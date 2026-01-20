Linebet Cricket Betting: Online, Live Betting, IPL Betting

Linebet App: 3.6 ★★★★★ Registration Linebet Linebet first appeared on the betting market in 2007 and then began to actively gain popularity in the world and in India. The bookie has a separate page with cricket on the website, which is easy to navigate and quickly find absolutely any official match, both regional and international. Join Linebet and get a guaranteed bonus of 100% up to 10657,88 INR in your bonus account for safe cricket betting! Welcome bonus 100% up to 10657,88 INR Promocode: LINESCIN Join Linebet

How to Bet Online on Cricket at Linebet?

Touching the subject of cricket betting at Linebet, you will find everything you need here. The site has a very simple interface. The main page displays all the matches available for betting, and this simplified navigation allows you to bet quickly.

We have prepared a simple instruction, following which you will successfully place a bet:

1 Create an account Go to the official Linebet website via your PC or mobile device and click on the sign up button. Fill out the registration form and create an account. Sign Up Now 2 Fill up your account Go to your personal profile and replenish your account by choosing one of the offered deposit methods. 3 Select cricket Go to "Sports/Live" section and select cricket among the available sports disciplines. 4 Choose a match On the discipline page, click on the match you want to bet on. 5 Select the market Examine the table with markets (intra-match events) available for betting, and click on the market you are interested in. 6 Confirm bet Fill in the coupon by specifying the amount and type of bet, then click on the confirmation button. Registration

At this stage your Linebet bet will be successfully placed. Your winnings will be credited to your balance immediately after the end of the sports match, and you will be able to withdraw them quickly.

Linebet Cricket Bonus for New Players

If you are a newcomer, the Linebet team welcomes you with an exclusive sign up bonus. It is available to all Indian players who are of legal age and have been verified. The form of the bonus here is pretty typical, but the size is good. You can get a 100% up to 10657,88 INR bonus on your first deposit! Use the bonus money for cricket betting to greatly increase your winnings at the start.

Read more about the Linebet welcome bonus conditions below:

The minimum deposit amount to participate in the promotion is Rs. 100;

The maximum bonus amount is Rs. 10,000;

The bonus applies to sports betting, including cricket;

The wagering of bonus funds is 5x by express bets;

Each express bet must contain a minimum of 3 events with odds of at least 1.40;

The whole amount of the bonus must be wagered before it is possible to withdraw all money from the game account.

The offer is valid for 30 days after registration.

Linebet Cricket App and APK Download

Linebet has a multifunctional Android and iOS app that contains all the tools to bet on cricket anywhere, anytime. All graphics and images are built into the app system to ensure that only the necessary match information, available outcomes and odds are downloaded as quickly as possible. In this case, the application will not take much space in the memory of your device and will work without delays, even on older devices.

Indian players can install the Linebet app for free by following our detailed instructions below:

Go to the bookie's mobile site via any browser on your smartphone and open the app page; Go to the app installer for your operating system (Android or iOS); Wait for the Linebet app to be fully installed.

Once the download is complete, you will be notified and the Linebet icon will appear on your gadget menu. Now you can open the app, sign in to your account and start placing cricket bets on the go!

IPL Cricket Betting

The Indian Premier League is an event that cricket fans all over the world, including India, look forward to every year. It is not only a great way to relax while watching exciting matches, but also to raise some money on bets. At Linebet, you Indian punters can find a wide selection of betting on the IPL there. In addition, the bookie offers high odds and seasonal bonuses to make the betting experience even more enjoyable.

Other Cricket Betting Opportunity at Linebet

Linebet has added a large list of options so that Indian players can fully manage, predict and analyze their bets. On the site, you will find all the tools to help you get the most out of your cricket betting. Here are some of the features:

Live Cricket Betting;

Live Streaming;

Virtual Betting;

Live Match Statistics.

These and other Linebet features will provide you with the best possible cricket betting experience!

FAQ

Indian users have more and more questions coming up about online cricket betting at Linebte. We've answered the most common ones, which you'll find below:

Is It Legal to Bet on Cricket at Linebet?

Yes,Linebet provides a completely safe and legal environment for Indian players. Cricket betting is skill betting, which is not prohibited by the laws of India. At the same time Linebet is a licensed bookmaker and regulated by the Malta Gambling Authority.

How to Get the Cricket Welcome Bonus?

Absolutely every new player who is over 18 years old can get the welcome bonus. To do so, register an account on Linebet, select the sports bonus and make a deposit of at least Rs 88. The bonus will be automatically credited to your bonus account and you can use it for cricket betting.

Can I Watch Live Streaming of IPL Matches at Linebet?

Bookie provides full tools for Indian bettors. That's why you can watch IPL matches on Linebet in good quality for free and place bets for at the same time. For this you need to have a registered account and a few rupees on your balance.