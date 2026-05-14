Paripesa Deposit: Methods, Limits, Bonus, How to Make, Step-by-Step Guide

Paripesa App: 4.3 ★★★★★ Registration Paripesa Paripesa is one of the most popular sports betting platforms in India. The range of the platform includes the most popular sports for betting and a wide variety of games. Also, the Paripesa team has taken care of the comfort of their customers and added the most relevant payment systems for deposits and withdrawals to the platform's functionality. Welcome bonus 100% up to 30,000 INR Promocode: SCAFEPARI Join Paripesa

Paripesa Deposit Methods for India

The range of Paripesa platform includes the most popular payment systems for Indian users. Also, specifically for Indian users, Rupees currency is included in the functionality to provide even greater convenience. On the Paripesa platform, you will be able to bet on sports using the following payment systems:

UPI;

Jeton Bank;

PhonePe;

Bitcoin;

Ethereum;

USDTT;

Dogecoin and others!

The important point is that all payment methods are safe and verified. Also, any deposit you make will be credited to your account instantly, but it will take 1-3 business days to withdraw.

What Is the Minimum Deposit at Paripesa?

Before you make your first deposit you need to know the minimum amount of money that you can deposit for each payment method, because the deposit amount for each method is different. In the table below we have provided the minimum deposit amount for each of our payment system options, please read it carefully:

Service Minimum Deposit Maximum Deposit Funds Deposit Time Commission Fees UPI 500 INR 100,000 INR Instant None Jeton Bank 420 INR 8,310,000 INR Instant None PhonePe 500 INR 100,000 INR Instant None Bitcoin 2,806 INR N/A Instant None XRP 1,437 INR N/A Instant None USDTT 287 INR N/A Instant None Ethereum 5,499 INR N/A Instant None

Now you know the basic information about making a deposit on the Paripesa platform, which means you won't run into any difficulties. We would also like to remind you that all the money you deposit will be credited to your account instantly.

Minimum Deposit Amount at the Paripesa App

Players who prefer to bet wherever and whenever they like using the standalone Paripesa app for Android and iOS should also consider the minimum deposit that can be made. As the Paripesa app is presented by a licensed bookmaker it fully incorporates the functionality of the platform. Therefore, you can make a deposit using the JetonBank payment system in an amount not less than INR 420. You can also choose any other payment system you deem more convenient.

First Deposit Bonus

When registering on the Paripesa platform, every new Indian user gets the opportunity to make their first deposit amount bigger using the unique Welcome Bonus offer! The bonus is valid for two main sections and below we will elaborate on each of them:

Sports Bonus. Welcome Bonus 100% up to 30,000 INR! The bonus is available to every new user upon registration and is intended for the sports betting section. The amount of the minimum deposit is INR 100. The bet must have an odds of 1.4 or higher. The wagering amount is 5 times. The bonus is valid for 30 days after registration.

Casino Bonus. Welcome Bonus 200% up to 145,000 INR + 150 FS! First deposit INR 950 with maximum winnings of 100% up to Rs 30,000 + 30 FS in "Burning Chilli X". Second deposit INR 1,450 with maximum winnings of 50% up to Rs 33,000 + 35 FS in "Burning Chilli X". Third deposit INR 1,450 with maximum winnings of 25% up to Rs 38,500 + 40 FS in "Lucky Forest". Fourth deposit INR 1,450 with maximum winnings of 25% up to Rs 43,500 + 45 FS in "Lucky Forest". The bonus amount must be wagered at 35x within 7 days of activation.

Exclusive Paripesa Promo Code for the First Deposit

The Paripesa team has prepared a unique promo code "SCAFEPARI " for each new player, which can be obtained by anyone registering on the platform. The promo code will allow you to take advantage of the best offers on the platform, such as:

Welcome Bonus 100% up to 30,000 INR;

The possibility of free bets of a certain amount;

Free spins for the online Casino section;

Extra bonuses on your first deposit;

Unique increased odds for bets and much more!

The important thing about using a promo code is that it only works once and you can only use it once. So don't waste your opportunity and join Paripesa to get your unique code!

How to Deposit Money to the Paripesa Account?

Making your first deposit on the Paripesa platform is quick and easy. We are sure that every experienced player will have no problem, but for beginners, we have prepared step-by-step instructions:

1 Create a Paripesa Account Follow the pre-prepared direct link leading to the official site of bookmaker Paripesa and register with our promo code "SCAFEPARI" to get extra benefits. Go to website 2 Access the deposit section Once you have accessed your personal account, go to the "Accounts" section of the page and click on it. 3 Choose how you want to fund your account Study the current payment methods and choose the one that works best for you. 4 Make a deposit Next, enter the desired deposit amount, which must be at least INR 800 and confirm the deposit. The funds will be credited to your account instantly. Make deposit

Done! Now you know how to fund your account, which means you can start betting on Cricket now!

Deposit via PayTM

It is easy to top up your account with one of the most popular payment options PayTM! Follow the step-by-step instructions and you're sure to do it quickly and correctly:

Log in to your personal Pripesa account and go to "Accounts". Select the PayTM method among the available variants and click on it. Enter the amount of your first deposit, which must be at least INR 300. Fill in the necessary details on the page of the payment system and confirm the transfer. Then enter the required details on the payment system page and confirm your deposit. The money will be credited to your account instantly.

Got it! Now you can choose any entertainment on the Pripesa platform and start playing now!

What Is the Standard Deposit Time at Paripesa?

The money you deposit with Paripesa is credited to your account almost instantly. But remember, sometimes there may be some delays due to Internet connection and the time can be up to 15-20 minutes. All payment systems available on Paripesa are verified and you can not worry about your safety.

Paripesa Deposit Limits

Deposit limits in most cases depend on the payment method you choose. So before you make a deposit, check the information on the payment system option. You can also set your own deposit limit when you register with Paripesa.

Paripesa Deposit Summary

To conclude the review, it is worth to say that the Paripesa platform is fully secure for its users in depositing and withdrawing money. All payment methods work quickly and smoothly and provide the comfort of use. We confidently give the Paripesa platform the Sportscafe badge!

FAQ

If you still have any questions on the Paripesa platform payment systems, check out the list below of frequently asked questions from Indian users, to which we have given detailed answers.

Can I Use the Paripesa Deposit Bonus Twice?

As the Paripesa platform is presented by a licensed bookmaker and has a fair play policy, you cannot use the deposit bonus twice. You can find out more about the bonus in the review section "First Deposit Bonus".

Can I Make Deposits in Rupees in Paripesa?

Yes, of course. The Paripesa platform tries to cater to all the needs of its users, so the platform supports Rupee currencies and you will be able to make deposits in them.

Can I Make Deposits in Any Currency and Then Convert Them to Rupees in My Paripesa Account?

The Paripesa platform provides a wide range of different payment options that you can use in almost any currency. Also, when you make a deposit you can easily convert it into Rupees.

Do I Need to Use the Deposit Method Only In My Own Name at the Paripesa Account?

The Paripesa platform is licensed and operates legally in the betting market in India, so all the information you have entered must be correct and truthful as it is required when using the platform. You cannot use other accounts to make deposits.

Can I Add More Than One Debit Card at Paripesa?

Yes, of course. To add another card to your Paripesa account, go to Accounts, click the button next to your current card and add a new card. Enter the required bank details and confirm them. You will then be able to make deposits.