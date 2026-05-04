Odds96 Actual Promo Code for India 2026
Odds96
App:
Odds96
Use the Sports Cafe promo code SCAFE96 when you register an account on Odds96 bet and get 10 free spins for wagering on the best slots in the Odds96 casino.
Welcome bonus
500% up to 100,000 INR
Promo code:
SCAFE96
Odds96 Promo Code: The Best Current Valid Codes
Bookmakers love to provide a registration bonus program to attract new users. Odds96 offers an increased bonus with additional promo codes to make betting even more pleasant. The deal changes regularly, that's why we've compiled only valid promo codes for Odds96 below:
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Offer Type
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Bonus
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Details
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Odds96 Promo Code
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Odds96 Free Spins
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10 free spins
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Get 10 free spins for wagering on slots for creating an account on Odds96.
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SCAFE96
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Odds96 Casino Bonus
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500% up to 100,000 INR
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Get 10 free spins for the casino for creating an account on Odds96.
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SCAFE96
How to Win 50 Free Spins With Odds96 Promo Code?
It's really easy to obtain a deal and enter the promotional code. To accomplish it, stick to our step-by-step instructions:
Enter on main page
Go to the Odds96 official site.Go to website
Make new account
Register the Odds96 new account using your email or phone number.
Click on promo code button
Click on the “Add Promo Code” tab below.
Insert your promo code
Use our promo code “SCAFE96” and press enter.
Start playing
Wager 40 times on the slots category.Make deposit
Use of the Promo Code in the Odds96 App
If you have the Odds96 app, you can activate the promo code directly from there too. Follow our step-by-step instructions to enter the promo in the Odds96 app:
- Download or open the Odds96 mobile app.
- Register a new account using your email or phone number.
- Click on the “Add Promo Code” tab below.
- Use our promo code “SCAFE96” and press enter.
- Wager 40 times on the slots category.
Ability to Use a Promo Code for Sports Disciplines
You can use a promo code to beneficially bet on any sports discipline on Odds96. Take a look at some examples of those sports categories:
- Cricket;
- Kabaddi;
- Football;
- Chess;
- Shooting;
- Boxing;
- Badminton;
- Wrestling;
- Hockey;
- Athletics;
- Archery;
- Squash;
- Cue sports and others.
Terms and Conditions for Promo Code Using
In order to receive an exclusive Odds96 deal by promo code, users must meet all of the following requirements and rules:
- The user has to be over 18 years of age;
- Bonus is eligible to use up to 7 days after registration;
- The wagering requirements are 40 times;
- Only one account per person, computer, or IP address is eligible to use the promo code.
- You agree to the terms and conditions of Odds96 by using the promo code.
Other Odds96 Bonuses
Along with the promo code bonuses we mentioned earlier, Odds96 offers a variety of other beneficial deals for players that can be used for both betting and gambling. Take a look at some of them below:
- Welcome Bonus of 500% up to 100,000 INR;
- Multibet Boost;
- 25% Cashback every week.
FAQ
Can I Use a Promo Code If I’ve Already Created an Account?
Promo codes are only accessible to brand-new customers who create an account on Odds96 for the first time. You could check out some of the other deals Odds96 provides for players who are already registered.
Can I Use Promo Code Twice?
No, you can't, because it violates the terms and conditions of Odds96, a respectable platform that follows the rules of the Curacao license. You can only use the bonus once from one account per person, computer, or IP address.
Is the Activation and Use of a Promo Code Available for Mobile Players?
Yes, you may use any platform, including mobile devices, to activate a promo coupon. Additionally, users may enter the code straight from the Odds96 app. Simply follow the instructions we provided previously.
How Do I Withdraw Promo Code Money? What Are the Wagering Conditions?
Players can use the promo code only for slot machines. You have to wager 40 times before you can withdraw the money. Choose any method such as NetBanking, PayTm, UPI, etc. Withdrawal times depend on the provider, most of them are instant.
Comments
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3 Comments
Virat
Odd96 Shameless Company I just wish I checked their Trustpilot, before using them. They just pretend to be big company by spending a lot of money to sponsor big PL teams, just to attract people, in order to scam them. Not only the site is terrible, you barely ever win, and when you win, it is never random, they will make sure you do not win big, regardless how often you play or how much you stake Cherry on the cake, is that their agents lie (this is confirmed by another agent afterwards), and when you complaint, the response from the manager is that it is within their T&Cs. Just avoid this terrible website, if you want to save your valuable money and most importantly your time!!!!
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Sneha
If It’s allowed to comment foul languages, I’d gather all the foul languages in the world to curse towards this rubbish Casino. I tried to withdraw my winnings which is only $1,000. Pending for more than 18 days then I reversed it just to try $10. To my surprise, even the lowest amount for withdrawal they purposely hold winnings, ignore your chat and emails. I don’t understand how they’re being allowed to operate in Curacao despite of all the complaints they receive. AGCO seems to ignore every complaints and I think they always take the side of these SCAMMERS because they’re getting paid from it. Disgusting creatures! I decided to quit playing online Casino due to my experiences with ODD96.Robbers and Bastards.
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Khalid
Scammers and Robbers don't play on this… Dear friends please don't play on this scammer gaming site as I have opted for 2 withdrawals 1000rs and 1001 rs on 31st December.As the promised me it will get credited in 48 hours as it's already 4 days past but the garbage executives are giving me fake assurance that ot Will credit soon without any timeframe.Its my humble request to you all guys please boycot this gaming site as you will never get your withdrawal they are scammers and robbers
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