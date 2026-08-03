West Delhi Lions vs Purani Dilli 6 Delhi Premier League Match Prediction WES 52 % Chance of Winning PUR 48 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in the Delhi Premier League is set to be a thrilling encounter, as it will be West Delhi Lions going against Purani Dilli 6. This match will be played on 3 August at 1:30 PM IST at Arun Jaitley Stadium. West Delhi Lions are heading to this game after winning its previous match against New Delhi Tigers by 19 runs. On the other hand, Purani Dilli 6 is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Central Delhi Kings by 5 wickets.

Who will win? West Delhi Lions Purani Dilli 6 Vote 0 votes

Facts: Purani Dilli 6 won its previous head-to-head match against West Delhi Lions by 15 runs.

Udhav Mohan, from Purani Dilli 6, was able to take a wicket in the last match at an economy of 7.

Ayush Doseja, from West Delhi Lions, scored 84 runs off 52 balls in the last match.

West Delhi Lions vs Purani Dilli 6 Chances of Winning

West Delhi Lions will enter the next game against Purani Dilli 6 with a higher chance of winning. The team has received a strong start to this tournament, as they now aim to continue the same. They have players such as Ayush Doseja, who has scored 84 runs off 52 balls, and Manan Bhardwaj, who took 3 wickets at an average of 6.66. On the other hand, Purani Dilli 6 will be eager to secure a win in the next game. Their record against West Delhi Lions has been strong, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Anuj Rawat, who scored 105 runs off 59 balls, and Udhav Mohan, who took a wicket at an economy of 7.

West Delhi Lions Chances of Winning: 52%

Purani Dilli 6 Chances of Winning: 48%

West Delhi Lions vs Purani Dilli 6 Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

West Delhi Lions have been able to showcase their dominance this season. Starting this season with a win, the team has shown its momentum, as it now aims to grab another win to be at the top of the table. But for that to happen, they will have to continue the same form against Purani Dilli 6. This match will be a chance for them to take revenge of the previous season. They have batsmen such as Mayank Gusain, who scored 46 runs off 35 balls, and Vikas Rana, who scored 26 runs off 23 balls. Kulwant Khejroliya was also able to take 3 wickets for the team at an average of 8.33.

On the other hand, Purani Dilli 6 has not been able to regain its winning momentum. The team ended the last season with consecutive losses, and even started the new season with a win. Their record against West Delhi Lions has been good lately, but the team will be facing challenges with its form. They have batsmen such as Dev Lakra, who scored 53 runs off 37 balls, and Rohan Rana, who scored 10 runs off 8 balls. Pankaj Jaiswal was able to take a wicket for the team at an economy of 7.50.

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West Delhi Lions vs Purani Dilli 6 Match Toss Prediction

The match between West Delhi Lions and Purani Dilli 6 will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium. This venue has already hosted a total of 20 T20Is, out of which 6 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 14 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 149, but it falls to just 136 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The upcoming match between West Delhi Lions and Purani Dilli 6 could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 45% chance of rain.

Thundershower 73% Humidity 27° - 33° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Thundershower 73% Humidity 27° - 33° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

West Delhi Lions and Purani Dilli 6 Player List

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Team Form

West Delhi Lions Team Form

West Delhi Lions have shown a resurgence in their form this season. The team has received a winning start to the new campaign, as it aims to continue the same in the next match. They have players such as Krish Yadav, who scored 6 runs off 7 balls, and Shubham Dubey, who took 2 wickets at an average of 14.50.

Purani Dilli 6 Team Form

Purani Dilli 6 has not been able to do well in this format of the game lately. The team started its campaign with a tough loss, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Lalit Yadav, who scored 7 runs off 2 balls, and Rajneesh Dadar, who took a wicket at an economy of 13.50.

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West Delhi Lions vs Purani Dilli 6 Top Batters

Ayush Doseja is the highest run-scorer for West Delhi Lions this season. He has been able to score 84 runs off just 52 balls in the last game with 10 fours and 2 sixes.

Anuj Rawat will be a key batsman for Purani Dilli 6 in the next game. He went on to score 105 runs for the team off just 59 balls with 11 fours and 5 sixes in the last game.

West Delhi Lions vs Purani Dilli 6 Top Bowlers

Manan Bhardwaj is the leading wicket-taker for West Delhi Lions this season. He was able to take 3 wickets for the team in the last game at an average of 6.66.

Udhav Mohan will be a key bowler for Purani Dilli 6 in the upcoming match. He has been able to take just one wicket in the last match at an average of 28 and an economy of 7.