earlier versions. You won't have any problems utilizing it because of its excellent usability. You can select Hindi as the website's language if you'd like. Khelraja also doesn't have a special PC application, thus the only way to access the betting platform is by using a browser to access the website.

Registration In order to successfully create a new account at Khelraja, follow the steps down below: 1 Go to the website Visit the official Khelraja website using our link. Visit the Website 2 Find the sign-up button In the top-right corner of the page, you should see a button that says “Sign Up”. Click on it, and proceed to the next step. 3 Complete the required fields Enter your complete name (which must match the name on your bank account), phone number, and email address. Create a username and password next, and move on to the completion of the registration. 4 Complete the registration process Choose your birthdate, then input the verification code or captcha. After that, click the "Register Now" button after accepting the Terms and Conditions. Sign Up Now Congratulations on creating a new Khelraja account!

Welcome Bonus You may choose between three welcome bonuses at Khelraja: a 300% bonus of up to 30,000 Indian rupees for slot machines, a 700% up to 40,000 INR for live casino, and a 300% up to 50,000 INR for sports betting. Take a peek below if you want to learn more details about the Khelraja bonuses and how to withdraw them. Sports Betting Bonus On your first deposit at Khelraja, you may get a bonus worth 300% up to 50,000 INR for sports betting. The bonus rules are as follows: Each user is only permitted to take advantage of this deal once;

The amount must be wagered at least 25 times before it may be withdrawn;

After the wager expires, the remaining cash must be utilized within 10 days;

Bonuses require wagering in eligible games stated in the Terms and Conditions;

Invalid games may result in the cancellation of winnings and the invalidation of wagers;

Use odds that are bigger than 1.70 (Indonesia odds 1.43, Malaysia odds 0.70, Hong Kong odds 0.70). Live Casino Bonus You may use the Khelraja live casino to earn the welcome bonus of 700% up to 40,000 INR. We have listed the bonus rules right here: The amount must be wagered at least 30 times before it may be withdrawn;

Prior to using any bonus monies, all wagers must first be placed using the player's initial deposit;

After the wager expires, the balance must be recovered within 30 days;

The remaining balance may be withdrawn after the required turnover has been reached;

The withdrawal will be handled in 30 minutes to 1 hour;

In the event of early cancellation, only the remaining deposit amount and an additional 20% penalty charge will be paid. Slots Bonus Khelraja offers a staggering 300% bonus on slots wagers up to 30,000 INR. The bonus rules of this particular offer are as follows: Since this offer is only good on the day of registration, you must submit your deposit the same day that you sign up;

The amount must be wagered at least 30 times before it may be withdrawn;

Bonuses require wagering in eligible games;

Invalid games may result in the cancellation of winnings and the invalidation of wagers;

Within seven days of the wager, the remaining amount must be paid in full to avoid expiration.

Login The steps for logging into your Khelraja account are shown below. Just follow these instructions: Go to the website. You will be sent to the official Khelraja website when you click on our link. Locate the login button. To the left of the "Sign up" button, you should be able to see the "Log in" button. Press the button to go on to the next step. Log in using your login credentials. Click the option to log in, then enter your Khelraj login information. Excellent, you are now logged in to your Khelraja account!

Verification You must finish the account identification verification process before you may withdraw any money from your Khelraja account. It is safe to do this because many betting and gaming websites need it as part of their (KYC) policy. Go to the personal details tab after clicking on your avatar in the top-right corner. Fill up any blanks with relevant personal information. You must present identity and proof of residency, which may be any of the following: A driver’s license;

A passport;

An identity card;

A utility bill and any other accepted documents at Khelraja.

Khelraja Video Review To showcase the website and guide users through the Khelraja signup procedure, we at Sportscafe have created a little video. Check out the video below if you want to see it!

Deposit / Withdrawal Many of the deposit and withdrawal methods common in India are accepted by Khelraja. The minimum deposit at Khelraja amount for almost all payment options is 500 INR. The ones that are most frequently used are: PayTm;

PhonePe;

UPI;

Bank Transfer and others. The minimum withdrawal amount at Khelraja is 500 INR, and withdrawals typically take up to an hour, however, it may sometimes take a couple of business days.

