Paripesa Mobile App Download for Android (apk) for Betting and Casino Latest Version 2026

Paripesa App: 4.3 ★★★★★ Download APP Paripesa Modern and ambitious bookmaker Paripesa has developed a feature-rich application for Android and iOS users. It is legal in India and operates under a reliable license from the Government of the Autonomous Island of Anjouan, Union of Comoros and operates under License No. ALSI-122405024-FI2. Paripesa app is not just about sports betting, as users get the opportunity to experience live betting, live casino tables, and many casino games. Welcome bonus 100% up to 30,000 INR Promocode: SCAFEPARI Join Paripesa

Short Overview of General Points

For smartphone users, Paripesa has created a full version of the app for Android and iOS. The application is licensed and oriented on the Indian market. The user has a more convenient and faster interface compared to the official site. At the same time, the gaming functions and features are fully preserved. Paripesa app has all the necessary betting options, accepts convenient payment methods and offers many great bonus programs. The application is constantly being updated to meet the demands of Indian bettors in 2026.

More details about the latest version of the Paripesa India app in the table below:

The current version of the application 1.3 APK filesize 38 MB Installed client size 89,7 MB Supported operating systems Android (11.0+) / iOS (12.0+) Cost of loading Free License Government of the Autonomous Island of Anjouan, Union of Comoros and operates under License No. ALSI-122405024-FI2 Welcome bonus 100% up to 30,000 INR for sport; 200% up to 145,000 INR + 150 FS for casino Hindi language support Yes Deposit methods UPI, Jeton Bank, PhonePe, USDT, Bitcoin, Ethereum and many more

The Paripesa app gets into ratings of the best cricket betting apps, online football betting apps, online horse racing betting apps, chess betting apps, kabaddi betting apps and other mobile betting application ratings.

Advantages and Disadvantages

The Paripesa apk is multifunctional and attracts Indian bettors with the feature of using rupees and the availability of a variety of markets for betting on popular sports disciplines. Having thoroughly analyzed the mobile platform, we found a number of inherent advantages. Apart from that, the app has minor drawbacks that will not leave you with a negative impression of using the application.

In the table, we have reflected on the main pros and cons of the Paripesa app that we were able to find.

Advantages Disadvantages Payment systems support INR No phone support Free online broadcasting of regional and international matches The high minimum withdrawal amount Bets on more than 35 sports disciplines in LINE and LIVE modes Regular bonus offers for new and experienced players Wide casino games section including slots, live casino, TV games and more Quick registration

Functionality and Design

Indian users can appreciate all the features and benefits of the Paripesa application by installing it on their smartphone. The application exactly replicates the functionality of the official site. Dozens of sports, including cricket, and thousands of events for betting, a large collection of gambling entertainment and profitable bonuses are waiting for you.

In the Paripesa app, you will encounter features such as:

Multiple registration methods;

Quick and safe deposit and withdrawal;

Online casino with live dealers;

Broadcast matches;

LINE and LIVE betting;

Deposit and no deposit bonuses.

The app is constantly being updated, adding new features and functions to surpass the services of its competitors in the betting market.

Paripesa APK Download for Android

Before you can access the interface, you need to download the Paripesa bet app. It does not take much space and has a quick download process. So follow our instructions to download Paripesa app apk for Android:

1 Download Paripesa App Visit the Paripesa mobile website and go to the section with the applications. Use our direct link to save your time. Click the button to download the Android app. Go to website 2 Security Settings for Install the App Go into your smartphone settings and in the section with security and privacy, provide access to install apps from unknown sources. The procedure is safe and will not harm your device. 3 Complete the Download Process Wait until the Paripesa apk file download is complete. Make sure the installation file is fully downloaded before you move on to the last step. Download the app 4 Confirm the File Installation Unzip the apk file and confirm the installation of the application. The procedure will take no more than a minute, after which the Paripesa icon will appear in the menu of your Android device.

Now you can open the app with one click at any time, sign in and start earning rupees!

