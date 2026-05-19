Odds96 Mobile App Download for Android (apk) for Betting and Casino Latest Version 2026

Odds96 App: 3.9 ★★★★★ Download APP Odds96 Odds96 provides betting on sports, online casino games, live streams on matches, fast payments, and is available in India. The developers of Odds96 have made betting even more convenient by creating the Odds96 app, which is available for download on Android devices. Download the Odds96 app right now with an exclusive promo code and get a welcome bonus of 500% up to 100,000 INR after registration. Welcome bonus 500% up to 100,000 INR Promo code: SCAFE96 Join Odds96

Odds96 App Short Overview of General Points For your convenience, we prepared a tablet that contains all the basic information about the app. This is a short overview that is relevant to India. The current version of the application 1.2 or higher APK filesize 5 MB Installed client size 30 MB Supported operating systems Android Cost of loading Free License Curacao eGaming, No. OGL/2024/391/0299 Welcome bonus 500% up to 100,000 INR Hindi language support Yes Deposit / Withdrawal methods Cards, Astropay, Skrill, Neteller, Bank Transfer, IMPS, UPI, Cryptocurrency The Odds96 app gets into ratings of the best cricket betting apps, the best football betting apps, the best horse racing betting apps, tennis betting apps, chess betting apps, kabaddi betting apps and other mobile betting application ratings. Advantages and Disadvantages We prepared a tablet that contains all the advantages and disadvantages of the Odds96 app along with the features that it offers. Advantages Disadvantages Huge welcome bonus 500% up to 100,000 INR Might take time to get a response from the support 24/7 support Supports both Android Fast payments More than 2,000 sports events The Odds96 App Functionality and Design All players will be glad to know that the Odds96 app offers a full range of beneficial services. The app provides both traditional casino games and sports betting, along with other key features, such as: 500% up to 100,000 INR Welcome bonus on your first deposit;

Push notifications about odds and promotions;

Dedicated support team;

Access via fingerprint;

Fast access to the personal account;

Variety of casino games and betting options.

Odds96 APK Download for Android You may quickly obtain the Odds96 app apk download. But to finish the procedure, you might have to sign up first. Stick to our step-by-step guide for an easy installation. 1 Download Odds96 App Go to the Odds96 official website and get the Odds96 app apk by tapping the “mobile app” button and choosing the version for Android. Or simply click on this Odds 96 download link. Go to website 2 Security Settings for Install the App Allow downloads from unknown sources in your smartphone's settings. 3 Complete the Download Process Wait until the apk is fully downloaded. Download the app 4 Confirm the File Installation

Odds96 App for Android Every user has access to the Odds96 apk free download. The only thing needed for the app to function properly is a dependable internet connection. All of the features on the official Odds96 website are available to users after you download the Odds96 apk. System Requirements The Odds96 apk operates great on most Android devices. However, you must ensure that your mobile device follows all the system requirements. Your device's capacity shouldn't be too low to use the app. Here is a tablet that contains the minimum requirements: Android version 9 or higher RAM 1 Gb Storage space 30 Mb Operating capacities With a frequency of not less than 1.2 GHz Supported Android Devices A lot of Android devices have been tested to prove good performance with the Odds96 mobile apk. Odds96 app guarantees smooth operation on these smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi;

Huawei Honor;

Lenovo Sisley;

Samsung Galaxy;

Sony Xperia;

Nokia 808;

Asus Zenfone;

Honor 9A;

OnePlus Nord;

Lg K51 etc. Don’t worry if your device isn't on this list. All similar Android devices suit the Odds96 application as well, so the Odds96 mod apk download will still be available.

