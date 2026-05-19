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The maximum bonus amount is 100,000 INR;

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The offer applies to the first deposit of at least 300 INR;

All deposit bonuses must be wagered 60 times;

The user has to be over 18 years of age;

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You can withdraw the bonus using any supported by the Odds96 method if your wager was successful;

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Super Keno;

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