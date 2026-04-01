Paripesa Actual Promo Code for India 2026

Paripesa App: 4.3 ★★★★★ Registration Paripesa Paripesa is India's most popular and reliable bookmaker and there is no better way to join Paripesa than with an exclusive promo code. Use the unique Sportscafe promo code SCAFEPARI when you sign up and get the chance to increase your maximum possible bonus by 30%! Welcome bonus 100% up to 30,000 INR Promocode: SCAFEPARI Join Paripesa

Paripesa Promo Code: the Best Current Valid Codes

The team of the company cares about each and every one of its clients, which is why Paripesa offers a very nice bonus programme to each of its new users when they sign up. Each user, when registering, gets the opportunity to increase their amount by using promo code SCAFEPARI and receive an alternative to the Welcome Bonus!

On the page below, you can find details of the privileges you can gain by using a promo code:

Offer Type Bonus Details Paripesa Promo Paripesa Sportsbook Code 100% up to 30,000 INR Gives you the opportunity to increase the amount of the possible bonus by 30% SCAFEPARI Paripesa Casino Bonus 200% up to 145,000 INR + 150 FS Gives you the opportunity to increase the amount of the possible bonus by 30% SCAFEPARI

How to Win 30% of the Possible Bonus Amount with the Paripesa Promo Code?

Increasing your winnings in conjunction with a promo code from Paripesa is easy. We've put together a special instruction that you can use to make sure you get it right:

1 Access to the official website Use the direct link leading to the bookmaker's official website to obtain a promo code. Go to website 2 Start registration Click on the "Registration" button and you will be taken to an empty registration page, which you will need to fill in with personal information. 3 Start to fill in your personal details Start filling in all the registration fields with the necessary information, such as (name, phone number, country, currency, e-mail address, etc.). All the information must be correct. 4 Get a Paripesa promo code After filling in all your registration details, you will be prompted to use a unique promo code and enter the word SCAFEPARI. 5 Complete the promo code activation process Check that all the details you entered are correct and valid, then complete the process by clicking on the "Register" button. Sign up now

After that, you can immediately make your first deposit, which will be credited to your account instantly, and also use the promo code to increase your winnings!

Use of the Promo Code in the Paripesa App

The process of activating a promo code is very simple and quick. All you need is 5 minutes of your free time and a stable internet connection. Use the step-by-step instructions to activate your promo code on the Paripesa App:

Open the Paripesa Mobile App already downloaded on your device. Click on "Registration" and you will be taken to a blank registration page. Consistently start filling in all the necessary personal data in the empty registration fields (name, surname, phone number, country, currency, e-mail address, etc.). All information you give must be true and correct. Go to the Mobile Applications section of your account, select the required file type for the Android or iOS download and start installing all the necessary files. After filling in all the registration fields, you will be prompted to use a promo code, you will only have to enter the word SCAFEPARI to give your consent. Check that all the data entered is correct and complete the process by pressing the "Register" button.

Got it, now you can make your first deposit and increase your winnings!

Ability to Use a Promo Code for Sports Disciplines

Each registered user of the platform will be able to use a SCAFEPARI promotional code for the two main sections of the sports betting and online casino platforms. You will be able to use the promotional code for the following sporting disciplines in the sports betting section:

Cricket;

Kabaddi;

Football;

Basketball;

Tennis;

Volleyball;

Boxing;

Badminton;

Hockey and others!

Join the Paripesa platform, bet on sports using your unique code and get the chance to increase your winnings and earn even more Rupees!

Terms and Conditions for Promo Code Using

As Paripesa is a licensed bookmaker and adheres to a fair play policy, when using a promo code you must adhere to certain terms and conditions. Please read all the terms and conditions of the promo code carefully:

You must be strictly over 18 years of age;

You must be a registered user;

The amount of the minimum deposit INR 100;

The bet must have an odds of 1.4 or higher;

The wagering amount is 5 times;

The bonus is valid for 30 days after Paripesa registration.

Register on the Paripesa platform and get the chance to increase your winnings by using promo code SCAFEPARI!

Other Bonuses

There is also a wide range of other different bonuses and promotional offers on the Paripesa platform for every customer. The following are considered to be the most popular bonus offers on the Paripesa platform:

Your Birthday with Parippesa. On your birthday, you can get 20 free spins. On your birthday, you will receive text messages with a promo code for free spins;

VIP Cashback. The bonus programme has 7 levels, you start at level 1 and then your level increases. Cashback is calculated on all your bets, whether you win or not. The bonus is only active for authorized users;

Turbo Saturday. Players who deposit at least 434 INR between 00:00 and 23:59 on Saturdays get a 100% bonus up to 10,831 INR.

Choose the bonus that's right for you and get the most out of your game, as well as the chance to earn even more money!

FAQ

In order to fully answer all your questions, we have compiled a list of the most frequently asked questions from Indian users and provided detailed answers. Read on carefully and you will definitely have no difficulty in using the promo code!

Can I Use a Promo Code If I’ve Already Created an Account?

You can use a promo code and activate the promo code after registering in the "Bonuses" section of your account. The important condition is that a promotion code can only be activated once.

Can I Use Promo Code Twice?

As the Paripesa platform is presented by a licensed bookmaker and adheres to a fair play policy, this is why the rules state that a bonus promo code can only be used once and only activated once when registering a new user account. You can find out how to properly activate a promo code in the review section "Use of the Promo Code In the Paripesa App".

Is the Activation and Use of a Promo Code Available for Mobile Players?

Yes, the Paripesa team cares about all their customers, and the SCAFEPARI promo code is available for both users of the official website and users of the separate Paripesa app for Android and iOS devices.

How Do I Withdraw Promo Code Money? What Are the Wagering Conditions?

Because the Paripesa platform is a licensed bookmaker, there are certain wagering rules and conditions that must be adhered to when using the platform and promo code. All details can be found and reviewed in the review section "Terms and Conditions for Promo Code Using".