Paripesa App for Android

Indian players can install and use it on their Android smartphones. The application is high-tech and at the same time does not require great technical characteristics from the smartphone. It has an intuitive interface and combines all the features of the site. You can place bets on cricket, watch live matches and enjoy online casino games right on the go. To access the platform, all you need to have is the Paripesa bet apk and a stable internet connection!

System Requirements

The Paripesa app has been designed so that every Android user can quickly install and use it for earning money without restrictions. It has low system requirements, which ensures stable operation even on older devices. In the table below you can find the basic system requirements for your Android device:

Android Available Versions Android 11.0 or later APK File Size, memory space 38 MB RAM 1 GB + Processor 1,4 GHz

Supported Android Devices

Paripesa apk has been successfully tested on modern Android devices so that players can place bets without delay. In fact, if your device is not very old, the app will work perfectly. We've compiled for you a sample list of Android devices on which you won't have any problems using Paripesa:

Samsung Galaxy S 6/7/8/9/10;

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6/7/8/9;

Google Pixel 2/3/4;

Huawei P8/P10/P20, etc.;

Samsung Galaxy M50, A51, A52 etc.;

Prestigio Muse/Grace/Smart, etc.

ZTE Blade A31, Blade 20, A3, A5, etc.;

Sony Xperia X72/C3/Z1/ Dual, etc.

OnePlus 7T / 7T Pro.

If your Android device is not on the list above, don't worry. Make sure your smartphone or tablet meets the minimum system requirements and this way you can easily make Paripesa India app download!

Download Paripesa App for iOS

The Paripesa app has a handy version that will fit all modern iPhones and iPads. You can download it to your device for free and start placing bets.

We have prepared a simple instruction for you, following which you will quickly install the Paripesa iOS app. Take the simple steps:

1 Open the Official Website Go to the Paripesa official website via the browser that's installed on your smartphone or tablet. You can also use our direct link by clicking on it. Go to website 2 Create an Account Take any way you like to sign up for a Paripesa account if you don't already have one. Once you have an account you may place bets for real money. 3 Download the iOS App Click on the link button to download the Paripesa iOS. Within seconds the application will be successfully installed. Download the app

Log in and enjoy a comfortable game with no restrictions!

Paripesa App for iOS

iPhone and iPad users are not left out. Paripesa's technical team has developed a separate version of the mobile app for iOS devices. The features and gameplay options are just as good as in the Android version. With the Paripesa app, Indian bettors will get a full range of games in one touch, from sports betting to live dealer games. It is perfectly optimized for smartphones of all power levels, which guarantees a stable gaming experience without glitches or freezes. Install Paripesa for iOS and start earning with minimal effort!

System Requirements

We have gathered for you all the basic information about the system requirements of the Paripesa app for iOS. As you can see, the app is not demanding and won't take up much storage space on your device. If you have a newer iPhone or iPad, you don't need to worry about the performance of the app. To use the application, your device must meet the following minimum requirements:

iOS Available Versions iOS 12.0 or later APP File Size, memory space 89,7 MB RAM 1 GB + Processor 1,4 GHz

Supported iOS Devices

The functionality of the Paripesa betting app has been tested on dozens of smartphones and tablets. If your device is not very old, the app will be able to provide smooth operation. Below you can see the list of iOS devices on which the app works perfectly:

iPhone 5S;

iPhone 6 (6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus);

iPhone 7, 7 Plus;

iPhone 8, 8 Plus;

iPhone X, XS, Xs Max, XR;

iPod Touch, Air, Mini (1,2,3,4);

iPad Mini 2/3/4;

iPad Pro 2018/2019/2020/etc.;

iPhone 11, 11 Pro;

iPhone 12 / 12 Pro;

iPhone 13 / 13 Pro.

If you find your device on this list or if it was released in the same time period, then you can download the latest version of the Paripesa application and enjoy the comfort and ease of earning!

How to Install Paripesa App?

