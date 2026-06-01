1win Online Casino — Get Your Bonus 600% and 500 FS

1win App: 4.2 ★★★★★ Registration 1win 1Win is an international company providing not only sports betting services, but also gambling activities. The online casino is a separate section on the 1Win website or app, featuring over a thousand casino entertainment for all tastes. Join 1Win, apply our unique promo code SCAFE145 and claim a 600% and 500 FS to get off to an even better start! Welcome bonus 600% and 500 FS Promocode: SCAFE145 Join 1win

How to Start Playing at the 1Win Online Casino?

Creating a gaming account is a necessary step on the way to playing at the 1Win online casino. You need it in order to have your own balance and access to all the gaming features and activities on the site.

Only Indian players aged 18 and up can join 1Win. We have prepared simple instructions for you to get you started as quickly as possible:

1 Sign up for 1Win Go to 1Win's official website and click on "Sign Up" at the top of the screen. Fill out the registration form with the required information, stating your real phone number and email. Go to website 2 Activate a promo code Enter "SCAFE145" in the appropriate box with the promo code and complete your registration. 3 Verify your account Send clear photo documents confirming your identity to 1Win customer service. You will receive an email notification as soon as your profile is verified. 4 Make a deposit Go to your personal cabinet and choose one of the payment options in the Deposit tab. Decide on the amount and confirm the deposit, after which the money will be instantly credited to your game account. Start playing casino

Everything is ready! Now all you have to do is navigate to the 1Win casino section, pick a game and start playing.

1Win Casino Bonus 600% and 500 FS for New Players

All new players from India can expect a big joining offer from 1Win in the form of a 600% and 500 FS. It aims to make their stay at the casino more exciting and winnings bigger. The welcome bonus applies to the first 4 deposits so that punters can enjoy the gambling experience to the fullest.

More details about the generous 1Win welcome package can be found below:

The minimum deposit amount to participate in the promotion is Rs. 300;

The bonus only applies to the "Casino" section;

The maximum bonus amount is INR. 45 000,00;

The offer is valid for 30 days.

How to Win Back the 1Win Casino Bonus?

When it comes to withdrawing bonus funds, it is important to fulfill the conditions for wagering the bonus. To get the most out of 1 Win's welcome offer, you must comply with its basic requirements. Among the main ones:

The bonus is valid for 30 days after its receipt;

Wagering is 30x the bonus amount in the "Casino" section;

Funds can be withdrawn once bonus wagering requirements are fulfilled;

The welcome offer is not cumulative with other bonuses and promotions.

If all of the terms and conditions of the 1Win welcome bonus are met, you can quickly take your winnings and withdraw them accordingly.

To Join Use an Exclusive SCAFE145 Promo Code for 1Win Casino

The first time you sign up with 1Win India, be sure to use our promo code "SCAFE145" to activate a welcome bonus of up to INR. 45 000,00. Besides that, your new account will be eligible for additional benefits and bonuses from 1Win, including:

Casino cashback;

Increased rewards;

Free spins on popular slots;

Participation in the loyalty program and more.

All you have to do to apply for the promotional offer is enter "SCAFE145" into the appropriate field during 1Win registration. Once you deposit your account and meet all terms and conditions, the 1Win casino bonus will be credited to your account in the form of bonus funds.

Download 1Win Casino Apk and App

1Win keeps up with the times and has developed a high-performance casino app for Android and iOS. Using it, customers can enjoy all the features and entertainment of the casino anywhere and anytime they have access to the internet.

Indian players can download and install the 1Win app for free in just a couple of steps by following our instructions below:

Change your device settings. Go to your smartphone settings and open the security section. Allow the installation of apps from unidentified sources. Visit 1Win. Access the 1Win mobile site using any browser on your device. Download the apk file. On the app page, locate and click on the application file to start downloading it. Install the 1Win casino app. Unzip the file and start installing the application. After a few seconds, you will get a notification that the software has been successfully downloaded.

Login to the 1Win mobile app under your username and start your journey into the world of gambling entertainment!

1Win Live Casino

1Win brags about a wide selection of games with real dealers. The live casino section features many entertainments, some of which are variations of traditional table games as well as Indian classic games. Among the popular are:

Hindi Roulette;

Teen Patti;

Mega Wheel;

Lightning Dice;

Andar Bahar;

Crazy Coin Flip;

Rumba Blackjack and many more!

A real dealer will accompany you during the gaming process, creating a friendly atmosphere here. Such games also have a live chat feature, through which you can communicate directly with the host and players. In this way, the gameplay becomes more interesting and exciting.

1Win Jackpot

A jackpot is a special kind of slot with a cumulative jackpot. These games take a small portion of the player's bet and add it to the progressive amount. This means that the player can win a significant amount of money with a relatively small bet. The jackpot winnings on 1Win are huge and can reach up to Rs. 200,000!

Here are some of the most popular jackpots at 1Win with great odds of winning that may interest you:

Joker Jackpot;

Wolf Gold;

Sun of Egypt;

Fruit Bananza;

Magic Spinners and others!

Other 1Win Casino Bonuses

Playing and winning at 1Win casino is even more enjoyable with various bonuses and promotions. The company has an extensive promotions section that is constantly updated with new bonuses and seasonal offers. To improve your game, you can take into account the following 1Win casino bonuses:

Cashback at the 1Win Casino

Every week cashback is accumulated up to 30% at 1Win. The percentage of cashback is determined by the sum of all bets placed on games in the "Slots" category for the week. It can range from 1% up to Rs 3,000 to 30% up to Rs 50,000. There is no wagering of cashback, so received funds are instantly available for withdrawal or further play.

