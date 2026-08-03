Central Delhi Kings vs North Delhi Strikers Delhi Premier League Match Prediction CEN 51 % Chance of Winning NOR 49 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The seventh match in the Delhi Premier League will feature Central Delhi Kings going against North Delhi Strikers. This match will be played on 3 August at 7:00 PM IST at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Central Delhi Kings will be looking at this game as a chance to continue its winning momentum to be at the top of the table. On the other hand, North Delhi Strikers are heading to this game after finishing in the group stages in the previous season.

Who will win? Central Delhi Kings North Delhi Strikers Vote 0 votes

Facts: Central Delhi Kings won their previous match against North Delhi Strikers by 15 runs.

Yash Dhull, from Central Delhi Kings, scored 72 runs off 45 balls in the first match.

Deepanshu Gulia, from North Delhi Strikers, was able to take 7 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 23.

Central Delhi Kings vs North Delhi Strikers Chances of Winning

Central Delhi Kings will enter the next game against North Delhi Strikers with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against them in recent matches, which could help them to secure the win. They have players such as Anuj Rawat, who scored 72 runs off 45 balls, and Kuldip Yadav, who took a wicket at an economy of 3.50. On the other hand, North Delhi Strikers will be keen to start the new season with a win. For this, the team will be relying on its player performances to come out victorious. They have players such as Sarthak Ranjan, who has scored 449 runs in 9 innings at an average of 56.13, and Deepanshu Gulia, who took 7 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 23.

Central Delhi Kings Chances of Winning: 51%

North Delhi Strikers Chances of Winning: 49%

Central Delhi Kings vs North Delhi Strikers Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Central Delhi Kings have received a strong start to the current season. Securing a win in the opening match, the team has received a major boost, as they eye for more wins in the upcoming matches. And with the next game being against North Delhi Strikers, they will be taking advantage of their recent record over them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Vansh Bedi, who scored 28 runs off 13 balls, and Siddharth Joon, who scored 23 runs off 14 balls. Divij Mehra was able to take a wicket for the team at an economy of 8.

On the other hand, North Delhi Strikers didn't have a good time last season. The team finished among the bottom of the table with just three wins and five losses in the ten matches it has played. And with their opening game being against Central Delhi Kings, they will be keen to take a revenge for the previous loss. They have batsmen such as Vaibhav Kandpal, who has scored 223 runs in 8 innings at an average of 27.88, and Arnav Bugga, who scored 206 runs in 9 innings at an average of 25.75. Vikas Dixit was able to take 6 wickets in 9 innings for the team at an average of 45.

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Central Delhi Kings vs North Delhi Strikers Match Toss Prediction

The match between Central Delhi Kings and North Delhi Strikers will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium. This venue has already hosted a total of 20 T20Is, out of which 6 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 14 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 149, but it falls to just 136 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The upcoming match between Central Delhi Kings and North Delhi Strikers could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 45% chance of rain.

Thundershower 73% Humidity 27° - 33° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Thundershower 73% Humidity 27° - 33° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Central Delhi Kings and North Delhi Strikers Player List

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Team Form

Central Delhi Kings Team Form

Central Delhi Kings have shown some strong performances in recent games. The team holds more wins than losses lately, as they aim to continue their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Yugal Saini, who scored 22 runs off 16 balls, and Keshav Dabas, who took a wicket at an economy of 13.25.

North Delhi Strikers Team Form

North Delhi Strikers have not been able to do well in this format of the game. The team holds no wins and three losses in its last five games, as it aims to start the new season with a win. They have players such as Arjun Rapria, who has scored 189 runs in 8 innings at an average of 31.50, and Vaibhav Kandpal, who took 2 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 27.50.

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Central Delhi Kings vs North Delhi Strikers Top Batters

Yash Dhull is the highest run-scorer for Central Delhi Kings this season. He was able to score 72 runs for the team off 45 balls in the first game this season.

Sarthak Ranjan was the highest run-scorer for North Delhi Strikers last season. He was able to score 449 runs for the team in 9 innings at an average of 56.13.

Central Delhi Kings vs North Delhi Strikers Top Bowlers

Kuldip Yadav has been a key bowler for Central Delhi Kings this season. He was able to take a wicket for the team in the first match at an economy of 3.50.

Deepanshu Gulia was a key bowler for North Delhi Strikers last season. He was able to take 7 wickets for the team in 6 innings at an average of 23.