The Paripesa app is free for users from India. To take advantage of playing bookmaker and casino from a smartphone, the player needs to install the application. The download process involves the following steps:

Follow our link to the app page. Download the application on your smartphone according to your system (Android or iOS). Wait for the installation of the application.

All done! Now you can launch the Paripesa app, allow access to the requested data and start playing any entertainment you like.

How to Register?

Registration in the application is a mandatory step to start placing bets. Every Indian player of legal age can create an account on Paripesa. With an account, the user can access all the features of the app, including deposit and withdrawal. To create an account on the Paripesa bet app, an Indian player should follow a few steps:

Navigate to the app through the icon on your smartphone. Click on the registration button and choose one of the available registration methods: one-click, via the phone number or full. Enter your personal data: name, surname, email and phone number, and choose the account currency. Think of a complex password that you can later use to log in to your account from other devices. If you have a promo code, enter it into the corresponding field. Select the welcome bonus and complete the registration.

As soon as you become a new Paripesa customer, all the endless possibilities of the application are open to you! The same account will work for playing the mobile version of the site.

Welcome Bonuses

Paripesa cares about its Indian users and for this reason, has developed a number of bonuses and promotions. Among them, the welcome bonus occupies a special place. With its help, beginning bettors can get acquainted with the platform and significantly increase their earnings. Paripesa has prepared two sign-up bonuses at once: sports and casino. You can choose the one that suits you best.

Betting Bonus

Paripesa has prepared a generous welcome bonus for all betting enthusiasts from India. You can get it in the form of extra bonus money to your account for sports and esports betting. The welcome offer consists of a 100% up to 30,000 INR bonus on your first deposit. Use it to understand the betting mechanism and win even more!

In the table below we have shown how the size of your first deposit affects the amount of bonus you receive:

First deposit amount The final amount on the account Rs 80 Rs 160 Rs 500 Rs 1,000 Rs 4,000 Rs 8,000 Rs 15,000 Rs 30,000

In order to successfully withdraw money from the bonus account, you must wager the bonus amount 5 times with bets of express type. Each express must contain at least 3 events with odds of at least 1.40.

Casino Bonus

Paripesa didn't leave gamblers who like to spin slots or play a table game at an online casino. The platform offers one of the largest casino welcome packages in India. With your first four deposits, you can get 200% up to 145,000 INR + 150 FS added to your account. The casino bonus amount, maximum amount and number of free spins vary depending on the number of the deposit. Check out its terms and conditions to make the most of the welcome offer:

Deposit Minimum deposit amount Maximum bonus amount First Rs 950 100% up to Rs 30,000 + 30 FS in &Burning Chilli X” Second Rs 1,450 50% up to Rs 33,000 + 35 FS in &Burning Chilli X” Third Rs 1,450 25% up to Rs 38,500 + 40 FS in Lucky Forest Fourth Rs 1,450 25% up to Rs 43,500 + 45 FS in Lucky Forest

Once you have made a deposit and received a bonus, you can start playing. The bonus amount must be wagered at 35x within 7 days of activation.

How to Get a Bonus in Paripesa App?

A generous welcome bonus awaits all new customers of the Paripesa app for Android and iOS. To activate the sign-up offer you need:

Register in the Paripesa app, fill in your personal information and activate the SCAFEPARI Paripesa promo code and confirm your phone number. Give consent to receive the bonus in your personal cabinet in the account settings. Top up your balance with at least Rs. 100 for the sports bonus and Rs. 950 for the casino bonus. The bonus will be credited automatically after the first deposit in your account.

Use the welcome offer in sports betting or online casino games. In order to withdraw this money, you must meet the wagering conditions of the bonus.

Payment Methods

When it comes to money transactions, the Paripesa app has dozens of payment methods to choose from, including those popular in India. No matter which of the many available banking methods you choose, all financial transactions will be secure and confidential.

