Odds96 Deposit: Methods, Limits, Bonus, How to Make, Step by Step Guide

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Odds96 Deposit Methods for India
The easiest deposit and withdrawal options are available on the official Odds96 platform in India. In addition to fast payments and bank transfers, cryptocurrency may be utilized for deposits. Check all available deposit options:
Cards;
Astropay;
Skrill;
Neteller;
Bank Transfer;
IMPS;
UPI;
Cryptocurrency.
Min deposit is only 300 INR. In most cases, providers don't take any fees.
The Odds96 minimum withdrawal amount is 400 INR. Odds96 withdrawal times vary depending on the operator. Banking options are usually fast, but some methods may cause funds to be delayed by up to three days. Before withdrawing your money, read the terms and conditions of the chosen supplier and how to withdraw from Odds96.
What Is the Minimum Deposit at Odds96?
The minimum deposit on Odds96 is 300 INR, which is lesser compared to other bookies. You can start betting and gambling right away after making a deposit because most providers allow quick money transactions. Take a look at the minimum deposits on Odds96 from different providers:
Payment method
Minimum deposit
Cards
1000 INR
Astropay
500 INR
Skrill
Variety
Neteller
Variety
Bank Transfer
1000 INR
IMPS
1000 INR
UPI
1000 INR
Cryptocurrency
Variety
You will be informed of the exact minimum and maximum deposit amount on the website before you make a deposit.
Minimum Deposit Amount at the Odds96 App
The official Odds96 app, available for Android devices, also allows players to make an immediate deposit. Some people may find that this method is more effective. A 300 INR minimum deposit is required to use the Odds96 app. There are all of the accessible methods from the original online version, including PayTm, UPI, Net Banking, Astropay, PhonePe, etc.
First Deposit Bonus
All new clients at The Odds96 are generously given rather sizable guaranteed welcome bonuses. There are two separate welcome bonuses offered by both online casinos and sportsbooks that may be used. This fantastic chance is available to all new players who are just getting started in the betting and gaming area. See all of the Welcome Bonus options offered by Odds96:
500% up to 100,000 INR Welcome Bonus. Bet on almost any kind of sport on the platform with significant benefits.
Minimum deposit is only 300 INR;
By accepting the welcome bonus users agree to all of the terms and conditions of Odds96.
Exclusive Odds96 Promo Code for the First Deposit
With special promo codes you can get an increased bonus deal to profitably wager in the Odds96 casino. The bonus code gives you 10 free spins in the online casino. To get the bonus, follow this step-by-step instruction:
1
Enter on main page
Go to the Odds96 official website.
Go to website
2
Make new account
Register a new account using your email or phone number.
3
Open promo code field
Click on the “Add Promo Code” tab below.
4
Use special promo code
Use our promo code “SCAFE96” and press enter.
Make deposit
5
Start playing
Wager 40 times on the slots category.
Odds96 promotions are constantly being updated, so we made sure to provide you with the currently working Odds96 promo code in 2026. Promo code deal is available for every brand new customer of Odds96. You can also activate the code using the Odds96 app if you prefer to.
Deposit via PayTM
The PayTm option makes it simple and quick to deposit money into an account. Just 300 INR is the minimal amount required. The following are detailed instructions on how to make a PayTm deposit at Odds96:
Click the button in the top-right corner of the deposit area to move on to the next step;
Go to the on-screen directions to make a deposit into your account after choosing a payment method. Then, a list of your deposit selections ought to appear;
Enter your PayTm ID and any other required information after choosing the amount you want to deposit into your account, then click "Deposit";
Congratulations! You made a deposit via PayTm and now can start placing bets and playing the casino games.
Deposit via PhonePe
The well-known rapid payment mechanism PhonePe is another deposit option on Odds96. The deposit is made quickly, and the supplier often does not charge a commission. Here are the steps for utilizing PhonePe to make a deposit:
Click the button that should be in the top-right corner of the deposit category;
Search and select the PhonePe option among other payment methods;
Choose and select the amount of money you desire to deposit into your account, provide the required details (such as your debit card number), and click "Deposit";
Congratulations on making a successful deposit using a PhonePe! Now you can access all the services of Odds96.
