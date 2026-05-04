Odds96 Actual Promo Code for India 2026

Odds96 App: 3.9 ★★★★★ Registration Odds96 Use the Sports Cafe promo code SCAFE96 when you register an account on Odds96 bet and get 10 free spins for wagering on the best slots in the Odds96 casino. Welcome bonus 500% up to 100,000 INR Promo code: SCAFE96 Join Odds96

Odds96 Promo Code: The Best Current Valid Codes Bookmakers love to provide a registration bonus program to attract new users. Odds96 offers an increased bonus with additional promo codes to make betting even more pleasant. The deal changes regularly, that's why we've compiled only valid promo codes for Odds96 below: Offer Type Bonus Details Odds96 Promo Code Odds96 Free Spins 10 free spins Get 10 free spins for wagering on slots for creating an account on Odds96. SCAFE96 Odds96 Casino Bonus 500% up to 100,000 INR Get 10 free spins for the casino for creating an account on Odds96. SCAFE96

How to Win 50 Free Spins With Odds96 Promo Code? It's really easy to obtain a deal and enter the promotional code. To accomplish it, stick to our step-by-step instructions: 1 Enter on main page Go to the Odds96 official site. Go to website 2 Make new account Register the Odds96 new account using your email or phone number. 3 Click on promo code button Click on the “Add Promo Code” tab below. 4 Insert your promo code Use our promo code “SCAFE96” and press enter. 5 Start playing Wager 40 times on the slots category. Make deposit

Use of the Promo Code in the Odds96 App If you have the Odds96 app, you can activate the promo code directly from there too. Follow our step-by-step instructions to enter the promo in the Odds96 app: Download or open the Odds96 mobile app. Register a new account using your email or phone number. Click on the “Add Promo Code” tab below. Use our promo code “SCAFE96” and press enter. Wager 40 times on the slots category.

Ability to Use a Promo Code for Sports Disciplines You can use a promo code to beneficially bet on any sports discipline on Odds96. Take a look at some examples of those sports categories: Cricket;

Kabaddi;

Football;

Chess;

Shooting;

Boxing;

Badminton;

Wrestling;

Hockey;

Athletics;

Archery;

Squash;

Cue sports and others.

Terms and Conditions for Promo Code Using In order to receive an exclusive Odds96 deal by promo code, users must meet all of the following requirements and rules: The user has to be over 18 years of age;

Bonus is eligible to use up to 7 days after registration;

The wagering requirements are 40 times;

Only one account per person, computer, or IP address is eligible to use the promo code.

You agree to the terms and conditions of Odds96 by using the promo code.

Other Odds96 Bonuses Along with the promo code bonuses we mentioned earlier, Odds96 offers a variety of other beneficial deals for players that can be used for both betting and gambling. Take a look at some of them below: Welcome Bonus of 500% up to 100,000 INR;

Multibet Boost;

25% Cashback every week.