Official Website The official Khelraja website is recognized as trustworthy and safe by the Curacao betting and gaming license, making it completely secure to use. Similar to this, SSL technology is used to encrypt all financial transactions. The security of the betting platform is succinctly summarized as follows: Khelraja is trusted by many players from India;

It uses SSL encryption;

The license by Curacao ensures the legitimacy of the website.

Khelraja Sportsbook Khelraja's sportsbook offers daily access to more than 1,000 sports events. Sports that are popular in India include cricket, kabaddi, tennis, table tennis, and many others. Taking everything into account, you may always wager on contests and events. For instance, the list below has more details about them! Cricket Cricket is the game that Indian players at Khelraja like playing the most. We provide a variety of contests for customers who like wagering on cricket, including the IPL. The following is a list of the events that are presently being offered: Indian Premier League;

European Cricket Series;

England Vitality;

Ranji Trophy;

ODI Series and others. Kabaddi Khelraja platform is one of the betting companies that is listed among the best kabaddi betting sites and of course the popular sport of Kabaddi may be gambled on many times using a variety of different wager kinds on Khelraja. You may wager on the upcoming events at Khelraja: Major League Kabaddi;

Pro Kabaddi League;

International Clubs and other events. Football Football is the most widely bet-on sport, and Khelraja provides a ton of daily events centered on the game. The following are a few of Khelraja's most well-known football tournaments: European Championship;

UEFA Nations League;

CONCACAF Nations League;

Argentina Premier League and many others. Tennis Tennis is one of the sports with the biggest wagering options for regular events. You may choose from the tennis tournaments listed below: ATP;

WTA;

ATP Challenger;

Exhibition;

ITF Men;

ITF Women and many other tennis events. Horse Racing Horse racing is a popular pastime at Khelraja. Indian gamblers frequently utilize the feature of the virtual sports on the betting site. Any of the following horse racing events are open to wagering. Australia Royal Randwick;

France Lyon Parilly;

Greyhound Racing and many others. Baseball Customers of Indian Khelraja may wager on baseball in addition to other sports. You may place bets on regional and international events like: Chinese Taipei;

Federation Cup;

USA MLB and others. Table Tennis Every single sportsbook, including Khelraja’s, has a sizable following of table tennis players. You may now bet on the next events on the betting platform if you want to take part: Czech Republic Pro League;

ITTF;

Table Tennis World Cup;

Championship Turkey and many others. Boxing In India, boxing is a popular sport. Khelraja lists the exact forthcoming matches, and if you'd want, you may watch them live. You might be able to anticipate the result more accurately by looking at each boxer's statistics under the "Results" page, which displays all of their past victories, defeats, and other information. Khelraja offers to bet on a range of sporting events, such as: Mairis Briedis - Jai Opetaia;

Joseph Joyce - Christian Hammer;

Pavel Silyagin - Jose De Jesus Macias;

Magomed Kurbanov - Patrick Teixeira and many others. UFC The Ultimate Fighting Championship is a different popular sport at Khelraja (UFC). Khelraja offers a huge selection of UFC events every day on which you can make a variety of bets. Although there are several potential supported activities in this field, they may be divided into two categories: UFC;

UFC Fright Night.

eSports To put it simply, professional video game competitions are essentially what constitutes esports. On Khelraja, you may place a wager on these incredibly popular games. You may wager, as an illustration, on the following: Dota 2;

League of Legends;

CS:GO;

StarCraft 2 and many others. Dota 2 One of the most popular multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) games is Dota 2. Khelraja hosts the following contests and tournaments, including these events: Champions League;

DPC China Division;

DPC North America Division and many other events. LOL League of Legends, a MOBA video game, provides a selection of online play options and gaming contests. See the list below for a complete list of them: League of Legends Pro League;

LCK Challenger League and others. CS:GO The eSports category of Khelraja includes Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, one of the most well-known video games. The calendar of upcoming events may be seen below: CS:GO CBCS;

ESEA Advanced Europe;

ESEA Divisions;

ESL Challenger League and many others. StarCraft 2 The well-known strategy game StarCraft 2 offers a huge selection of online contests and tournaments that you may gamble on. If you're interested in the present, take into account the following events: Global Starcraft II League;

ITAX Super Series and other events.

