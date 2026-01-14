Bilbet Mobile App Download for Android (apk) for Betting and Casino Latest Version 2026

Bilbet App: 3.2 ★★★★★ Download APP Bilbet Bilbet offers the whole spectrum of betting and gaming options, including sports betting, online casino games, live streaming, and 24-hour customer support. The Bilbet app is highly compatible with the Android and iOS operating systems and is administered by license #8048/JAZ of Curacao. Read our Sportscafe review and download the Bilibet app with exclusive Bilibet promo code SCAFEBET and get a privileged bonus. Welcome bonus 200% up to 20,000 INR Promocode: SCAFEBET Join Bilbet

Bilbet App Short Overview of General Points For your convenience, we prepared a tablet that contains all the basic information about the app. This is a short overview that is relevant for India. Current version of application 1.01 APK file size 2.7mb Installed client size 30mb Supported operating systems Android Cost of loading Free License Curacao Welcome bonus 200% up to 20,000 INR Hindi language support Yes Deposit / Withdrawal methods Paytm, Skrill, Neteller, Paypal The Bilbet app gets into ratings of the best cricket betting apps, the best football betting apps, online horse racing betting apps, tennis betting apps, pro kabaddi betting apps and other mobile betting application ratings. Advantages and Disadvantages We prepared a tablet that contains all the advantages and disadvantages of the Bilbet app along with the features that it offers. Advantages Disadvantages Minimum deposit only 300 INR Not available for the iOS Accepts both rupees and cryptocurrency Push notifications about the best promotions Welcome bonus up to 20,000 INR 24/7 support team that speaks Hindi The Bilbet App Functionality and Design All customers will be satisfied by the variety of services that Bilbet provides. This features classic sports betting and casino games, as well as other advantageous elements such as: Welcome bonus 200% up to 20,000 INR on your first deposit;

Authorization by fingerprint or face id;

Fast payments;

View matches and odds in live mode;

Many gambling and betting options.

Bilbet APK Download for Android Although the Bilbet download is clear and understandable, you might need to register to complete the process. For a simple installation, follow our step-by-step instructions. 1 Download Bilbet App Go to the Bilbet official website and get Bilbet download apk by tapping the “mobile app” button and choosing the version for Android. Or simply click on this link. Go to website 2 Security Settings for Install the App Allow downloads from unknown sources in your smartphone's settings. 3 Complete the Download Process Wait until the apk is fully downloaded. 4 Confirm the File Installation Click on the downloaded file. The installation process is usually very fast. Download the app

Bilbet App for Android Bilbet has created the app version for all Android customers. All you need for the proper work of the app is reliable internet connection. After the download of the Bilbet application you may access all the same features as the official Bilbet website. System Requirements The Android operating system is highly compatible with the Bilbet app. You must, however, make sure that your smartphone complies with all necessary system requirements. To use the app, your smartphone's storage space shouldn't be too low. Take a look at the minimal requirements are below: Android version 5.0 or higher RAM 1 GB Storage space 30 Mb Operating capacities With the frequency of not less than 1.0 GHz Supported Android Devices A lot of Android devices have been tested to prove good performance with the application. Bilbet app guarantees smooth operation on next smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi;

Huawei Honor;

Vivo Y53;

Samsung Galaxy;

Sony Xperia;

Lenovo K6;

Asus Zenfone;

Oppo A53;

OnePlus Nord;

Lg K51 etc. Don't have to worry if your smartphone isn't on this list. If you own a similar Android device, the app will very definitely be available for download and installation too.

Download Bilbet App for iOS Unfortunately, the iOS system does not fit the requirements of Bilbet software. The developers will do everything they can to make an application possible for downloading for iOS users.

How to Install Bilbet App? For Bilbet app installation on your mobile device follow these simple steps: 1 Enter on app download page Open the application page. Go to website 2 Click on download button Download the installation file. 3 Start using app Run the downloaded file and confirm installation. Download the app

How to Register in Bilbet App? Create a personal account first if you are a new user of Bilbet. The registration process is quick and easy. By using this instruction, you may complete it immediately in the app: Click on the program to launch Bilbet mobile app on your Android device; Tap on the “Registration” button; Fill all the required information in a suggested form; Click on a Bilbet Sign Up button; You will receive a message with the code. Enter the code in the confirmation line; Congratulations, you registered an account on the Bilbet app and now can proceed to login if it didn't happen automatically.