Another nice thing for Indian players is the fact that INR is one of the main currencies available in the app. In the table you can see the popular deposit and withdrawal methods:

Service Minimum Deposit Maximum Deposit Funds Deposit Time Commission Fees UPI 500 INR 100,000 INR Instant None Jeton Bank 420 INR 8,310,000 INR Instant None PhonePe 500 INR 100,000 INR Instant None Bitcoin 2,806 INR N/A Instant None XRP 1,437 INR N/A Instant None USDTT 287 INR N/A Instant None Ethereum 5,499 INR N/A Instant None

How to Update App to the Latest Version?

In order to use all the features and functions of Paripesa apk, it is necessary to have the up-to-date software version. The application has an automatic regular update feature. It prompts you to update the files if the need arises.

To update the Paripesa app, you need to:

Launch the application by clicking on the Paripesa icon in the menu of your smartphone. Confirm the download and install the updated version of the app. Wait until the installation is complete and restart the application.

To ensure you always have access to the features and innovations of the Paripesa bet app and stable gameplay, update the app to the latest version.

Login

If you have a Paripesa account, you can log in to it through the mobile app. This way, you can place cricket bets no matter where you are. The authorization procedure takes no more than a minute of time and involves a few steps:

Open the Paripesa app in the menu of your device. Click on the "Login" button. Enter your username and password and confirm the login.

The application has a data memory function, so you will not have to enter the information manually later.

Sports Betting

One of Papiresa's strongest products is its sports betting section, which is divided into pre-match and live betting. There are many markets for more than 35 sports disciplines in the app. Each of them has its own page, which contains information about upcoming matches and tournaments as well as statistics. Paripesa sportsbook includes the following disciplines:

Cricket;

Football;

Table Tennis;

Basketball;

Tennis;

Hockey;

Volleyball;

Baseball;

UFC;

Boxing and many more!

Each of the directions is represented by all popular leagues. Individual sports and championships can be added to the list of favorites in order to be able to quickly discover them in the future.

Cricket App

Paripesa knows how cricket is popular in India and for this reason, it offers a wide range of sports markets for cricket betting. The bookmaker covers all popular tournaments and leagues, among others:

IPL;

ODI;

ICC Cricket World Cup;

Big Bash League and many more!

Each game includes several events with a variety of betting markets and widespread odds. For any player, cricket betting on the Paripesa app is very attractive!

Tennis App

Tennis is also widespread in the betting industry. That's why Paripesa, being one of the best betting apps, provides its players with tennis bets in the best markets before the match and during the game. The app offers many betting options on popular tennis tournaments such as:

ATP;

WTA;

UTR;

Grand Slam Tournaments and more!

The tennis odds at Paripesa are truly first-rate. Every match will allow you to win big money without any restrictions!

Football App

Football is the most popular sport on Paripesa, as it has the largest international fan base. In the app, bettors will find a large selection of sports matches with interesting outcomes and odds for all tastes. On a separate page of this sports discipline, you will find tournaments such as:

UEFA Super Cup;

FIFA World Cup;

UEFA Champions League;

Copa Libertadores.

Players can place bets both in LINE and LIVE mode. And you can also watch a free broadcast of the match you are interested in, as well as read the statistics. Every football fan will find in Paripesa great opportunities to earn bets and get pleasant emotions from the game!

Esports Betting at the App

Paripesa mobile app focuses on esports and strives to provide the best betting experience on popular games. This section can be selected in a separate category in the list of available sports disciplines. All popular esports disciplines are represented in the app:

League of Legends;

CS:GO;

Overwatch;

Dota 2;

Call of Duty;

King of Glory and much more!

Esports betting comes with a full-service package. Paripesa strives to provide a wide range of possible outcomes and offers a variety of bets for any event. Live streaming and statistics are also available here. If you like to follow the professional arena of computer games, the Paripesa bet app will be able to satisfy your need!

