Odds96 Cricket Betting: Online, Live Betting, IPL Betting with an Exclusive Promo Code

Odds96 App: 3.9 ★★★★★ Registration Odds96 The Odds96 cricket section of the sportsbook awards VIP ranks with up to 20 rank bonuses for each new level to active bettors. Thanks to the weekly cashback, you can also return part of the lost bets of the previous week. Check out the Odds96 cricket betting review and receive a 500% up to 100,000 INR sports welcome bonus with additional benefits with promo code ODDSIPL. Welcome bonus 500% up to 100,000 INR Promocode: ODDSIPL Join Odds96

How to Bet Online on Cricket at Odds96?

It is essential to complete the Odds96 Registration and several other steps to access the online cricket betting options. The new bettors need to follow the below instruction to use the platform’s features and predict the results of events:

1 Sign up for a betting account Indicate your email or password and create a password. Registration 2 Provide personal information Fill in the profile with owner identity data and verify the details by sending the official documents to the support mailbox or live chat. 3 Deposit funds to the account Send money to the balance. 4 Find an event for betting Choose one of the tournaments and local or international match. 5 Place a bet Input the volume of rupees and select the prediction type to confirm the configurations.

At the same time, the bookmaker offers a 5% bonus for Odds96 Deposit option users choosing any cryptocurrency method.

Odds96 Cricket Bonus for New Players

If you never had an account on the platform, you are eligible for the registration promotion applying to bets on cricket and other sports. The Odds96 Bonus has the following fundamental conditions to consider before participating:

A 500% first deposit boost via a bonus reaching 100,000 rupees;

The promotional funds consist of 4 parts of 25% accruing after x60 wagering the amount of the partial promo funds;

A period of 4 days to fulfill the wagering conditions and so on;

On the other hand, the system will give you a portion of the bonus according to your wagering status if you fail to meet the rollover requirements by the deadline.

Exclusive Odds96 Cricket Promo Code up to 20,000 Rs

Our readers can apply Odds96 Promo Code ODDSIPL to immediately improve the benefits package in the welcome offer. The new conditions will include the below additional advantages for anyone using the booster:

Possibility to increase the initial top-up by 300% with promo money of up to 20,000 Rs;

Minimum deposit of 300 Rs to activate the boost;

A 40 rupee free bet for cricket bet;

About 100 free rounds in the popular Odds96 Casino title Aviator and others.

It is possible to apply the bonus code in a few clicks through the pop-up menu of your account, with a validation function to check the validity of the entered characters sequence.

Odds96 Cricket App and APK Download

The platform also provides bettors with Odds96 APK to ensure secured and instant payments within over 20 deposit methods and auto login to the account. Moreover, the mobile application involves the following features unavailable in other Cricket betting apps:

One-click placement of sports, eSports and virtual sports bets;

Access to the live chat with emojis and attachment of files;

The application connects directly to your profile on the PC web platform to continue receiving new loyalty levels, applying bonuses, etc.

Nevertheless, the clients need to have a device with OS Android 9 or higher and at least 1 Gb of RAM to run the betting app without technical issues.

IPL Cricket Betting

Betting on IPL is one of the most trending activities among about 200,000 Indian sportsbook clients thanks to the optimized interface to update the results fast and play the Odds96 Casino games on any page of the website. The platform provides the following benefits for IPL predictions:

Binding to the official IPL schedule to adjust match start times and track stats accurately;

Possibility to search events by the names of participants;

The match tracker appears near the bet constructor to enable bettors to catch preferrable IPL Odds, etc.

Odds96 IPL betting can also activate a profit increase of 5% to 1000% with 3 selections or more in the bet slip to encourage you to make numerous Cricket predictions.

Other Cricket Betting Opportunity at Odds96

You will also discover several other opportunities for online cricket predictions with specific tools to study the teams and configure predictions. The customers have access to the following sportsbook features to facilitate your betting strategy:

Live statistics showing the team’s formation and individual scores of players;

Indicator to display the number of placed bets on top cricket matches;

Booking codes to apply the selections of your friends to the constructor and so on.

Like some other top Cricket betting sites, the company gives the bettors from 0,5 to 25% weekly cashback depending on the total wager of the account.

FAQ

If you still have questions about specific aspects of the cricket betting platform after reading the review, a section with short and informative answers will provide comprehensive information about the differences between Odds96 sportsbook and other Cricket betting sites.

How Does the Odds96 Loyalty Program Work for Cricket Betting?

You can achieve 20 ranks with unique bonuses on each level by increasing your wager in the betting section and casino. Besides, the clients can obtain up to 25% cashback to return lost cricket bets weekly.

Are There Any Promo Codes to Apply to the Odds96 Cricket Betting Platform?

Yes, you can apply our Odds96 promo code ODDSIPL to get a 300% first deposit bonus reaching 20,000 Rs and 40 Rs free bet. Furthermore, it is possible to subscribe to the company’s Telegram channel and join “Weekly Moneyrain” to find bonus codes for receiving promotional funds.

Where to Find the Official Odds96 App for Placing Cricket Bets?

Click the download button at the top of Sportscafe’s Odds96 App review page to find an official Android mobile application version. However, iOS users need to create an icon of the official website on their home screen to access the sportsbook via the web-based app.