Virtual Sports Virtual sports are performed swiftly on a computer with software and no actual players are present. The two most popular virtual sports are virtual horse racing and virtual cricket because you may bet on an event and soon find out if you won or lost. You can bet on the following virtual sports at Khelraja: Golden Race;

Nsoft Virtual Sport;

Leap;

Global Bet;

Virtual Generation and many others.

Popular Betting Options at Khelraja Indian bettors will find it simpler to enjoy their time at Khelraja when they bet on sports and play casino games thanks to the betting options given below. Visit the list of features below for further details on each feature. Live Betting Placing your bets in the live sports section is the ideal choice if you want to keep current with the action and don't want to wait around for game results. Depending on the specifics of the game, there are a number of reasonable responses that you can wager on. Multi Live In contrast to live betting, the multi-live option enables you to watch many games simultaneously and make bets on them. The multi-live betting option is a great substitute if you want to completely optimize your potential winnings, provided you correctly predict the results. Live Previews The live previews option is only accessible for upcoming live events, much as a pre-match wager. It is similar to betting in advance on future occurrences, which is a very useful tactic that is frequently employed. Line (Prematch) The total amount of bets Khelraja will accept on a particular sporting event is known as the line. It could be an easy or a challenging line. The most significant outcomes, including the final score, totals, and handicaps, are included in the first section. Totalizator For sports betting, Khelraja offers a totalizer option. You will receive a prize if you correctly predict the results of at least 9 out of the 15 events. Sweepstakes come in a variety of sizes and styles. The amount you win, for instance, depends on how well you anticipated the result if you bet on the exact score.

Types of Bets Khelraja accepts bets from Indian customers on a range of athletic events and a variety of bet types. Read the descriptions of each one below to learn more about them and how they may help you maximize your potential revenue. Single A single bet is a wager made on a single event. By dividing the investment by the likelihood of your choice, you may determine the return on a single bet. This is the most typical and simple sort of wager at Khelraja. Combo A wager that covers numerous positions at once is known as a combination bet. This wager will win only if each player's estimate is accurate. As a result, making this bet is risky, but it may be profitable if your assumption is accurate. System (Express) A system bet consists of several comparable accumulators on a predetermined number of outcomes. The profits from each accumulator in the system are added up to determine the payout. Even though it's a risky bet, if you win, you may get paid well.

How to Place a Bet? If you are already logged in, the procedures outlined below will help you place a sports wager at Khelraja successfully: Make a deposit. Select a deposit method and enter all necessary transaction details in your account's deposit section. Following that, the money should start to show up in your account as soon as feasible. Select a sporting event. Select the sport from the sportsbook that you want to bet on. A list of all the events you may bet on will be provided to you. Just pick one from the given choices. Place a bet. Click "Place Bet" after deciding on the wager's terms and results, then enter the amount you want to risk. Congratulations, you have successfully placed a bet at Khelraja!

Betting Odds Superb odds are available for a variety of sports at Khelraja's sportsbook. For a variety of sports, including cricket, football, boxing, basketball, volleyball, table tennis, boxing, kabaddi, and others, high odds are offered on the betting website. On major athletic events like the Indian Premier League, the odds can reach 96% or higher.

Khelraja Live Streaming Visit Khelraja's live-streaming sports area for odds and live coverage. Choose the sport and game you want to watch once you are there. You may make a number of bets while watching the game. You may also bet on a variety of live events that are being streamed for everyone to witness in real-time by using the multi-live option.