Download Odds96 App for iOS The Odds96 application is currently under active development and you can temporarily use the adaptive PWA version. Among the supported gadgets are iPhone, iPad, iPod and other devices. Below we have given the steps to properly install the PWA version of Odds96 on iOS: 1 Go to the official website Go to the official Odds96 website using the internet browser on your mobile device. We recommend using Safari or Google Chrome. Go to website 2 Go to the system settings Click on the button that opens your browser's system settings and look for "Add to home screen". 3 Install Odds96 After that, give a name for the future icon and confirm the completion of the action. After that the icon of the mobile version of Odds96 will be displayed on the home screen of your iOS device. Download the app

Odds96 App for iOS Fortunately for iOS users, the bookmaker offers an adaptive PW version of Odds for iOS, which is very compatible with the system. This mobile version is constantly being improved to make betting even more enjoyable and smooth. All functionalities of the PC version and the mobile app are mapped in the PWA version of Odds96 for iOS systems. System Requirements Although the PWA version of Odds96 works fine on most iOS devices, users need to make sure that their smartphones meet all system requirements. The power of the device should not be too low to utilize the app, which will soon be available for download and installation. Below we have collected all the minimum requirements to properly download Odds96 iOS: IOS version 11 or higher RAM 1 Gb Storage space 30 Mb Operating capacities With a frequency of not less than 1.2 GHz Supported iOS Devices A lot of iOS devices have been tested on smooth operation with the Odds96 application. Take a look at some of them: iPhone 5;

iPhone 5s;

iPhone 6s;

iPhone SE;

iPhone X;

iPhone 12;

iPhone 13 Pro;

iPod touch;

iPad 3;

iPad 4, etc. Don't worry if you didn't find your device on this list. Newer or more powerful iOS gadgets are also available for downloading the app. The application will still operate well on them.

How to Install Odds96 App? For easy and fast Odds96 app installation for Android or iOS systems follow these steps: Open the application page. Download the installation file. Allow your device to install from unknown sources. Run the downloaded file and confirm the installation.

How to Register in Odds96 App? If you`re a brand new customer of the Odds96 platform, you need to create a personal account before you can start betting. For your convenience we prepared detailed instructions on how to do so, simply follow these step-by-step instructions: Click on the program to launch the Odds96 mobile app on your Android device. Tap on the “Join Us” button. Fill in all the required information in a suggested form. Click on the “Registration” button. You will receive a message with the code. Enter the code in the confirmation line. Enjoy the Odds96 club app! Congratulations, you registered an account on the Odds96 app and now can proceed to log in if it didn't happen automatically.

Welcome Bonuses for App's Players Newly registered customers are being rewarded with a significant deal that is eligible to use for casino and sports betting thanks to the Odds96 platform. For someone who wants to bet on sports or gamble but does not want to put a lot of money at risk, this is a fantastic option. Betting Bonus All the newcomers are very interested in getting the sports welcome bonus. The sports welcome bonus is eligible for Indian gamers to wager on almost every sport on the app. It helps sports fans to get started with an almost risk-free wager. For your convenience we prepared a tablet that contains basic information about this Odds96 bonus: Bonus amount 500% up to 100,000 INR Minimum deposit 300 INR What can be used for Betting on different kinds of sports: football, cricket, tennis, basketball, virtual sports, etc. Casino Bonus Casino bonus comes with the biggest bonus reward. New players can get a Odds96 casino welcome bonus of up to 20,000 INR with a minimum deposit of only 300 INR. This bonus can be spent on the best slot machines on the app. For your convenience we prepared a tablet that contains basic information about the casino welcome bonus: Bonus amount +500% up to 100,000 INR Minimum deposit 300 INR What can be used for Slots only

Payment Methods Odds96 official app offers the most convenient deposit/withdrawal methods in India, such as: Cards;

Astropay;

Skrill;

Neteller;

Bank Transfer;

IMPS;

UPI;

Cryptocurrency. Min deposit is only 300 INR. In most cases, providers don't take any fees. The minimum withdrawal amount is 400 INR. Withdrawal times vary depending on the operator. Banking options are usually fast, but some methods may cause funds to be delayed by up to three days. Before withdrawing your money, read the terms and conditions of the chosen supplier.

