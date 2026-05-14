Paripesa Online Casino — Get Your Bonus 200% up to 145,000 INR + 150 FS

Paripesa App: 4.3 ★★★★★ Registration Paripesa Paripesa has been operating in the betting market in India since 2019, so it has managed to gain the trust of Indian users. In the review, you will find out all the relevant information about the Online Casino section and the best and most unique offers from Paripesa. Sign up for Paripesa and get a chance to use the Welcome Bonus 200% up to 145,000 INR + 150 FS with promo code "SCAFEPARI". Welcome bonus 200% up to 145,000 INR + 150 FS Promocode: SCAFEPARI Join Paripesa

How to Start Playing at the Paripesa Online Casino?

In order to get started on the Paripesa platform, you need to be of legal age and a registered user. To do this, use the step-by-step instructions to save yourself time:

1 Create a Paripesa account Use the direct link to go to the bookmaker's official website to start registering. To do so, click on the "Registration" button and the registration page will open for you to fill in. All the information you enter must be correct and truthful. Think of a username and a secure password and complete the registration. Go to website 2 Activate a promo code You need to enter the word "SCAFEPARI" in the promo code field offered to you during registration and click on "Register". 3 Verify your account Go to the KYC section. You need to upload a photo of your documents to be verified by Paripesa. Once your account has been successfully verified you will receive an email notifying you of this. 4 Top up your balance Once you have accessed your personal account, you need to go to the "My Accounts" section of the platform, choose your preferred payment type and top up your account with at least INR 950. The money you have deposited will be credited instantly. Make deposit

Done, now you can bet on sports, play online casino and use any service from the Paripesa platform to the fullest!

Paripesa Casino Bonus 200% up to 145,000 INR + 150 FS for New Players

When registering on the Paripesa platform, every new user gets the opportunity to take advantage of a unique Welcome Bonus offer. Using the bonus, you will be able to use the platform on special terms and conditions. Please read the basic information about the Paripesa Welcome Bonus carefully:

Type of Welcome Bonus % and Amount of Welcome Bonus Minimum Deposit Amount Bonus terms and conditions Online Casino Bonus First Deposit 100% up to INR 30,000 and 30 FS 950 INR Slots game for the 1st deposit - Burning Chilli X Online Casino Bonus Second Deposit 50% up to INR 33,000 and 35 FS 1450 INR Slots game for the 2ed deposit - Burning Chilli X Online Casino Bonus Third Deposit 25% up to INR 38,500 and 40 FS 1450 INR Slots game for the 3rd deposit - Lucky Forest Online Casino Bonus Fourth Deposit 25% up to INR 43,500 and 45 FS 1450 INR Slots game for the 4th deposit - Lucky Forest

You now know the basic information and can already activate the Bonus!

How to Win Back the Paripesa Casino Bonus?

An important prerequisite when using the Paripesa Welcome Bonus is that all of its basic wagering conditions are met. If you don't, you won't be able to use the bonus money to its full extent. Check out the basic wagering requirements for the Paripesa Welcome Bonus:

The wagering bonus is 35 times;

Bets cannot exceed the amount of INR 450;

The bonus is active for 7 days after registration.

If you know and follow all of the rules of wagering the Welcome Bonus, you won't have any trouble at all using the Paripesa platform.

To Join Use an Exclusive "SCAFEPARI" Promo Code for Paripesa Casino

Another unique offer from Paripesa is the special promo code "SCAFEPARI". By using a promo code, you will be able to play on the platform under special conditions, such as:

The possibility of free bets of a certain amount;

Free spins for the online Casino section;

Extra bonuses on your first deposit;

Unique increased odds for bets and much more!

Join the Paripesa platform and don't miss your opportunity to take advantage of the unique promo code "SCAFEPARI".

Download Paripesa Casino Apk and App

The Paripesa team strives to fully meet all the emerging needs of its users. That's why any customer can take advantage of Paripesa's dedicated standalone mobile app for both Android and iOS operating systems. Use the quick step-by-step instructions on how to install the Paripesa app:

Use the direct link to go to the bookmaker's official website. Enter the username and password you made up when you registered on the platform. Go to the "Mobile Applications" section of your account, select the required file type (Android or iOS) and start installing all the required files. Go to the download section on your device and start installing the Paripesa app. Successful verification will be confirmed by an icon that will automatically appear on your device's home screen.

Now you can play Online Casino anywhere and anytime, as well as all current bonus offers, including the Welcome Bonus, are available in the Paripesa app itself!

Paripesa Live Casino

The main advantage of the Paripesa platform is the separate Live Casino section. Here you can immerse yourself in a real casino atmosphere and have a thrilling experience. Live Casino offers the possibility of playing with a live dealer, which will allow you to experience the realism of the game. The most popular games in the Live Casino section of the Paripesa platform, are considered to be the following:

Gaming Baccarat;

Dragon Tiger;

Andar Bahar;

Lucky Streak;

Black Jack and others.

Join the Paripesa platform and don't miss out on the opportunity to play Live Casino!