Virtual Sports Betting at the App

If you want to take a break from classic betting and try your luck, visit the virtual sports section. You can find it in the section with Paripesa online casino in the "Miscellaneous" section. On the virtual sports page, you have access to gaming products such as:

Virtual Football (World Cup, Copa Libertadores, England League);

Greygrounds Ondemand;

Spino Horses;

Motobikes;

Speedway and much more!

Events presented in the category of virtual betting do take place, not in real-time. They are modelled by computer and controlled by a random number generator, so the results largely depend on your luck.

How to Bet on Cricket Using the Paripesa App?

The simple interface and handy mechanisms of the Paripesa application allow players to place bets and earn money instantly. All popular cricket championships are represented in the bookmaker. To place a bet on them, follow our detailed instructions:

Open the Paripesa app and log into your account using your username and password. In the personal profile refill the gaming account using any convenient deposit method. Go to the betting section and in the list of available sports find cricket and click on it. Specify the championship and select the event you are interested in. Choose a market and click on one or several odds. Fill in the betting coupon, specifying its type and amount, and confirm the bet.

After all the actions are performed, your cricket bet will be successfully placed. Wait for the end of the sporting event. If you win, the money you earned will be automatically credited to your playing account and available for withdrawal or further betting in Paripesa mobile app.

Available Type of Bets at the App

When it comes to betting, Paripesa tries to please absolutely every bettor. For this reason, several types of bets are available in the app at once. The way the bet is calculated, the odds and the winning conditions will depend on the type of bet. In the app, you will encounter the following options:

Single. Single bets imply only one outcome and one odd. This is the safest and least risky type of betting, which is ideal for beginner bettors.

Express. This type of bet involves several outcomes whose odds are multiplied by each other. As a result, quite high odds are formed, which allows counting on a potentially high payment. However, the risk is also high in this case, since all bets must be successful.

Chain bet. A Chain bet is something between a system and an express, in which all events are uncorrelated. The bettor determines the order of events in the chain himself. It is enough that the first bet does not lose, and the balance of the chain does not fall to zero.

Lucky. This type of bet allows players to place different bets with multiple outcomes. To make a profit, the player needs to get only one of the outcomes to be declared a winner.

As you can see, there are several types of bets in the Paripesa app, which guarantees the variability of the game. Each type has its own features and conditions, so choose the option based on your preferences and experience.

Betting Options at the App

In addition to a user-friendly interface and a large sportsbook, the Paripesa mobile app has features that allow you to place sports bets with maximum comfort. These features take the gaming experience to the next level and easily convince betting fans to join the platform. Some of the betting options include:

Live Streaming;

Push Notifications;

Online Casino Games;

Live Casino;

Live Cricket Betting;

Esports Betting;

Virtual Betting;

Pre-Match Betting;

Lucrative Offers;

Live Match Statistics.

Live Streaming

The Paripesa app has a live streaming feature so bettors can enjoy watching live matches on their tablet or smartphone. The live streaming feature is free and you need to have an account in the app to access it.

Push Notifications

You can set a push notification in the Paripesa mobile app at the beginning of a sporting event, so you don't miss it and successfully place a bet. Moreover, you can receive notifications about important events and unique offers from the platform directly to your smartphone.

Online Casino Games

Lovers of gambling entertainment can visit the online casino section of the Paripesa app. It presents more than 1,000 casino games only from licensed software developers. Players have access to entertainment such as

Slots;

Roulette;

Poker;

Craps;

Blackjack;

Keno;

Lotteries.

Paripesa has not left the Indian players without attention, so it offers Andar Bahar, Teen Patti, Dragon Tiger and many others!

Live Casino

Special attention deserves a Paripesa live casino. Playing in it, you can plunge into the atmosphere of a real casino from the comfort of your home. The choice of games in the live casino includes not only classics, such as three card poker, roulette, blackjack and baccarat, and Sic Bo, but also exciting game shows Crazy Time and Dream Catcher. A courteous dealer will accompany and guide you throughout the game.