How to Update Odds96 App to the Latest Version? Users don't need to do anything because the Odds96 application updates itself without their intervention. However, you must do the following steps in order to approve this action: Go to the options of your device. Open the section containing the apps. Choose the Odds96 App. Allow the automatic update of the application. The Odds96 application regularly releases updates with new features and innovations that make the app operate even better than before. Players can expect the best user experience with the most recent Odds96 update.

Login You must first login in order to place bets on the app, even if you already have an Odds96 account. Simply follow these easy steps to access your account and the entire app's features: Open the app. Select how you want to log in by email, phone number, or socials. Fill in all the required information in a suggested form. Click on the Odds96 login button.

Sports Betting The Odds96 app offers a wide range of sports to bet on. There are both common and rare varieties in this category. Daily wagering is available on more than a thousand events. Here is an example of the most popular disciplines: Cricket;

Basketball;

Football;

Tennis;

Ice hockey. Cricket App Cricket is without a doubt the most popular sport in India. Just take a look at the suggested available competitions: Big Bash League;

Marsh One-Day Cup;

County Championship;

Indian Premier League;

KCA Presidents Cup T20;

Legends Cricket League;

T20 World Cup;

Test Series The Ashes;

Caribbean Premier League. Players can bet on the Money Line, Most Run Outs, Century Scored in Match, Total Runs Teams, Highest Opening Partnership and many more. Basketball App Basketball is also a very common sport among Indian players. Take a look at the tournaments and leagues in this category: SuperLiga;

South American Championship Women;

Metro League;

Superior Nacional;

LNB;

NBL;

MPBL;

Libobasquet;

Euro League;

World Cup Qualifiers. Usually, there are such betting options as Money Line, Handicaps, Totals, Totals 3way, Result plus Total, Home/Away Totals, Odd/Even, Halftime Results etc. Football App The Odds96 free app offers players to bet on a wide range of football events. The following leagues and competitions exist: Ghana Premier League;

Argentina Liga Profesional;

Australia A-League;

Brasileiro Serie A;

Chile Primera Division;

England Premier League;

France Ligue 1;

Germany Bundesliga;

Iran Azadegan League;

Portugal Primeira Liga. Players are offered to bet on Money Line, Draw no Bet, Double chance, Both Teams to Score, Handicaps, Totals, Adian Handicaps, Asian Totals, Totals 3Way, Correct Score etc. Tennis App A tennis category on the Odds96 app comes with such championships as: WTA Tour Washington;

ATP Tour Washington;

ITF Men Kuching Doubles;

ATP Tour Los Cabos;

ATP Challenger Tour Lexington;

WTA Tour San Jose. There is a wide selection of betting options such as Money Line, Result plus Total, Games Handicap, Totals, Sets Handicaps, Total sets, Tie-breaks, Correct Score, Set Winner etc. Ice hockey App Although Ice hockey betting is not very popular among players, it's still provided for betting on the Odds96 apk new version. Consider the following competitions: NHL;

KHL;

World Championships;

Austrian Championship;

Danish Championship;

Latvian Championship. Usually, there are such betting options as Double Chance, Total, Handicap, Correct Score, Total Even etc

Esports Betting at the App The Odds96 app offers the most popular esports games for betting. All of them come with a huge prize pool. Here is a list of such games: Dota 2;

Counter-Strike: GO;

League of Legends. Players can bet on the winner, map handicap, total maps, map winner, correct score, etc.

How to Bet on Cricket using Odds96 App? Cricket wagers may be placed directly through the Odds96 app. That covers the IPL and other games. However, only registered users have access to this feature. Log in or create an account with Odds96. then take the actions listed below: Choose the cricket in the sports betting categories. Specify the match by filtering the tournaments, leagues, or events. Tap on the odds you are interested in, select the type of bet and press on place a bet.

Available Type of Bets at the App The majority of players will be satisfied by the classic selection of betting possibilities that Odds96 provides. Because the company is aware of the diversity of its audience, the betting options vary depending on the risk, chances, etc. Check some of them below: Single. This is the simplest and quickest bet. The odds are average and risks are low. This type of bet is perfect for new players who aren't experienced yet.