Welcome Bonuses for App`s Players Players who download the Bilbet app receive a very generous welcome bonus offer that can be spent on both casino games and sports betting. Every newly registered user will receive the offer. Betting Bonus Indian gamers are often the most enthusiastic about sports welcome bonus because they may wager on nearly every sport on the platform with it. For your convenience we prepared a tablet that contains basic information about this Bilbet bonus: Bonus amount 200% up to 20,000 INR Minimum deposit 300 INR What can be used for Betting on different kinds of sports: football, cricket, tennis, esports, virtual sports, etc. Casino Bonus There is a big value that comes with the casino welcome bonus. Players can use the 125% bonus for the best slot machines in the app, depositing only 300 INR. It`s great new for every gambling lover. For your convenience we prepared a tablet that contains basic information about the casino welcome bonus: Bonus amount 200% up to 20,000 INR Minimum deposit 300 INR What can be used for Slots only

How to Get a Bonus in Bilbet App? The welcome bonus is fairly simple to obtain. Additionally, it is guaranteed for every single new customer. To get the bonus for the first deposit, simply follow these steps: Register an account in Bilbet mobile app or login if you already have one; Verify your identity by submitting the documents in a suggested form. Next, wait until they are confirmed by the platform, usually it doesn't take long; Tap on the “Deposit” button in the app. Enter an amount higher than 300 INR to claim a bonus and confirm the deposit. After that, the bonus will be transferred to your account.

Payment Methods Bilbet provides the most popular and comfortable deposit/withdrawal methods, such as: PayTm;

PhonePe;

UPI;

IMPS;

Layka Pay;

Skrill;

Neteller;

Ecopayz. Min Bilbet deposit is only 300 INR. In most cases, providers don't take any fees. Although, some cryptocurrencies might request it optionally. The minimum withdrawal amount is 1000 INR. Withdrawal times vary depending on the operator. Banking options are usually fast, but some methods may cause funds to be delayed by up to three days. Before withdrawing your money, read the terms and conditions of the chosen supplier.

How to Update Bilbet App to the Latest Version? Customers don't have to update the Bilbet application because it happens automatically. However, you need to allow this process applying following steps: Go to the settings of your device; Select the app’s permission settings; Choose the Bilbet App; Allow the automatic update of the application. The Bilbet app constantly releases new features and innovations that help the app work better. With the newest Bilbet update, you can be sure of the best user experience possible.

Login You must first log in to the platform in order to place bets, even if you already have a Bilbet account. Simply follow these easy steps to log into your personal account and have access to all of the features of the app: Tap on the downloaded Bilbet app; Select how you want to login by email, phone number, or socials. Fill all the required information in a suggested form; Click on a “Log in” button.

Sports Betting The Bilbet app has a huge selection of sports. That covers both the common and uncommon ones. Over a thousand events are available for betting each day. Here is an illustration of a disciplines that are offered: Cricket;

Basketball;

Football;

Tennis;

Ice Hockey. Cricket App One of the most popular sports in India is cricket. With only a few clicks, you can place a bet on a Cricket match through the Bible app. Look at the suggested contests that are now open: T20 World Cup;

T20 Series;

Test Series The Ashes;

Indian Premier League;

Commonwealth Games Women;

World Cup;

County Championship England;

The Hundred England. Players are offered to bet on the Winner (incl. Super Over), First Innings, Over / Under Team with Top batter / Bowler and many more. Basketball App Basketball category comes with numerous tournaments. In this area, there are several leagues and competitions to choose from: NBA;

WNBA;

The Basketball Tournament USA;

Euroleague;

European Championship;

Liga ACB;

Serie A Italy;

Pro A France. Usually there are such betting options as Winner (incl. Overtime), 1x2, Handicap, Total, First Quarter, Draw no Bet, Odd/Even, Point Range etc. Football App In the Bilbet app, Indian gamers may bet on a number of football matches. There are several leagues and competitions to choose from in this category: Euro 2024;

UEFA Nations League

World Cup;

UEFA Champions League;

Ballon Dor;

UEFA Europa League;

UEFA Europa Conference League;

UEFA Super Cup;

AFC Champions League;

Copa Libertadores;

La Liga. Indian players can bet on Double Chance, Total (Over/Under), Asian Total, First Goal, Handicap, Asian Handicap, Draw no Bet, Exact Goals, Both Teams to Score, Correct Score etc. Tennis App A tennis category on the Bilbet app contains following championships: US Open Men/Women Singles;

Wimbledon Men Singles;

ATP Atlanta, USA;

ATP Washington, USA;

French Open Women;

WTA Washington;

WTA 125K;

ATP Challenger;

ITF Men;

ITF Women. There is a wide selection of betting options such as Winner, Game Handicap, 1st Set Winner, Game Handicap, 1st Set Total Games, Exact Sets, Correct Score, Double Result etc. Ice Hockey App Ice hockey is another sport available on the Bilbet app. Take a look on suggested competitions: NHL;

U20 World Championship;

World Championship;

World Championship Women;

SHL, Sweden;

Champions Hockey League. Players can bet on 1x2, Winner (incl. Overtime and Penalties), Total, Handicap,First Goal, Period 1x2, Last Goal, Double Chance, Draw no Bet, Odd/Even, Both Teams to Score etc.