Live Cricket Betting

Pre-match betting is slowly losing popularity, so players are opting for real-time betting services. This way, players get access to live cricket events and play them at any time in the Paripesa app. The odds in this case are fickle and are updated every five minutes.

Esports Betting

Esports are well covered in the Paripesa bet app. Here you can place bets on popular esports disciplines, which are saturated with many markets with competitive odds. The betting process is as simple as it is for classic sports.

Virtual Betting

Virtual sports at Paripesa differ from classic sports by the fact that the match takes place in a computer simulation. Just like in real sports matches, you can place bets on football, horse racing, motorbikes and many more. The computer program runs without stopping, so virtual matches are always ongoing.

Pre-Match Betting

In the Paripesa app, players can place classic bets on future events in over 35 sports disciplines. Such bets are placed a certain period of time before the start of the match. This allows the player to think about and analyze the potential of the bets.

Live Match Statistics

The Paripesa app has a built-in statistics and analytics function. Thus, bettors can keep track of relevant and necessary information related to the selected match. Live statistics during a sporting event help bettors predict the best outcome to make huge profits.

Paripesa Casino App

Paripesa is not only a bookmaker's office but also an online casino. The application supplies many different games for gambling fans to suit all tastes. Slots and live are the two main parts of the Paripesa online casino. It also includes game sections such as TV games, bingo, craps and keno. Install the casino app and get access to all the features of Paripesa!

Entertainment at the Casino App

Paripesa conducts only fair play, for this reason, all casino games are presented only by reliable and licensed providers. The list of entertainment in the casino app is endless, here are a few items that you are sure to come across:

Galaxy Roulette;

Caribbean Stud Poker;

Lightning Blackjack;

Sic Bo;

Keno;

Teen Patti and many more!

Paripesa is constantly adding new entertainment to the online casino as well as generous bonuses. In the app, every Indian gambler can find the tools to satisfy their gambling interests and earn big money!

Paripesa Mobile Version

If you are reluctant to download the Paripesa app to your smartphone for various reasons, then the mobile version of the website is the best option for you. The design, interface and features of the site are identical to the application. So, players can deposit and withdraw funds, place bets on all available sports disciplines, get bonuses, communicate with customer service and use other functions of the site. To take advantage of Paripesa mobile version, just open the official website of the bookmaker through any browser on your smartphone and log in to your account with your username and password.

Differences Between App and Mobile Website

Paripesa's mobile site is high-tech and easy to use on all types of devices. It automatically adjusts to your gadget and browser settings. Nevertheless, most Indian users prefer to place bets on the Paripesa app. We have carefully studied the two mobile platforms and found the key differences, which you can see in the table below:

Paripesa Mobile App Paripesa Mobile Version Need to be downloaded and installed on the smartphone or tablet Available from any browser and doesn't take up space in the device's memory Interface elements are built into the application and don't require additional download time Graphic elements take time to load, so a high internet speed is required Regular updates Does not require updates, but the site is sometimes unavailable for technical reasons Availability to receive push- notifications of matches and new bonuses No notifications One-click access to the betting account You need to go to your browser, open the Paripesa website and log in to a gaming account

Download for PC

At the moment there is no separate Paripesa app for the PC. You can download and install the app only on mobile devices with Android and iOS systems. Nevertheless, there is a perfectly optimized desktop version of the Paripesa website. The website has all the features and functions of the platform, so you won't have any problems placing bets on your PC.

Features of the Paripesa App

The Paripesa bet apk comes with a number of undeniable features that ensure the highest level of service for players from India. Every day, the company works hard to improve the platform in order to always keep the bar high.

We have highlighted the application's distinctive features, among which stand out:

Smoothy Operation

The Paripesa mobile app is designed in such a way that it is compatible with almost all types of mobile devices thanks to its small technical requirements. Thanks to the high level of technology, it can run smoothly and provide a comfortable gaming experience with a stable Internet connection.

Easy-to-Use Interface

Unlike the PC version, the Paripesa app is easier to use. All interface elements are in one place, so you can navigate through the app with a single swipe of your finger. In addition, the app is notable for the detail and clarity of the graphics.