System (Express). This type of bet is more complex and is typically employed by advanced players. You need to make the right prediction in several combined events at once. Not a single prediction should be wrong or you lose the whole bet.

Parlay (Combo). This is betting on more than one event. The chosen events must not correlate with each other. The winnings for this type of bet are fixed and the amount of the bet is multiplied by the product of the odds of all events that are covered by the bet. If at least one event was predicted wrong, the parlay is lost.

Betting Options at the App The app offers so many betting options to choose from. Take a look at the available ones: Live Streaming;

Push Notifications;

Online Casino Games;

Live Casino;

Cash-Out;

Live Cricket Betting;

Esports Betting;

Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting;

Pre-Match Betting;

Lucrative offers:

Multi-betting;

Live Match Statistics. Live Streaming Users can watch exciting live streams of the matches right in the app. It's very similar to having a pocket TV. In addition, you can place bets right during the match. Note that only registered users have access to this feature. Push Notifications The Odds96 app provides push notifications about promotions, deals, odds, and other events if you request them. This drastically raises both the chances of winning and the efficiency of betting. Online Casino Games The most popular casino games in India, including slots, poker, jackpot, table games, live dealer, and many others, can be found on the Odds96 app. Fair gambling conditions and reward systems are guaranteed in all of these activities. Live Casino Have a chance to get a unique gaming experience that includes the participation of a live dealer along with other players in live mode. All the table games are being held in real-time. You can also start a conversation with other players using live chat. Cash-Out If you are unsure about placing a certain bet, you can resell it using the Odds96 app to recover all or a portion of your deposit. Cashing out isn't always available, but when it is, it will be shown next to your bet. Live Cricket Betting You can place a bet on your favorite cricket team or league, for example, the IPL or another. You might also see all the current tournaments and odds in real-time, while being able to place a bet right during the event. Esports Betting Odds96 doesn't have much esports to offer, but it provides the most popular games in India, such as Dota 2, League of Legends, and Counter-Strike: Go. It is enough to make a choice. In addition, the odds in this category are pretty impressive. Pre-Match Betting Don't miss out on the most important events! You can prepare for tournaments and matches by filtering and searching through some future events. Users might place wagers before the game even begins. Multi-Betting With this option, players can wager on two or more different sports events. The bet will be considered successful if every event was accurately predicted. If any of the bets are wrong, the entire multi-bet is lost. This type of bet often offers higher odds.

Odds96 Casino App The casino library of the Odds96 app is not that large. Even though there are not many categories, each of them contains a lot of interesting games. Choose between a thousand slot machines or play with a live dealer chatting with other players. Entertainment at the Casino App We prepared a list that contains the most popular games on the Odds96 app. The casino library is not very large, but these are the games we recommend you to start playing first: Slots;

Roulette;

Baccarat;

Jackpot Games;

Table Games;

Live dealers.

Odds96 Mobile Version (Website version) For players who wish to bet while they are on the go without downloading any additional software, the Odds96 website version is excellent. As long as you have a dependable internet connection, you may use the mobile version to make bets anytime and wherever you are. Additionally, it offers a variety of advantages, including: Accessible from any mobile device;

The website is flawlessly adapted to the size of the device's screen;

SSL certificate protects the data from leakage;

High privacy - players may instantly clear the browser history;

You can still access all the services like sports betting, casino games, live casino, customer support, personal account, etc.