Esports Betting at the App One of the most popular categories on Bilbet is esports. Numerous games are available on the Bilbet app, including: Dota 2;

Counter Strike;

League of Legends;

Rainbow Six;

King of Glory. Players can bet on the winner, map handicap, total maps, map winner, correct score, etc.

Virtual Sports Betting at the App Virtual betting allows customers to place bets on sports without waiting for the official events to start. It's also quick and you can know whether you won or lost right away. There are such available virtual sports as: FIFA;

NBA 2k;

eCricket;

eFighting;

eTennis;

Rocket League.

How to Bet on Cricket using Bilbet App? Only registered users are allowed to place bets on the Bilbet app. Log in or create a Bilbet account if you didn't already do so. Next, simply follow this instruction: Choose the cricket in the sports betting categories; Specify the match by filtering the tournaments, leagues, or events; Tap on the odds you are interested in, select the type of bet, and press on place a bet.

Available Type of Bets at the App A diversity of customers will be satisfied by Bilbet's classic selection of betting options. Some players want to take risks, while others prefer to play carefully. Choose your chosen strategy by making an enjoyable bet: Single. This is the simplest and quickest bet. The odds are average and risks are low. This type of bet is perfect for new players who aren't experienced yet; System (Express). This type of bet is more complex and is typically employed by advanced players. You need to make the right prediction in several combined events at once. Not a single prediction should be wrong or you lose the whole bet; Parlay (Combo). This is betting on more than one event. The chosen events must not correlate with each other. The winnings for this type of bet are fixed and the amount of bet multiplied by the product of the odds of all events that are covered by the bet. If at least one event was predicted wrong, the parlay is lost.

Betting Options at the App There are so many different betting options on the Bilbet app. Take a look at currently available ones: Live Streaming;

Push Notifications;

Online Casino Game;

Live Casino;

Cash-Out;

Live Cricket Betting;

Esports Betting;

Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting;

Pre-Match Betting;

Lucrative Offers;

Multi-betting;

Live Match Statistics. Live Streaming Watch exciting live broadcasts of different sports events while also betting on these matches. This is like watching TV, but in the app. This feature is available for registered users only. Push Notifications Give the Bilbet app permission to notify you through push notifications of significant offers, future competitions, odds, and other deals. This drastically improves the effectiveness of betting and raises winning possibilities. Online Casino Games Play online Bilbet casino games including baccarat, poker, roulette, and slots. Here, the chances of winning are high. The terms and conditions of Bilbet ensure fair gambling on the platform. Live Casino In the Bilbet app users can play exciting table games with real people. Live dealers and other players that you can chat with will add interest to the game. You can choose between hundreds of different games. Cash-Out If you are unsure of your current bet, the Bilbet app gives you the option to sell the bet to recover the entire amount or a portion of it. Although cash-out isn't always possible, when it is, it will be indicated next to your bet. Live Cricket Betting Indian players have the option of placing live bets on their favorite cricket event, such as the IPL. With this option, you may change your bets as the game progresses and view all the events and odds online. Esports Betting At Bilbet, you can place bets on the most popular esports. Games like Dota 2, Starcraft, and others are a part of this. Bilbet provides pretty competitive odds in this category and offers a large variety of different betting opportunities. Pre-Match Betting The entire amount of bets that Bilbet will take on a particular sporting event is known as a pre-match bet. Players can choose between easy or complex selections depending on what outcome they expect. Lucrative Offers Players that deposit a truly large amount might take advantage of tempting offers from the Bilbet app. The price of the deal grows as the deposit increases. Because you may make more bets with this option, your odds of winning also improve. Multi-Betting Merge two or more sporting events into a single wager. If every event was correctly predicted, the bet will be successful. The entire multi-bet is lost if one of the bids turns out to be incorrect. Live Match Statistics The Bilbet statistics and results offers a range of data, including information on previous events and competitions. This contains information on wins, losses, goals, opponents, and other details for teams. Live statistics help make more informed decisions.

