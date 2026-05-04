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Odds96 Actual Promo Code for India 2026

Odds96

App:

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Registration

Odds96

Use the Sports Cafe promo code SCAFE96 when you register an account on Odds96 bet and get 10 free spins for wagering on the best slots in the Odds96 casino.

Welcome bonus

500% up to 100,000 INR

Promo code:

SCAFE96

Join Odds96

Odds96 Promo Code: The Best Current Valid Codes

Bookmakers love to provide a registration bonus program to attract new users. Odds96 offers an increased bonus with additional promo codes to make betting even more pleasant. The deal changes regularly, that's why we've compiled only valid promo codes for Odds96 below:

Offer Type

Bonus

Details

Odds96 Promo Code

Odds96 Free Spins

10 free spins

Get 10 free spins for wagering on slots for creating an account on Odds96.

SCAFE96

Odds96 Casino Bonus

500% up to 100,000 INR

Get 10 free spins for the casino for creating an account on Odds96.

SCAFE96

How to Win 50 Free Spins With Odds96 Promo Code?

It's really easy to obtain a deal and enter the promotional code. To accomplish it, stick to our step-by-step instructions:

1

Enter on main page

Go to the Odds96 official site.

Go to website
Enter on the main page of the website.
2

Make new account

Register the Odds96 new account using your email or phone number.

Open the registration window.
3

Click on promo code button

Click on the “Add Promo Code” tab below.

Search for promo code tab.
4

Insert your promo code

Use our promo code “SCAFE96” and press enter.

Fill all of the required fields.
5

Start playing

Wager 40 times on the slots category.

Make deposit
Start playing casino games.

Use of the Promo Code in the Odds96 App

If you have the Odds96 app, you can activate the promo code directly from there too. Follow our step-by-step instructions to enter the promo in the Odds96 app:

  1. Download or open the Odds96 mobile app.
  2. Register a new account using your email or phone number.
  3. Click on the “Add Promo Code” tab below.
  4. Use our promo code “SCAFE96” and press enter.
  5. Wager 40 times on the slots category.

Ability to Use a Promo Code for Sports Disciplines

You can use a promo code to beneficially bet on any sports discipline on Odds96. Take a look at some examples of those sports categories:

  • Cricket;
  • Kabaddi;
  • Football;
  • Chess;
  • Shooting;
  • Boxing;
  • Badminton;
  • Wrestling;
  • Hockey;
  • Athletics;
  • Archery;
  • Squash;
  • Cue sports and others.

Terms and Conditions for Promo Code Using

In order to receive an exclusive Odds96 deal by promo code, users must meet all of the following requirements and rules:

  • The user has to be over 18 years of age;
  • Bonus is eligible to use up to 7 days after registration;
  • The wagering requirements are 40 times;
  • Only one account per person, computer, or IP address is eligible to use the promo code.
  • You agree to the terms and conditions of Odds96 by using the promo code.

Other Odds96 Bonuses

Along with the promo code bonuses we mentioned earlier, Odds96 offers a variety of other beneficial deals for players that can be used for both betting and gambling. Take a look at some of them below:

  • Welcome Bonus of 500% up to 100,000 INR;
  • Multibet Boost;
  • 25% Cashback every week.

FAQ

Can I Use a Promo Code If I’ve Already Created an Account?

Promo codes are only accessible to brand-new customers who create an account on Odds96 for the first time. You could check out some of the other deals Odds96 provides for players who are already registered.

Can I Use Promo Code Twice?

No, you can't, because it violates the terms and conditions of Odds96, a respectable platform that follows the rules of the Curacao license. You can only use the bonus once from one account per person, computer, or IP address.

Is the Activation and Use of a Promo Code Available for Mobile Players?

Yes, you may use any platform, including mobile devices, to activate a promo coupon. Additionally, users may enter the code straight from the Odds96 app. Simply follow the instructions we provided previously.

How Do I Withdraw Promo Code Money? What Are the Wagering Conditions?

Players can use the promo code only for slot machines. You have to wager 40 times before you can withdraw the money. Choose any method such as NetBanking, PayTm, UPI, etc. Withdrawal times depend on the provider, most of them are instant.

Post Author

author image
Faraz Gupta

Description: Faraz Gupta is an experienced journalist and consultant specializing in the iGaming industry. Holding degrees in law (2011) and journalism (2018), he worked as a journalist for a major iGaming network from 2016 to 2022, focusing on gambling legislation, news, and reviews. Since 2022, Gupta has written over 2,000 articles, attended trade exhibitions, and consulted on major gambling projects. He provides analytical reviews, strategies, and legislative insights into the betting and casino sectors, aiming to deliver credible and informative content to help readers make informed decisions in the dynamic gambling industry.

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3 Comments

v

Odd96 Shameless Company I just wish I checked their Trustpilot, before using them. They just pretend to be big company by spending a lot of money to sponsor big PL teams, just to attract people, in order to scam them. Not only the site is terrible, you barely ever win, and when you win, it is never random, they will make sure you do not win big, regardless how often you play or how much you stake Cherry on the cake, is that their agents lie (this is confirmed by another agent afterwards), and when you complaint, the response from the manager is that it is within their T&Cs. Just avoid this terrible website, if you want to save your valuable money and most importantly your time!!!!

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s

If It’s allowed to comment foul languages, I’d gather all the foul languages in the world to curse towards this rubbish Casino. I tried to withdraw my winnings which is only $1,000. Pending for more than 18 days then I reversed it just to try $10. To my surprise, even the lowest amount for withdrawal they purposely hold winnings, ignore your chat and emails. I don’t understand how they’re being allowed to operate in Curacao despite of all the complaints they receive. AGCO seems to ignore every complaints and I think they always take the side of these SCAMMERS because they’re getting paid from it. Disgusting creatures! I decided to quit playing online Casino due to my experiences with ODD96.Robbers and Bastards.

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k

Scammers and Robbers don't play on this… Dear friends please don't play on this scammer gaming site as I have opted for 2 withdrawals 1000rs and 1001 rs on 31st December.As the promised me it will get credited in 48 hours as it's already 4 days past but the garbage executives are giving me fake assurance that ot Will credit soon without any timeframe.Its my humble request to you all guys please boycot this gaming site as you will never get your withdrawal they are scammers and robbers

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