Win a Scooter! 🛵

On February 18, a massive scooter raffle is taking place—100 scooters are up for grabs! If you're looking for a chance to win, this is an event you won’t want to miss.

How to participate:

Register before the event Follow the official page Tune in for the live draw

Popular 1Win Casino Games

Speaking of variety, 1Win is filled with an uncountable number of games for all tastes, from classic poker to the Aviator. They are all presented by licensed software providers, which guarantees a fair and safe gaming experience.

You can allocate the following popular sections in the casino 1Win:

Slots

Online slots feature one of the largest categories of games at 1Win casino. Each slot is unique and has its own theme, paylines and wagering conditions. In slots, users determine their own bet size, so they are suitable for players with a small budget as well as for big players. Some of the most popular games in India include:

Spina Colada;

Book of Spells;

Gates of Olympus;

Starlight Princess;

Buffalo Win and others.

Poker

Poker is a classic card game, the purpose of which is to collect the most winning combination of cards or force opponents to leave the game. There are many variations of poker and the following are particularly popular at 1Win casino:

Texas Hold'em;

Caribbean Stud Poker;

6+ Poker;

Three Card Poker and others.

Baccarat

In the popular card game of baccarat, players aim to accumulate a combination of cards closest to 10 points. You can place bets on Player, Banker, or draw. If you guess the outcome of the game, you get your winnings. The following variations of baccarat are featured on 1Win:

Peek Baccarat;

Baccarat Mini;

American Baccarat and many more.

Blackjack

In blackjack, the outcome of the game depends not only on your luck but also on your understanding of the game and your skill. The player is initially dealt two cards, each with a different value. The goal of punters is to get a combination of cards equal to 21 or as close as possible to this number, but no more.1Win has several baccarat tables, letting you choose the bet size and a dealer. Here are some of them:

Blackjack 3 Hand

Blackjack Platinum

Blackjack Gold and more.

Roulette

Roulette is one of the popular casino games among Indian gamblers. The player's goal is to predict in which field the ball on the roulette wheel will fall. The advantage of the game is the simplicity of the rules and variation, as you can bet on a specific number, red/black, even/odd and other combinations of numbers. This entertainment has the following variations on 1Win:

Hindi Roulette;

First Person Roulette;

Lightning Roulette;

Mini Roulette and others.

Lotteries

The lottery game is the best way to try to win the biggest cash prizes. Simply buy tickets and wait for the numbers to roll out. The lottery is drawn using a random number generator, so it all depends on your luck. If several numbers match on the tickets, players get a payout. Here are some of the popular lotteries on 1Win:

Fruit Verse

Thai Lottery

Keno Universe

Lucky Rain Drop and more.

Aviator

Aviator is a simple and exciting game with instant winnings that is easy to learn and play. It presents a field on which a plane flies with odds. As it takes off, the odds increase to 1000000. But just as quickly the plane can crash and you will lose all chance of success, so it is important to interrupt the game in time to collect winnings. To play aviator on 1Win, you don't need any practice and skills, but only a little luck and dexterity.

Bingo

Bingo is a quick game whose goal is to make up the winning drawing on the card. To do this, you need to fill in all the numbers on your bingo card, after which you can get the reward. Here are a few of the games you may encounter at 1Win:

Bingolicia;

Extra Bingo;

Hot Bingo;

Park Bingo;

Hanuman Bingo.

Deposit and Withdrawal Methods at 1Win Casino

It is necessary to have a positive balance before starting to play at 1Win online casino. The platform provides many payment options you can choose to fund your account. Since 1Win is geared towards players from India, they can make cash transactions in rupees, which is very convenient. Here are the main 1Win deposit and withdrawal methods currently on the site:

UPI;

PhonePe;

PayTM;

Cryptocurrency;

The minimum amount you can deposit for most payment methods is Rs. 300. The money is credited instantly to the gaming account, while the processing time for withdrawals can range from 15 minutes to a few days.

Sportscafe Verdict

To sum up our Sportcafe review, we can confidently say that 1Win is a reliable and safe online casino in India. It has many first-class casino games and impresses customers with lucrative bonuses and promotions, safe deposit and withdrawal methods. In addition, 1Win has a full-featured app for Android and iOS to provide mobile gamblers with an exciting gaming experience right on the go.

The 1Win casino site gets into ratings of the cricket betting sites in india, the best football betting sites, the best badminton betting sites, tennis betting sites, chess betting sites and other ratings.

FAQ

We've compiled a list of the questions Indian users mostly get about 1Win casino. Check them out below to explore some of the platform's features:

Is 1Win Casino Legal in India?

Yes, 1Win Casino is completely legal in India as it offers online betting and casino services over the internet without violating the local jurisdictions of the country. Moreover, the platform is licensed by Curacao, confirming that the organization is reliable and adheres to the rules of fair play.

Is 1Win Casino Safe in India?

Yes, 1Win is a legal and safe site for sports betting and gambling in India. It has a gaming license from Curacao, which guarantees the integrity of the gambling process. In addition, 1Win uses modern SSL encryption technology to ensure the protection of users' personal data from third parties and fraudsters.

How to Download 1Win Casino App?

You can install the 1Win app for Android and iOS for free from the company's official website. To do this, simply go to the mobile version of the site from your smartphone and proceed to the section with applications. Download and install the app according to your operating system. After that, just log in to your account, or create a new one, fund it and start playing casino games.

Is 1Win Casino Reliable for Playing?

Over the years, 1Win has managed to gain a large audience in India and gain a reputation as a trustworthy site. It studies and complies with the jurisdictions of the regions in which it offers its casino services. In addition, it is licensed and provides reliable service in the game.