Jackpot

Jackpot entertainment allows players to win even more money, as the jackpot amount can increase by the minute. You can play the following jackpot games on the Paripesa platform:

Wolf Gold;

Super Lion;

Magic Spinners and much more.

Go to the platform, sign up and don't miss your chance to try your luck!

Other Casino Bonuses

In addition to the Welcome Bonus, there are other bonus offers on the Paripesa platform. Once you've registered on the platform, go to the Bonuses section and you'll be pleasantly surprised by the wide range of great offers. You will be able to choose any option you like and more suitable for you. We'll also give you a brief introduction to one of the most popular Paripesa bonuses below.

Cashback at the Paripesa Casino

There are 8 levels in the loyalty programme. All players start with a level respectively from the first level.

To progress to the next level, continue to play your favourite games in the online casino section. The higher your level, the bigger your cashback! Players who reach the highest level receive exclusive offers, and VIP support and their cashback is calculated on all of their bets, regardless of whether they win or lose. Cashback is only available to registered users.

Popular Casino Games

We will now give you a brief overview of the main attractions at Online Casino. All of the applications are backed by the best software providers, so they are guaranteed to be of high quality. Explore the information below and find something that's right for you.

Slots

Entertainment Slots is the mainstay in the Online Casino section as it is the largest entertainment section. You will find over a hundred different Slots on the platform, but the most popular among Indian players are considered to be:

Start Slots;

Big 7 Slots;

Lucky Slots;

Devil Joker Slots and much more.

Poker

Poker is a classic form of entertainment at the Online Casino. The aim of the game is to make a stronger card combination and force your opponent to surrender. The most popular Poker games are considered to be the following:

Bonus Poker;

Poker Dog;

Joker Poker;

Tower Poker;

Poker Race and others.

Baccarat

Baccarat is considered one of the most popular online casino games because of its simple and exciting rules. The aim of the game is for the player to guess who has the strongest card combination. The following types of baccarat games are available on the Paripesa platform:

Ultimate Baccarat;

Baccarat Pro;

Baccarat Supreme;

Baccarat VIP;

Virtual Baccarat and much more.

Blackjack

Black Jack is also one of the most popular games in the Online Casino section. Almost every Indian player has definitely played this game. The aim of the game is to be the first to collect a combination of cards equal to 21. The main baccarat games on Paripesa are considered to be:

Black Jack VIP;

Black Jack 21 and more.

Roulette

Roulette is one of the most famous games of chance around the world, including in India. The rules are very simple and it's all down to your luck. The aim of the game is to guess where the ball goes. You can bet on the color of the box or on an even-odd number. There are the following variations of the game on the Paripesa platform:

Virtual Roulette;

Virtual Classic Roulette;

Live Roulette;

American Roulette;

Roulette Royal and much more.

Bingo

Bingo is a game where it's all down to your luck, as the numbers are chosen by a random number generator. The aim of the game is to collect as many correct numbers in a chain as possible. The following variations of the game are available on the Paripesa platform:

Rasta Bingo;

Bingo 75;

Bingo Catinho;

Rio Bingo.

Deposit and Withdrawal Methods at Paripesa Casino

As the Paripesa platform has been in the betting market since 2019 it has managed to monetise and develop well in the payment systems presented on the platform. Therefore, in the My Account section of your account, you will find a wide range of different payment systems and you can choose the one that suits your needs. All your funds will be credited to your account instantly, and the withdrawal will take from 1-3 days. The most popular payment systems are:

UPI;

Jeton Bank;

PhonePe;

Bitcoin;

Litecoin and others!

Register on the Paripesa platform, fund your account and start playing online casino games!

Sportscafe Verdict

In conclusion, the Online Casino section and the Paripesa platform are both fully compliant and satisfying to the best of their abilities. The platform has proven to be highly technical, safe and legal, and we feel confident in giving it the Sportscafe label!

The Paripesa casino site gets into ratings of the cricket betting site in india, the best football betting sites, the best badminton betting sites, chess betting sites, tennis betting sites and other ratings.

FAQ

In order to give you the full picture, we have tried to create a list of the most frequently asked questions from Indian users and have answered them in great detail. Study carefully in case you have any questions to save time.

Is Paripesa Casino Legal in India?

Yes, the Paripesa platform is legal. This is confirmed by the fact that the platform has an official Government of the Autonomous Island of Anjouan licence, and the team has a fair play policy and runs the platform on fair terms.

Is Paripesa Casino Safe in India?

Yes, of course. As the Paripesa platform is presented by a licensed bookmaker it is a safe platform for online casino games. Also, the Paripesa team uses the latest technology in providing security for its users, so when you play on Paripesa you don't have to worry about the privacy and security of your personal data.

How to Download the Paripesa Casino App?

In order to download the Online Casino in Paripesa app, all you need is 5 minutes of your free time and an internet connection. Detailed instructions on how to install the app are provided in the review section "Download Paripesa Casino Apk and App", study carefully and you're sure to get it right.

Is Paripesa Casino Reliable for Playing?

Yes, absolutely. The Casino section of the Paripesa platform is reliable and safe to use, as the platform is licensed and the entertainment is backed by the best software providers.