Deposit via UPI
Players may deposit money into their Odds96 personal accounts using any of the widely used payment options in India, such UPI. Only 500 INR is a minimum down payment. The steps listed below should be followed in order to deposit money into your account via UPI:
Tap on the button that should be in the top-right corner of the deposit area to move on to the next step;
Go to the on-screen directions to make a deposit into your account after choosing a payment method. Then, a list of your deposit selections ought to appear;
Enter your UPI ID and any other required information after choosing the amount you want to deposit into your account, then click "Deposit";
Congratulations! You made a deposit via UPI and now can start placing bets and playing the casino games.
What Is the Standard Deposit Time at Odds96?
Depending on the option you select, the deposit time may fluctuate. The majority of deposits are made instantly, however certain payments may take up to three business days to process. Processing deposits may take many hours if the system is overwhelmed. For the arrival deadlines for regular deposits, see the chart below:
Payment method
Standart deposit times
Cards
Instant
Astropay
Instant
Skrill
Instant
Neteller
Instant
Bank Transfer
Instant
IMPS
Up to 24 hours
UPI
Up to 24 hours
Cryptocurrency
Instant
Odds96 Deposit Limits
There are no limitations on deposits at Odds96. The maximum deposits you are permitted to make in a single transaction may vary between various providers. Read the terms and conditions before utilizing the selected service because sizable deposits may also be charged a commission. The official Odds96 website or app is where customers can make deposits. Below is a tablet with the Odds96 maximum deposits:
Payment method
Maximum deposit limit
Cards
10,000 INR
Astropay
10,000 INR
Skrill
10,000 INR
Neteller
10,000 INR
Bank Transfer
10,000 INR
IMPS
10,000 INR
UPI
10,000 INR
Cryptocurrency
Unlimited
Odds96 Deposit Summary
We went through the payment system of Odds96 to see if it has advantages for Indian players and came to a conclusion that it provides very comfortable deposit methods that include fast payments, net banking, cryptocurrencies, and so on. The minimum deposit is only 500 INR. Most providers don't take any commission. Moreover, every new customer is guaranteed to get a welcome bonus up to 40,000 INR for sports betting and casino gambling. Sports Cafe confirms that Odds96 deposits are safe and secure for Indian players.
FAQ
We collected the most popular questions about the Odds96 deposit. Take a brief look at them because they might have the answers you need. Keep in mind that you can always request Odds96 24/7 customer service for professional one-on-one assistance on any deposit issue.
Can I Use the Odds96 Deposit Bonus Twice?
Unfortunately, the Odds96 bonus may only be used by newly registered customers once. If you have abided by all terms and conditions, you will unquestionably receive the welcome bonus up to 40,000 INR for casino games and betting on sports.
Can I Make Deposits in Rupees in Odds96?
Yes, users may fund their Odds96 accounts with rupees. There are choices for fast payments, bank transfers, and even cryptocurrency. You may always use the Odds96 app or the official Odds96 website to deposit money, depending on which option makes the most sense for you.
Can I Make Deposits in Any Currency and Then Convert It to Rupees in My Odds96 Account?
No, after selecting a payment method you cannot change the currency. Take your time and learn about each payment option's specifics, such as the currency, deposit time, minimum amount, etc., to choose which one is ideal for you.
Do I Need to Use the Deposit Method Only In My Own Name at the Odds96 Account?
You absolutely do. Use only payment methods that are in your name if the Odds96 KYC procedure requires it. The chosen payment methods must also be in your name for us to verify your identity.
Can I Add More Than One Debit Card at Odds96?
Yes, if you decide to move on in that way. Any quantity of debit cards with your name on them are accepted by Odds96. Choose a debit card from the list of Odds96 payment options, fill up all the necessary information, and deposit money.
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