Bilbet Casino App Players can choose from a large variety of casino games in several different categories on the Bilbet app. There are games from the most popular and trustworthy providers in India. Also there is no need for additional Bilbet apps download for casino. Entertainment at the Casino App In order to help you choose from among the many games available at Bilbet, we've compiled a list of some of the most well-liked ones. Check out the details below for a list of them: Slots;

Roulette;

Blackjack;

Poker;

Baccarat;

Lottery;

Keno;

Bingo;

Board Games and Others.

Bilbet Mobile Version (Website version) The Bilbet mobile website is ideal for users who want to bet while they are on the go or who are busy yet don't want to install any additional software. With the mobile version, you can place bets anytime you want and from any location as long as you have a solid internet connection. It also provides a lot of benefits, such as: Suitable with any mobile device;

The website is flawlessly adapted to the size of the device's screen;

SSL certificate protects the data from leakage;

High privacy - players may instantly clear the browser history;

You can still access all the services like sports betting, casino games, live casino, customer support, personal account, etc.

Differences Between App and Mobile Website The Rabona app and mobile website are not much different. However, users can try both options and decide what feels more convenient for them. The app Mobile Website Asks for minimum requirements Works on almost any mobile device Optimal battery use Faster battery drain Requires 1gb of RAM Almost doesn't consume RAM Push notifications about promos No notifications

Download Bilbet for PC Apparently, there is no Bilbet PC app that can be downloaded. You can, however, download it on your Android device or use a PC's browser to access the official Bilbet website. Enjoy excellent visuals, a well-made design, and other advantages like: No need to download any third-party apps;

You can place bets and play casino games at the same time;

The full screen and maximum elements on one page at once.

Features of Bilbet App If you're still not sure if you should install the Bilbet app on your Android device, take a look on the features of the app: Welcome bonuses;

A wide selection of sports and casino games online;

Fast payments;

Push notifications for events, competitions, and other offers;

Live streams. Welcome Bonuses A very large 125% welcome bonus, up to 20,000 INR, is available to players at Bilbet. Both betting and gaming are eligible for the welcome bonus. Only a 300 INR payment is required to receive a bonus. A Wide Selection of Sports and Casino Games Online Every day, bets can be placed on more than 1,000 sporting events. On the app, users may also find quite uncommon sports. There is a big casino library as well. The most well-known online games, including slots, bingo, lotteries, poker, blackjack, and more, are all included. Fast payments There are several payment options available on the Bilbet app, including fast payments. It helps users to credit their accounts quickly so they may begin betting. Furthermore, most services don't charge a commission. Push Notifications for Events, Competitions, and Other Offers The Bilbet app will notify you via push notifications of all significant events and special deals. Don't delay to take advantage of possibilities that might boost your payouts or help you win more money. If you prefer, you can always change this setting in the options menu. Live Streams Sports fans may watch live streams of high-quality Broadcast events. Esports is a particularly well-liked category here, while regular competitions in other sports also take place. While watching the game of your favorite team competing, you may place bets on them. How to Use a Bilbet App? All users must fulfill the basic requirements listed below in order to access all the features and services of the Bilbet app: The user must be 18 or older;

You must have access to the ongoing internet connection;

You must downloaded an app on your device;

You have to be a registered user;

You can't registrate a second account if you already have one, even if you previously have registered it through the Bilbet website version;

All your personal information has to be truthful and reliable. You may begin placing sports bets, watching thrilling live matches and events, playing casino games, and much more once you have met all of the Bilbet platform's terms and regulations.

Security of the App Customers' security and safety are very important to Bilbet. The following actions are used to keep the app secure for all players: SSL certificate. The platform has SSL certificate that protects users and transactions data from leakage;

Trustworthy services. Bilbet maintains only the best third party services on the platform. That includes the casino games from legit providers;

High privacy. Bilbet doesn't share the information about the customers with any third-party;

Licensed bookmaker. The provider of the app is a fully legal company that operates under the Curacao license.

Customer Support Service on the Bilbet Mobile App Indian players can use 24/7 customer service of the Bilbet official app. The team of trained professionals will help you solve any upcoming questions. You can use any contact method mentioned below: The ways to contact Details Live chat Discuss your problem with the administrator directly in a live format Email support@bilbet.com Telegram https://t.me/bilbet_official You can also follow the official Bilbet instagram https://www.instagram.com/bilbet_officialto learn about the upcoming offers and promotions first.

Sports Cafe Final Verdict About the Bilbet App We've thoroughly reviewed all the features of the Bilbet betting app and came to a conclusion to give it the Sportscafe seal of approval along with a high rating. As the final say, Bilbet is a great app for betting, gambling, and live streams. Although the app is only compatible with the Android system, it operates perfectly on it. New players can rely on the welcome bonus that is up to 20,000 INR. We confirm that Bilbet is a safe, secure and legal betting platform in India.