Khelraja Casino You may choose from a large variety of various casino games at Khelraja that are divided into a number of key categories. Jackpot, poker, baccarat, table games, and slots are just a few of the numerous types of casino games Khelraja offers. All of the Khel raja casino games at the sports betting and casino gambling platform are powered by well-known software developers like Yggdrasil, Evolution Gaming, Ezugi, Microgaming, and many others.

Popular Khelraja Games To help you choose among the many games Khelraja has to offer, we've put together a list of some of the more well-liked ones. Check out the details below for a list of them! Slots When playing slots at an online casino, you must wager and get certain symbol combinations in order to win. There are several slot machines in this area of the casino. Each of them employs a different method and covers a different topic. Poker One of Khelraja's poker betting options is live dealer poker, which is among the most played games at online casinos. All of the games are managed by the RNG since they are all licensed and operated by reliable software providers. Baccarat To produce a set of cards with a value of nine or one that is as close to nine as feasible is the goal of the widely played card game baccarat in India. This specific betting option on the betting site is popular and well-liked by Indian players. Blackjack Blackjack is a simple yet exciting game in which you must obtain at least 21 points while the dealer can never beyond 21. Indian gamers frequently choose both the offline and live blackjack games offered by Khelraja. Roulette or European Roulette The fundamental idea behind all roulette casino games is that the dealer spins the roulette wheel as the ball moves through. The ball completely stops moving in one location. If you wager on where the ball will land, you could win. To choose which variation of this casino game best meets your needs, try them all out. Jackpot Games The casino at Khelraja allows you to play jackpot games. In this game, you may wager using the paylines and reels, and if it succeeds, you win. Customers that visit the Khelraja-operated Indian casinos appear to enjoy this specific game.

Lotteries Users of Khelraja have the option of participating in online lotteries, which are completely legal in India. A total of six tickets, each bearing a different number, must be purchased by each participant. How many there are in total is unknown. As you purchase more tickets, your chances of winning a potential reward increase.

Bingo To complete the numbers on your bingo card, you must keep track of the numbers that emerge during the game in an unpredictable order. The prize is awarded to the first person who successfully completes the number card.

TOTO The betting website Khelraja offers a number of TOTO games every day, and they are all often updated. Khelraja offers fantastic TOTO betting chances for customers seeking substitutes for TOTO wagering on the betting site.

TV Games One aspect that makes the TV Games section distinctive is the fact that no one truly plays the games there by themselves. Similar to how they would if they were watching it on television, customers placed bets based on their predictions of how the game would play out. In numerous aspects, it is similar to betting on the outcome.

Results and Statistics The Khelraja statistics and results website offers a wide range of information, including data on prior events and competitions. The statistics provide information on wins, losses, goals, adversaries, and other events for both specific players and entire teams. All of this is done to provide you with the information you need to place wise bets.

Bet Constructor Khelraja's Bet Constructor tool enables you to simultaneously form two teams. The squad that scores more goals overall than the opposition is the winner. It lessens the likelihood of a negative outcome while allowing you to gain from the success of your competitors.

Support Khelraja offers a number of ways to get in touch with customer care. The customer care team will do all in their power to assist you if you have any issues with your deposit, withdrawal, security, or anything else. The table below contains Khelraja's contact information for those who are located in India. The ways to contact Details Email cs@khelraja.com Facebook @khelrajaLive Instagram khelrajaofficial WhatsApp +63 915 215 1800 Telegram Khelraja Support Group – https://t.me/+b5B9zs2YmncwMzA9 Live chat The button in the bottom-right corner should allow you to speak with a specialist about your problem straight away

SportsCafe Verdict Considering we trust Khelraja has a lot to offer Indian customers, we have given it the Sportscafe seal of approval. This proves that it is a very reliable and secure betting website in India. Since Curacao granted it a reputable gaming license, the website is secure. Due to the availability of an Android mobile app that performs the same functions as the PC version but is faster and accessible from anywhere, Khelraja is a reliable sports betting and casino gaming website in India. Khelraja has also gotten overwhelmingly excellent reviews from Indian gamers.