Flexible settings

Unlike the website, the app supports the ability to configure it for personal preference. You can activate notifications, set up automatic updates, and change a number of parameters such as sound, graphics and others to maximize the enjoyment of the mobile game experience!

How to Use the App?

Players can install the Paripesa app for Android and iOS and evaluate all of its features and benefits. However, in order to get access to the full range of gaming features without restrictions, it is important to take into account some specific aspects of the platform:

You must be at least 18 years old;

The latest version of the application must be installed on your mobile device;

You must be a registered user;

You cannot have more than one registered account, as it is against Paripesa rules;

All entered personal information must be true and correct in order to successfully pass the account verification;

You should be provided with a stable internet connection for the smooth operation of the application.

It is important to consider all of the above factors to avoid any issues with using the Paripesa app!

Security of the App

Security is crucial in online betting. Paripesa is a legal and safe application in India. This is so because it operates under licensure by Government of the Autonomous Island of Anjouan gaming laws. Here are some arguments proving the app's reliability:

The existence of a Government of the Autonomous Island of Anjouan gambling license;

Adhere to the KYC user verification rule, allowing play only to players who are at least 18 years old;

Uses advanced SSL encryption and security technologies to avoid data leakage to third parties;

Adheres to the principles of fair play.

All of the above factors lead us to conclude that the Paripesa application does not violate laws in any way, guarantees security and takes care of its Indian customers.

Customer Support Service

Paripesa support service is excellent, very responsive and available 24/7. If you have any questions about the performance of the app or problems with sports betting, you can always contact the support team and get an answer as soon as possible. Paripesa does not currently support phone support, but there are other ways to contact:

The ways to contact Details Email General questions:support-en@paripesa.com

Technical support:support-en@paripesa.com

Security service:security@paripesa.com Online chat Available 24/7 in the Paripesa app or on the bookmaker's mobile site

Sports Cafe Final Verdict

Paripesa is in our top 5 for a few reasons. It has apps for both iOS and Android, so users can access it on their phones. The platform supports INR for payments, which is convenient for Indian players. It also has free online streaming of regional and international matches. Paripesa allows bets on over 35 sports in both LINE and LIVE modes. It also has a large selection of casino games, including slots, live casino, and TV games.

Registration is quick, and users can access their bet history easily. Scores and odds are updated in real-time. However, the minimum withdrawal amount is high, and there is no phone support, which could be a downside for some users.

The Most Common Questions about the Paripesa App

We've collected the answers to the main questions about the Paripesa mobile app that new users often have. Check them out below to avoid any difficulties when using the app.

Is Paripesa App Free to Download in India?

Yes, you can download the app for Android and iOS for free from the official website of Paripresa or from our link.

Where Can I Download the Latest Version of Paripesa APK?

You can install the latest version of the Paripesa apk from the official website of the platform in the section with applications. You can also use our direct link, which will redirect you to the mobile app page in one click.

What Should I Do If the App Won't Install?

If the Paripesa version of the app doesn't install, then check whether your mobile device meets the compatibility requirements. After that, contact the support team.

Do I Need a Separate Registration for the App?

No, you don't have to if you already have a valid Paripresa game account. To use the app, it is enough to log in to an account with your username and password. But in case you are a new user, you need to go through the registration process.

I Can't Manage to Install the Paripesa App, I Get an Error. What Should I Do?

If you have problems, first make sure that your device supports the Paripesa app and that your Internet connection is reliable. If everything is fine on your part, but you're having problems with the app, contact customer support for further assistance.

What Should I Do If the Paripesa App Doesn't Work?

Make sure that your Internet connection is stable. If the app also doesn't work, restart your mobile device and log in to the Paripesa app again.

How to Update Paripesa App?

The Paripesa app automatically requests file updates when the need arises. Once a new version of the application is released, you need to confirm the download and wait for it to complete.