Differences Between App and Mobile Website The Odds96 apk is a bit more efficient and faster in terms of processing, transactions, and navigation. On the other hand, the mobile-friendly online version fits almost every device, doesn't ask for many requirements and is great for privacy as the history of the browser may be cleared fast. We prepared a comparison tablet, so it's easier for you to see what version suits you the most: The app Mobile Website There are minimum requirements No minimum requirements Place bets or play casino games Bet and play casino games at the same time Optimal battery use Faster battery drain Requires RAM Doesn't consume much RAM Push notifications about offers and promos No push notifications

Download Odds96 for PC The Odds96 app for pc is currently unavailable. Instead of the Odds96 app for pc, we recommend using the official Odds96 website through your browser, or downloading the Odds96 app on your Android device, or using the adaptive PWA version on iOS devices. The online version for PC has high-quality images, realistic audio, a well-designed interface, and other features such as: Users don't have to download any third-party software;

Place bets and play casino games at the same time;

The chance of accidentally clicking on the wrong button while using the site is almost zero;

The full screen and maximum elements are on one page at once.

Features of Odds96 App If you`re still unsure whether you should download the Odds96 apk on your Android or iOS device, you might want to take a look at the features that this app offers. Take a look at some of them: Generous welcome bonuses;

Dedicated support team;

Fast payments;

Push notifications for events, competitions, and other offers;

Auto-log into your personal account. Welcome Bonuses Odds96 app provides users with a significant deal providing generous welcome bonuses of up to 40,000 INR with starting Odds96 deposit of only 300 INR. The bonus is guaranteed for all new players and is eligible to use in both sports and casino categories. Dedicated support team The Odds96 support team is willing to solve your issues 24/7. Just leave a message via email, or Telegram, or talk directly with the agent via live chat. Usually, it doesn't take long to get a response from the support service. Fast payments Indian customers of Odds96 get access to the fastest and most convenient payment options. The fastest deposits and withdrawals are now possible. Additionally, the majority of suppliers don't charge a commission fee. Push Notifications for Events, Competitions, and Other Offers Receive push notifications about all the important news, offers, and promotions directly from the Odds96 app. Getting updates about upcoming deals increases the chances to win more money. This option can always be changed in the settings if you like. Auto-log into your personal account The Odds96 app retains your information and won't prompt you to sign in again. This is quite time-saving, especially if you're busy. You may always modify this option if you'd like. Odds96 app doesn't share your personal information with anyone. How to Use an Odds96 App? Every user of the Odds96 app must follow the terms and conditions listed below in order to use the app's full range of features and services: The user must be 18 or older;

You must have access to the ongoing internet connection;

You must download an app on your device;

You have to be a registered user;

You can't register a second account if you already have one, even if you previously registered it through the Odds96 website version;

All your personal information has to be truthful and reliable. After you accept all of the Odds96 app's terms and conditions, you can start placing sports bets, watching exciting live events, participating in casino games, and much more.

Security of the App Odds96 app truly cares about the safety and security of its customers. Take a look at the methods that are involved in keeping the app safe for all users: The SSL certificate. The platform has an SSL certificate that protects users' and transactions data from leakage.

A registered office. A company has a registered address in Curacao.

Trustworthy services only. Odds96 maintains only the best third-party services on the platform. That includes casino games from legit providers.

Solid privacy. Odds96 doesn't share information about the customers with any third party.

An official license. The provider of the app is a fully legal company that operates under the Curacao license.

Customer Support Service on the Odds96 Mobile App Odds96 app has a quick support team that will help you sort out any upcoming questions 24/7. You can use any method listed below to get in touch with a trained agent: The ways to contact Details Live chat Discuss your problem with the administrator directly in a live format Email support@odds96.com Telegram https://t.me/odds96com Follow the official Odds96 Instagram (www.instagram.com/odds96com) to know about beneficial deals, news, and promotions first.

Sports Cafe Final Verdict About the Odds96 App We have deeply analyzed the Odds96 app and decided to give it a Sportscafe seal of approval along with a high rating. As a final say, we'd like to mention that the Odds96 app is very compatible with both Android and iOS systems which makes it perfect for betting on the go. There are so many betting possibilities on sports, which makes the app perfect for sports fans. In addition, the platform operates under the Curacao eGaming license which makes all games fair. We confirm that Odds96 is a safe, secure and legal betting platform in India.